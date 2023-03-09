Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85.52 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Elijah Moore

Summary:

Zay Flowers is short but not small, twitched-up inside and out wideout. His short-area explosiveness is special, and it doesn't take long for him to reach top speed. He runs super-sharp, no-nonsense routes. He has a tiny catch radius but fights in every contested-catch situation. He has lateral quicks and tenacity to work through press coverage with good regularity, and his athleticism allows him to be weapon after the catch. He has adequate power to his game due to a thicker lower half and shows sheer will through contact. He doesn't have the most reliable hands, but drops aren't concerning issue. He has great speed. He was held back production-wise by blah QB play. Height will hinder him at times, but he's a pro-ready wideout made for the modern-day game.

Strengths:

Super-twitched up

Gets to top gear in a flash

Awesome route runner

Supreme YAC skills

Plays bigger than his size

Weaknesses: