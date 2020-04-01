Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

NFL Draft analysis for Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 90

Strengths:

  • Looks the part
  • Strong hands, bendy athlete who can overpower OTs
  • High-motor, downfield-pursuit player

Weaknesses:

  • Can disappear for stretches
  • Still learning the position
  • Could be more explosive in initial pass rush
