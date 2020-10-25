Drive Chart
KC
DEN

Preview not available

Preview not available
DEN
4 Pass
7 Rush
38 YDS
4:32 POS
+3 YD
4TH & 5 KC 45
5:56
D.Lock pass short left to K.Hamler to KC 42 for 3 yards (B.Breeland; C.Ward). FUMBLES (B.Breeland) ball out of bounds at KC 42.
No Gain
3RD & 5 KC 45
6:01
D.Lock pass incomplete short left to M.Gordon [C.Jones].
+6 YD
2ND & 11 DEN 49
6:44
D.Lock pass short right to N.Vannett to KC 45 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
+4 YD
1ST & 15 DEN 45
7:22
D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to DEN 49 for 4 yards (T.Mathieu).
Penalty
1ST & 10 DEN 50
7:37
PENALTY on DEN Offensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
+13 YD
3RD & 9 DEN 37
8:15
D.Lock pass short left to J.Jeudy to 50 for 13 yards (R.Fenton).
+1 YD
2ND & 10 DEN 36
8:57
M.Gordon right guard to DEN 37 for 1 yard (T.Wharton).
No Gain
1ST & 10 DEN 36
9:02
D.Lock pass incomplete short right to M.Gordon.
+5 YD
2ND & 4 DEN 31
9:39
M.Gordon right guard to DEN 36 for 5 yards (M.Pennel).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 DEN 25
10:21
M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 31 for 6 yards (De.Harris).
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 10:21
H.Butker 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
4
plays
1
yds
1:03
pos
27
9
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 5:35
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
24
9
Touchdown 5:35
B.McManus kicks 67 yards from DEN 35 to KC -2. B.Pringle for 102 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
00:14
pos
23
9
Field Goal 5:49
B.McManus 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
7
plays
50
yds
3:29
pos
17
9
Point After TD 9:18
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
17
6
Touchdown 9:18
D.Lock pass short right intended for N.Fant INTERCEPTED by D.Sorensen [A.Hitchens] at 50. D.Sorensen for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
16
6
1st Quarter
Field Goal 2:04
H.Butker 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
7
plays
53
yds
4:00
pos
10
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 6:04
B.McManus extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Touchdown 6:04
D.Lock right end for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
37
yds
1:46
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:08
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:08
C.Edwards-Helaire left guard for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
68
yds
4:02
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
Team Stats
Time of Pos 13:42 25:29
1st Downs 8 15
Rushing 5 9
Passing 3 6
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 0-5 4-11
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 166 274
Total Plays 28 54
Avg Gain 5.9 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 77 127
Rush Attempts 10 24
Avg Rush Yards 7.7 5.3
Net Yards Passing 89 147
Comp. - Att. 8-15 16-27
Yards Per Pass 4.9 4.9
Penalties - Yards 0-0 4-29
Touchdowns 3 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 2 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 4-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-44.3 3-53.7
Return Yards 173 0
Punts - Returns 2-21 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-102 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-50 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 1-3 -33% 1-1 -100%
Goal to Go Eff. 0-0 -0% 1-1 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Chiefs 5-1 10143-27
Broncos 2-3 630-9
Empower Field at Mile High Denver, Colo.
 89 PASS YDS 147
77 RUSH YDS 127
166 TOTAL YDS 274
Get Started Stream Live
Chiefs
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
P. Mahomes 15 QB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 114 0 0 117.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 1134 11 0 114.1
P. Mahomes 8/15 114 0 0 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 304 1
C. Edwards-Helaire 6 45 1 27 10
L. Bell 26 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
L. Bell 3 19 0 16 1
M. Hardman 17 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Hardman 1 13 0 13 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
M. Hardman 17 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 57 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 144 2
M. Hardman 2 2 57 0 38 6
T. Hill 10 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 31 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 19 286 4
T. Hill 6 3 31 0 15 3
N. Keizer 48 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
N. Keizer 1 1 14 0 14 0
T. Kelce 87 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 24 297 2
T. Kelce 1 1 8 0 8 0
D. Robinson 11 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 48 0
D. Robinson 1 1 4 0 4 0
C. Ward 35 CB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
C. Ward 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 14 129 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 3 0 0 0 0 10
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
C. Ward 35 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Ward 6-2 1.0 0 0
D. Sorensen 49 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-2 0 0.0
D. Sorensen 5-1 0.0 1 0
T. Mathieu 32 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-8 1 0.0
T. Mathieu 4-0 0.0 0 0
D. Wilson 54 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-8 0 0.0
D. Wilson 4-2 0.0 0 0
A. Hitchens 53 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-14 0 0.0
A. Hitchens 3-1 0.0 0 0
W. Gay Jr. 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
W. Gay Jr. 2-1 0.0 0 0
C. Jones 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 3.5
C. Jones 2-1 1.0 0 0
B. Breeland 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Breeland 2-1 0.0 0 1
J. Thornhill 22 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-4 1 0.0
J. Thornhill 1-1 0.0 0 0
T. Wharton 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
T. Wharton 1-1 0.0 0 1
M. Pennel 64 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
M. Pennel 1-0 0.0 0 0
R. Fenton 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 1 0.0
R. Fenton 1-0 0.0 0 0
F. Clark 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 3.0
F. Clark 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Harris 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Harris 1-2 0.0 0 0
T. Kpassagnon 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
T. Kpassagnon 1-0 1.0 0 0
D. Nnadi 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-10 0 0.0
D. Nnadi 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Butker 7 K
9
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
7/8 10/13
H. Butker 2/2 40 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Townsend 5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 4
T. Townsend 3 44.3 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Pringle 13 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 102.0 102 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 102.0 102 1
B. Pringle 1 102.0 102 1
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hardman 17 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.5 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 23 0
M. Hardman 2 10.5 11 0
Broncos
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
D. Lock 3 QB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 167 0 1 103.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 236 1 0 87.2
D. Lock 16/27 167 0 1 10
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
P. Lindsay 30 RB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 79 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
P. Lindsay 9 79 0 20 7
M. Gordon 25 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 281 3
M. Gordon 12 34 0 10 0
K. Hamler 13 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
K. Hamler 1 10 0 10 3
D. Lock 3 QB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
D. Lock 2 4 1 2 10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Patrick 81 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 44 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 16 209 2
T. Patrick 4 3 44 0 27 4
A. Okwuegbunam 85 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 26 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 26 0
A. Okwuegbunam 3 3 26 0 17 2
N. Vannett 88 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 25 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 1 0
N. Vannett 3 2 25 0 19 2
K. Hamler 13 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 24 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 78 0
K. Hamler 2 2 24 0 21 3
J. Jeudy 10 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 20 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 234 1
J. Jeudy 3 2 20 0 13 2
D. Hamilton 17 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 32 0
D. Hamilton 1 1 13 0 13 1
M. Gordon 25 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 12 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 45 1
M. Gordon 4 2 12 0 10 0
N. Fant 87 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 19 219 2
N. Fant 5 1 3 0 3 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
A. Johnson 45 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
19-10 0 1.0
A. Johnson 5-1 0.0 0 1
M. Reed 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
M. Reed 3-0 1.0 0 0
J. Simmons 31 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
23-4 1 0.0
J. Simmons 2-0 0.0 0 0
M. Ojemudia 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
M. Ojemudia 2-0 0.0 0 0
B. Chubb 55 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 2.5
B. Chubb 1-1 1.0 0 0
S. Harris 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 2.5
S. Harris 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Jewell 47 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-9 0 2.0
J. Jewell 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Williams 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
D. Williams 1-0 0.0 0 0
B. Callahan 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
19-4 0 0.0
B. Callahan 1-0 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. McManus 8 K
3
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/1
SEASON FG XP
6/7 8/8
B. McManus 1/1 43 0/1 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Martin 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 53.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 4
S. Martin 3 53.7 1 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 13 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
K. Hamler 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 KC 32 4:02 8 68 TD
8:02 KC 19 0:12 1 14 Fumble
6:04 KC 25 4:00 7 53 FG
0:03 KC 50 0:51 3 -8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:49 DEN 15 0:14 0 0 TD
4:06 KC 24 1:43 4 32 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KC 25 1:37 3 6 Punt
11:24 DEN 14 1:03 4 1 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DEN 25 1:50 3 -3 Punt
9:08 DEN 25 1:06 3 6 Punt
7:49 KC 37 1:46 4 37 TD
2:04 DEN 25 2:01 4 16 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:12 DEN 1 4:54 9 45 INT
9:18 DEN 25 3:29 7 50 FG
5:35 DEN 25 1:29 3 7 Punt
2:21 DEN 15 2:23 9 48 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 DEN 22 1:59 4 6 Fumble
10:21 DEN 25 4:32 9 33 Downs

DEN Broncos  - Downs (9 plays, 33 yards, 4:32 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
4 & 5 - DEN 45
(5:56 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to K.Hamler to KC 42 for 3 yards (B.Breeland; C.Ward). FUMBLES (B.Breeland) ball out of bounds at KC 42.
No Gain
3 & 5 - DEN 45
(6:01 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to M.Gordon [C.Jones].
+6 YD
2 & 11 - DEN 49
(6:44 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Vannett to KC 45 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
+4 YD
1 & 15 - DEN 45
(7:22 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to DEN 49 for 4 yards (T.Mathieu).
Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 50
(7:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on DEN Offensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
+13 YD
3 & 9 - DEN 37
(8:15 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to J.Jeudy to 50 for 13 yards (R.Fenton).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 36
(8:57 - 3rd) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 37 for 1 yard (T.Wharton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 36
(9:02 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to M.Gordon.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 31
(9:39 - 3rd) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 36 for 5 yards (M.Pennel).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(10:21 - 3rd) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 31 for 6 yards (De.Harris).
Kickoff
(10:21 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.

KC Chiefs  - Field Goal (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 9 - KC 13
(10:25 - 3rd) H.Butker 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
No Gain
3 & 9 - KC 13
(10:32 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to C.Edwards-Helaire.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - KC 14
(11:18 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire right end to DEN 13 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 14
(11:24 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to C.Edwards-Helaire [S.Harris].

DEN Broncos  - Fumble (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
-15 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 43
(11:34 - 3rd) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 40 for -3 yards. FUMBLES RECOVERED by KC-F.Clark at DEN 28. F.Clark to DEN 14 for 14 yards (D.Lock; G.Bolles).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 33
(12:12 - 3rd) K.Hamler right end to DEN 43 for 10 yards (D.Sorensen).
+12 YD
2 & 11 - DEN 21
(12:51 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to T.Patrick to DEN 33 for 12 yards (D.Sorensen).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 22
(13:23 - 3rd) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 21 for -1 yards (D.Wilson; A.Hitchens).

KC Chiefs  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - KC 31
(13:32 - 3rd) T.Townsend punts 44 yards to DEN 25 Center-J.Winchester. K.Hamler MUFFS catch recovered by DEN-E.Bassey at DEN 22.
+15 YD
3 & 19 - KC 16
(14:14 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to KC 31 for 15 yards (A.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 19 - KC 16
(14:18 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to T.Hill.
Sack
1 & 10 - KC 25
(15:00 - 3rd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 16 for -9 yards (M.Reed).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.

DEN Broncos  - End of Half (9 plays, 48 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
3 & 28 - DEN 42
(0:02 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to K.Hamler pushed ob at KC 37 for 21 yards (C.Ward).
No Gain
2 & 19 - DEN 49
(0:18 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right [T.Kpassagnon]. PENALTY on DEN-D.Lock Intentional Grounding 9 yards enforced at KC 49.
Sack
1 & 10 - DEN 40
(0:24 - 2nd) D.Lock sacked at KC 49 for -9 yards (C.Ward).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 47
(0:34 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to D.Hamilton to KC 40 for 13 yards (B.Breeland). Penalty on KC-C.Ward Defensive Holding declined.
+8 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 39
(0:40 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 47 for 8 yards (T.Mathieu).
+17 YD
2 & 18 - DEN 22
(1:04 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to DEN 39 for 17 yards (D.Wilson).
Sack
1 & 10 - DEN 30
(1:37 - 2nd) D.Lock sacked at DEN 22 for -8 yards (C.Jones).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - DEN 20
(2:00 - 2nd) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 30 for 10 yards (F.Clark).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 15
(2:23 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right end to DEN 20 for 5 yards (D.Sorensen).

KC Chiefs  - Punt (4 plays, 32 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - KC 44
(2:29 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 29 yards to DEN 15 Center-J.Winchester fair catch by B.Callahan.
No Gain
3 & 5 - KC 44
(2:35 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Hill [B.Chubb].
No Gain
2 & 5 - KC 44
(3:15 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to DEN 44 for no gain (S.Harris).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KC 49
(3:48 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at DEN 44 for 5 yards (B.Callahan).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - KC 24
(4:06 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to DEN 49 for 27 yards (J.Simmons). DEN-B.Chubb was injured during the play.

DEN Broncos  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - DEN 32
(4:15 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 44 yards to KC 24 Center-J.Bobenmoyer fair catch by M.Hardman.
No Gain
3 & 3 - DEN 32
(4:21 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to T.Patrick (W.Gay).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 26
(5:01 - 2nd) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 32 for 6 yards (De.Harris; D.Wilson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(5:35 - 2nd) P.Lindsay left end pushed ob at DEN 26 for 1 yard (B.Breeland).
Kickoff
(5:35 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.

KC Chiefs  - Touchdown (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:35 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
Kickoff
(5:49 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 67 yards from DEN 35 to KC -2. B.Pringle for 102 yards TOUCHDOWN.

DEN Broncos  - Field Goal (7 plays, 50 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - DEN 25
(5:54 - 2nd) B.McManus 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
No Gain
3 & 4 - DEN 25
(5:59 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to N.Fant.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 30
(6:43 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to KC 25 for 5 yards (D.Sorensen).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 31
(7:22 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to KC 30 for 1 yard (D.Sorensen; W.Gay).
+19 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 50
(8:01 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Vannett to KC 31 for 19 yards (A.Hitchens).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 44
(8:42 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right end to 50 for 6 yards (D.Sorensen).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(9:18 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 44 for 19 yards (J.Thornhill; C.Ward).
Kickoff
(9:18 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.

DEN Broncos  - Interception (9 plays, 45 yards, 4:54 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:18 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
Int
2 & 13 - DEN 46
(9:28 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right intended for N.Fant INTERCEPTED by D.Sorensen [A.Hitchens] at 50. D.Sorensen for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Sack
1 & 10 - DEN 49
(10:14 - 2nd) D.Lock sacked at DEN 46 for -3 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - DEN 45
(10:53 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 49 for 4 yards (C.Jones; De.Harris).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 36
(11:30 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right end ran ob at DEN 45 for 9 yards (C.Ward).
+20 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 16
(12:04 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 36 for 20 yards (T.Mathieu).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 16
(12:11 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to J.Jeudy.
+7 YD
3 & 2 - DEN 9
(12:52 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to J.Jeudy pushed ob at DEN 16 for 7 yards (A.Hitchens).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 3
(13:33 - 2nd) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 9 for 6 yards (J.Thornhill).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 1
(14:12 - 2nd) D.Lock up the middle to DEN 3 for 2 yards (W.Gay).

KC Chiefs  - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - DEN 42
(14:21 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 57 yards to DEN 1 Center-J.Winchester downed by KC-B.Pringle.
Sack
3 & 10 - DEN 50
(14:58 - 2nd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 42 for -8 yards (D.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 50
(15:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to C.Edwards-Helaire.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 50
(0:03 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill.

DEN Broncos  - Fumble (4 plays, 16 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
3 & 18 - DEN 31
(0:19 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon to DEN 41 for 10 yards (C.Ward T.Wharton). FUMBLES (T.Wharton) RECOVERED by KC-T.Wharton at DEN 45. T.Wharton to DEN 45 for no gain (G.Glasgow). FUMBLES (G.Glasgow) recovered by KC-T.Mathieu at DEN 48. T.Mathieu to 50 for -2 yards (T.Patrick).
+2 YD
2 & 20 - DEN 29
(0:59 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon to DEN 31 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 39
(1:26 - 1st) M.Gordon right end pushed ob at DEN 46 for 7 yards (C.Ward). PENALTY on DEN-L.Cushenberry Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DEN 39 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 39
(1:32 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to N.Vannett (W.Gay).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(2:04 - 1st) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 39 for 14 yards (C.Ward).
Kickoff
(2:04 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.

KC Chiefs  - Field Goal (7 plays, 53 yards, 4:00 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 12 - KC 22
(2:09 - 1st) H.Butker 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
Sack
3 & 4 - KC 14
(2:51 - 1st) P.Mahomes sacked at DEN 22 for -8 yards (B.Chubb).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - KC 16
(3:29 - 1st) L.Bell right guard to DEN 14 for 2 yards (M.Reed).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 20
(4:06 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to D.Robinson to DEN 16 for 4 yards (M.Ojemudia).
+38 YD
2 & 9 - KC 42
(4:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep right to M.Hardman to DEN 20 for 38 yards (M.Ojemudia).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 41
(5:26 - 1st) L.Bell left guard to KC 42 for 1 yard (M.Reed).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25
(6:04 - 1st) L.Bell left tackle to KC 41 for 16 yards (A.Johnson).
Kickoff
(6:04 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.

DEN Broncos  - Touchdown (4 plays, 37 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(6:04 - 1st) B.McManus extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - DEN 2
(6:09 - 1st) D.Lock right end for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 7
(6:51 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to T.Patrick to KC 2 for 5 yards (A.Hitchens).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 10
(7:32 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to KC 7 for 3 yards (C.Jones).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 37
(7:50 - 1st) D.Lock pass deep right to T.Patrick pushed ob at KC 10 for 27 yards (T.Mathieu).

KC Chiefs  - Fumble (1 plays, 14 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - KC 19
(8:02 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass to N.Keizer to KC 33 for 14 yards (A.Johnson). FUMBLES (A.Johnson) RECOVERED by DEN-B.Callahan at KC 37.

DEN Broncos  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - DEN 31
(8:15 - 1st) S.Martin punts 60 yards to KC 9 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. M.Hardman to KC 19 for 10 yards (J.Bobenmoyer).
No Gain
3 & 4 - DEN 31
(8:20 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to N.Fant.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 25
(9:02 - 1st) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 31 for 6 yards (C.Ward).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(9:08 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to N.Fant.
Kickoff
(9:08 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.

KC Chiefs  - Touchdown (8 plays, 68 yards, 4:02 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:08 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - KC 11
(9:15 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - KC 30
(9:51 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep left to M.Hardman ran ob at DEN 11 for 19 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 30
(9:58 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - KC 34
(10:35 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to DEN 30 for 4 yards (B.Chubb; A.Johnson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KC 42
(11:19 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to DEN 34 for 8 yards (J.Simmons).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - KC 47
(11:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at DEN 42 for 11 yards (A.Bouye).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 45
(12:32 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to KC 47 for 2 yards (A.Johnson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - KC 32
(13:10 - 1st) M.Hardman right end to KC 45 for 13 yards (A.Bouye).

DEN Broncos  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - DEN 22
(13:20 - 1st) S.Martin punts 57 yards to KC 21 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. M.Hardman pushed ob at KC 32 for 11 yards (J.Cox).
No Gain
3 & 13 - DEN 22
(13:26 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short left.
+3 YD
2 & 16 - DEN 19
(14:08 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 22 for 3 yards (D.Wilson).
Penalty
2 & 12 - DEN 24
(14:25 - 1st) PENALTY on DEN-J.Jeudy False Start 5 yards enforced at DEN 24 - No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(15:00 - 1st) P.Lindsay left tackle to DEN 24 for -1 yards (W.Gay).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
NFL Scores