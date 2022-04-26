Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.66 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Chris Carson

Strengths:

Fullback with RB skills. Legitimately can violently cut against the grain and deploy secondary and tertiery cuts at the second/third level. Serious explosiveness/bend to his game. Contact balance is as expected. Will run through some people but also scrape off weak arm tackle attempts. Absorbs contact well. He's much taller than most ball carriers today but isn't too heavy to really weigh him down with the ball in his hands. Decent receiver out of the backfield.

Weaknesses:

Low-level speed once he's clicked it into top gear. Not going to provide much as a blocker. Kind of an "athlete" right now with some natural vision/running skills who simply needs to get the ball a few times a game.

Accolades: