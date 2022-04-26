Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.82 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Mason Cole

Strengths:

College LT who *probably* should kick inside at the pro game. Unusual positional shift from center to left tackle in his final two seasons. Absolutely could play out on the edge in a pinch. Excellent, elite-level short-area quickness. Quick-set specialist. Like lightning out of his stance, and plays with a textbook, crouched stance. Never flails at defenders. Bounces inside out with ease. Balance is above-average and not a lunger by any stretch of the imagination. Anchor is surprisingly good, mostly his back-bending skill. Inside he could be a dream for a team with a zone-blocking scheme. Has enough twitch to play center.

Weaknesses:

On the lighter, shorter-arm size by NFL standards. Occasionally late with his hands, and long rushers give him problems. Needs to pack on weight and get more sand in his pants.

Accolades: