Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

NFL Draft analysis for Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 91

Strengths:

  • Can line up at deep safety, in the slot, at LB
  • A weapon as a blitzer
  • Solid tackler

Weaknesses:

  • Not as athletic as top-flight defensive backs
  • Can improve in coverage, especially on underneath routes
