Jaguars-Packers Preview
The Green Bay Packers are getting healthier and guarding against complacency before opening the second half of their season Sunday as two-touchdown favorites over the slumping Jacksonville Jaguars.
Green Bay (6-2) has withstood a series of injuries to lead the NFC North at the midway point of the season. Running back Aaron Jones (calf) came back last week after missing two games and Pro Bowl offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (chest) has practiced fully this week after sitting out three games.
The Packers share the NFC's best record with New Orleans and Seattle.
''To be 6-2 right now with the injuries that we've had and the circumstances feels really good,'' quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. ''We're not going to relax or get complacent though. We've got a tough road ahead of us and some big dreams down the line.''
The Packers learned that lesson in their previous home game, as they fell 28-22 to a Minnesota Vikings team that had entered Lambeau Field with a 1-5 record. Rodgers said afterward that the Packers didn't have the necessary energy for that game.
Jacksonville (1-7) is struggling even more than that Minnesota team was a couple of weeks ago.
The Jaguars are 13 1/2-point underdogs and have dropped seven straight games since opening the season with a 27-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. They're allowing 418.1 yards per game, 6.4 yards per play and 30.9 points per game to rank 31st out of 32 NFL teams in each of those three categories.
''Obviously the statistics are poor,'' Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. ''That's why we're sitting where we are right now. We're just going to keep trying to get those guys better.''
On offense, the Jaguars have benefited from an infusion of rookies.
James Robinson, an undrafted free agent from Illinois State, has rushed for 580 yards and has 27 catches for 225 yards. Laviska Shenault Jr., a second-round pick from Colorado, has 30 catches for 323 yards. Jake Luton, a sixth-round selection from Oregon State, made his first career start last week and threw for 304 yards with one touchdown pass and one touchdown run.
Luton says it will be ''pretty surreal'' matching up with Rodgers and called the two-time MVP ''a wizard with the football in a lot of ways.'' He will face a Green Bay secondary that could be missing star cornerback Jaire Alexander, who left the Packers' 34-17 victory at San Francisco last week to get evaluated for a concussion.
''It's somewhere I've dreamed of playing,'' Luton said. ''Lambeau Field is pretty historic, pretty awesome. It'd be real cool if it was rocking, a lot of people cheering against you. So, it'll be a little different with it being empty, but I'm sure it'll still be awesome.''
JAGUARS' KICKING WHIRLWIND
Jaguars kicker Chase McLaughlin flew from Minneapolis to Jacksonville this week, only to end up back in the Midwest.
The Jaguars signed McLaughlin off Minnesota's practice squad Tuesday and expect him to play in Green Bay after traveling nearly 3,000 miles and not getting to practice. McLaughlin has to spend several days going through COVID-19 protocols before joining teammates for a walkthrough Saturday.
He is the team's sixth kicker this season, following Josh Lambo, Brandon Wright, Aldrick Rosas, Stephen Hauschka and Jon Brown.
CONTAINING ADAMS
Green Bay's Davante Adams is off to the fastest start of his career. Even though he missed two games with a hamstring injury, Adams is tied for second among all NFL players with eight touchdown catches, one behind Kansas City's Tyreek Hill.
RODGERS' NEW STANDARD
Rodgers has thrown 24 touchdown passes with only two interceptions this season. His two interceptions both came in a road loss to Tampa Bay. Rodgers already is on the verge of surpassing his full-season touchdown pass totals from 2018 (25) and 2019 (26).
SCHOBERT COMES HOME
This game marks a homecoming of sorts for Jacksonville linebacker Joe Schobert, the Jaguars' leading tackler.
Schobert is from Waukesha, Wisconsin, about 130 miles south of Green Bay. He began his college career as a walk-on at Wisconsin before earning Associated Press All-America second-team honors in 2015, his final year with the Badgers.
FORMER JAGUARS IN GREEN BAY
Green Bay's roster includes a few people with ties to the Jaguars franchise.
Tight end Marcedes Lewis was drafted by the Jaguars in the first round in 2006 and played for Jacksonville through 2017.
The Packers signed wide receiver Allen Lazard from Jacksonville's practice squad in December 2018. Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was Jacksonville's quarterbacks coach in 2015-16 and offensive coordinator from 2016-18 before getting fired.
AP Sports Writer Mark Long in Jacksonville, Florida, contributed to this report.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|14:34
|23:55
|1st Downs
|7
|11
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|4
|7
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-6
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|144
|279
|Total Plays
|32
|44
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|76
|49
|Rush Attempts
|14
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|68
|230
|Comp. - Att.
|9-17
|19-26
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-69
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-48.5
|4-46.3
|Return Yards
|135
|36
|Punts - Returns
|3-113
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|2-13
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-23
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|68
|PASS YDS
|230
|
|
|76
|RUSH YDS
|49
|
|
|144
|TOTAL YDS
|279
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Luton 6 QB
6
FPTS
|J. Luton
|9/17
|70
|1
|1
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|14
|76
|0
|20
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Conley 18 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Conley
|5
|2
|26
|0
|18
|2
|
K. Cole 84 WR
8
FPTS
|K. Cole
|4
|3
|25
|1
|12
|8
|
D. Chark 17 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Chark
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|3
|2
|3
|0
|2
|7
|
T. Eifert 88 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Eifert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Ellefson 86 TE
0
FPTS
|B. Ellefson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thomas 20 SAF
|D. Thomas
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Schobert 47 MLB
|J. Schobert
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Jones 35 CB
|S. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilson 26 FS
|J. Wilson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Henderson 23 CB
|C. Henderson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Hamilton 52 DT
|D. Hamilton
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 41 DE
|J. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 44 OLB
|M. Jack
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Correa 55 OLB
|K. Correa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 27 CB
|C. Claybrooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin K
5
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|1/1
|52
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|4
|48.5
|3
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Godwin 14 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Godwin
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Cole 84 WR
8
FPTS
|K. Cole
|3
|37.7
|91
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
21
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|19/26
|240
|1
|0
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 30 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Williams
|7
|29
|0
|7
|4
|
A. Jones 33 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Jones
|8
|15
|0
|5
|5
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
21
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|5
|1
|5
|21
|
T. Ervin 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Ervin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
16
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|3
|2
|100
|1
|78
|16
|
D. Adams 17 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Adams
|11
|7
|60
|0
|22
|4
|
A. Jones 33 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Jones
|4
|4
|42
|0
|14
|5
|
J. Williams 30 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Williams
|3
|3
|25
|0
|12
|4
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
1
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|3
|2
|10
|0
|6
|1
|
T. Ervin 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Ervin
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Sullivan 39 CB
|C. Sullivan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hollman 29 CB
|K. Hollman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 ILB
|C. Kirksey
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 90 DT
|M. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 37 CB
|J. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Greene 24 SAF
|R. Greene
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Lancaster 95 NT
|T. Lancaster
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
5
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|1/1
|39
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 6 P
|J. Scott
|4
|46.3
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - JAC 33(7:15 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling [J.Allen].
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - JAC 33(7:21 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right [A.Lynch].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAC 35(8:09 - 3rd) A.Jones left end to JAC 33 for 2 yards (A.Gotsis; J.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(8:49 - 3rd) A.Jones up the middle to JAC 35 for 5 yards (T.Herndon J.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - JAC 45(9:01 - 3rd) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 35 for -10 yards (J.Allen). Penalty on GB Illegal Shift declined. PENALTY on JAC-J.Allen Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at GB 45 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 43(9:18 - 3rd) A.Jones up the middle to GB 45 for 2 yards (D.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 43(9:24 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to D.Adams.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - JAC 29(9:51 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones pushed ob at GB 43 for 14 yards (J.Schobert).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(10:26 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to GB 29 for 4 yards (T.Herndon).
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 3rd) L.Cooke kicks 48 yards from JAC 35 to GB 17. M.Taylor to GB 25 for 8 yards (D.Ogunbowale).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - GB 12(10:34 - 3rd) J.Luton pass short middle to K.Cole Sr. for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 15(11:14 - 3rd) J.Robinson left tackle to GB 12 for 3 yards (K.Clark).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 20 - GB 26(11:49 - 3rd) J.Robinson left tackle to GB 15 for 11 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 16(11:56 - 3rd) J.Robinson right tackle for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on JAC-J.O'Shaughnessy Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 16 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - GB 39(12:20 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 59 yards to GB 2 Center-R.Matiscik downed by JAC-C.Claybrooks.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - GB 41(12:57 - 3rd) J.Luton sacked at JAC 39 for -2 yards (Z.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GB 41(13:01 - 3rd) J.Luton pass incomplete short middle to K.Cole Sr..
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 39(13:44 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 41 for 2 yards (D.Savage). GB-D.Savage was injured during the play.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 14 - GB 21(14:20 - 3rd) J.Luton pass deep right to C.Conley to JAC 39 for 18 yards (K.Hollman).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Robinson left end to JAC 21 for -4 yards (P.Smith D.Savage).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Scott kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - GB 21(0:06 - 2nd) M.Crosby 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 27 - GB 32(0:14 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to JAC 21 for 11 yards (D.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
3 & 17 - GB 0(0:19 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to D.Adams for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on GB-B.Turner Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at JAC 22 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 20 - GB 25(0:36 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Williams to JAC 22 for 3 yards (C.Henderson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - GB 15(0:44 - 2nd) A.Rodgers sacked at JAC 25 for -10 yards (D.Hamilton).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 26(1:24 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to JAC 15 for 11 yards (J.Allen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 26(1:28 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams (D.Hamilton).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - JAC 37(1:40 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short middle intended for T.Eifert INTERCEPTED by A.Amos [Z.Smith] at JAC 49. A.Amos to JAC 26 for 23 yards (T.Shatley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - JAC 32(2:00 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short left to D.Ogunbowale to JAC 37 for 5 yards (C.Kirksey; J.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(2:15 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short right to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 32 for 7 yards (R.Greene).
|Kickoff
|(2:15 - 2nd) J.Scott kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:15 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 5(2:20 - 2nd) A.Rodgers scrambles right end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - GB 8(3:06 - 2nd) A.Jones right end to JAC 5 for 3 yards (M.Jack; J.Schobert).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 26(3:50 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams ran ob at JAC 8 for 18 yards (S.Jones IV).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 30(4:29 - 2nd) A.Jones left guard to JAC 26 for 4 yards (D.Thomas J.Schobert).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 31(5:15 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to JAC 30 for 1 yard (J.Wilson A.Gotsis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 37(5:55 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to JAC 31 for 6 yards (J.Schobert D.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 40(6:24 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to T.Ervin to JAC 37 for 3 yards (S.Jones IV).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - GB 48(7:04 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Williams pushed ob at JAC 40 for 12 yards (J.Schobert; M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GB 48(7:11 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to D.Adams (C.Henderson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 45(7:54 - 2nd) J.Williams right guard to GB 48 for 3 yards (J.Wilson J.Schobert).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 6 - GB 23(8:34 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to M.Valdes-Scantling to GB 45 for 22 yards (S.Jones IV).
|
3 & 6 - GB(8:56 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams ran ob at GB 34 for 11 yards. PENALTY on GB-J.Sternberger Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at GB 23 - No Play. Green Bay challenged the too many players on field ruling and the play was REVERSED. (No Huddle) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams ran ob at GB 34 for 11 yards. Penalty on GB-J.Sternberger Illegal Formation offsetting enforced at GB 23 - No Play. Penalty on JAC Defensive Too Many Men on Field offsetting.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - GB 23(9:21 - 2nd) T.Ervin right end to GB 23 for no gain (M.Jack; T.Herndon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 19(10:01 - 2nd) J.Williams left tackle to GB 23 for 4 yards (D.Hamilton).
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 2nd) L.Cooke kicks 54 yards from JAC 35 to GB 11. T.Ervin MUFFS catch and recovers at GB 14. T.Ervin to GB 19 for 5 yards (B.Watson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:06 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GB 32(10:25 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 59 yards to JAC 9 Center-H.Bradley. K.Cole Sr. for 91 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - GB 35(11:04 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to GB 32 for -3 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - GB 24(11:52 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to GB 35 for 11 yards (J.Schobert D.Thomas).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 27(12:32 - 2nd) A.Jones right tackle to GB 24 for -3 yards (T.Herndon).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - JAC 39(12:39 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 34 yards to GB 27 Center-R.Matiscik out of bounds.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - JAC 44(12:48 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 45 yards to GB 11 Center-R.Matiscik. T.Ervin to GB 11 for no gain (D.Ogunbowale). PENALTY on JAC Offensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at JAC 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - JAC 44(12:53 - 2nd) J.Luton pass incomplete short left to C.Conley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - JAC 44(13:01 - 2nd) J.Luton pass incomplete deep left to D.Chark Jr. (D.Savage).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 43(13:41 - 2nd) J.Luton pass to J.Robinson to JAC 44 for 1 yard (C.Kirksey).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - JAC 33(14:17 - 2nd) J.Robinson left end pushed ob at JAC 43 for 10 yards (J.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(14:47 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short right to C.Conley pushed ob at JAC 33 for 8 yards (C.Sullivan).
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 2nd) J.Scott kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:47 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|+78 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 22(15:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - GB 16(0:20 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at GB 22 for 6 yards (T.Herndon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 9(1:04 - 1st) J.Williams right tackle to GB 16 for 7 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 9(1:47 - 1st) A.Jones right tackle to GB 9 for no gain (A.Gotsis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - JAC 48(1:58 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 43 yards to GB 9 Center-R.Matiscik downed by JAC-B.Ellefson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - JAC 48(2:02 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to C.Conley.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 45(2:44 - 1st) J.Robinson left guard to JAC 48 for 3 yards (Z.Smith P.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 42(3:22 - 1st) J.Robinson right guard to JAC 45 for 3 yards (K.Clark; T.Lancaster).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - GB 11(3:32 - 1st) J.Scott punts 41 yards to JAC 48 Center-H.Bradley. K.Cole Sr. to GB 44 for 8 yards (J.Burgess H.Black). PENALTY on JAC-A.Wingard Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at GB 48.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GB 11(3:37 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to D.Adams (S.Jones IV).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 5(4:21 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to GB 11 for 6 yards (M.Jack).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 4(5:02 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to GB 5 for 1 yard (C.Henderson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - JAC 38(5:12 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 58 yards to GB 4 Center-R.Matiscik downed by JAC-C.Claybrooks.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - JAC 38(5:16 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to J.Robinson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - JAC 32(5:54 - 1st) J.Luton pass short left to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 38 for 6 yards (C.Sullivan T.Lancaster).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 31(6:31 - 1st) J.Robinson right tackle to JAC 32 for 1 yard (K.Clark).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - JAC 11(6:40 - 1st) J.Robinson right tackle pushed ob at JAC 31 for 20 yards (A.Amos).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 5(7:17 - 1st) J.Robinson right tackle to JAC 11 for 6 yards (C.Sullivan).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - GB 42(7:27 - 1st) J.Scott punts 37 yards to JAC 5 Center-H.Bradley downed by GB-H.Black.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 17 - GB 48(8:01 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Williams to JAC 42 for 10 yards (D.Thomas J.Schobert).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - GB 34(8:06 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to J.Williams [J.Allen]. PENALTY on GB-B.Turner Chop Block 15 yards enforced at JAC 37 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 44(8:50 - 1st) J.Williams right end to JAC 37 for 7 yards (J.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 45(9:33 - 1st) J.Williams right end to JAC 44 for 1 yard (J.Allen S.Jones IV).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - GB 44(9:39 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to R.Tonyan. PENALTY on JAC-M.Jack Defensive Pass Interference 29 yards enforced at GB 26 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - GB 31(10:02 - 1st) PENALTY on GB-D.Bakhtiari False Start 5 yards enforced at GB 31 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(10:36 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones pushed ob at GB 31 for 6 yards (K.Correa).
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 1st) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - JAC 33(10:41 - 1st) C.McLaughlin 52 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - JAC 33(10:45 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to C.Conley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - JAC 33(10:51 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short left.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 39(11:33 - 1st) J.Robinson left tackle to GB 33 for 6 yards (K.Clark; C.Kirksey).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - JAC 45(12:10 - 1st) J.Robinson left tackle to GB 39 for 6 yards (D.Savage).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 49(12:46 - 1st) J.Robinson left tackle to GB 45 for 6 yards (P.Smith).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 38(13:22 - 1st) J.Luton pass short right to D.Chark Jr. to JAC 49 for 11 yards (K.Hollman).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - GB 32(13:33 - 1st) J.Scott punts 48 yards to JAC 20 Center-H.Bradley. K.Cole Sr. to JAC 38 for 18 yards (J.Burgess T.Summers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GB 32(13:39 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to R.Tonyan.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 30(14:25 - 1st) A.Jones left tackle to GB 32 for 2 yards (S.Jones IV; T.Herndon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to GB 30 for 5 yards (D.Thomas).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
