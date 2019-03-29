Winovich, Chase, EDGE, Michigan
NFL Draft analysis for Winovich, Chase, EDGE, Michigan
Draft Scouting Report:
Decently bendy edge rusher who plays with his hair on fire and enters the league with a nice arsenal of initial pass-rushing moves. While his pass-rushing moves are decently effective, he's not heavy handed and doesn't convert speed to much power. Potential to be a three-down defensive end in the future and should be a solid contributor early. -- CT
