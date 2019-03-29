Ya-Sin, Rock, CB, Temple

NFL Draft analysis for Ya-Sin, Rock, CB, Temple

Draft Scouting Report:

Ya-Sin played one year for Temple after transferring from Presbyterian College and he quickly became one of the nation's best cornerbacks. Physical and fast, Ya-Sin excels in man coverage, has fantastic ball skills, and is solid in run support. His footwork can be sloppy at times but his athleticism often made up for it in college. -- RW

