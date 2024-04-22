NFL Draft week is upon us, and I've started a new tradition to celebrate in the most draft nerd/Bills guy living in Western New York way possible. It's wearing college jerseys of Bills players -- I've collected them over the years -- and I'm dropping of my daughters at school this morning in a glorious maroon and gold Matt Milano Boston College No. 28 throwback. Two gold stripes inside two white stripes on the sleeves. Think Doug Flutie era.

I'm beginning with a nod to Milano because he was a fifth-round pick in 2017, the 13th off-ball linebacker in his class, to serve as a reminder -- to all the other moms and dads at drop off who definitely care -- that there will be a collection of diamonds in the rough uncovered later in this draft like there is every, single, year. That phenomenon is a core element of what makes the NFL Draft so darn captivating.

You probably know by now, but if you don't, we've rebranded the Pick Six newsletter through the end of April. I, CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso, will be with you every step of the way. Honored.

Before I begin with today's newsletter, this paragraph will be your daily reminder to tell all your buddies and that one friend who's adamant your team better add to the offensive line in the middle rounds to sign up for the With the First Pick newsletter. All you have to do is click here and then share this link with them.

1. Today's NFL mock draft 🔮: What would Ryan Wilson do?

Caleb Williams (left) and Drake Maye Getty Images

Maybe CBS can have WWRWD bracelets made and sell them, but for the time being, we'll have to settle for a what would Ryan Wilson do mock draft for his penultimate mock draft of the 2024 cycle. Yes, these are his picks for what he would do as the GM for every team with a first-round pick.

1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

3. New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

8. Atlanta Falcons: Byron Murphy, DT, Texas

11. Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Graham Barton, OL, Duke

24. Buffalo Bills: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

What's awesome about this mock is that the first trade isn't even a for a quarterback! It's the Saints ascending to No. 10 for Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu. Certainly sensible. The Murphy-to-the-Falcons development at No. 8 is juicy and, again, very sensible.

Wouldn't it be funny if, after immense hype for months, McCarthy just goes No. 11 overall instead of being one of the first picks in the entire draft and the Vikings don't have to move up to get him? I don't even adore McCarthy as a prospect -- but he's firmly in my top 32, of course -- yet I'd gladly admit that'd represent a home-run scenario for Minnesota.

Also, Ladd McConkey to the Chiefs would be exquisite.

2. 'With the First Pick' podcast 🎧: Answer mailbag questions

This episode features Rick and Ryan answering your biggest draft questions, from "what if Caleb Williams is a bust?" to "should the Patriots consider Marvin Harrison Jr.?"

Coupled with the latter question is another layer -- go Harrison at No. 3 and then target either Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. in the second round. Hmmm. That's a fascinating combination I feel hasn't been discussed enough as a prudent draft strategy for the rebuilding Patriots this draft season.

3. Prospect of the day 📈: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Jayden Daniels USATSI

Hey, it's draft week! Didn't you hear? So let's examine one of this class' most shining stars, the reigning Heisman winner from LSU.

Daniels has a glamorous story that will resonate in the modern-day NIL world we live in today. He was the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback recruit in the nation in the high school class of 2019, per 247 Sports (ahead of Bo Nix and Sam Howell). He started immediately at Arizona State, throwing touchdowns to Brandon Aiyuk with the Sun Devils. He got injured in his sophomore season and things went sideways as a junior. He transferred to LSU and threw 17 touchdowns to just three interceptions in 2022 before erupting in 2023 throwing to Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. -- 40 passing touchdowns, four picks -- with 10 more rushing scores en route to winning college football's most prestigious hardware.

Trait-wise, Daniels is the most dynamic runner at the quarterback spot since Lamar Jackson, throws with impeccable deep-ball touch, has a strong, accurate arm, and clearly takes good care of the football. He doesn't have tremendous spatial awareness, which leads to some big hits in the open field, and he tends to drop his eyes at early signs of pressure.

Notable combine results: N/A

N/A Combine measurements: 6-foot-3 2/8", 210 pounds at LSU Pro Day

6-foot-3 2/8", 210 pounds at LSU Pro Day Current CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 6

4. My Top 280 Big Board 👀

I have turned in my final project of the 2024 pre-draft process -- my Big Board, which features 280 prospects. Why 280? It's as many prospects as I had time to watch, evaluate, and grade over the past four months. This Big Board is what I've spent essentially every waking minute of "free time" working on since January. And it feels exhilarating to have it completed. Yes, that is a lot of prospects, and I don't expect you to meticulously examine every single prospect.

But it can serve as a handy guide throughout the draft, and certainly well into Day 3, as to the viable prospects still available when your club goes on the clock.

5. News & Notes 📝