LAC
1 Pass
3 Rush
18 YDS
1:14 POS
+6 YD
1ST & 10 JAC 35
7:07
T.Johnson right end to JAC 29 for 6 yards (J.Schobert).
+11 YD
3RD & 9 JAC 46
7:38
J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to JAC 35 for 11 yards (C.Henderson; J.Jones).
No Gain
2ND & 9 JAC 46
7:43
J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Guyton.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 JAC 47
8:21
J.Kelley up the middle to JAC 46 for 1 yard (T.Herndon; D.Hamilton).
JAC
0 Pass
15 Rush
9 YDS
1:57 POS
+1 YD
4TH & 2 JAC 46
8:29
G.Minshew II scrambles right end to JAC 47 for 1 yard (R.Jenkins).
-1 YD
3RD & 1 JAC 47
9:07
J.Robinson left tackle to JAC 46 for -1 yards (K.White; L.Joseph).
+10 YD
2ND & 11 JAC 37
9:44
G.Minshew II scrambles up the middle to JAC 47 for 10 yards (K.White; D.Perryman).
-1 YD
1ST & 10 JAC 38
10:18
J.Robinson right end to JAC 37 for -1 yards (L.Joseph).
LAC
2 Pass
7 Rush
45 YDS
3:03 POS
No Good
4TH & 11 JAC 30
10:23
M.Badgley 48 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
No Gain
3RD & 11 JAC 30
10:27
J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams.
21
16
Touchdown 13:21
T.Long punt is BLOCKED by D.Thomas Center-C.Mazza RECOVERED by JAC-D.Thomas at LARC 16. D.Thomas for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
16
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:11
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Minshew II pass to J.O'Shaughnessy is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
14
16
Touchdown 0:11
G.Minshew II pass short right to J.Robinson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
67
yds
3:41
pos
14
16
Two Point Conversion 7:46
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Robinson rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
8
16
Touchdown 10:34
J.Herbert pass deep right to D.Parham Jr. for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
47
yds
2:59
pos
0
15
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:05
M.Badgley extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
plays
yds
pos
0
9
Field Goal 10:15
M.Badgley 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
9
plays
77
yds
3:48
pos
0
3
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|16:16
|21:37
|1st Downs
|9
|17
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|5
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|197
|281
|Total Plays
|38
|50
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|91
|91
|Rush Attempts
|19
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|106
|190
|Comp. - Att.
|8-15
|18-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.0
|4-34.5
|Return Yards
|58
|20
|Punts - Returns
|3-36
|3-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|1-13
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|106
|PASS YDS
|190
|
|
|91
|RUSH YDS
|91
|
|
|197
|TOTAL YDS
|281
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Minshew 15 QB
11
FPTS
|G. Minshew
|8/15
|116
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
23
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|16
|80
|1
|14
|23
|
G. Minshew 15 QB
11
FPTS
|G. Minshew
|2
|11
|0
|10
|11
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
3
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
3
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|3
|
D. Chark 17 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Chark
|4
|1
|26
|0
|26
|2
|
J. O'Shaughnessy 80 TE
2
FPTS
|J. O'Shaughnessy
|2
|2
|26
|0
|22
|2
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
23
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|4
|3
|15
|1
|9
|23
|
C. Johnson 19 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Johnson
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
K. Cole 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Cole
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jones 29 SS
|J. Jones
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Henderson 23 CB
|C. Henderson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Watson 40 CB
|B. Watson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 52 DT
|D. Hamilton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Schobert 47 MLB
|J. Schobert
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 56 LB
|Q. Williams
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Allen 53 LB
|D. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 90 DT
|T. Bryan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 94 DE
|D. Smoot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Correa OLB
|K. Correa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Jones 35 CB
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DT
|D. Costin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|4
|46.0
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Westbrook 12 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Westbrook
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Westbrook 12 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Westbrook
|3
|12.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
17
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|17/31
|186
|1
|0
|17
|
E. Stick 2 QB
0
FPTS
|E. Stick
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
17
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|3
|42
|0
|31
|17
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|6
|14
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Reed 12 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Reed
|2
|14
|1
|7
|7
|
T. Johnson 83 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|10
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|3
|7
|0
|11
|3
|
E. Stick 2 QB
0
FPTS
|E. Stick
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Allen 13 WR
9
FPTS
|K. Allen
|10
|7
|98
|0
|27
|9
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|4
|4
|33
|0
|14
|3
|
D. Parham 89 TE
8
FPTS
|D. Parham
|1
|1
|22
|1
|22
|8
|
H. Henry 86 TE
1
FPTS
|H. Henry
|6
|2
|16
|0
|11
|1
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
M. Williams 81 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Williams
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|2
|2
|3
|0
|8
|1
|
V. Green 88 TE
0
FPTS
|V. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 83 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Jenkins 23 SS
|R. Jenkins
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 95 DT
|L. Joseph
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 42 LB
|U. Nwosu
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
D. King 20 FS
|D. King
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bosa 97 DE
|J. Bosa
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
C. Hayward 26 CB
|C. Hayward
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 44 OLB
|K. White
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Square 71 DE
|D. Square
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 56 LB
|K. Murray
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 4 K
4
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|1/2
|35
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Long 1 P
|T. Long
|3
|46.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 12 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Reed
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. King 20 FS
0
FPTS
|D. King
|3
|2.3
|6
|0
LAC
Chargers
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 35(7:07 - 3rd) T.Johnson right end to JAC 29 for 6 yards (J.Schobert).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - LAC 46(7:38 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to JAC 35 for 11 yards (C.Henderson; J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LAC 46(7:43 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Guyton.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 47(8:21 - 3rd) J.Kelley up the middle to JAC 46 for 1 yard (T.Herndon; D.Hamilton).
JAC
Jaguars
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - JAC 46(8:29 - 3rd) G.Minshew II scrambles right end to JAC 47 for 1 yard (R.Jenkins).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - JAC 47(9:07 - 3rd) J.Robinson left tackle to JAC 46 for -1 yards (K.White; L.Joseph).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - JAC 37(9:44 - 3rd) G.Minshew II scrambles up the middle to JAC 47 for 10 yards (K.White; D.Perryman).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 38(10:18 - 3rd) J.Robinson right end to JAC 37 for -1 yards (L.Joseph).
LAC
Chargers
- Missed FG (8 plays, 45 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - LAC 30(10:23 - 3rd) M.Badgley 48 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - LAC 30(10:27 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - LAC 30(10:31 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 29(11:09 - 3rd) J.Jackson up the middle to JAC 30 for -1 yards (D.Hamilton).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 41(11:42 - 3rd) J.Herbert scrambles up the middle to JAC 29 for 12 yards (J.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 48(12:15 - 3rd) J.Jackson up the middle to JAC 41 for 11 yards (B.Watson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 34(12:51 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Guyton to LARC 48 for 14 yards (J.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(13:21 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Jackson to LARC 34 for 9 yards (J.Schobert; Q.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(13:21 - 3rd) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
LAC
Chargers
- Blocked Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:21 - 3rd) J.Lambo extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|
4 & 1 - LAC 34(13:29 - 3rd) T.Long punt is BLOCKED by D.Thomas Center-C.Mazza RECOVERED by JAC-D.Thomas at LARC 16. D.Thomas for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LAC 34(14:04 - 3rd) J.Kelley left guard to LARC 34 for no gain (Q.Williams; D.Hamilton).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 25(14:39 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 34 for 9 yards (C.Henderson; J.Schobert).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Kelley right tackle to LARC 25 for no gain (D.Hamilton).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
LAC
Chargers
- End of Half (2 plays, -1 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 40(0:05 - 2nd) J.Herbert kneels to LARC 39 for -1 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 40(0:11 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to M.Williams [J.Allen].
|Kickoff
|(0:11 - 2nd) L.Cooke kicks 62 yards from JAC 35 to LARC 3 out of bounds.
JAC
Jaguars
- Touchdown (11 plays, 67 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(0:11 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Minshew II pass to J.O'Shaughnessy is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - JAC 9(0:18 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.Robinson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - JAC 9(0:31 - 2nd) G.Minshew II sacked at LARC 9 for 0 yards (D.King II).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - JAC 9(0:35 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short middle.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - JAC 22(0:41 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short left to C.Johnson pushed ob at LARC 9 for 13 yards (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - JAC 22(0:47 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short right to J.Robinson.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 23(1:13 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.Robinson to LARC 22 for 1 yard (C.Hayward Jr.; K.White).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - JAC 33(1:51 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 23 for 10 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 37(2:00 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.O'Shaughnessy pushed ob at LARC 33 for 4 yards (K.White).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(2:37 - 2nd) J.Robinson right guard to LARC 37 for 3 yards (D.Square; J.Jones).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 47(3:14 - 2nd) J.Robinson right end to LARC 40 for 13 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 33(3:52 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 47 for 14 yards (R.Jenkins; D.King II).
LAC
Chargers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LAC 36(4:02 - 2nd) T.Long punts 41 yards to JAC 23 Center-C.Mazza. D.Westbrook to JAC 33 for 10 yards (U.Nwosu).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LAC 36(4:06 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to H.Henry.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 31(4:48 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry to LARC 36 for 5 yards (J.Jones) [D.Hamilton].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 31(4:55 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left.
JAC
Jaguars
- Downs (5 plays, 29 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - JAC 29(5:00 - 2nd) J.Robinson left end to LARC 31 for -2 yards (J.Bosa).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - JAC 34(5:38 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short left to J.Robinson to LARC 29 for 5 yards (D.King II).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - JAC 34(5:42 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short right.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 38(6:16 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 34 for 4 yards (K.White; L.Joseph).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(6:40 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.O'Shaughnessy to LARC 38 for 22 yards (C.Hayward Jr.).
LAC
Chargers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LAC 17(6:53 - 2nd) T.Long punts 56 yards to JAC 27 Center-C.Mazza. D.Westbrook to JAC 40 for 13 yards (G.Nabers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LAC 17(6:57 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to H.Henry (J.Allen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LAC 17(7:01 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 13(7:41 - 2nd) T.Johnson left end to LARC 17 for 4 yards (D.Smoot).
|Kickoff
|(7:46 - 2nd) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to LARC 0. J.Reed to LARC 13 for 13 yards (D.Ozigbo; D.Middleton).
JAC
Jaguars
- Touchdown (6 plays, 78 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(7:46 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Robinson rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - JAC 4(7:48 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 1 for 3 yards (D.King II). Jacksonville challenged the short of the goal line ruling and the play was REVERSED. J.Robinson up the middle for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 12(8:20 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 4 for 8 yards (N.Adderley).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 6 - JAC 48(9:07 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short middle to L.Shenault Jr. to LARC 12 for 36 yards (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - JAC 48(9:11 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short middle to K.Cole Sr. (K.Murray Jr.).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 48(9:49 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 48 for 4 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 22(10:28 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass deep right to D.Chark Jr. to JAC 48 for 26 yards (R.Jenkins).
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to JAC 0. D.Westbrook to JAC 22 for 22 yards (S.Anderson).
LAC
Chargers
- Touchdown (6 plays, 62 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:34 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 22(10:40 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep right to D.Parham Jr. for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 48(11:06 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry to JAC 37 for 11 yards (Q.Williams). PENALTY on JAC-J.Jones Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at JAC 37.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 50(11:45 - 2nd) J.Kelley left end to JAC 48 for 2 yards (Q.Williams; D.Costin).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - LAC 41(12:23 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to 50 for 9 yards (C.Henderson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - LAC 35(13:01 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to LARC 41 for 6 yards (B.Watson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 38(13:33 - 2nd) J.Jackson right tackle to LARC 35 for -3 yards (T.Bryan).
JAC
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - JAC 28(13:44 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 40 yards to LARC 32 Center-R.Matiscik. D.King II to LARC 38 for 6 yards (B.Miller).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - JAC 33(14:20 - 2nd) G.Minshew II sacked at JAC 28 for -5 yards (U.Nwosu).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAC 30(15:00 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 33 for 3 yards (L.Joseph).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(0:05 - 1st) J.Robinson left guard to JAC 30 for 5 yards (J.Tillery).
|Kickoff
|(0:05 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
LAC
Chargers
- Touchdown (11 plays, 71 yards, 5:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(0:05 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - LAC 7(0:10 - 1st) J.Reed right end for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 15 - LAC 33(0:52 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep left to K.Allen to JAC 7 for 26 yards (C.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - LAC 33(0:58 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to V.Green (Q.Williams) [D.Hamilton].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 28(1:20 - 1st) Direct snap to J.Kelley. J.Kelley right tackle to JAC 28 for no gain (D.Smoot; Q.Williams). PENALTY on LARC-J.Reed Illegal Motion 5 yards enforced at JAC 28 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 30(1:59 - 1st) J.Kelley right guard to JAC 28 for 2 yards (K.Correa).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 39(2:35 - 1st) J.Kelley left tackle to JAC 30 for 9 yards (J.Schobert).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LAC 32(2:39 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Guyton. PENALTY on JAC-T.Herndon Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at JAC 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 44(2:46 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to T.Johnson.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAC 46(3:21 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to JAC 44 for 10 yards (B.Watson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 39(4:00 - 1st) J.Reed left end to LARC 46 for 7 yards (T.Herndon).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - LAC 31(4:31 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Kelley to LARC 39 for 8 yards (C.Reid; J.Schobert). JAC-S.Jones IV was injured during the play. He is Out.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 33(5:08 - 1st) E.Stick right end to LARC 31 for -2 yards (Q.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 29(5:44 - 1st) E.Stick pass short left to M.Williams to LARC 33 for 4 yards (S.Jones IV).
JAC
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - JAC 38(5:55 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 39 yards to LARC 23 Center-R.Matiscik. D.King II to LARC 29 for 6 yards (R.Matiscik).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - JAC 38(5:59 - 1st) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short middle to D.Chark Jr. [M.Ingram].
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - JAC 39(6:45 - 1st) G.Minshew II sacked at JAC 38 for -1 yards (D.Square).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - JAC 35(7:21 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 39 for 4 yards (J.Jones; K.Murray Jr.).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(7:21 - 1st) PENALTY on JAC-J.Taylor False Start 5 yards enforced at JAC 40 - No Play.
LAC
Chargers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LAC 32(7:32 - 1st) T.Long punts 41 yards to JAC 27 Center-C.Mazza. D.Westbrook to JAC 40 for 13 yards (I.Rochell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LAC 32(7:36 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to H.Henry.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 26(8:11 - 1st) T.Pope left end to LARC 32 for 6 yards (J.Schobert; B.Watson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 26(8:16 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to K.Allen.
JAC
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - JAC 27(8:25 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 47 yards to LARC 26 Center-R.Matiscik fair catch by D.King II.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - JAC 31(9:02 - 1st) G.Minshew II sacked at JAC 27 for -4 yards (sack split by J.Bosa and U.Nwosu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - JAC 31(9:37 - 1st) L.Shenault Jr. right end to JAC 31 for no gain (U.Nwosu).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(10:15 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 31 for 6 yards (U.Nwosu; K.Murray Jr.).
|Kickoff
|(10:15 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
LAC
Chargers
- Field Goal (9 plays, 77 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - LAC 17(10:19 - 1st) M.Badgley 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAC 17(10:23 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep middle to H.Henry.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 20(11:01 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Jackson to JAC 17 for 3 yards (C.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 20(11:09 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 15 - LAC 47(11:37 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to JAC 20 for 27 yards (C.Henderson). JAC-D.Allen was injured during the play.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 42(12:12 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Kelley to JAC 47 for -5 yards (D.Allen).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 27(12:45 - 1st) J.Herbert right end pushed ob at JAC 42 for 31 yards (J.Jones).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAC 13(13:21 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Jackson to LARC 27 for 14 yards (J.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 6(14:03 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Jackson to LARC 13 for 7 yards (D.Allen).
JAC
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - JAC 31(14:16 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 58 yards to LARC 11 Center-R.Matiscik. D.King II to LARC 6 for -5 yards (D.Ogunbowale).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - JAC 31(14:19 - 1st) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short middle to D.Chark Jr..
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 25(14:56 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 31 for 6 yards (M.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short right to D.Chark Jr..
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
