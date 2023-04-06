Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71.49 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: John Brown

Summary:

Xavier Gipson is a short but not small, electric big-play WR with return capabilities that show in his receiving style. He's not ridiculously elusive but quick and fast. He picks up yardage efficiently; not a side-to-side juking type. Snappy route-running, although he's bothered by physicality. Quality not spectacular burst, but top gear is high end, likely due to track background. He can play bigger than his size at times but shouldn't be relied upon in that area at the next level. Strong hands. He wasn't pressed often in college, so that area of his game needs to be developed. Not many drops on film. He won't be for everyone because of his size and small-school status, but this is an NFL-caliber speedster who can be useful in a niche role as a professional.

Strengths:

Track speed

Decently elusive in space, accumulates yards efficiently

Return skills, which show with the ball in his hands

Snaps off the top of his route stems

Weaknesses: