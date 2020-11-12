|
|
|CIN
|PIT
Bengals-Steelers Preview
PITTSBURGH (AP) Cam Heyward can't figure out how the math works. The Pittsburgh Steelers keep winning games. And yet the veteran defensive tackle keeps hearing noise about how unimpressively the NFL's last unbeaten team is doing it.
''They hate us because they ain't us,'' Heyward said with more than a hint of dismissiveness. ''If it doesn't look pretty, who cares? We're 8-0. It's our job to keep stepping up week in and week out and we hold ourselves to a higher standard than everybody else. For all the guys looking, and saying `It's got to look like this,' one thing I can say is the Super Bowl winner hasn't been determined.''
No, but the Steelers have forcefully inserted themselves into the conversation by seemingly finding a different way to win each week. Some weeks, the defense is dominant. Others, the offense bails them out. Sometimes, the opponent self-destructs.
Now comes a new wrinkle: the possibility of facing Cincinnati without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger and three teammates - linebacker Vince Williams, backup running back Jaylen Samuels and reserve offensive lineman Jerald Hawkes - spent the week in self-quarantine after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for COVID-19.
While the Steelers are confident Roethlisberger and Williams can play despite spending the week away from the team's training facility, they're also well aware uncertainty is just one COVID-19 test away.
''Just stay light on your feet,'' Heyward said. ''I knew every team would be affected by this. I didn't know how. We're all adapting.''
The Bengals, meanwhile, are evolving under second-year coach Zac Taylor and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. Cincinnati is coming off an impressive 31-20 victory over the Titans two weeks ago, their best all-around performance during Taylor's tenure. And while there's a chance Pittsburgh might be short-handed, it typically hasn't mattered who's in uniform on either side lately. The Steelers have won each of the past 10 meetings and 13 out of the previous 14.
Still, as the weeks pass and a ''0'' remains in the loss column, the Steelers are also well aware that the target on their back will keep getting bigger. Cincinnati sees no reason not to aim for the bull's-eye.
''They come in undefeated, coming off a tough win against Dallas, and why not us?'' Bengals safety Vonn Bell said. ''Why not make the play? Everyone is going to doubt us and put our backs against the wall, but when it's your chance to make that play, go up there when your number is called. Go hit it out of the park.''
BACKUP PLAN
While Roethlisberger spent the week participating in meetings virtually and hitting up offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner over text to stay plugged into the game plan, Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs shared practice snaps with the first team.
Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin played coy when asked who might start if Roethlisberger is unable to go, though the edge would seem to go to Rudolph, who went 5-3 as a starter last season after Roethlisberger went down with a right elbow injury in Week 2.
Whoever is behind center will have to find a way to give the offense an early jolt. The Steelers have started off sluggish in each of their past two weeks, relying heavily on a no-huddle, five-wide set by Roethlisberger to spark second-half rallies.
CONFIDENT BENGALS
The bye week has given long-suffering Cincinnati fans more time to revel in the victory over the Tennessee Titans. Taylor believes his club is taking a more measured approach after showing flashes of what it might become.
''It's confidence - (that's) the word I would use to describe our football team with right now,'' Taylor said. ''We've prepared, we've felt confident going into these games. We played well in spurts in a lot of games we played. We just hadn't put it together until the Tennessee game. We have to stay level-headed. We can't ride that wave of excitement and discouragement.''
The Bengals haven't beaten the Steelers since 2015, but Taylor said it's a new year and a different Cincinnati team.
''They're not afraid of anybody,'' he said.
BAD LUCK FOR O-LINE
The Cincinnati offensive line has been a mess this season. First, G Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle) got hurt in Week 1 and just got cleared to practice again this week. OT Bobby Hart (knee), C Trey Hopkins (concussion), OT Jonah Williams (neck) and OG Michael Jordan (illness) all were sidelined for the Titans game, which the Bengals won despite a line filled out with practice squad players.
More bad news came when Fred Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the bye week. Hopkins and Jordan are expected to be back for Sunday, but it wasn't clear if any of the others would be available.
REINFORCEMENTS
Pittsburgh's typically solid run defense has been battered over the past two weeks by Baltimore (265 yards rushing) and Dallas (144 yards rushing). The possible return of defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (knee) and cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) could provide a boost. So would simply sticking to their given assignments instead of freelancing.
''Our goal is to make sure we hold people under 100 yards (rushing),'' defensive coordinator Keith Butler said. ''Hopefully we get some people back and hopefully we'll play better and hopefully we'll coach better than we did. We can't live like that and still be successful.''
---
AP Sports Writer Mitch Stacy contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|18:11
|20:59
|1st Downs
|11
|17
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|0-8
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|235
|312
|Total Plays
|42
|1
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|312.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|18
|Rush Attempts
|9
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|1.4
|Net Yards Passing
|190
|294
|Comp. - Att.
|18-31
|22-36
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.2
|4-49.0
|Return Yards
|76
|62
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|2-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-63
|2-39
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|190
|PASS YDS
|294
|
|
|45
|RUSH YDS
|18
|
|
|235
|TOTAL YDS
|312
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|18/31
|205
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
4
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|7
|30
|0
|11
|4
|
S. Perine 34 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Perine
|2
|15
|0
|14
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
15
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|8
|7
|115
|1
|54
|15
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|6
|4
|38
|0
|20
|3
|
A. Tate 19 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Tate
|3
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
4
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|5
|4
|17
|0
|13
|4
|
D. Sample 89 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Sample
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
S. Perine 34 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Perine
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
M. Thomas 80 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Green 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Green
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Bates 30 FS
|J. Bates
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Jackson 22 CB
|W. Jackson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Brown 27 DB
|T. Brown
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Alexander 21 CB
|M. Alexander
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kareem 90 DE
|K. Kareem
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis CB
|J. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 DE
|C. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 MLB
|J. Bynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 99 DT
|C. Covington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 4 K
1
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|6
|43.2
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Wilson 40 SAF
0
FPTS
|B. Wilson
|3
|21.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|2
|6.5
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
23
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|22/36
|294
|2
|0
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Conner 30 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Conner
|9
|21
|0
|16
|3
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
23
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|23
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
17
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|10
|6
|116
|1
|46
|17
|
J. Smith-Schuster 19 WR
11
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|9
|6
|54
|1
|24
|11
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|6
|2
|40
|0
|15
|4
|
E. Ebron 85 TE
3
FPTS
|E. Ebron
|5
|2
|38
|0
|24
|3
|
J. Washington 13 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Washington
|2
|2
|30
|0
|16
|3
|
J. Conner 30 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Conner
|2
|2
|12
|0
|8
|3
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Haden 23 CB
|J. Haden
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 22 CB
|S. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brooks Jr. 25 SAF
|A. Brooks Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuitt 91 DE
|S. Tuitt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Alualu 94 NT
|T. Alualu
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Dupree 48 OLB
|B. Dupree
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DE
|C. Heyward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Allen 27 SAF
|M. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Williams 98 ILB
|V. Williams
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
10
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|3/3
|45
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Berry 4 P
|J. Berry
|4
|49.0
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|19.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|11.5
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 22(5:06 - 3rd) J.Conner right guard to CIN 11 for 11 yards (T.Brown).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - PIT 34(5:50 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to CIN 22 for 12 yards (J.Davis T.Brown) [V.Bell].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 34(5:54 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to J.Smith-Schuster. Coverage 57-Pratt.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 34(5:58 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool [C.Lawson].
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - PIT 48(6:46 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to CIN 34 for 14 yards (J.Bates III).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - PIT 48(6:52 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool (T.Brown).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 44(7:31 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Conner to CIN 48 for 8 yards (V.Bell; G.Pratt).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - PIT 33(7:53 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool pushed ob at PIT 44 for 11 yards (T.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 33(7:59 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith-Schuster (V.Bell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 33(8:34 - 3rd) C.Claypool left end to PIT 33 for no gain (G.Pratt).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CIN 33(8:47 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 42 yards to PIT 25 Center-C.Harris. R.McCloud to PIT 33 for 8 yards (S.Williams; L.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CIN 33(8:53 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Boyd. Coverage by 25-Brooks. Cincinnati challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CIN 33(8:58 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep middle to M.Thomas. Coverage by 34-Te. Edmunds.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 32(9:39 - 3rd) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 33 for 1 yard (T.Watt).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - CIN 19(10:18 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to CIN 32 for 13 yards (M.Fitzpatrick J.Haden).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 15(10:56 - 3rd) G.Bernard up the middle to CIN 19 for 4 yards (R.Spillane V.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - PIT 27(11:06 - 3rd) J.Berry punts 58 yards to CIN 15 Center-K.Canaday. A.Erickson to CIN 15 for no gain (J.Layne).
|
4 & 2 - PIT 32(11:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on PIT Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at PIT 32 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - PIT 26(12:07 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 32 for 6 yards (T.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - PIT 25(12:48 - 3rd) J.Hawkins reported in as eligible. J.Conner left tackle to PIT 26 for 1 yard (W.Jackson III C.Covington).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 24(13:23 - 3rd) J.Hawkins reported in as eligible. J.Conner up the middle to PIT 25 for 1 yard (V.Bell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CIN 39(13:33 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 37 yards to PIT 24 Center-C.Harris downed by CIN-J.Evans.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CIN 39(13:37 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to A.Tate (J.Haden).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 36(14:18 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to G.Bernard to CIN 39 for 3 yards (J.Haden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 36(14:23 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to T.Higgins.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.Bernard up the middle to CIN 36 for 11 yards (R.Spillane).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
4 & 21 - CIN 46(0:06 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to A.Tate to PIT 27 for 19 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
3 & 21 - CIN 46(0:12 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to D.Sample. Pressure by 48-Dupree.
|No Gain
|
2 & 21 - CIN 46(0:13 - 2nd) J.Burrow spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CIN 35(0:29 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at PIT 46 for -11 yards (T.Watt).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 49(0:37 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to PIT 35 for 16 yards (A.Brooks).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - CIN 40(0:58 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to D.Sample to CIN 49 for 9 yards (Te.Edmunds T.Alualu).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 35(1:19 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to CIN 40 for 5 yards (Te.Edmunds; C.Heyward).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 22(1:43 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to G.Bernard to CIN 35 for 13 yards (A.Brooks; M.Allen).
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 66 yards from PIT 35 to CIN -1. B.Wilson to CIN 22 for 23 yards (J.Dangerfield).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - PIT 27(1:51 - 2nd) C.Boswell 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 15 - PIT 30(1:56 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to CIN 27 for 3 yards (W.Jackson III).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - PIT 30(2:00 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to D.Johnson (J.Bates III).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(2:18 - 2nd) J.Conner right tackle to CIN 30 for -5 yards (T.Brown).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 42(2:45 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson pushed ob at CIN 25 for 17 yards (W.Jackson III).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 34(3:26 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep right to E.Ebron to CIN 42 for 24 yards (J.Bates III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 34(3:31 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 16(4:08 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson to PIT 34 for 18 yards (J.Davis T.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - CIN 34(4:16 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 50 yards to PIT 16 Center-C.Harris out of bounds.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - CIN 38(5:01 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 34 for -4 yards (T.Watt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CIN 38(5:04 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to M.Thomas. Coverage by 20-Sutton.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CIN 48(5:31 - 2nd) G.Bernard up the middle to PIT 49 for 3 yards (R.Spillane; C.Heyward). PENALTY on CIN-A.Redmond Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 48 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 40(6:11 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to CIN 48 for 8 yards (C.Sutton).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - CIN 27(6:47 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to CIN 40 for 13 yards (J.Haden).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(7:23 - 2nd) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 27 for 2 yards (T.Alualu; Te.Edmunds).
|Kickoff
|(7:23 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:23 - 2nd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - PIT 8(7:27 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN [C.Lawson].
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 5(8:02 - 2nd) C.Claypool left end pushed ob at CIN 8 for -3 yards (J.Bates III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - PIT 5(8:09 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool. Coverage 37-Davis
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 20(8:13 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to C.Claypool. PENALTY on CIN-W.Jackson III Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards enforced at CIN 20 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 37(8:40 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to D.Johnson to CIN 37 for -2 yards (J.Bynes) [S.Hubbard]. PENALTY on CIN-S.Hubbard Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at CIN 35 - No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 41(9:21 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep right to J.Smith-Schuster to CIN 35 for 24 yards (J.Bates III) [C.Lawson].
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - PIT 26(9:49 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to C.Claypool ran ob at PIT 41 for 15 yards (T.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 22(10:29 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to R.McCloud pushed ob at PIT 26 for 4 yards (A.Davis-Gaither; T.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 22(10:32 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith-Schuster.
|Kickoff
|(10:37 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 66 yards from CIN 35 to PIT -1. R.McCloud to PIT 22 for 23 yards (A.Davis-Gaither; L.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:37 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - CIN 2(10:40 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CIN 2(10:47 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right. Pressure by 34-Te. Edmunds 48-Dupree.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 10(11:25 - 2nd) G.Bernard right guard to PIT 2 for 8 yards (M.Fitzpatrick R.Spillane).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 10(11:28 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to G.Bernard [C.Heyward].
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CIN 17(12:12 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine to PIT 10 for 7 yards (T.Watt V.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 22(12:46 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd to PIT 17 for 5 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 24(13:32 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass deep right to T.Higgins to PIT 22 for 54 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 10(13:58 - 2nd) S.Perine left guard to CIN 24 for 14 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - PIT 47(14:04 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 37 yards to CIN 10 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by A.Erickson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - PIT 47(14:07 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson (S.Hubbard).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 16 - PIT 39(15:00 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Washington to CIN 47 for 14 yards (W.Jackson III S.Hubbard).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 45(0:09 - 1st) J.Conner left guard to PIT 39 for -6 yards (K.Kareem).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 45(0:17 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to PIT 46 for 9 yards (C.Sutton). FUMBLES (C.Sutton) RECOVERED by PIT-S.Nelson at PIT 45.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - CIN 25(1:08 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to CIN 45 for 20 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - CIN 24(1:46 - 1st) S.Perine up the middle to CIN 25 for 1 yard (Te.Edmunds).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIN 19(1:46 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-R.Spillane Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CIN 19 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 68 yards from PIT 35 to CIN -3. B.Wilson to CIN 19 for 22 yards (J.Samuels).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(1:51 - 1st) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Roethlisberger pass to C.Claypool is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 12(1:54 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 28(2:20 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Washington pushed ob at CIN 12 for 16 yards (V.Bell).
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 26(2:52 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to D.Johnson pushed ob at CIN 28 for 46 yards (W.Jackson III) [C.Lawson].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CIN 23(3:03 - 1st) K.Huber punts 41 yards to PIT 36 Center-C.Harris downed by CIN-J.Evans. PENALTY on PIT-J.Pierre Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 36.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 13 - CIN 18(3:31 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to G.Bernard pushed ob at CIN 23 for 5 yards (B.Dupree; Te.Edmunds).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 22(4:09 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to G.Bernard to CIN 18 for -4 yards (C.Sutton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 21(4:45 - 1st) G.Bernard up the middle to CIN 22 for 1 yard (Te.Edmunds).
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 62 yards from PIT 35 to CIN 3. B.Wilson pushed ob at CIN 21 for 18 yards (C.Sutton).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - PIT 12(4:53 - 1st) C.Boswell 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PIT 12(4:57 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to E.Ebron. Coverage by 24-Bell.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 16(5:19 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Conner to CIN 12 for 4 yards (M.Alexander). CIN-M.Alexander was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 16(6:05 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger left tackle to CIN 16 for no gain (G.Pratt).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 32(6:42 - 1st) J.Conner left guard to CIN 16 for 16 yards (J.Bates III; G.Pratt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 46(7:15 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to R.McCloud to PIT 48 for -6 yards. Lateral to C.Claypool pushed ob at CIN 32 for 20 yards (J.Bynes).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CIN 15(7:27 - 1st) K.Huber punts 46 yards to PIT 39 Center-C.Harris. R.McCloud to CIN 46 for 15 yards (C.Carter).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CIN 15(7:31 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to A.Tate (J.Haden).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CIN 15(7:36 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to T.Boyd. Penalty on CIN Illegal Formation declined. Coverage by 34-Te. Edmunds.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 12(8:18 - 1st) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 15 for 3 yards (S.Tuitt).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PIT 35(8:29 - 1st) J.Berry punts 53 yards to CIN 12 Center-K.Canaday downed by PIT-C.Claypool.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PIT 35(8:33 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to D.Johnson.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 19 - PIT 25(9:20 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 35 for 10 yards (C.Lawson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - PIT 24(10:00 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to PIT 25 for 1 yard (M.Alexander; G.Pratt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 34(10:18 - 1st) J.Conner left end pushed ob at PIT 34 for no gain (V.Bell). PENALTY on PIT-E.Ebron Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 34 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CIN 23(10:29 - 1st) K.Huber punts 43 yards to PIT 34 Center-C.Harris downed by CIN-L.Wilson.
|
4 & 7 - CIN 28(10:30 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CIN 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CIN 28(10:36 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep middle to A.Green (J.Haden).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - CIN 20(11:12 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to CIN 28 for 8 yards (S.Nelson V.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - CIN 20(11:16 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to A.Green. Pressure by 91-Tuitt Coverage by 20-Sutton.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(11:16 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-T.Higgins False Start 5 yards enforced at CIN 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:23 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - PIT 23(11:28 - 1st) C.Boswell 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - PIT 24(12:08 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to CIN 23 for 1 yard (K.Kareem).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - PIT 31(12:46 - 1st) J.Conner left guard to CIN 24 for 7 yards (G.Pratt).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 32(13:24 - 1st) J.Conner left end to CIN 31 for 1 yard (M.Alexander).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PIT 33(13:38 - 1st) J.Berry punts 48 yards to CIN 19 Center-K.Canaday. A.Erickson to CIN 32 for 13 yards (O.Adeniyi D.Watt). FUMBLES (O.Adeniyi) RECOVERED by PIT-B.Snell at CIN 32.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PIT 33(13:42 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool [C.Lawson]. Coverage by 27-Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PIT 33(13:46 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to E.Ebron (V.Bell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 28(14:27 - 1st) J.Conner right tackle to PIT 33 for 5 yards (S.Hubbard; M.Alexander).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 15(14:53 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson pushed ob at PIT 28 for 13 yards (J.Bates III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 15(14:56 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to E.Ebron.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 66 yards from CIN 35 to PIT -1. R.McCloud to PIT 15 for 16 yards (C.Carter; B.Wilson).
