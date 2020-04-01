Yasir Durant, OL, Missouri

NFL Draft analysis for Yasir Durant, OL, Missouri

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72

Strengths:

  • Large, wide left tackle who can really lock out in pass pro
  • Drive off the snap is good
  • Decently effective getting to the second rusher on stunts

Weaknesses:

  • Any type of lateral counter move typically beats him because of heavy feet
  • Has tendency to open the gate early
  • Probably a guard only in the NFL
