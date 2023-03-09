Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81.15 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Devin Taylor

Summary:

Zach Harrison is a lengthy, uniquely sized EDGE who utilizes his long reach to his advantage. He has some speed-to-power conversion but needs to get stronger overall, and he won't be able to threaten athletic OTs with sudden footwork or change-of-direction skill. His stature and hustle should make him a hot commodity in the middle of the draft as a pass-rush specialist.

Strengths:

Tall and thick with long limbs

Decently bendy for his size

Can generate some blocker-moving torque when he uses his length to his advantage

Works hard in the run game

Weaknesses: