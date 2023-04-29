Draft Scouting Report:

Summary:

Zaire Barnes was a first-team All-MAC performer a year ago. He led the team with 94 tackles, including five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 13 games played. This comes after he tied for the team lead in tackles in 2021.

Strengths:

Good waist bend at the high side of his rush.

Does a good job of absorbing contact and shedding blocks

Builds speed quickly

Weaknesses: