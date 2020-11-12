|
|BAL
|NE
Ravens-Patriots Preview
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton don't know each other well on a personal level.
It didn't stop the Patriots quarterback from reaching out to his Ravens counterpart and reigning NFL MVP recently on social media.
''He hit me up,'' Jackson said this week.
Did the veteran Newton pass along any advice to the 23-year-old?
''Not really,'' Jackson said. ''Just game recognizes game. He's the `O.G.' He's Superman.''
Old school and new school will collide Sunday night when New England (3-5) hosts Baltimore (6-2). A creative and mobile quarterback with a huge arm to match, Jackson's NFL rise shares similarities to Newton's.
Newton burst onto the football national landscape as a junior at Auburn in 2010, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound one-man show who threw for 30 touchdowns and ran for 20 more while leading the Tigers to a 14-0 record and national title on his way to claiming the Heisman Trophy.
Six years later a similar spotlight shined on Jackson as a sophomore at Louisville, when he passed for 30 touchdowns, rushed for 21 and also earned Heisman honors.
''I've watched Cam since Auburn. Everyone in the country did. Everyone knew about Cam - Superman - doing his thing,'' Jackson said. ''A lot of us looked up to him. ... I followed him a lot. Wanted to get to where he's at, and now I'm here. Now I've got to play against him. Just can't wait to do that.''
Sunday's matchup will be a role reversal of sorts between the pair.
In their only previous meeting in 2018, Newton beat the Ravens when he was with Carolina, though Jackson was still waiting for his turn behind Joe Flacco and played sparingly. Flacco got one more start after that, hurting his hip in a loss against Pittsburgh. Jackson took over the following game and has been the impressive starter ever since.
This time around Jackson is a bona fide star while Newton is trying to prove he can still be an elite QB in the league. What's more, Jackson's team has fared far better this season and can add to the recent misery for Newton and the Patriots, who are in a fight to even make it back to the playoffs.
Regardless of what happens Sunday, though, Newton says he will remain a lifelong fan of Jackson.
''Lamar's got a gift not many human beings got,'' Newton said. ''I'm a fan of the game. if I'm watching Baltimore, obviously I'm watching to see what the MVP is gonna do. I respect his game so much.''
A NEW TARGET
With Julian Edelman on injured reserve and N'Keal Harry working his way back from a concussion, Newton may have found a new main target in receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers had career highs in catches (12) receiving yards (169) in last week's win against the Jets. He said a recent pep talk from Newton has helped him turn a corner.
''I just remember him pretty much telling me that I was selling myself short. That I have potential, all I have to do is just live up to it and go out there and show coaches what I can do. It was crazy, because right after that I got my opportunity,'' Meyers said. ''It ended up leading to good things.''
STILL WARY OF PATRIOTS
The Ravens come in as 7-point favorites against a team they've long struggled to beat. New England doesn't have Tom Brady anymore, of course, and struggled to beat the winless Jets, but overconfidence shouldn't be an issue for Baltimore.
''It's still a Bill Belichick-led team. So, you have to respect them and give them the respect they deserve,'' Baltimore defensive tackle Derek Wolfe said. ''They're still a good football team, and you still have to go out there and bring your best because they're going to bring their best.''
Baltimore has never won a regular-season game in New England. Harbaugh is 4-6 against Belichick and the Patriots, including playoffs.
FLYING HIGH
The Ravens brings several impressive streaks into the game.
Baltimore has scored at least 20 points in 31 straight games, the longest run in NFL history. The Ravens have run for at least 100 yards in each of those games, the third-longest such streak in the history.
In addition, the Ravens have forced a turnover in 21 successive games, the best active streak in the NFL, and have won 10 straight on the road.
READY FOR PRIME TIME
This is the second straight primetime game for the Patriots, and for Baltimore marks the beginning of a stretch in which four of five games will be held under the lights. It's a chance to shine for the entire country, but Jackson and the Ravens don't necessarily see it that way.
''We don't put that in our minds that it's a primetime game. It's just another game at the end of the day,'' Jackson insisted. ''We go in there thinking we're going to play football (and)) we're trying to come out here with this victory. That's all.''
AP Sports Writer David Ginsburg contributed to this report.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|17:00
|13:00
|1st Downs
|13
|13
|Rushing
|3
|6
|Passing
|9
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-6
|3-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|212
|163
|Total Plays
|34
|29
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|85
|Rush Attempts
|14
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|160
|78
|Comp. - Att.
|14-19
|8-10
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|1-9
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-44.0
|1-35.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|160
|PASS YDS
|78
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|85
|
|
|212
|TOTAL YDS
|163
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
12
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|14/19
|167
|1
|1
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
12
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|6
|26
|0
|9
|12
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|3
|11
|0
|4
|1
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
3
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|2
|8
|0
|5
|3
|
M. Ingram 21 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|3
|7
|0
|5
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
W. Snead 83 WR
9
FPTS
|W. Snead
|3
|3
|36
|1
|21
|9
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
3
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|4
|3
|33
|0
|13
|3
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|2
|31
|0
|19
|3
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
3
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|2
|1
|31
|0
|31
|3
|
M. Ingram 21 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
M. Brown 15 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Brown
|5
|2
|14
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Hill 43 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Hill
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
0
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Elliott 32 FS
|D. Elliott
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DT
|J. Madubuike
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 48 ILB
|P. Queen
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 99 OLB
|M. Judon
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wolfe 95 DE
|D. Wolfe
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Williams 38 CB
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
4
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|1/1
|24
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Koch 4 P
|S. Koch
|1
|44.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Harris 37 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Harris
|12
|63
|0
|13
|6
|
R. Burkhead 34 RB
16
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|2
|11
|0
|7
|16
|
C. Newton 1 QB
9
FPTS
|C. Newton
|4
|11
|0
|6
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Burkhead 34 RB
16
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|4
|3
|34
|2
|24
|16
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
8
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|3
|2
|23
|0
|19
|8
|
R. Izzo 85 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Izzo
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|2
|
J. White 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. White
|2
|2
|8
|0
|4
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Winovich 50 DE
|C. Winovich
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hall 59 LB
|T. Hall
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 35 SAF
|K. Dugger
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DT
|L. Guy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. McCourty 30 CB
|J. McCourty
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Butler 70 DT
|A. Butler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simon 55 DE
|J. Simon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 41 CB
|M. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Uche 53 LB
|J. Uche
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 98 DT
|C. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 27 DB
|J. Jackson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Cowart 99 DT
|B. Cowart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise 91 DE
|D. Wise
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
1
FPTS
|N. Folk
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|1
|35.0
|1
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 4 - BAL 38(0:14 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep right intended for M.Brown INTERCEPTED by J.Jackson at NE 6. J.Jackson to NE 6 for no gain (M.Brown). NE 27-Jackson 5th consecutive game with an interception new franchise record (D. McCourty & Haynes 4).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 44(0:20 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Brown ran ob at NE 38 for 6 yards (K.Dugger).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 44(0:25 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Duvernay to NE 44 for 12 yards (J.McCourty).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 35(0:31 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 44 for 9 yards (T.Hall K.Dugger).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAL 26(0:37 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to W.Snead pushed ob at BAL 35 for 9 yards (M.Bryant).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 17 - BAL 18(0:45 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Brown to BAL 26 for 8 yards (K.Dugger).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(1:02 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 18 for -7 yards (J.Uche).
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(1:02 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 6 - NE 24(1:10 - 2nd) J.Meyers pass deep right to R.Burkhead for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN [D.Wolfe]. backwards pass from Newton to Meyers before TD pass
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 28(1:15 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to BAL 24 for 4 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 41(1:22 - 2nd) D.Harris left end ran ob at BAL 28 for 13 yards (P.Queen).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - NE 45(2:00 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers to BAL 41 for 4 yards (T.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NE 46(2:13 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to BAL 45 for 1 yard (D.Wolfe).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 49(2:55 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to BAL 46 for 5 yards (C.Clark P.Queen).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 37(3:35 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 49 for 12 yards (D.Wolfe; P.Queen).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - NE 33(4:18 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left to J.White to NE 37 for 4 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - NE 29(4:57 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle to NE 33 for 4 yards (J.Madubuike).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(5:32 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 29 for 4 yards (J.Ellis; D.Elliott).
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - BAL 6(5:36 - 2nd) J.Tucker 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BAL 6(5:41 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews. Penalty on BAL-D.Fluker Offensive Holding declined.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 9(6:27 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Hill to NE 6 for 3 yards (J.Simon T.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - BAL 9(6:32 - 2nd) B.Powers reported in as eligible. L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Brown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(6:57 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to P.Ricard to NE 18 for 2 yards (T.Hall B.Cowart). PENALTY on NE-T.Hall Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 9 yards enforced at NE 18.
|+31 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 49(7:36 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to G.Edwards pushed ob at NE 20 for 31 yards (D.McCourty).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 46(8:20 - 2nd) M.Ingram right tackle to BAL 49 for 3 yards (C.Winovich).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 35(9:05 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews to BAL 46 for 11 yards (C.Winovich).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 34(9:48 - 2nd) L.Jackson up the middle to BAL 35 for 1 yard (A.Butler J.Simon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 29(10:30 - 2nd) M.Ingram right guard to BAL 34 for 5 yards (A.Butler).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - BAL 34(10:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL-D.Fluker False Start 5 yards enforced at BAL 34 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(11:46 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles left guard to BAL 34 for 9 yards (T.Hall).
|Kickoff
|(11:46 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:46 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - NE 7(11:52 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to R.Burkhead for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 27(12:33 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left to R.Izzo to BAL 7 for 20 yards (D.Elliott).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 30(13:09 - 2nd) D.Harris left tackle to BAL 27 for 3 yards (J.Ellis).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NE 34(13:42 - 2nd) R.Burkhead right end to BAL 30 for 4 yards (C.Clark).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 41(14:26 - 2nd) R.Burkhead right guard to BAL 34 for 7 yards (J.Ellis; C.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 41(14:31 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete deep left to R.Burkhead.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(14:54 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers to NE 44 for 19 yards (D.Elliott). PENALTY on BAL-D.Elliott Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at NE 44.
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - NE 6(15:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to W.Snead for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAL 9(0:21 - 1st) B.Powers reported in as eligible. G.Edwards left guard to NE 6 for 3 yards (J.Simon; D.Wise).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAL 12(1:06 - 1st) J.Dobbins left guard to NE 9 for 3 yards (L.Guy).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 17(1:51 - 1st) L.Jackson left end to NE 12 for 5 yards (T.Hall).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAL 36(2:25 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay pushed ob at NE 17 for 19 yards (D.McCourty).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 43(2:56 - 1st) L.Jackson left end ran ob at NE 36 for 7 yards (J.McCourty).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAL 36(3:38 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to W.Snead to NE 43 for 21 yards (C.Winovich).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 31(4:18 - 1st) G.Edwards up the middle to BAL 36 for 5 yards (C.Winovich K.Dugger).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 18(4:59 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 31 for 13 yards (T.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 17(5:43 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles left guard to BAL 18 for 1 yard (L.Guy).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAL 14(6:26 - 1st) L.Jackson left guard to BAL 17 for 3 yards (A.Phillips).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 10(7:14 - 1st) J.Dobbins up the middle to BAL 14 for 4 yards (K.Dugger).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 6(7:58 - 1st) J.Dobbins right end to BAL 10 for 4 yards (C.Winovich).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NE 41(8:06 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 35 yards to BAL 6 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by J.Proche.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - NE 34(8:30 - 1st) C.Newton sacked at BAL 41 for -7 yards (M.Judon). BAL-M.Peters was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 38(9:08 - 1st) C.Newton pass short right to J.White to BAL 34 for 4 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 38(9:11 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to J.Meyers.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NE 40(9:50 - 1st) C.Newton up the middle to BAL 38 for 2 yards (J.Madubuike; D.Wolfe).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NE 43(10:29 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to R.Burkhead to BAL 40 for 3 yards (J.Madubuike).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 49(11:09 - 1st) C.Newton left end to BAL 43 for 6 yards (D.Elliott; P.Queen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 49(11:37 - 1st) D.Harris left end pushed ob at BAL 49 for no gain (D.Elliott).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NE 48(12:01 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to BAL 49 for 3 yards (D.Wolfe).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 41(12:20 - 1st) D.Harris left tackle to NE 48 for 7 yards (M.Judon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NE 37(12:40 - 1st) D.Harris right guard to NE 41 for 4 yards (C.Clark; D.Wolfe).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 30(13:13 - 1st) D.Harris left tackle to NE 37 for 7 yards (P.Queen).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BAL 41(13:23 - 1st) S.Koch punts 44 yards to NE 15 Center-M.Cox fair catch by G.Olszewski. PENALTY on BAL-J.Hill Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at NE 15.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BAL 41(13:30 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to M.Brown (J.McCourty).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BAL 41(13:36 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to G.Edwards (J.Simon).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 42(14:21 - 1st) M.Ingram left end to BAL 41 for -1 yards (Ca.Davis K.Dugger).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Ingram pushed ob at BAL 42 for 17 yards (C.Winovich).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
