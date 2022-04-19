Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71.15 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Reggie Robinson

Strengths:

Good-sized, explosive outside cornerback with some safety flexiblity. Mirrors well and really crams the throwing lane as the ball is arriving. Because of how explosive he is, there's plenty of zone appeal to his game. Speed is good enough to carry verticals down the field, but not a burner. Decently active in run support, beating blocks on the outside. Tackling isn't an issue nor a strength. Deep sleeper.

Weaknesses:

Hips are a little labored when coming out of his backpedal. Not overly concerning but not a strength of his game right now. Dropped a few gift INTs. Not always the best at finding the football as it's arriving.

Accolades: