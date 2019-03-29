Ximines, Oshane, EDGE, Old Dominion

NFL Draft analysis for Ximines, Oshane, EDGE, Old Dominion

Draft Scouting Report:

Polished small-school prospect with long arms, good burst off the snap, and a dazzling array of pass-rushing moves. While it may take time for him to acclimate to the speed and power of the NFL, Ximines as the tool box to thrive as a situational edge rusher right away. -- CT

