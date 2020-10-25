Drive Chart
JAC
LAC

LAC
1 Pass
3 Rush
18 YDS
1:14 POS
+6 YD
1ST & 10 JAC 35
7:07
T.Johnson right end to JAC 29 for 6 yards (J.Schobert).
+11 YD
3RD & 9 JAC 46
7:38
J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to JAC 35 for 11 yards (C.Henderson; J.Jones).
No Gain
2ND & 9 JAC 46
7:43
J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Guyton.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 JAC 47
8:21
J.Kelley up the middle to JAC 46 for 1 yard (T.Herndon; D.Hamilton).
JAC
0 Pass
15 Rush
9 YDS
1:57 POS
+1 YD
4TH & 2 JAC 46
8:29
G.Minshew II scrambles right end to JAC 47 for 1 yard (R.Jenkins).
-1 YD
3RD & 1 JAC 47
9:07
J.Robinson left tackle to JAC 46 for -1 yards (K.White; L.Joseph).
+10 YD
2ND & 11 JAC 37
9:44
G.Minshew II scrambles up the middle to JAC 47 for 10 yards (K.White; D.Perryman).
-1 YD
1ST & 10 JAC 38
10:18
J.Robinson right end to JAC 37 for -1 yards (L.Joseph).
LAC
2 Pass
7 Rush
45 YDS
3:03 POS
No Good
4TH & 11 JAC 30
10:23
M.Badgley 48 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
No Gain
3RD & 11 JAC 30
10:27
J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams.
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 13:21
J.Lambo extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
plays
yds
pos
21
16
Touchdown 13:21
T.Long punt is BLOCKED by D.Thomas Center-C.Mazza RECOVERED by JAC-D.Thomas at LARC 16. D.Thomas for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
16
2nd Quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:11
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Minshew II pass to J.O'Shaughnessy is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
14
16
Touchdown 0:11
G.Minshew II pass short right to J.Robinson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
67
yds
3:41
pos
14
16
Two Point Conversion 7:46
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Robinson rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
8
16
Point After TD 10:34
M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
plays
yds
pos
0
16
Touchdown 10:34
J.Herbert pass deep right to D.Parham Jr. for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
47
yds
2:59
pos
0
15
1st Quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:05
M.Badgley extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
plays
yds
pos
0
9
Touchdown 0:05
J.Reed right end for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
71
yds
5:39
pos
0
9
Field Goal 10:15
M.Badgley 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
9
plays
77
yds
3:48
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
Team Stats
Time of Pos 16:16 21:37
1st Downs 9 17
Rushing 4 5
Passing 5 10
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 4-10 3-9
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 197 281
Total Plays 38 50
Avg Gain 5.2 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 91 91
Rush Attempts 19 18
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 5.1
Net Yards Passing 106 190
Comp. - Att. 8-15 18-32
Yards Per Pass 5.6 5.9
Penalties - Yards 3-25 1-5
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-46.0 4-34.5
Return Yards 58 20
Punts - Returns 3-36 3-7
Kickoffs - Returns 1-22 1-13
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 2-2 -100% 1-2 -50%
Goal to Go Eff. 1-1 -100% 1-1 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Jaguars 1-5 0147-21
Chargers 1-4 970-16
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
 106 PASS YDS 190
91 RUSH YDS 91
197 TOTAL YDS 281
Jaguars
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
G. Minshew 15 QB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 116 1 0 140.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.1% 1138 8 4 101.2
G. Minshew 8/15 116 1 0 11
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Robinson 30 RB
23
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 80 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 285 3
J. Robinson 16 80 1 14 23
G. Minshew 15 QB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 69 0
G. Minshew 2 11 0 10 11
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 53 0
L. Shenault Jr. 1 0 0 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 36 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 16 191 1
L. Shenault Jr. 1 1 36 0 36 3
D. Chark 17 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 26 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 204 3
D. Chark 4 1 26 0 26 2
J. O'Shaughnessy 80 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 26 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 9 95 0
J. O'Shaughnessy 2 2 26 0 22 2
J. Robinson 30 RB
23
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 15 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 14 161 0
J. Robinson 4 3 15 1 9 23
C. Johnson 19 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 17 0
C. Johnson 1 1 13 0 13 1
K. Cole 84 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 19 194 2
K. Cole 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Jones 29 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
23-13 0 0.0
J. Jones 5-1 0.0 0 0
C. Henderson 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-3 1 0.0
C. Henderson 4-2 0.0 0 0
B. Watson 40 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Watson 3-1 0.0 0 0
D. Hamilton 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-8 0 0.0
D. Hamilton 2-2 0.0 0 0
J. Schobert 47 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-13 0 0.0
J. Schobert 2-4 0.0 0 0
Q. Williams 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
Q. Williams 2-3 0.0 0 0
D. Allen 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
D. Allen 2-0 0.0 0 0
T. Bryan 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Bryan 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Smoot 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Smoot 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Herndon 37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-0 0 0.0
T. Herndon 1-1 0.0 0 0
K. Correa  OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Correa 1-0 0.0 0 0
S. Jones 35 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Jones 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Costin 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Costin 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Cooke 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 2
L. Cooke 4 46.0 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Westbrook 12 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
D. Westbrook 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Westbrook 12 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 12.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
D. Westbrook 3 12.0 13 0
Chargers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
J. Herbert 10 QB
17
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 186 1 0 115.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.0% 931 5 3 102.2
J. Herbert 17/31 186 1 0 17
E. Stick 2 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
E. Stick 1/1 4 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Herbert 10 QB
17
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 47 1
J. Herbert 3 42 0 31 17
J. Kelley 27 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 174 1
J. Kelley 6 14 0 9 1
J. Reed 12 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Reed 2 14 1 7 7
T. Johnson 83 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
T. Johnson 2 10 0 6 1
J. Jackson 22 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 13 0
J. Jackson 3 7 0 11 3
E. Stick 2 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
E. Stick 1 -2 0 -2 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
K. Allen 13 WR
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 7 98 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 32 327 1
K. Allen 10 7 98 0 27 9
J. Jackson 22 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 33 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 12 0
J. Jackson 4 4 33 0 14 3
D. Parham 89 TE
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 22 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 19 1
D. Parham 1 1 22 1 22 8
H. Henry 86 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 16 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 18 245 0
H. Henry 6 2 16 0 11 1
J. Guyton 15 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 14 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 125 2
J. Guyton 2 1 14 0 14 1
M. Williams 81 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 4 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 100 0
M. Williams 3 1 4 0 4 0
J. Kelley 27 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 84 0
J. Kelley 2 2 3 0 8 1
V. Green 88 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 10 0
V. Green 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Johnson 83 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 53 1
T. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
R. Jenkins 23 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-10 0 1.0
R. Jenkins 6-1 0.0 0 0
L. Joseph 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-9 0 0.0
L. Joseph 2-2 0.0 0 0
U. Nwosu 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 1.0
U. Nwosu 2-2 1.5 0 0
D. King 20 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
D. King 2-1 1.0 0 0
J. Tillery 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
J. Tillery 1-0 0.0 0 0
N. Adderley 24 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-3 0 0.0
N. Adderley 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Bosa 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 3.0
J. Bosa 1-1 0.5 0 0
C. Hayward 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-3 0 0.0
C. Hayward 1-1 0.0 0 0
K. White 44 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
22-8 0 0.0
K. White 1-4 0.0 0 0
D. Square 71 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
D. Square 1-1 1.0 0 0
K. Murray 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-15 0 0.0
K. Murray 1-2 0.0 0 0
M. Davis 43 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-4 1 0.0
M. Davis 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Perryman 52 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-9 0 0.0
D. Perryman 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Badgley 4 K
4
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/2
M. Badgley 1/2 35 1/2 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Long 1 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 4
T. Long 3 46.0 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reed 12 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 46 0
J. Reed 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. King 20 FS
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 2.3 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 3.3 10 0
D. King 3 2.3 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 JAC 25 0:57 3 6 Punt
10:15 JAC 25 1:59 3 2 Punt
7:21 JAC 40 1:37 3 -2 Punt
0:05 JAC 25 1:32 3 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:34 JAC 22 2:48 6 78 TD
6:40 JAC 40 1:45 5 29 Downs
3:52 JAC 33 3:41 11 67 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:18 JAC 38 1:57 4 9 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 LAC 6 3:48 9 77 FG
8:16 LAC 26 0:55 3 6 Punt
5:44 LAC 29 5:39 11 71 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 LAC 38 2:59 6 62 TD
7:46 LAC 13 1:06 3 4 Punt
4:55 LAC 31 1:03 3 5 Punt
0:11 LAC 40 0:11 2 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAC 25 1:39 3 9 Punt BLK
13:21 LAC 25 3:03 8 45 FG Miss
8:21 JAC 47 1:14 4 18

LAC Chargers

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 35
(7:07 - 3rd) T.Johnson right end to JAC 29 for 6 yards (J.Schobert).
+11 YD
3 & 9 - LAC 46
(7:38 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to JAC 35 for 11 yards (C.Henderson; J.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 9 - LAC 46
(7:43 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Guyton.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 47
(8:21 - 3rd) J.Kelley up the middle to JAC 46 for 1 yard (T.Herndon; D.Hamilton).

JAC Jaguars  - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
4 & 2 - JAC 46
(8:29 - 3rd) G.Minshew II scrambles right end to JAC 47 for 1 yard (R.Jenkins).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - JAC 47
(9:07 - 3rd) J.Robinson left tackle to JAC 46 for -1 yards (K.White; L.Joseph).
+10 YD
2 & 11 - JAC 37
(9:44 - 3rd) G.Minshew II scrambles up the middle to JAC 47 for 10 yards (K.White; D.Perryman).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 38
(10:18 - 3rd) J.Robinson right end to JAC 37 for -1 yards (L.Joseph).

LAC Chargers  - Missed FG (8 plays, 45 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 11 - LAC 30
(10:23 - 3rd) M.Badgley 48 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
No Gain
3 & 11 - LAC 30
(10:27 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams.
No Gain
2 & 11 - LAC 30
(10:31 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 29
(11:09 - 3rd) J.Jackson up the middle to JAC 30 for -1 yards (D.Hamilton).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 41
(11:42 - 3rd) J.Herbert scrambles up the middle to JAC 29 for 12 yards (J.Jones).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 48
(12:15 - 3rd) J.Jackson up the middle to JAC 41 for 11 yards (B.Watson).
+14 YD
2 & 1 - LAC 34
(12:51 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Guyton to LARC 48 for 14 yards (J.Jones).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25
(13:21 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Jackson to LARC 34 for 9 yards (J.Schobert; Q.Williams).
Kickoff
(13:21 - 3rd) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.

LAC Chargers  - Blocked Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:21 - 3rd) J.Lambo extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
4 & 1 - LAC 34
(13:29 - 3rd) T.Long punt is BLOCKED by D.Thomas Center-C.Mazza RECOVERED by JAC-D.Thomas at LARC 16. D.Thomas for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
3 & 1 - LAC 34
(14:04 - 3rd) J.Kelley left guard to LARC 34 for no gain (Q.Williams; D.Hamilton).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 25
(14:39 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 34 for 9 yards (C.Henderson; J.Schobert).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 25
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Kelley right tackle to LARC 25 for no gain (D.Hamilton).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.

LAC Chargers  - End of Half (2 plays, -1 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 40
(0:05 - 2nd) J.Herbert kneels to LARC 39 for -1 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 40
(0:11 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to M.Williams [J.Allen].
Kickoff
(0:11 - 2nd) L.Cooke kicks 62 yards from JAC 35 to LARC 3 out of bounds.

JAC Jaguars  - Touchdown (11 plays, 67 yards, 3:41 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(0:11 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Minshew II pass to J.O'Shaughnessy is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
+9 YD
3 & 9 - JAC 9
(0:18 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.Robinson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Sack
2 & 9 - JAC 9
(0:31 - 2nd) G.Minshew II sacked at LARC 9 for 0 yards (D.King II).
No Gain
1 & 9 - JAC 9
(0:35 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short middle.
+13 YD
3 & 9 - JAC 22
(0:41 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short left to C.Johnson pushed ob at LARC 9 for 13 yards (R.Jenkins).
No Gain
2 & 9 - JAC 22
(0:47 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short right to J.Robinson.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 23
(1:13 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.Robinson to LARC 22 for 1 yard (C.Hayward Jr.; K.White).
+10 YD
3 & 3 - JAC 33
(1:51 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 23 for 10 yards (R.Jenkins).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 37
(2:00 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.O'Shaughnessy pushed ob at LARC 33 for 4 yards (K.White).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 40
(2:37 - 2nd) J.Robinson right guard to LARC 37 for 3 yards (D.Square; J.Jones).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 47
(3:14 - 2nd) J.Robinson right end to LARC 40 for 13 yards (R.Jenkins).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 33
(3:52 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 47 for 14 yards (R.Jenkins; D.King II).

LAC Chargers  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - LAC 36
(4:02 - 2nd) T.Long punts 41 yards to JAC 23 Center-C.Mazza. D.Westbrook to JAC 33 for 10 yards (U.Nwosu).
No Gain
3 & 5 - LAC 36
(4:06 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to H.Henry.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 31
(4:48 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry to LARC 36 for 5 yards (J.Jones) [D.Hamilton].
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 31
(4:55 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left.

JAC Jaguars  - Downs (5 plays, 29 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
4 & 1 - JAC 29
(5:00 - 2nd) J.Robinson left end to LARC 31 for -2 yards (J.Bosa).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - JAC 34
(5:38 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short left to J.Robinson to LARC 29 for 5 yards (D.King II).
No Gain
2 & 6 - JAC 34
(5:42 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short right.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 38
(6:16 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 34 for 4 yards (K.White; L.Joseph).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 40
(6:40 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.O'Shaughnessy to LARC 38 for 22 yards (C.Hayward Jr.).

LAC Chargers  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - LAC 17
(6:53 - 2nd) T.Long punts 56 yards to JAC 27 Center-C.Mazza. D.Westbrook to JAC 40 for 13 yards (G.Nabers).
No Gain
3 & 6 - LAC 17
(6:57 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to H.Henry (J.Allen).
No Gain
2 & 6 - LAC 17
(7:01 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 13
(7:41 - 2nd) T.Johnson left end to LARC 17 for 4 yards (D.Smoot).
Kickoff
(7:46 - 2nd) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to LARC 0. J.Reed to LARC 13 for 13 yards (D.Ozigbo; D.Middleton).

JAC Jaguars  - Touchdown (6 plays, 78 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(7:46 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Robinson rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - JAC 4
(7:48 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 1 for 3 yards (D.King II). Jacksonville challenged the short of the goal line ruling and the play was REVERSED. J.Robinson up the middle for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 12
(8:20 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 4 for 8 yards (N.Adderley).
+36 YD
3 & 6 - JAC 48
(9:07 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short middle to L.Shenault Jr. to LARC 12 for 36 yards (R.Jenkins).
No Gain
2 & 6 - JAC 48
(9:11 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short middle to K.Cole Sr. (K.Murray Jr.).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 48
(9:49 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 48 for 4 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 22
(10:28 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass deep right to D.Chark Jr. to JAC 48 for 26 yards (R.Jenkins).
Kickoff
(10:34 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to JAC 0. D.Westbrook to JAC 22 for 22 yards (S.Anderson).

LAC Chargers  - Touchdown (6 plays, 62 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:34 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 22
(10:40 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep right to D.Parham Jr. for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 48
(11:06 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry to JAC 37 for 11 yards (Q.Williams). PENALTY on JAC-J.Jones Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at JAC 37.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 50
(11:45 - 2nd) J.Kelley left end to JAC 48 for 2 yards (Q.Williams; D.Costin).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - LAC 41
(12:23 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to 50 for 9 yards (C.Henderson).
+6 YD
2 & 13 - LAC 35
(13:01 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to LARC 41 for 6 yards (B.Watson).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 38
(13:33 - 2nd) J.Jackson right tackle to LARC 35 for -3 yards (T.Bryan).

JAC Jaguars  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - JAC 28
(13:44 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 40 yards to LARC 32 Center-R.Matiscik. D.King II to LARC 38 for 6 yards (B.Miller).
Sack
3 & 2 - JAC 33
(14:20 - 2nd) G.Minshew II sacked at JAC 28 for -5 yards (U.Nwosu).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - JAC 30
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 33 for 3 yards (L.Joseph).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25
(0:05 - 1st) J.Robinson left guard to JAC 30 for 5 yards (J.Tillery).
Kickoff
(0:05 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.

LAC Chargers  - Touchdown (11 plays, 71 yards, 5:39 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(0:05 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
+7 YD
1 & 7 - LAC 7
(0:10 - 1st) J.Reed right end for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+26 YD
2 & 15 - LAC 33
(0:52 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep left to K.Allen to JAC 7 for 26 yards (C.Henderson).
No Gain
1 & 15 - LAC 33
(0:58 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to V.Green (Q.Williams) [D.Hamilton].
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 28
(1:20 - 1st) Direct snap to J.Kelley. J.Kelley right tackle to JAC 28 for no gain (D.Smoot; Q.Williams). PENALTY on LARC-J.Reed Illegal Motion 5 yards enforced at JAC 28 - No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - LAC 30
(1:59 - 1st) J.Kelley right guard to JAC 28 for 2 yards (K.Correa).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 39
(2:35 - 1st) J.Kelley left tackle to JAC 30 for 9 yards (J.Schobert).
Penalty
2 & 10 - LAC 32
(2:39 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Guyton. PENALTY on JAC-T.Herndon Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at JAC 44 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 44
(2:46 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to T.Johnson.
+10 YD
2 & 3 - LAC 46
(3:21 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to JAC 44 for 10 yards (B.Watson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 39
(4:00 - 1st) J.Reed left end to LARC 46 for 7 yards (T.Herndon).
+8 YD
3 & 8 - LAC 31
(4:31 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Kelley to LARC 39 for 8 yards (C.Reid; J.Schobert). JAC-S.Jones IV was injured during the play. He is Out.
-2 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 33
(5:08 - 1st) E.Stick right end to LARC 31 for -2 yards (Q.Williams).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 29
(5:44 - 1st) E.Stick pass short left to M.Williams to LARC 33 for 4 yards (S.Jones IV).

JAC Jaguars  - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - JAC 38
(5:55 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 39 yards to LARC 23 Center-R.Matiscik. D.King II to LARC 29 for 6 yards (R.Matiscik).
No Gain
3 & 12 - JAC 38
(5:59 - 1st) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short middle to D.Chark Jr. [M.Ingram].
Sack
2 & 11 - JAC 39
(6:45 - 1st) G.Minshew II sacked at JAC 38 for -1 yards (D.Square).
+4 YD
1 & 15 - JAC 35
(7:21 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 39 for 4 yards (J.Jones; K.Murray Jr.).
Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 40
(7:21 - 1st) PENALTY on JAC-J.Taylor False Start 5 yards enforced at JAC 40 - No Play.

LAC Chargers  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - LAC 32
(7:32 - 1st) T.Long punts 41 yards to JAC 27 Center-C.Mazza. D.Westbrook to JAC 40 for 13 yards (I.Rochell).
No Gain
3 & 4 - LAC 32
(7:36 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to H.Henry.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 26
(8:11 - 1st) T.Pope left end to LARC 32 for 6 yards (J.Schobert; B.Watson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 26
(8:16 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to K.Allen.

JAC Jaguars  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - JAC 27
(8:25 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 47 yards to LARC 26 Center-R.Matiscik fair catch by D.King II.
No Gain
3 & 4 - JAC 31
(9:02 - 1st) G.Minshew II sacked at JAC 27 for -4 yards (sack split by J.Bosa and U.Nwosu).
No Gain
2 & 4 - JAC 31
(9:37 - 1st) L.Shenault Jr. right end to JAC 31 for no gain (U.Nwosu).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25
(10:15 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 31 for 6 yards (U.Nwosu; K.Murray Jr.).
Kickoff
(10:15 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.

LAC Chargers  - Field Goal (9 plays, 77 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - LAC 17
(10:19 - 1st) M.Badgley 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
No Gain
3 & 7 - LAC 17
(10:23 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep middle to H.Henry.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 20
(11:01 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Jackson to JAC 17 for 3 yards (C.Henderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 20
(11:09 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left.
+27 YD
2 & 15 - LAC 47
(11:37 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to JAC 20 for 27 yards (C.Henderson). JAC-D.Allen was injured during the play.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 42
(12:12 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Kelley to JAC 47 for -5 yards (D.Allen).
+31 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 27
(12:45 - 1st) J.Herbert right end pushed ob at JAC 42 for 31 yards (J.Jones).
+14 YD
2 & 3 - LAC 13
(13:21 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Jackson to LARC 27 for 14 yards (J.Jones).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 6
(14:03 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Jackson to LARC 13 for 7 yards (D.Allen).

JAC Jaguars  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - JAC 31
(14:16 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 58 yards to LARC 11 Center-R.Matiscik. D.King II to LARC 6 for -5 yards (D.Ogunbowale).
No Gain
3 & 4 - JAC 31
(14:19 - 1st) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short middle to D.Chark Jr..
+6 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 25
(14:56 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 31 for 6 yards (M.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 25
(15:00 - 1st) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short right to D.Chark Jr..
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
NFL Scores