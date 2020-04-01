Zach Shackelford, OL, Texas

NFL Draft analysis for Zach Shackelford, OL, Texas

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70

Strengths:

  • Good hip snap at the start of each play
  • Effective as a combo blocker

Weaknesses:

  • Lacking NFL caliber length and strength
  • Opens the gate too early
  • Minimal anchoring capability
Our Latest Stories