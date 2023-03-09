Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.27 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: James Conner

Summary:

Zach Charbonnet is a Michigan transfer who is one of the most consistent backs in this class. He isn't particularly flashy in any one area but does a lot of things well. He wasn't used extensively in the passing game in college but shows the ability to be successful in that area, and if he runs well it could boost his draft stock.

Strengths:

Straight-line runner with not a lot of wiggle

Doesn't slow-play it behind line of scrimmage; hits hole with purpose

Thick build, hard to tackle upper body; defenders bounce off him when they don't go low

Can be security blanket in pass game; has YAC ability with ball in his hands

Shows ability to be effective in passpro

Weaknesses: