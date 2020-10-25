Drive Chart
|
|
|KC
|DEN
Preview not available
Preview not available
DEN
4 Pass
7 Rush
38 YDS
4:32 POS
+3 YD
4TH & 5 KC 45
5:56
D.Lock pass short left to K.Hamler to KC 42 for 3 yards (B.Breeland; C.Ward). FUMBLES (B.Breeland) ball out of bounds at KC 42.
No Gain
3RD & 5 KC 45
6:01
D.Lock pass incomplete short left to M.Gordon [C.Jones].
+6 YD
2ND & 11 DEN 49
6:44
D.Lock pass short right to N.Vannett to KC 45 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
+4 YD
1ST & 15 DEN 45
7:22
D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to DEN 49 for 4 yards (T.Mathieu).
Penalty
1ST & 10 DEN 50
7:37
PENALTY on DEN Offensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
+13 YD
3RD & 9 DEN 37
8:15
D.Lock pass short left to J.Jeudy to 50 for 13 yards (R.Fenton).
+1 YD
2ND & 10 DEN 36
8:57
M.Gordon right guard to DEN 37 for 1 yard (T.Wharton).
No Gain
1ST & 10 DEN 36
9:02
D.Lock pass incomplete short right to M.Gordon.
+5 YD
2ND & 4 DEN 31
9:39
M.Gordon right guard to DEN 36 for 5 yards (M.Pennel).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 DEN 25
10:21
M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 31 for 6 yards (De.Harris).
Field Goal 10:21
H.Butker 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
4
plays
1
yds
1:03
pos
27
9
Point After TD 5:35
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
24
9
Touchdown 5:35
B.McManus kicks 67 yards from DEN 35 to KC -2. B.Pringle for 102 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
00:14
pos
23
9
Field Goal 5:49
B.McManus 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
7
plays
50
yds
3:29
pos
17
9
Point After TD 9:18
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
17
6
Touchdown 9:18
D.Lock pass short right intended for N.Fant INTERCEPTED by D.Sorensen [A.Hitchens] at 50. D.Sorensen for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
16
6
Field Goal 2:04
H.Butker 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
7
plays
53
yds
4:00
pos
10
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 6:04
B.McManus extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:08
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|13:42
|25:29
|1st Downs
|8
|15
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|3
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-5
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|166
|274
|Total Plays
|28
|54
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|127
|Rush Attempts
|10
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.7
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|89
|147
|Comp. - Att.
|8-15
|16-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|4-29
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.3
|3-53.7
|Return Yards
|173
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-21
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-102
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-50
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|89
|PASS YDS
|147
|
|
|77
|RUSH YDS
|127
|
|
|166
|TOTAL YDS
|274
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
4
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|8/15
|114
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
10
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|6
|45
|1
|27
|10
|
L. Bell 26 RB
1
FPTS
|L. Bell
|3
|19
|0
|16
|1
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|13
|0
|13
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|2
|2
|57
|0
|38
|6
|
T. Hill 10 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Hill
|6
|3
|31
|0
|15
|3
|
N. Keizer 48 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Keizer
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|0
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
0
FPTS
|C. Ward
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
10
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Sorensen 49 FS
|D. Sorensen
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 SS
|T. Mathieu
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 54 OLB
|D. Wilson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hitchens 53 ILB
|A. Hitchens
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Breeland 21 CB
|B. Breeland
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wharton 98 DT
|T. Wharton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Fenton 27 CB
|R. Fenton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 52 DE
|D. Harris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 92 DE
|T. Kpassagnon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
9
FPTS
|H. Butker
|2/2
|40
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|3
|44.3
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|1
|102.0
|102
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|2
|10.5
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Lock 3 QB
10
FPTS
|D. Lock
|16/27
|167
|0
|1
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
7
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|9
|79
|0
|20
|7
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|12
|34
|0
|10
|0
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|1
|10
|0
|10
|3
|
D. Lock 3 QB
10
FPTS
|D. Lock
|2
|4
|1
|2
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Patrick 81 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Patrick
|4
|3
|44
|0
|27
|4
|
A. Okwuegbunam 85 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Okwuegbunam
|3
|3
|26
|0
|17
|2
|
N. Vannett 88 TE
2
FPTS
|N. Vannett
|3
|2
|25
|0
|19
|2
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|2
|2
|24
|0
|21
|3
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|3
|2
|20
|0
|13
|2
|
D. Hamilton 17 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Hamilton
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|4
|2
|12
|0
|10
|0
|
N. Fant 87 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Fant
|5
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Johnson 45 ILB
|A. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Reed 59 LB
|M. Reed
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 23 CB
|M. Ojemudia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 96 DE
|S. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 90 DE
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Callahan 29 CB
|B. Callahan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
3
FPTS
|B. McManus
|1/1
|43
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 6 P
|S. Martin
|3
|53.7
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
DEN
Broncos
- Downs (9 plays, 33 yards, 4:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
4 & 5 - DEN 45(5:56 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to K.Hamler to KC 42 for 3 yards (B.Breeland; C.Ward). FUMBLES (B.Breeland) ball out of bounds at KC 42.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DEN 45(6:01 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to M.Gordon [C.Jones].
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - DEN 49(6:44 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Vannett to KC 45 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - DEN 45(7:22 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to DEN 49 for 4 yards (T.Mathieu).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DEN 50(7:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on DEN Offensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - DEN 37(8:15 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to J.Jeudy to 50 for 13 yards (R.Fenton).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 36(8:57 - 3rd) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 37 for 1 yard (T.Wharton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 36(9:02 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to M.Gordon.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - DEN 31(9:39 - 3rd) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 36 for 5 yards (M.Pennel).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(10:21 - 3rd) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 31 for 6 yards (De.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
KC
Chiefs
- Field Goal (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - KC 13(10:25 - 3rd) H.Butker 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - KC 13(10:32 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to C.Edwards-Helaire.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 14(11:18 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire right end to DEN 13 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 14(11:24 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to C.Edwards-Helaire [S.Harris].
DEN
Broncos
- Fumble (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 43(11:34 - 3rd) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 40 for -3 yards. FUMBLES RECOVERED by KC-F.Clark at DEN 28. F.Clark to DEN 14 for 14 yards (D.Lock; G.Bolles).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 33(12:12 - 3rd) K.Hamler right end to DEN 43 for 10 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - DEN 21(12:51 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to T.Patrick to DEN 33 for 12 yards (D.Sorensen).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 22(13:23 - 3rd) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 21 for -1 yards (D.Wilson; A.Hitchens).
KC
Chiefs
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - KC 31(13:32 - 3rd) T.Townsend punts 44 yards to DEN 25 Center-J.Winchester. K.Hamler MUFFS catch recovered by DEN-E.Bassey at DEN 22.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 19 - KC 16(14:14 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to KC 31 for 15 yards (A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - KC 16(14:18 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to T.Hill.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 16 for -9 yards (M.Reed).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
DEN
Broncos
- End of Half (9 plays, 48 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
3 & 28 - DEN 42(0:02 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to K.Hamler pushed ob at KC 37 for 21 yards (C.Ward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - DEN 49(0:18 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right [T.Kpassagnon]. PENALTY on DEN-D.Lock Intentional Grounding 9 yards enforced at KC 49.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DEN 40(0:24 - 2nd) D.Lock sacked at KC 49 for -9 yards (C.Ward).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 47(0:34 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to D.Hamilton to KC 40 for 13 yards (B.Breeland). Penalty on KC-C.Ward Defensive Holding declined.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - DEN 39(0:40 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 47 for 8 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 18 - DEN 22(1:04 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to DEN 39 for 17 yards (D.Wilson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DEN 30(1:37 - 2nd) D.Lock sacked at DEN 22 for -8 yards (C.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - DEN 20(2:00 - 2nd) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 30 for 10 yards (F.Clark).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 15(2:23 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right end to DEN 20 for 5 yards (D.Sorensen).
KC
Chiefs
- Punt (4 plays, 32 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - KC 44(2:29 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 29 yards to DEN 15 Center-J.Winchester fair catch by B.Callahan.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - KC 44(2:35 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Hill [B.Chubb].
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - KC 44(3:15 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to DEN 44 for no gain (S.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 49(3:48 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at DEN 44 for 5 yards (B.Callahan).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 24(4:06 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to DEN 49 for 27 yards (J.Simmons). DEN-B.Chubb was injured during the play.
DEN
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - DEN 32(4:15 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 44 yards to KC 24 Center-J.Bobenmoyer fair catch by M.Hardman.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - DEN 32(4:21 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to T.Patrick (W.Gay).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - DEN 26(5:01 - 2nd) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 32 for 6 yards (De.Harris; D.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(5:35 - 2nd) P.Lindsay left end pushed ob at DEN 26 for 1 yard (B.Breeland).
|Kickoff
|(5:35 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
DEN
Broncos
- Field Goal (7 plays, 50 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - DEN 25(5:54 - 2nd) B.McManus 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DEN 25(5:59 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to N.Fant.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - DEN 30(6:43 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to KC 25 for 5 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 31(7:22 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to KC 30 for 1 yard (D.Sorensen; W.Gay).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 4 - DEN 50(8:01 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Vannett to KC 31 for 19 yards (A.Hitchens).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 44(8:42 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right end to 50 for 6 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(9:18 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 44 for 19 yards (J.Thornhill; C.Ward).
|Kickoff
|(9:18 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
DEN
Broncos
- Interception (9 plays, 45 yards, 4:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:18 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Int
|
2 & 13 - DEN 46(9:28 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right intended for N.Fant INTERCEPTED by D.Sorensen [A.Hitchens] at 50. D.Sorensen for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DEN 49(10:14 - 2nd) D.Lock sacked at DEN 46 for -3 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - DEN 45(10:53 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 49 for 4 yards (C.Jones; De.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 36(11:30 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right end ran ob at DEN 45 for 9 yards (C.Ward).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 16(12:04 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 36 for 20 yards (T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 16(12:11 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to J.Jeudy.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - DEN 9(12:52 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to J.Jeudy pushed ob at DEN 16 for 7 yards (A.Hitchens).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 3(13:33 - 2nd) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 9 for 6 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 1(14:12 - 2nd) D.Lock up the middle to DEN 3 for 2 yards (W.Gay).
KC
Chiefs
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - DEN 42(14:21 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 57 yards to DEN 1 Center-J.Winchester downed by KC-B.Pringle.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - DEN 50(14:58 - 2nd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 42 for -8 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 50(15:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to C.Edwards-Helaire.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 50(0:03 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill.
DEN
Broncos
- Fumble (4 plays, 16 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
3 & 18 - DEN 31(0:19 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon to DEN 41 for 10 yards (C.Ward T.Wharton). FUMBLES (T.Wharton) RECOVERED by KC-T.Wharton at DEN 45. T.Wharton to DEN 45 for no gain (G.Glasgow). FUMBLES (G.Glasgow) recovered by KC-T.Mathieu at DEN 48. T.Mathieu to 50 for -2 yards (T.Patrick).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - DEN 29(0:59 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon to DEN 31 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 39(1:26 - 1st) M.Gordon right end pushed ob at DEN 46 for 7 yards (C.Ward). PENALTY on DEN-L.Cushenberry Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DEN 39 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 39(1:32 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to N.Vannett (W.Gay).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(2:04 - 1st) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 39 for 14 yards (C.Ward).
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
KC
Chiefs
- Field Goal (7 plays, 53 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - KC 22(2:09 - 1st) H.Butker 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - KC 14(2:51 - 1st) P.Mahomes sacked at DEN 22 for -8 yards (B.Chubb).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - KC 16(3:29 - 1st) L.Bell right guard to DEN 14 for 2 yards (M.Reed).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 20(4:06 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to D.Robinson to DEN 16 for 4 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 9 - KC 42(4:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep right to M.Hardman to DEN 20 for 38 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(5:26 - 1st) L.Bell left guard to KC 42 for 1 yard (M.Reed).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(6:04 - 1st) L.Bell left tackle to KC 41 for 16 yards (A.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
DEN
Broncos
- Touchdown (4 plays, 37 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(6:04 - 1st) B.McManus extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - DEN 2(6:09 - 1st) D.Lock right end for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - DEN 7(6:51 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to T.Patrick to KC 2 for 5 yards (A.Hitchens).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 10(7:32 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to KC 7 for 3 yards (C.Jones).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 37(7:50 - 1st) D.Lock pass deep right to T.Patrick pushed ob at KC 10 for 27 yards (T.Mathieu).
DEN
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - DEN 31(8:15 - 1st) S.Martin punts 60 yards to KC 9 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. M.Hardman to KC 19 for 10 yards (J.Bobenmoyer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DEN 31(8:20 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to N.Fant.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 25(9:02 - 1st) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 31 for 6 yards (C.Ward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(9:08 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to N.Fant.
|Kickoff
|(9:08 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
KC
Chiefs
- Touchdown (8 plays, 68 yards, 4:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:08 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 11(9:15 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 30(9:51 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep left to M.Hardman ran ob at DEN 11 for 19 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 30(9:58 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - KC 34(10:35 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to DEN 30 for 4 yards (B.Chubb; A.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 42(11:19 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to DEN 34 for 8 yards (J.Simmons).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - KC 47(11:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at DEN 42 for 11 yards (A.Bouye).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 45(12:32 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to KC 47 for 2 yards (A.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 32(13:10 - 1st) M.Hardman right end to KC 45 for 13 yards (A.Bouye).
DEN
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - DEN 22(13:20 - 1st) S.Martin punts 57 yards to KC 21 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. M.Hardman pushed ob at KC 32 for 11 yards (J.Cox).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - DEN 22(13:26 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short left.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 16 - DEN 19(14:08 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 22 for 3 yards (D.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - DEN 24(14:25 - 1st) PENALTY on DEN-J.Jeudy False Start 5 yards enforced at DEN 24 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Lindsay left tackle to DEN 24 for -1 yards (W.Gay).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
