Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 81.15 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Devin Taylor
Summary:
Zach Harrison is a lengthy, uniquely sized EDGE who utilizes his long reach to his advantage. He has some speed-to-power conversion but needs to get stronger overall, and he won't be able to threaten athletic OTs with sudden footwork or change-of-direction skill. His stature and hustle should make him a hot commodity in the middle of the draft as a pass-rush specialist.
Strengths:
- Tall and thick with long limbs
- Decently bendy for his size
- Can generate some blocker-moving torque when he uses his length to his advantage
- Works hard in the run game
Weaknesses:
- Average get-off and dip around the corner
- Twitch and change-of-direction ability aren't really there
- Could stand to get more initial, point-of-attack power