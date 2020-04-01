Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

NFL Draft analysis for Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 88

Strengths:

  • Plays much bigger, faster and stronger than his size
  • Solid in coverage
  • Gets after it as a pass rusher; was hard to slow down at Wisconsin

Weaknesses:

  • Undersized for an EDGE
  • Doesn't have much experience at inside linebacker should he kick inside
