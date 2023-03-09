Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.55 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Ahman Green

Summary:

Zach Evans still has a lot of tread on the tires after being lightly used during his collegiate career. He will stick his nose in pass protection but remains a work in progress. Evans has shown he can be an effective pass-catcher despite a small sample size. He is a downhill gap scheme runner who could do a better job of pressing the hole before making his cut. Evans has good size and top-end speed for the position.

Strengths:

Good pass-catcher despite limited exposure

Light workload relative to most incoming rushers

Good burst and top-end speed

Good size for the position

Weaknesses: