Field Goal 4 & 7 - LAC 17 (10:19 - 1st) M.Badgley 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.

No Gain 3 & 7 - LAC 17 (10:23 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep middle to H.Henry.

+3 YD 2 & 10 - LAC 20 (11:01 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Jackson to JAC 17 for 3 yards (C.Henderson).

No Gain 1 & 10 - LAC 20 (11:09 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left.

+27 YD 2 & 15 - LAC 47 (11:37 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to JAC 20 for 27 yards (C.Henderson). JAC-D.Allen was injured during the play.

-5 YD 1 & 10 - LAC 42 (12:12 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Kelley to JAC 47 for -5 yards (D.Allen).

+31 YD 1 & 10 - LAC 27 (12:45 - 1st) J.Herbert right end pushed ob at JAC 42 for 31 yards (J.Jones).

+14 YD 2 & 3 - LAC 13 (13:21 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Jackson to LARC 27 for 14 yards (J.Jones).