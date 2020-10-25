Drive Chart
TB
LV

Key Players
T. Brady 12 QB
273 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, RuYd, RuTD
28
FPTS
D. Carr 4 QB
274 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 19 RuYds
23
FPTS
LV
4 Pass
7 Rush
51 YDS
3:54 POS
No Gain
2ND & 4 TB 20
13:29
D.Carr pass incomplete short right to N.Agholor.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 TB 26
14:16
D.Carr pass short middle to J.Witten to TB 20 for 6 yards (S.Barrett).
+10 YD
1ST & 10 TB 36
15:00
H.Ruggs right end to TB 26 for 10 yards (M.Edwards).
+10 YD
1ST & 10 TB 46
0:07
D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to TB 36 for 10 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
+9 YD
3RD & 7 LV 45
0:48
D.Carr scrambles right tackle ran ob at TB 46 for 9 yards (L.David).
No Gain
2ND & 7 LV 45
0:53
D.Carr pass incomplete short left to N.Agholor.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 LV 42
1:25
D.Carr pass short right to D.Booker to LV 45 for 3 yards (D.White). TB-C.Davis was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
+11 YD
2ND & 8 LV 31
2:03
D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to LV 42 for 11 yards (D.White).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 LV 29
2:23
D.Booker left guard to LV 31 for 2 yards (S.Barrett).
TB
2 Pass
0 Rush
6 YDS
1:52 POS
Punt
4TH & 9 TB 35
2:31
B.Pinion punts 36 yards to LV 29 Center-Z.Triner out of bounds.
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 4:15
D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
plays
yds
pos
24
17
Touchdown 4:15
D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LV-G.Jackson Disqualification 15 yards enforced between downs.
6
plays
61
yds
4:01
pos
24
16
Field Goal 8:16
R.Succop 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
10
plays
64
yds
4:45
pos
24
10
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:17
R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 0:17
T.Brady pass deep left to S.Miller for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
88
yds
2:02
pos
20
10
Point After TD 4:21
R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 4:21
T.Brady pass short left to R.Gronkowski for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
85
yds
4:32
pos
13
10
Field Goal 14:51
D.Carlson 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
11
plays
56
yds
5:46
pos
7
10
1st Quarter
Point After TD 5:37
R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:37
T.Brady right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
77
yds
4:18
pos
6
7
Point After TD 9:55
D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:55
D.Carr pass deep middle to N.Agholor for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
70
yds
3:37
pos
0
6
Team Stats
Time of Pos 20:47 25:44
1st Downs 20 18
Rushing 4 4
Passing 15 12
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 3-8 4-9
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 340 315
Total Plays 51 51
Avg Gain 6.7 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 67 52
Rush Attempts 16 17
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 3.1
Net Yards Passing 273 263
Comp. - Att. 25-35 22-32
Yards Per Pass 7.8 7.7
Penalties - Yards 4-20 3-26
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-42.7 3-40.3
Return Yards 64 4
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-64 1-4
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 2-3 -67% 1-1 -100%
Goal to Go Eff. 2-2 -100% 1-1 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Buccaneers 4-2 7143024
Raiders 3-2 737017
Allegiant Stadium Paradise, NV
 273 PASS YDS 263
67 RUSH YDS 52
340 TOTAL YDS 315
Buccaneers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
T. Brady 12 QB
28
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 273 2 0 155.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 1375 12 4 96.8
T. Brady 25/35 273 2 0 28
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
L. Fournette 28 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 123 2
L. Fournette 5 33 0 24 6
R. Jones 27 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 359 1
R. Jones 10 33 0 13 3
T. Brady 12 QB
28
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 6 1
T. Brady 1 1 1 1 28
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
S. Miller 10 WR
15
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 97 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 250 1
S. Miller 8 5 97 1 35 15
C. Godwin 14 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 7 61 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 143 1
C. Godwin 7 7 61 0 16 6
R. Gronkowski 87 TE
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 56 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 12 140 0
R. Gronkowski 6 4 56 1 26 11
L. Fournette 28 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 34 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 34 0
L. Fournette 6 5 34 0 11 6
T. Hudson 88 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 9 0
T. Hudson 1 1 12 0 12 1
C. Brate 84 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 47 1
C. Brate 1 1 8 0 8 0
T. Johnson 18 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 61 0
T. Johnson 1 1 3 0 3 0
R. Jones 27 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 76 0
R. Jones 2 1 2 0 2 3
T. Wirfs 78 T
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
T. Wirfs 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
D. White 45 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
22-18 0 0.0
D. White 8-1 2.0 0 0
S. Barrett 58 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-6 0 3.0
S. Barrett 4-1 0.0 0 0
L. David 54 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
28-11 1 0.0
L. David 4-1 0.0 0 0
S. McLendon  NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. McLendon 4-1 0.0 0 0
J. Whitehead 33 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-8 1 2.0
J. Whitehead 3-0 0.0 0 0
J. Dean 35 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
19-4 0 0.0
J. Dean 3-0 0.0 0 0
C. Davis 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-3 3 0.0
C. Davis 3-0 0.0 0 0
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-3 0 0.0
S. Murphy-Bunting 2-0 0.0 0 0
M. Edwards 32 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
M. Edwards 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Pierre-Paul 90 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-6 0 4.0
J. Pierre-Paul 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Nelson 98 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Nelson 1-0 0.0 0 0
W. Gholston 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-7 0 2.0
W. Gholston 1-1 0.0 0 0
N. Suh 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-7 0 2.0
N. Suh 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
21-9 0 2.0
A. Winfield Jr. 1-1 0.0 0 0
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Nunez-Roches 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Succop 3 K
6
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
9/11 14/15
R. Succop 1/1 29 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Pinion 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 0 8
B. Pinion 3 42.7 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Mickens 85 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.3 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
J. Mickens 3 21.3 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Raiders
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
D. Carr 4 QB
23
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 274 2 0 161.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.6% 1095 8 0 113.6
D. Carr 22/32 274 2 0 23
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Carr 4 QB
23
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 33 0
D. Carr 2 19 0 10 23
J. Jacobs 28 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 300 3
J. Jacobs 10 17 0 5 2
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
H. Ruggs III 1 10 0 10 4
D. Booker 23 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 59 0
D. Booker 2 3 0 2 0
J. Richard 30 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 46 1
J. Richard 1 2 0 2 0
J. Heath 38 SS
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Heath 1 1 0 1 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
N. Agholor 15 WR
16
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 107 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 8 118 2
N. Agholor 8 5 107 1 44 16
D. Waller 83 TE
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 47 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 29 247 1
D. Waller 8 5 47 1 14 10
H. Renfrow 13 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 35 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 16 199 1
H. Renfrow 4 3 35 0 15 3
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 35 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 59 0
H. Ruggs III 3 2 35 0 29 4
A. Ingold 45 FB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 21 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 45 1
A. Ingold 1 1 21 0 21 2
J. Jacobs 28 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 14 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 13 100 0
J. Jacobs 4 3 14 0 7 2
D. Booker 23 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 29 0
D. Booker 2 2 9 0 6 0
J. Witten 82 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 23 1
J. Witten 1 1 6 0 6 0
R. Gafford 10 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
R. Gafford 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
T. Mullen 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-3 0 0.0
T. Mullen 6-0 0.0 0 0
C. Littleton 42 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-7 0 0.0
C. Littleton 5-1 0.0 0 0
N. Lawson 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
N. Lawson 4-1 0.0 0 0
J. Heath 38 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Heath 4-2 0.0 0 0
C. Ferrell 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
C. Ferrell 3-0 0.0 0 0
E. Harris 25 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-5 0 0.0
E. Harris 3-1 0.0 0 1
N. Kwiatkoski 44 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
N. Kwiatkoski 2-2 0.0 0 0
L. Joyner 29 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
19-1 0 0.0
L. Joyner 2-2 0.0 0 0
C. Nassib 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.5
C. Nassib 1-1 0.0 0 0
J. Hankins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
J. Hankins 1-1 0.0 0 0
N. Morrow 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-3 1 0.0
N. Morrow 1-1 0.0 0 0
M. Collins 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Collins 0-2 0.0 0 0
M. Crosby 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 3.0
M. Crosby 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Carlson 2 K
5
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
9/10 12/12
D. Carlson 1/1 42 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Cole 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 0 1
A. Cole 3 40.3 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Booker 23 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
D. Booker 1 4.0 4 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TB 24 1:28 3 3 Punt
9:55 TB 23 4:18 10 77 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 TB 25 1:50 5 17 Punt
8:53 TB 15 4:32 8 85 TD
2:19 TB 12 2:02 13 88 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 TB 20 4:45 10 70 FG
4:15 TB 34 1:52 3 1 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 LV 30 3:37 6 70 TD
5:37 LV 25 5:46 11 51 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 LV 9 4:08 8 28 Punt
4:21 LV 25 2:02 5 20 Punt
0:17 LV 25 0:17 1 9 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LV 25 1:59 6 25 Punt
8:16 LV 29 4:01 6 71 TD
2:23 LV 29 3:54 9 51

LV Raiders

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 4 - LV 20
(13:29 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to N.Agholor.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 26
(14:16 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Witten to TB 20 for 6 yards (S.Barrett).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LV 36
(15:00 - 4th) H.Ruggs right end to TB 26 for 10 yards (M.Edwards).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LV 46
(0:07 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to TB 36 for 10 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - LV 45
(0:48 - 3rd) D.Carr scrambles right tackle ran ob at TB 46 for 9 yards (L.David).
No Gain
2 & 7 - LV 45
(0:53 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to N.Agholor.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 42
(1:25 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Booker to LV 45 for 3 yards (D.White). TB-C.Davis was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - LV 31
(2:03 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to LV 42 for 11 yards (D.White).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 29
(2:23 - 3rd) D.Booker left guard to LV 31 for 2 yards (S.Barrett).

TB Buccaneers  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - TB 35
(2:31 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 36 yards to LV 29 Center-Z.Triner out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 9 - TB 35
(2:38 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to S.Miller.
+4 YD
2 & 13 - TB 31
(3:18 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 35 for 4 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; N.Lawson).
Penalty
2 & 8 - TB 36
(3:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on TB-T.Brady False Start 5 yards enforced at TB 36 - No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 34
(4:08 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to R.Jones to TB 36 for 2 yards (T.Mullen).
Kickoff
(4:15 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 74 yards from LV 20 to TB 6. J.Mickens to TB 34 for 28 yards (K.Wilber).

LV Raiders  - Touchdown (6 plays, 71 yards, 4:01 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:15 - 3rd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - LV 1
(4:18 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LV-G.Jackson Disqualification 15 yards enforced between downs.
+2 YD
1 & 3 - LV 3
(4:56 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to TB 1 for 2 yards (W.Gholston).
+44 YD
1 & 10 - LV 47
(5:46 - 3rd) D.Carr pass deep left to N.Agholor to TB 3 for 44 yards (J.Dean).
Penalty
3 & 2 - LV 44
(6:08 - 3rd) D.Carr sacked at LV 44 for -4 yards (N.Suh). PENALTY on TB-S.Murphy-Bunting Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LV 48 - No Play.
Penalty
3 & 7 - LV 50
(6:16 - 3rd) D.Carr pass deep middle intended for N.Agholor INTERCEPTED by M.Edwards at TB 35. M.Edwards to 50 for 15 yards (B.Parker). PENALTY on TB-S.Barrett Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at LV 43 - No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - LV 41
(7:03 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to LV 43 for 2 yards (L.David).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 40
(7:45 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 41 for 1 yard (S.McLendon).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LV 29
(8:10 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow to LV 40 for 11 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
Kickoff
(8:16 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 47 yards from TB 35 to LV 18. D.Booker MUFFS catch and recovers at LV 25. D.Booker to LV 29 for 4 yards (M.Edwards).

TB Buccaneers  - Field Goal (10 plays, 70 yards, 4:45 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - TB 10
(8:20 - 3rd) R.Succop 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
+10 YD
3 & 13 - TB 20
(8:55 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller pushed ob at LV 10 for 10 yards (T.Mullen).
No Gain
2 & 13 - TB 20
(9:01 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to R.Gronkowski (T.Mullen).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 17
(9:37 - 3rd) R.Jones right guard to LV 20 for -3 yards (M.Collins; L.Joyner).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - TB 25
(10:02 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate pushed ob at LV 17 for 8 yards (N.Lawson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 28
(10:33 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to T.Johnson to LV 25 for 3 yards (N.Lawson).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - TB 37
(11:00 - 3rd) T.Brady pass deep right to S.Miller ran ob at LV 28 for 35 yards (L.Joyner).
Penalty
2 & 11 - TB 31
(11:06 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to M.Evans. PENALTY on LV-N.Kwiatkoski Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards enforced at TB 31 - No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 32
(11:43 - 3rd) R.Jones left guard to TB 31 for -1 yards (N.Morrow M.Collins).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - TB 26
(12:25 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 32 for 6 yards (T.Mullen).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 20
(13:01 - 3rd) R.Jones left guard to TB 26 for 6 yards (C.Littleton).

LV Raiders  - Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - LV 50
(13:09 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 30 yards to TB 20 Center-T.Sieg fair catch by J.Mickens.
No Gain
3 & 4 - LV 50
(13:16 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to R.Gafford (C.Davis). Penalty on LV Illegal Formation declined.
No Gain
2 & 4 - LV 50
(13:23 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to H.Ruggs.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 44
(13:48 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Ruggs pushed ob at 50 for 6 yards (J.Dean).
+15 YD
3 & 6 - LV 29
(14:22 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow to LV 44 for 15 yards (A.Winfield).
No Gain
2 & 6 - LV 29
(14:25 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to H.Renfrow.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 29 for 4 yards (C.Davis).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.

LV Raiders  - End of Half (1 plays, 9 yards, 0:17 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25
(0:17 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to LV 34 for 9 yards (D.White).
Kickoff
(0:17 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.

TB Buccaneers  - Touchdown (13 plays, 88 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:17 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
+33 YD
2 & 10 - TB 33
(0:25 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep left to S.Miller for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 33
(0:26 - 2nd) T.Brady spiked the ball to stop the clock.
+8 YD
4 & 3 - TB 41
(0:40 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to LV 33 for 8 yards (L.Joyner).
No Gain
3 & 3 - TB 41
(0:43 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to S.Miller (T.Mullen).
No Gain
2 & 3 - TB 41
(0:46 - 2nd) T.Brady spiked the ball to stop the clock.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 48
(1:01 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to LV 41 for 7 yards (T.Mullen).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - TB 41
(1:07 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to S.Miller ran ob at LV 48 for 11 yards (J.Heath).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 41
(1:12 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to S.Miller (N.Lawson).
+16 YD
2 & 8 - TB 25
(1:33 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 41 for 16 yards (J.Heath; C.Littleton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 23
(1:41 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to TB 25 for 2 yards (C.Littleton).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - TB 18
(1:56 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 23 for 5 yards (L.Joyner; N.Morrow).
No Gain
2 & 4 - TB 18
(2:03 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 12
(2:19 - 2nd) L.Fournette right guard to TB 18 for 6 yards (C.Ferrell).

LV Raiders  - Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - LV 45
(2:26 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 43 yards to TB 12 Center-T.Sieg fair catch by J.Mickens.
+6 YD
3 & 21 - LV 39
(2:31 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Booker to LV 45 for 6 yards (L.David).
Sack
2 & 10 - LV 50
(2:49 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at LV 39 for -11 yards (D.White). Penalty on LV Illegal Formation declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 50
(2:56 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to D.Waller.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - LV 29
(3:41 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to A.Ingold pushed ob at 50 for 21 yards (J.Whitehead).
Penalty
2 & 11 - LV 50
(3:48 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to H.Ruggs. PENALTY on TB-S.Murphy-Bunting Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LV 24 - No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25
(4:21 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 24 for -1 yards (S.McLendon L.David).
Kickoff
(4:21 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.

TB Buccaneers  - Touchdown (8 plays, 85 yards, 4:32 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:21 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - TB 5
(4:26 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gronkowski for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-1 YD
1 & 4 - TB 4
(5:05 - 2nd) L.Fournette left tackle to LV 5 for -1 yards (C.Nassib).
+26 YD
2 & 7 - TB 30
(5:49 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep right to R.Gronkowski to LV 4 for 26 yards (J.Heath).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 33
(6:27 - 2nd) L.Fournette left guard to LV 30 for 3 yards (C.Ferrell).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - TB 43
(7:08 - 2nd) L.Fournette right tackle to LV 33 for 24 yards (E.Harris).
+16 YD
2 & 9 - TB 27
(7:43 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 43 for 16 yards (E.Harris).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 26
(8:19 - 2nd) L.Fournette left guard to TB 27 for 1 yard (J.Hankins).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TB 15
(8:53 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to TB 26 for 11 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).

LV Raiders  - Punt (8 plays, 28 yards, 4:08 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - LV 37
(9:00 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 48 yards to TB 15 Center-T.Sieg fair catch by J.Mickens.
No Gain
3 & 10 - LV 37
(9:08 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to N.Agholor [A.Nelson].
Sack
2 & 10 - LV 37
(9:56 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at LV 37 for 0 yards (D.White).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 37
(10:32 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right end to LV 37 for no gain (S.Barrett).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - LV 27
(11:09 - 2nd) D.Carr scrambles right end pushed ob at LV 37 for 10 yards (C.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 27
(11:14 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to J.Jacobs [W.Gholston].
+11 YD
3 & 3 - LV 16
(11:55 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to LV 27 for 11 yards (D.White).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - LV 15
(12:38 - 2nd) D.Booker right guard to LV 16 for 1 yard (S.McLendon; W.Gholston).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 9
(13:01 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to N.Agholor ran ob at LV 15 for 6 yards.

TB Buccaneers  - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - TB 42
(13:08 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 49 yards to LV 9 Center-Z.Triner out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 4 - TB 42
(13:13 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to L.Fournette [M.Hurst].
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TB 36
(13:48 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette pushed ob at TB 42 for 6 yards (N.Lawson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 36
(13:53 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to R.Jones.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - TB 27
(14:17 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller ran ob at TB 36 for 8 yards (N.Lawson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25
(14:51 - 2nd) R.Jones right tackle to TB 28 for 3 yards (J.Heath).
Kickoff
(14:51 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.

LV Raiders  - Field Goal (11 plays, 51 yards, 5:46 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - LV 24
(14:56 - 2nd) D.Carlson 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
No Gain
3 & 4 - LV 24
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at TB 33 for -9 yards (S.Barrett). FUMBLES (S.Barrett) RECOVERED by TB-N.Suh at TB 23. N.Suh pushed ob at LV 15 for 62 yards (D.Waller). The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Waller (S.Barrett).
+9 YD
2 & 13 - LV 33
(0:17 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to N.Agholor to TB 24 for 9 yards (J.Dean).
Penalty
2 & 8 - LV 28
(0:40 - 1st) PENALTY on LV-S.Young False Start 5 yards enforced at TB 28 - No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 30
(1:25 - 1st) J.Richard right tackle to TB 28 for 2 yards (S.McLendon).
+29 YD
3 & 4 - LV 41
(2:14 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to H.Ruggs to TB 30 for 29 yards (D.White).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - LV 42
(2:53 - 1st) J.Jacobs right end to LV 41 for -1 yards (S.Barrett).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 35
(3:29 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs to LV 42 for 7 yards (C.Davis).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - LV 34
(4:17 - 1st) J.Heath left guard to LV 35 for 1 yard (A.Nelson).
No Gain
3 & 1 - LV 34
(4:21 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Waller.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - LV 29
(5:05 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to LV 34 for 5 yards (L.David).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25
(5:37 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 29 for 4 yards (R.Nunez-Roches; A.Winfield).
Kickoff
(5:37 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.

TB Buccaneers  - Touchdown (10 plays, 77 yards, 4:18 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:37 - 1st) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - TB 1
(5:41 - 1st) T.Brady right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
+8 YD
2 & 9 - TB 9
(6:08 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to LV 1 for 8 yards (J.Heath; N.Kwiatkoski).
-1 YD
1 & 8 - TB 8
(6:46 - 1st) R.Jones right guard to LV 9 for -1 yards (C.Littleton C.Nassib).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TB 20
(7:12 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to T.Hudson ran ob at LV 8 for 12 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 2 - TB 29
(7:46 - 1st) R.Jones right tackle to LV 20 for 9 yards (T.Mullen).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 37
(7:54 - 1st) R.Jones left tackle to LV 29 for 8 yards (N.Kwiatkoski). Penalty on LV-C.Ferrell Defensive Offside declined.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TB 50
(8:24 - 1st) R.Jones right guard to LV 37 for 13 yards (C.Littleton E.Harris).
+22 YD
3 & 5 - TB 28
(8:35 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep left to R.Gronkowski to LV 44 for 28 yards (E.Harris). FUMBLES (E.Harris) ball out of bounds at 50.
+6 YD
2 & 11 - TB 22
(9:14 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 28 for 6 yards (C.Littleton J.Hankins).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 23
(9:51 - 1st) R.Jones left guard to TB 22 for -1 yards (C.Ferrell M.Crosby).
Kickoff
(9:55 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 57 yards from LV 35 to TB 8. J.Mickens to TB 23 for 15 yards (R.McMillan).

LV Raiders  - Touchdown (6 plays, 70 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:55 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
+20 YD
2 & 5 - LV 20
(10:02 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep middle to N.Agholor for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25
(10:48 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to TB 20 for 5 yards (S.McLendon).
+14 YD
2 & 10 - LV 39
(11:32 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to TB 25 for 14 yards (J.Whitehead).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 39
(12:15 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to TB 39 for no gain (D.White).
+28 YD
2 & 7 - LV 33
(12:58 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep middle to N.Agholor to TB 39 for 28 yards (J.Whitehead).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 30
(13:32 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 33 for 3 yards (S.Barrett; D.White).

TB Buccaneers  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - TB 27
(13:39 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 43 yards to LV 30 Center-Z.Triner fair catch by H.Renfrow.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - TB 24
(14:18 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to R.Gronkowski to TB 27 for 3 yards (T.Mullen).
No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 24
(14:47 - 1st) R.Jones right guard to TB 24 for no gain (J.Heath).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 24
(14:52 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to R.Gronkowski.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 62 yards from LV 35 to TB 3. J.Mickens to TB 24 for 21 yards (K.Wilber; D.Carrier).
