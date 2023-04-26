Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A former three-star recruit out of NSU University School in Florida, Flowers left Boston College as the most-accomplished pass-catcher in school history, setting career records in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He saved his best season for last, racking up more than 1,000 yards receiving and 12 scores in 2022.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Flowers, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

About



Age: 22

22 Hometown : Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: Fort Lauderdale, Florida Interesting fact: Boston College's all-time leader in receptions (200), receiving yards (3,056) and receiving TD (29)

Position: No. 3 WR | Overall: No. 24 | Rating: 88.43 (Long-term starter)

Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 22.8 (WR2)

NFL combine measurements/results

Height: 5-9 | Weight: 182 lbs | Arms: 29 1/4" | Hands: 9 1/4"

40-yard dash: 4.42 seconds (unofficial pro day time)

4.42 seconds (unofficial pro day time) 3-cone drill: 6.57 seconds

6.57 seconds Broad jump: 10 feet, 7 inches

10 feet, 7 inches Vertical jump: 35.5 inches

NFL comparison

Scouting report



Zay Flowers is short but not small, twitched-up inside and out wideout. His short-area explosiveness is special, and it doesn't take long for him to reach top speed. He runs super-sharp, no-nonsense routes. He has a tiny catch radius but fights in every contested-catch situation. He has lateral quicks and tenacity to work through press coverage with good regularity, and his athleticism allows him to be weapon after the catch. He has adequate power to his game due to a thicker lower half and shows sheer will through contact. He doesn't have the most reliable hands, but drops aren't concerning issue. He has great speed. He was held back production-wise by blah QB play. Height will hinder him at times, but he's a pro-ready wideout made for the modern-day game.

Strengths:

Super-twitched up

Gets to top gear in a flash

Awesome route-runner

Supreme YAC skills

Plays bigger than his size

Weaknesses:

Short with tiny frame

Little catch radius

Some easy drops on film

College stats

Year Games Rec Yards YPC TDs 2022 12 78 1,077 13.8 12 2021 12 44 746 17.0 5 2020 11 56 892 15.9 9 2019 13 22 341 15.5 3

College Accolades

Honors

2022: AP Third-team All-American

2022: First-team All-ACC

2020: Second WR in school history to be named first-team All-ACC

2021: Third-team All-ACC

Notable statistics

Career: School's all-time leader in receptions (200), receiving yards (3,056) and receiving TD (29)

2022: Set single-season school mark in receiving touchdowns (12), tied record for receptions (78) and produced third-most receiving yards (1,077)

High school: NSU University School (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Class: 2019

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.8507)

National: 1188 | WR: 135 | Florida: 163

Check out Zay Flowers' full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.