Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 2124 RUYDS 220 INTS 4 TDS 29 Mendoza is a poised, accurate passer who has plus arm talent, consistently delivering catchable balls on time and in rhythm and excelling on layered second-level routes. He shows NFL-level field vision and coverage recognition, consistently ripping throws with anticipation. While not a true creator, Mendoza navigates collapsing pockets effectively and can make accurate off-platform throws, showing a calm, efficient style reminiscent of Jared Goff.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans Round 1 - Pick 2 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2184 RUYDS 79 INTS 1 TDS 22 Simpson is a big-armed pocket passer who plays with composure and outstanding mental processing both before and after the snap. He plays with an aggressive confidence and excels at navigating muddy pockets, throwing accurately to all three levels and ripping tight-window throws with anticipation. Simpson is athletic enough to buy time with his legs to extend plays and move the sticks.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Dante Moore QB Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 1772 RUYDS 131 INTS 4 TDS 19 Moore is a composed, confident pocket passer who thrives under pressure, consistently working through progressions and delivering accurate, tight-window throws with anticipation. He's highly effective when moving the launch point, showing the arm strength and touch to attack every level of the field -- often off-platform. While not a true dual-threat, Moore's poise, vision, and athleticism allow him to extend plays and create when protection breaks down, and he repeatedly shows up in big moments.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Spencer Fano IOL Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Fano is an athletic, technically sound right tackle who plays with a strong base, quick feet, and excellent balance in pass protection, consistently mirroring speed rushers and handling stunts with patience and control. He redirects well against bendy edge rushers and anchors effectively despite not being an overpowering mauler. In the run game, Fano excels in wide-zone schemes, using his mobility to reach the second level and finish blocks.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 39 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 18.2 TDS 7 Tate is a long strider with a big catch radius and reliable hands who makes contested catches downfield look easy. He flashes quickness and short-area agility to create separation at the top of his route and has the ability to make defenders miss after the catch. His ball-tracking, route-running, and ability to operate in space make him a Day 1 impact player at the next level.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 6 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st An explosive, high-motor LB with a versatile skill set that includes elite closing speed vs. both the run and the pass. He is a terror coming downhill, showcasing his strength and athleticism to shoot gaps, shed blocks, and collapse the pocket. Reese is a wrap-up tackling machine who consistently plays with an aggressive edge and the versatility to line up across the front seven. One of the biggest risers over the first month of the college season.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 1208 RUYDS 102 INTS 1 TDS 18 Woods is a powerful, explosive interior defensive lineman who consistently wins at the point of attack with violent hands, low pad level, and exceptional strength. He's immovable against the run -- stacking, shedding, and disrupting plays in the backfield while maintaining gap integrity -- and can overwhelm interior blockers. Though not reliant on a deep move set, Woods' athleticism, effort, and persistence allow him to collapse pockets and create chaos from multiple alignments.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Road grader/earth-mover in the run game with enormous size and insane athleticism for that size. He plays with an edge and is better vs. the run than in pass protection right now but well above average in both departments. He could play right tackle or kick inside to guard.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Downs could be a Troy Polamalu-level talent in the NFL. He's only 5-foot-11, and he may not end up running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, but I don't care. Not even a little bit. Both Kyle Hamilton and Brian Branch slipped on draft day because of mediocre 40 times. They're two of the best young defensive backs in football. Downs is a run-game enforcer and has the sideline-to-sideline juice, coupled with the short-area burst, to excel in pass coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Bain Jr. is an explosive, violent edge rusher with rare power and bend, capable of turning the corner from wide alignments and overwhelming tackles with speed-to-power. He wins with a deep arsenal of pass-rush moves -- from bull rushes to inside counters -- and plays with exceptional contact balance and hand usage to shed blocks both as a rusher and run defender. Relentlessly disruptive and highly explosive off the snap, Bain consistently collapses pockets, sets a firm edge, and makes impact plays from whistle to whistle.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Keldric Faulk DT Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st First, Faulk just turned 20 in September. Second, he's unofficially 6-foot-6 and 288 pounds, and he is already near-elite as a run defender. The power and athleticism with which he plays makes it an easy projection to see him as a dominant pass rusher down the road. Maybe it doesn't happen this season, and maybe it doesn't happen until, say, Year 2 in the league, but when it all comes together, it's going to be scary.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 12 Brian Parker II OL Duke • Jr • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Parker II is an athletic and technically sound RT who hasn't allowed a sack in two seasons as the starter. His quickness and mobility make him a natural fit for zone schemes, while his strong base and leverage allow him to move defenders in gap concepts. He may need to add 10-15 lbs. at the next level though he is consistently stout at the point of attack in college.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 328 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Ioane is one of the cleanest prospects in this class, excelling as an earth-mover in the run game, and the athleticism to be effective in both gap and zone schemes. In pass protection, he plays with a strong base, using a well-timed, powerful punch to neutralize the bull rush.

Round 1 - Pick 14 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Parker is an explosive, high-motor edge rusher with the juice to both collapse pockets with a bull rush and the bend to win around the corner. He's stout and disciplined against the run, from setting the edge, to blowing up plays in the backfield with his quickness. He shows surprising versatility, with the athleticism to drop into coverage from wide alignments and disrupt passing lanes.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 894 YDS/ATT 6.3 REYDS 227 TDS 14 Love has legit track speed and high-end acceleration. He can stop on a dime and redirect with rare change of direction, while playing with good contact balance and the footwork to jump-cut to avoid defenders before hitting the crease.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 4th A savvy, instinctive CB who excels in both off-coverage and press-man schemes, Delane is consistently in the WR's back pocket on intermediate and vertical routes. He has a good understanding of route combinations, will drive on balls in front of him and is a reliable tackler in space.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st McCoy is a physical corner who can play man on an island and is also comfortable in zone looks. He's in phase on vertical routes, and in run support he comes downhill looking to thump someone. He's coming off a January ACL injury and while he's yet to get back on the field, he could end up being the best CB in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kadyn Proctor IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Proctor is a massive, athletic LT with impressive balance and the ability to move effectively in space, making him a first-round talent in both pass protection and perimeter run schemes. When locked in, he can dominate defensive linemen in the run game and neutralize elite edge rushers pass protection. While his weight, footwork and consistency can be an issue at times, his size, athleticism, and upside make him a potential top-tier tackle when fully focused.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 19 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st REC 57 REYDS 628 YDS/REC 11 TDS 9 Tyson is an explosive receiver with the size, speed, and catch radius to win at all three levels. A smooth hands-catcher, he consistently makes contested and high-point grabs look effortless while creating surprising separation at the top of his routes for his size. Tyson can hit top end in just a few steps and shows the type of short-area quickness reserved for smaller, shiftier WRs. He's also an asset in the screen game, making him a dynamic threat both outside and from the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Terrell has NFL bloodlines -- his brother is former first-round pick AJ Terrell. Avieon plays bigger than his listed size (see his matchup in 2024 against former Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor). He can stay in phase on vertical routes and has good ball skills and he will try to bait QBs into making throws. In run support, he plays outside CB like he's a strong safety.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Quincy Rhodes Jr. EDGE Arkansas • Jr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Rhodes Jr. is a rare size-speed athlete who overwhelms tackles with power and length while flashing advanced pass-rush moves for his age. His long-arm bull rush and explosive inside spin consistently collapse the pocket, and his balance and quickness allow him to chase down mobile quarterbacks. Still just 20 years old, his best football is ahead of him.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Emmanuel Pregnon IOL Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Pregnon is an absolute mauler in the run game, possessing the strength to move defensive linemen at the point of attack and the athleticism to easily get to and handle second-level defenders -- he anchors as well as any interior offensive lineman in the class. In pass protection, a balanced base, strong hands, and smooth footwork allow him to mirror and redirect rushers and he makes it look easy.

Round 1 - Pick 23 A'Mauri Washington DL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 330 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Washington is a powerful, athletic defensive lineman who can collapse the pocket or blow up a run play when he fires off low and plays with leverage. He's at his best attacking gaps, where his burst, strength, and motor let him disrupt plays before they develop. When he's locked in, he looks like a true difference-maker who can overwhelm blockers with both quickness and power.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 24 Matayo Uiagalelei EDGE Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th The Cowboys "pull a Falcons" by drafting two edge rushers in the first round. Uiagalelei was No. 35 on my preseason Big Board and he continues to flash the physical tools that match the traits, and at just 20 years old, his best ball is ahead of him.

Round 1 - Pick 25 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Allen is a consistent problem for offensive linemen trying to block him because of his combination of speed, quickness and power. He has a nose for the ball, rarely takes false steps, and is a reliable, physical tackler who limits yards after contact all over the field. He can more than hold his own in coverage vs. TEs and slot receivers, and he brings juice as a blitzer too.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Hood, who is still 20 years old, is a physical, aggressive CB with excellent man and zone coverage skills, consistently in phase and creating opportunities for PBUs and interceptions. He shows elite change-of-direction ability in space, drives on quick routes and screens, and is a reliable wrap-up tackler who can limit YAC against shifty ball carriers.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Chris Johnson CB San Diego State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Chris Johnson is a physical and instinctual cornerback who excels in both man and off coverage, often playing bigger than his size suggests. He's a tremendous asset in run support, showing a willingness to fly downhill and is one of the surest tackling corners in the draft class. With good makeup speed, he's consistently in position to make plays on the ball and limit yards after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Caleb Banks DL Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Banks is surprisingly explosive for his size, playing with power, juice and a nonstop motor. He's been affected by a foot injury early in the 2025 season and it's kept him on the sidelines; the injury will be worth monitoring as we get through the draft process.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 22 REYDS 311 YDS/REC 14.1 TDS 5 Sadiq oozes athleticism, will run through arm tackles and is used all over the formation. He can be quick-game target as outside WR and is used effectively on jet sweeps. He's also one of the best blocking TEs in college football who's an asset on special teams too. He reminds me of Kadarius Toney in the quick game and Anquan Boldin in space with ball in his hands.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd There was a reason the Utes felt comfortable enough moving Spencer Fano to the right side and giving the LT job to Lomu. He has a long frame and plays with surprisingly good footwork, and while he had his struggles vs. Texas Tech ... so did every other offensive line that had to see Romello Height and David Bailey. Lomu's a high-upside, athletic offensive lineman.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 7th REC 44 REYDS 668 YDS/REC 15.2 TDS 8 A big, physical WR with a massive catch radius, contested-catch ability, and the speed to separate quickly and hit top-end velocity in 2-3 steps. Boston is an effective route runner at all three levels, will run through arm tackles in space, and can outmuscle defenders in the red zone. While primarily an outside threat, his size, strength, and hands make him a potential matchup problem in the slot too. Added bonus: he's a legit threat as a punt returner.