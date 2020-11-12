|
|
|LAC
|MIA
Chargers-Dolphins Preview
MIAMI (AP) The Miami Dolphins had an opportunity to take Justin Herbert in the 2020 draft, and early this season it was tempting to wonder why they didn't.
Tua Tagovailoa is starting to provide the answer.
The rookie from Alabama had a breakout performance last week in a thrilling win at Arizona that added momentum to the surprising Dolphins' recent surge. They're 5-3 and take a four-game winning streak into Sunday's home game against Herbert and the luckless Los Angeles Chargers.
Miami made Tagovailoa the fifth choice in the draft, and with the next pick the Chargers selected Herbert. Both teams are happy about their decisions.
''Obviously two good players,'' Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. ''That's why they both went high in the draft.''
ROOKIE QBS
The Chargers are 2-6, with their losses by a combined 24 points, but Herbert has been terrific since becoming the starter in Week 2. The former Oregon star's 2,146 yards passing are the second-highest total in NFL history for a player's first seven games.
Tagovailoa didn't break into the lineup until Week 8. But as a starter he's now 2-0 - or Tua-0, as Dolphins fans might say, giddy that the former Alabama sensation is still showing a knack for winning.
''He has had so much success over the past couple of years,'' Herbert said. ''It has been great to watch him and all the things he's done. So really looking forward to playing against him.''
The matchup is just the seventh in the NFL since 1967 involving two rookie starting QBs who were taken in the top six picks of the draft.
''It's not a competition between me and Justin,'' Tagovailoa said. ''It's a competition for myself to go out and see what I can do to help our team be successful against their defense. And I'm pretty sure it's the same for Justin as well.''
CONTENDERS
The Dolphins' dramatic turnaround in the past 12 months is evident in their point differential. At midseason in 2019 they were minus-153, worst in the NFL, and now they're at plus-61, which ranks fifth best.
With the improvement comes heady speculation the Dolphins might be bound for their first playoff berth since 2016, and perhaps even their first postseason victory since 2000. This week the Dolphins talked about the hazard of overconfidence, which hasn't been a problem in Miami for a long time.
''You know you're going to get people saying you're great and things like that,'' defensive end Shaq Lawson said, ''but we're trying to block that out.''
CAN THEY KEEP A LEAD?
The Chargers have led at halftime in six of their eight games, including last week's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Five defeats have come down to the final play.
''I don't want to find out how many more gut punches we can take,'' coach Anthony Lynn said. ''I mean, right now, we've been kicked in the guts six times. That's six times too many for me.''
Since the start of last season, 15 of the Chargers' 17 defeats have been by eight points or fewer.
SACK SURGE
In each of the past two games, Dolphins defensive end Emmanual Ogbah has had a strip sack that a teammate returned for a touchdown.
''If that's what it takes to win games, then I'm down to do it,'' he said with a laugh.
Ogbah is tied for fourth in the NFL with a career-high seven sacks, more than any Miami player had in all of 2018 or 2019. He has had a full sack in each of the past five games.
Ogbah is one of five veteran newcomers starting on the Dolphins' much-improved defense.
RUN BY COMMITTEE
Despite plenty of injuries, the Chargers' running game has managed to be productive. They are averaging 146 yards over the past five games, which is fifth in the league in that span.
The ground game has gotten back on track despite Austin Ekeler being sidelined with a hamstring injury. Joshua Kelley is sixth among rookie running backs with 433 yards from scrimmage.
Kalen Ballage, who was with the Dolphins in 2018-19, last week saw his first extensive action for Los Angeles and gained 66 yards on nine carries.
---
AP Sports Writers Simmi Buttar in New York and Joe Reedy in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
---
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve-Wine
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Herbert
10 QB
129 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 10 RuYds, RuTD
|
16
FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa
1 QB
169 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 3 RuYds
|
18
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:52
|27:15
|1st Downs
|15
|17
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|204
|286
|Total Plays
|55
|53
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|88
|117
|Rush Attempts
|28
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|116
|169
|Comp. - Att.
|16-25
|15-25
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-31
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-34.2
|2-52.0
|Return Yards
|49
|85
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-57
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-49
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-28
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|3-5 -60%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|116
|PASS YDS
|169
|
|
|88
|RUSH YDS
|117
|
|
|204
|TOTAL YDS
|286
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
16
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|16/25
|129
|1
|1
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Ballage 31 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|17
|57
|0
|10
|8
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|7
|21
|0
|8
|2
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
16
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|4
|10
|1
|7
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Ballage 31 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|6
|5
|34
|0
|16
|8
|
H. Henry 86 TE
9
FPTS
|H. Henry
|6
|4
|30
|1
|17
|9
|
K. Allen 13 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Allen
|5
|2
|26
|0
|15
|2
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|4
|3
|20
|0
|9
|2
|
M. Williams 81 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Williams
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
G. Nabers 40 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Nabers
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jenkins 23 SS
|R. Jenkins
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 56 LB
|K. Murray
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 44 OLB
|K. White
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 95 DT
|L. Joseph
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hayward 26 CB
|C. Hayward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Addae 36 SS
|J. Addae
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 42 LB
|U. Nwosu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 37 CB
|T. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Square 71 DE
|D. Square
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ingram 54 DE
|M. Ingram
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 4 K
2
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Long 1 P
|T. Long
|4
|42.8
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 12 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reed
|3
|16.3
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
18
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|15/25
|169
|2
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Ahmed 45 RB
14
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|20
|86
|1
|18
|14
|
P. Laird 32 RB
1
FPTS
|P. Laird
|2
|19
|0
|17
|1
|
M. Perry 10 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Perry
|1
|6
|0
|6
|2
|
D. Washington RB
0
FPTS
|D. Washington
|2
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
18
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|3
|3
|0
|2
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Grant 19 WR
10
FPTS
|J. Grant
|5
|4
|43
|1
|15
|10
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
4
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|5
|2
|40
|0
|23
|4
|
D. Parker 11 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Parker
|7
|2
|31
|0
|23
|3
|
M. Perry 10 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Perry
|2
|2
|21
|0
|13
|2
|
A. Shaheen 80 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Shaheen
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
6
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|2
|2
|9
|1
|7
|6
|
S. Ahmed 45 RB
14
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|14
|
M. Hollins 86 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Davis 98 DT
|R. Davis
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 FS
|E. Rowe
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 FS
|B. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 DB
|N. Needham
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 24 CB
|B. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 53 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 28 SS
|B. McCain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ogbah 91 DE
|E. Ogbah
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 44 OLB
|E. Roberts
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Jones 95 DT
|B. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Strowbridge 58 DE
|J. Strowbridge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
8
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|2/3
|50
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 2 P
|M. Haack
|2
|52.0
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Grant 19 WR
10
FPTS
|J. Grant
|3
|19.0
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIA 27(4:55 - 4th) S.Ahmed right end to LARC 30 for -3 yards (K.White).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 26(4:58 - 4th) S.Ahmed up the middle to LARC 27 for -1 yards (M.Davis).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIA 43(5:06 - 4th) P.Laird up the middle to LARC 26 for 17 yards (N.Adderley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 46(5:52 - 4th) D.Washington up the middle to LARC 43 for 3 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 46(6:37 - 4th) D.Washington left tackle to LARC 46 for no gain (L.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - LAC 46(6:40 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen (E.Ogbah).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 42(7:10 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry to LARC 46 for 4 yards (N.Needham).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - LAC 35(7:52 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry to LARC 42 for 7 yards (N.Needham).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 37(8:22 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Ballage to LARC 35 for -2 yards (Z.Sieler).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 1 - MIA 29(8:28 - 4th) J.Sanders 47 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIA 30(9:12 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Hollins to LARC 29 for 1 yard (R.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 33(9:55 - 4th) S.Ahmed up the middle to LARC 30 for 3 yards (D.Square).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 38(10:40 - 4th) S.Ahmed right end to LARC 33 for 5 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - LAC 18(10:53 - 4th) T.Long punts 39 yards to MIA 43 Center-C.Mazza. J.Grant to LARC 38 for 19 yards (N.Vigil; J.Addae).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LAC 27(10:58 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Guyton [E.Rowe]. PENALTY on LARC-T.Turner Unnecessary Roughness 9 yards enforced between downs.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LAC 27(11:03 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to M.Williams [E.Rowe].
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(11:38 - 4th) K.Ballage right tackle to LARC 27 for 2 yards (R.Davis E.Roberts).
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(11:38 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Tagovailoa pass to M.Hollins is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIA 2(11:44 - 4th) S.Kindley and J.Davenport reported in as eligible. T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Smythe for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 7(12:30 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to S.Ahmed to LARC 2 for 5 yards (N.Adderley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - MIA 9(13:13 - 4th) S.Ahmed right tackle to LARC 7 for 2 yards (T.Campbell).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 20(13:51 - 4th) S.Ahmed up the middle to LARC 9 for 11 yards (R.Jenkins; K.White).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 32(14:10 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Grant pushed ob at LARC 20 for 12 yards (M.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 12 - LAC 45(14:20 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right intended for M.Williams INTERCEPTED by X.Howard at MIA 40. X.Howard pushed ob at LARC 32 for 28 yards (J.Herbert).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - LAC 45(15:00 - 4th) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 45 for 0 yards (E.Ogbah).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 47(0:29 - 3rd) J.Kelley up the middle to LARC 45 for -2 yards (J.Strowbridge).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 31(1:16 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Ballage to LARC 47 for 16 yards (B.McCain) [S.Lawson].
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 27(1:53 - 3rd) K.Ballage right guard to LARC 31 for 4 yards (E.Rowe).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 18(2:26 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Ballage pushed ob at LARC 27 for 9 yards (K.Van Noy).
|Kickoff
|(2:30 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 61 yards from MIA 35 to LARC 4. J.Reed to LARC 18 for 14 yards (P.Laird).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - MIA 17(2:35 - 3rd) J.Sanders 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIA 17(2:39 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 18(3:25 - 3rd) S.Ahmed right guard to LARC 17 for 1 yard (I.Rochell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 18(4:05 - 3rd) S.Ahmed up the middle to LARC 18 for no gain (D.Perryman).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIA 37(4:47 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to A.Shaheen to LARC 18 for 19 yards (M.Davis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIA 32(5:03 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIA-S.Ahmed False Start 5 yards enforced at LARC 32 - No Play.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIA 50(5:45 - 3rd) S.Ahmed left tackle to LARC 32 for 18 yards (N.Adderley).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 42(6:25 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Perry to 50 for 8 yards (N.Adderley).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(7:02 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to MIA 42 for 17 yards (M.Davis D.Perryman).
|Kickoff
|(7:02 - 3rd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:02 - 3rd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Penalty
|(7:02 - 3rd) (Kick formation) PENALTY on LARC-S.Tevi False Start 5 yards enforced at MIA 15 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - LAC 2(7:10 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAC 6(7:53 - 3rd) S.Quessenberry reported in as eligible. K.Ballage up the middle to MIA 2 for 4 yards (S.Lawson; R.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 13(8:32 - 3rd) K.Ballage up the middle to MIA 6 for 7 yards (J.Baker; E.Roberts).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAC 17(9:17 - 3rd) K.Ballage left guard to MIA 13 for 4 yards (E.Rowe).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 24(9:41 - 3rd) K.Ballage up the middle to MIA 17 for 7 yards (R.Davis E.Rowe).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAC 34(10:21 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to M.Williams to MIA 24 for 10 yards (By.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAC 33(11:01 - 3rd) J.Kelley up the middle to MIA 34 for -1 yards (B.Jones S.Lawson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 41(11:39 - 3rd) J.Kelley left tackle to MIA 33 for 8 yards (E.Roberts).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 44(12:15 - 3rd) K.Ballage right guard to MIA 41 for 3 yards (J.Baker).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 47(13:01 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Nabers to MIA 44 for 9 yards (J.Baker).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 32(13:40 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to LARC 47 for 15 yards (J.Baker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIA 26(13:47 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 42 yards to LARC 32 Center-B.Ferguson fair catch by K.Hill Jr..
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIA 26(13:52 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to M.Gesicki (M.Davis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - MIA 31(14:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIA-D.Parker False Start 5 yards enforced at MIA 31 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 25(14:57 - 3rd) S.Ahmed right guard to MIA 31 for 6 yards (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to D.Parker.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MIA 32(0:29 - 2nd) J.Sanders 50 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MIA 32(0:36 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to J.Grant. LARC-J.Tillery was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 34(0:43 - 2nd) P.Laird up the middle to LARC 32 for 2 yards (J.Addae).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 34(0:46 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to D.Parker.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 47(1:06 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Perry to LARC 34 for 13 yards (J.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - LAC 9(1:21 - 2nd) T.Long punts 57 yards to MIA 33 Center-C.Mazza. J.Grant ran ob at LARC 47 for 20 yards (J.Addae).
|
4 & 10 - LAC 15(1:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on LARC-C.Mazza False Start 5 yards enforced at LARC 15 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAC 15(1:25 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to H.Henry (E.Ogbah) [A.Van Ginkel].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 15(1:29 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to H.Henry.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 15(1:33 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Ballage.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 9(1:55 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Ballage to LARC 15 for 6 yards (Br.Jones; A.Van Ginkel) [S.Lawson].
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 4(2:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Ballage pushed ob at LARC 9 for 5 yards (Br.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MIA 34(2:14 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 62 yards to LARC 4 Center-B.Ferguson downed by MIA-M.Hollins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIA 34(3:10 - 2nd) S.Ahmed left guard to MIA 34 for no gain (K.Murray Jr.; L.Joseph).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIA 31(3:48 - 2nd) S.Ahmed right guard to MIA 34 for 3 yards (U.Nwosu).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(4:25 - 2nd) S.Ahmed up the middle to MIA 31 for 6 yards (K.White; D.Square).
|Kickoff
|(4:25 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:25 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAC 1(4:27 - 2nd) S.Quessenberry reported in as eligible. J.Herbert up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LAC 1(5:10 - 2nd) S.Quessenberry reported in as eligible. K.Ballage up the middle to MIA 1 for no gain (S.Lawson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 5(5:50 - 2nd) J.Kelley up the middle to MIA 1 for 4 yards (E.Roberts; E.Rowe).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - LAC 8(6:25 - 2nd) J.Herbert scrambles right end ran ob at MIA 5 for 3 yards (E.Rowe).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAC 9(6:59 - 2nd) S.Quessenberry reported in as eligible. K.Ballage right guard to MIA 8 for 1 yard (A.Van Ginkel; Z.Sieler).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAC 10(7:38 - 2nd) K.Ballage up the middle to MIA 9 for 1 yard (R.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 15(8:18 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Guyton to MIA 10 for 5 yards (X.Howard).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 18(8:36 - 2nd) K.Ballage left guard to MIA 15 for 3 yards (R.Davis K.Van Noy). MIA-K.Van Noy was injured during the play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAC 28(9:22 - 2nd) K.Ballage right tackle to MIA 18 for 10 yards (B.McCain).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAC 30(9:56 - 2nd) J.Kelley right guard to MIA 28 for 2 yards (E.Roberts; Z.Sieler).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 37(10:16 - 2nd) J.Kelley left guard to MIA 30 for 7 yards (A.Van Ginkel; E.Roberts).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIA 9(10:28 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa Aborted. T.Karras FUMBLES at LARC 9 touched at LARC 9 RECOVERED by LARC-N.Vigil at LARC 19. N.Vigil to MIA 37 for 44 yards (T.Tagovailoa). LARC-R.Jenkins was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIA 12(11:08 - 2nd) S.Ahmed right tackle to LARC 9 for 3 yards (K.White).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 18(11:53 - 2nd) Direct snap to M.Perry. M.Perry up the middle to LARC 12 for 6 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIA 25(12:32 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Smythe to LARC 18 for 7 yards (L.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MIA 25(12:36 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to D.Parker.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 33(13:19 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Parker to LARC 25 for 8 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIA 44(14:03 - 2nd) T.Karras to MIA 44 for no gain. FUMBLES recovered by MIA-T.Tagovailoa at MIA 39. T.Tagovailoa pass deep right to D.Parker to LARC 33 for 23 yards (C.Hayward Jr.) [T.Campbell].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIA 44(14:43 - 2nd) S.Ahmed right guard to MIA 44 for no gain (D.Perryman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 44(14:50 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to M.Gesicki.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIA 32(15:00 - 2nd) T.Long punts 42 yards to MIA 26 Center-C.Mazza. J.Grant to MIA 44 for 18 yards (C.Mazza).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - LAC 23(0:30 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Guyton to LARC 32 for 9 yards (By.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - LAC 23(0:36 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to K.Allen (N.Needham).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(0:58 - 1st) K.Ballage left guard to LARC 23 for -2 yards (Z.Sieler).
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIA 3(1:01 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to J.Grant for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MIA 3(1:06 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Parker for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to D.Parker.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIA 5(1:49 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa left end to LARC 3 for 2 yards (N.Adderley).
|
4 & 1 - MIA(1:51 - 1st) J.Sanders 28 yard field goal is GOOD NULLIFIED by Penalty Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack. PENALTY on LARC-Q.Meeks Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at LARC 10 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIA 10(1:56 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIA 18(2:40 - 1st) Direct snap to M.Perry. S.Ahmed left guard to LARC 10 for 8 yards (N.Adderley).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 19(3:23 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa scrambles right tackle to LARC 18 for 1 yard (K.White).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 34(4:07 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to J.Grant to LARC 19 for 15 yards (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 34(4:13 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to M.Gesicki (M.Davis).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 48(4:57 - 1st) S.Ahmed up the middle to LARC 34 for 18 yards (N.Adderley K.White).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIA 45(5:41 - 1st) S.Ahmed left tackle to MIA 48 for 3 yards (J.Tillery; L.Joseph).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIA 32(6:17 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Grant pushed ob at MIA 45 for 13 yards (M.Davis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIA 37(6:39 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA-S.Kindley False Start 5 yards enforced at MIA 37 - No Play.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIA 14(7:21 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to M.Gesicki to MIA 37 for 23 yards (N.Adderley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 12(8:02 - 1st) S.Ahmed up the middle to MIA 14 for 2 yards (K.Murray Jr.; J.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LAC 45(8:10 - 1st) T.Long punts 33 yards to MIA 12 Center-C.Mazza fair catch by J.Grant.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LAC 45(8:13 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to K.Allen.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 49(8:57 - 1st) K.Ballage right tackle to MIA 45 for 4 yards (A.Van Ginkel; K.Van Noy).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 48(9:42 - 1st) J.Kelley right guard to MIA 49 for 3 yards (R.Davis; S.Lawson).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 31(10:21 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep left to H.Henry to LARC 48 for 17 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAC 27(11:00 - 1st) S.Quessenberry reported in as eligible. K.Ballage up the middle to LARC 31 for 4 yards (A.Van Ginkel; E.Roberts).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 20(11:44 - 1st) J.Herbert scrambles left tackle to LARC 27 for 7 yards (Br.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 18(12:22 - 1st) K.Ballage left guard to LARC 20 for 2 yards (Z.Sieler; R.Davis).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 7(12:48 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen pushed ob at LARC 18 for 11 yards (E.Rowe).
|Kickoff
|(12:54 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 64 yards from MIA 35 to LARC 1. J.Reed to LARC 14 for 13 yards (J.Perry). PENALTY on LARC-A.Gilman Illegal Block Above the Waist 7 yards enforced at LARC 14.
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 14 - LAC 21(13:06 - 1st) T.Long punt is BLOCKED by A.Van Ginkel Center-C.Mazza RECOVERED by MIA-J.Perry at LARC 1.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 20 - LAC 15(13:46 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Guyton to LARC 21 for 6 yards (S.Lawson).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - LAC 28(14:28 - 1st) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 15 for -13 yards (N.Needham).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Ballage up the middle to LARC 28 for 3 yards (Br.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
-
BUF
ARI
23
26
4th 9:26 CBS
-
DEN
LV
6
23
4th 13:01 CBS
-
LAC
MIA
14
26
4th 4:49 CBS
-
CIN
PIT
7
22
3rd 4:31 FOX
-
SEA
LAR
13
23
3rd 0:00 FOX
-
SF
NO
10
17
4th 12:22 FOX
-
IND
TEN
34
17
Final NFLN
-
PHI
NYG
17
27
Final FOX
-
JAC
GB
20
24
Final FOX
-
HOU
CLE
7
10
Final FOX
-
TB
CAR
46
23
Final FOX
-
WAS
DET
27
30
Final FOX
-
BAL
NE
0
044 O/U
+6.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
MIN
CHI
0
043.5 O/U
+3
Mon 8:15pm ESPN