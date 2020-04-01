Zack Moss, RB, Utah

NFL Draft analysis for Zack Moss, RB, Utah

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81

Strengths:

  • Very naturally powerful with great contact balance
  • At times, noticeably springy with his feet
  • Will deploy multiple cuts in a run to make defenders miss
  • Will be a yards-after-contact monster in the NFL and
  • Will surprise some defenders with his flashes of bounce

Weaknesses:

  • Acceleration through the second-level is average
  • Good, not great vision
  • Far from a burner but not a plodder
Our Latest Stories