PAT Good (5:37 - 1st) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.

+1 YD 3 & 1 - TB 1 (5:41 - 1st) T.Brady right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.

+8 YD 2 & 9 - TB 9 (6:08 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to LV 1 for 8 yards (J.Heath; N.Kwiatkoski).

-1 YD 1 & 8 - TB 8 (6:46 - 1st) R.Jones right guard to LV 9 for -1 yards (C.Littleton C.Nassib).

+12 YD 1 & 10 - TB 20 (7:12 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to T.Hudson ran ob at LV 8 for 12 yards.

+9 YD 2 & 2 - TB 29 (7:46 - 1st) R.Jones right tackle to LV 20 for 9 yards (T.Mullen).

+8 YD 1 & 10 - TB 37 (7:54 - 1st) R.Jones left tackle to LV 29 for 8 yards (N.Kwiatkoski). Penalty on LV-C.Ferrell Defensive Offside declined.

+13 YD 1 & 10 - TB 50 (8:24 - 1st) R.Jones right guard to LV 37 for 13 yards (C.Littleton E.Harris).

+22 YD 3 & 5 - TB 28 (8:35 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep left to R.Gronkowski to LV 44 for 28 yards (E.Harris). FUMBLES (E.Harris) ball out of bounds at 50.

+6 YD 2 & 11 - TB 22 (9:14 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 28 for 6 yards (C.Littleton J.Hankins).

-1 YD 1 & 10 - TB 23 (9:51 - 1st) R.Jones left guard to TB 22 for -1 yards (C.Ferrell M.Crosby).