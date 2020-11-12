|
|
|PHI
|NYG
Eagles-Giants Preview
PHILADELPHIA (AP) The New York Giants couldn't deliver the knockout blow in consecutive games against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
They have another chance against Philadelphia on Sunday.
The Giants (2-7) held off Washington last week following two close losses and will go for two straight wins when they host the first-place Eagles (3-4-1) in a meaningful game for two teams with five combined wins. The NFC East is so weak that all four teams have a shot to win it.
New York had an 11-point lead against the Eagles with 6:17 remaining in a Thursday night game on Oct. 22 before Carson Wentz led a pair of touchdown drives. Wentz's 18-yard TD pass to Boston Scott with 40 seconds left lifted Philly to victory.
A week later, the Giants took a 17-15 lead into the fourth quarter against the Buccaneers before Tom Brady led a rally. Daniel Jones tossed a TD pass to Golden Tate in the final minute, but New York failed to tie it on the 2-point conversion.
''We have to finish as a team and play a complete game,'' Giants coach Joe Judge said. ''You can't fall asleep on Philly. They're an explosive team, they do a great job in situations. We already knew this team is a very good team on third down, in the red area, in two-minute drives. They do a great job in terms of scheming you up in the game plan element. Doug does a great job in terms of starting the game out fast, creating explosive plays and really finding things that you struggle with and looking to expose them.''
The Eagles are coming off a bye and are looking for their third straight win to even their record for the first time this season. They've won eight in a row over New York. Philly could have a few injured players returning on an offense that has used 21 different starters.
Running back Miles Sanders and right tackle Lane Johnson are expected to be available, and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery could make his season debut.
''The bye week came at a really good time for us,'' Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. ''It allowed some guys that have been injured to get healthy and see where they're at this week. So, we're encouraged.''
COMMITTED TO CARSON
Wentz has 16 turnovers and is on pace for the worst season of his five-year career, but he hasn't had a full complement of starters surrounding him for any game this season. Wentz is too talented not to get on track.
''Carson's our guy,'' Pederson said. '' Carson is the guy that is going to carry us and lead this football team.''
DANDY DAN
Jones played mistake-free in the win at Washington after 13 turnovers in the first eight games, including a pair of interceptions that cost the Giants against the Bucs. He has relied on his legs, including an 80-yard run against the Eagles last month, to open up the offense without running back Saquon Barkley.
''I think Daniel is a developing player,'' Judge said. ''I think he's shown a lot of promise, he's making a lot of gains this year, he's done a lot of really, really good things for us, and that he gives us a chance to be competitive within games. I see him improving on a weekly basis, and I love having that guy in the huddle right now being our signal-caller. I know the team around him does as well.''
SACK MAN
The Eagles are third in the NFL with 28 sacks. The Giants have allowed 28 sacks, a number that would be higher if Jones wasn't so mobile. Philadelphia's Brandon Graham has seven sacks, three away from setting a career high in his 11th season in the NFL.
''I know BG was tagged early as not being a successful draft pick,'' Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. ''He was able to persevere through that and has gone on to have a very successful career, maybe having the best season in his career at age 32. All that doesn't happen by accident. It happens because he has a passion for the game and he's enthusiastic, and he has the experience of seeing tough times and has that perspective. I think that's an important lesson for all our guys.''
GROUND GAME
The Giants have averaged 130.7 yards rushing in the past six games. Wayne Gallman had 68 yards and veteran Alfred Morris had 67 against Washington. The Eagles are 24th against the run but the numbers are deceiving. They've done well against running backs, but have struggled stopping receivers and quarterbacks on jet sweeps, end-arounds and scrambles.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|19:33
|22:39
|1st Downs
|17
|16
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-5
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|300
|302
|Total Plays
|42
|47
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|154
|131
|Rush Attempts
|18
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.6
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|146
|171
|Comp. - Att.
|15-23
|16-20
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-49
|5-39
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.3
|3-55.0
|Return Yards
|35
|46
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-35
|2-35
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|146
|PASS YDS
|171
|
|
|154
|RUSH YDS
|131
|
|
|300
|TOTAL YDS
|302
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
6
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|15/23
|150
|0
|0
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
10
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|11
|82
|0
|14
|10
|
B. Scott 35 RB
12
FPTS
|B. Scott
|3
|63
|1
|56
|12
|
C. Clement 30 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Clement
|1
|5
|1
|5
|6
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
6
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|2
|4
|0
|3
|6
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|6
|4
|47
|0
|16
|4
|
R. Rodgers 85 TE
4
FPTS
|R. Rodgers
|3
|2
|41
|0
|22
|4
|
G. Ward 84 WR
3
FPTS
|G. Ward
|5
|5
|39
|0
|16
|3
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|3
|2
|14
|0
|8
|1
|
T. Fulgham 13 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Fulgham
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
10
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|
A. Jeffery 17 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Jeffery
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Maddox 29 CB
|A. Maddox
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 50 MLB
|D. Riley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 LB
|T. Edwards
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Robey-Coleman 31 CB
|N. Robey-Coleman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnett 96 DE
|D. Barnett
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 21 SS
|J. Mills
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DT
|F. Cox
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 23 FS
|R. McLeod
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 93 NT
|J. Hargrave
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 24 CB
|D. Slay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McGill 76 DT
|T. McGill
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
V. Curry 75 DE
|V. Curry
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
3
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|1/1
|40
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 1 P
|C. Johnston
|3
|43.3
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Scott 35 RB
12
FPTS
|B. Scott
|2
|17.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
18
FPTS
|D. Jones
|16/20
|184
|0
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
18
FPTS
|D. Jones
|5
|56
|1
|34
|18
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
16
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|11
|47
|2
|17
|16
|
A. Morris 41 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Morris
|7
|28
|0
|10
|2
|
E. Penny 39 RB
0
FPTS
|E. Penny
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Shepard 87 WR
5
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|5
|5
|50
|0
|27
|5
|
G. Tate 15 WR
4
FPTS
|G. Tate
|5
|2
|44
|0
|38
|4
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|2
|2
|30
|0
|22
|3
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
E. Engram 88 TE
1
FPTS
|E. Engram
|2
|2
|15
|0
|11
|1
|
K. Smith 82 TE
1
FPTS
|K. Smith
|2
|2
|12
|0
|11
|1
|
A. Mack 81 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Mack
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
16
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|16
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Ryan 23 FS
|L. Ryan
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Downs 52 LB
|D. Downs
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
|J. Peppers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 FS
|J. Love
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 DT
|D. Lawrence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fackrell 51 OLB
|K. Fackrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 95 DE
|B. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Harris 93 LB
|T. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 NT
|D. Tomlinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Yiadom 27 CB
|I. Yiadom
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 5 K
3
FPTS
|G. Gano
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 9 P
|R. Dixon
|3
|55.0
|3
|71
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|2
|17.5
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
0
FPTS
|J. Peppers
|2
|5.5
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NYG 27(2:57 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 56 yards to PHI 17 Center-C.Kreiter fair catch by G.Ward.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - NYG 32(2:57 - 3rd) PENALTY on NYG Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at NYG 32 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - NYG 22(3:47 - 3rd) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to NYG 32 for 10 yards (A.Singleton).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 18 - NYG 15(4:32 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to W.Gallman to NYG 22 for 7 yards (A.Singleton; T.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 23(5:14 - 3rd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 15 for -8 yards (sack split by V.Curry and J.Hargrave).
|Kickoff
|(5:20 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 60 yards from PHI 35 to NYG 5. D.Lewis to NYG 23 for 18 yards (D.Riley).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(5:20 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Wentz is sacked. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - PHI 5(5:25 - 3rd) C.Clement left tackle for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - PHI 19(6:04 - 3rd) M.Sanders right end pushed ob at NYG 5 for 14 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 24(6:46 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to G.Ward to NYG 19 for 5 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - PHI 40(7:17 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to G.Ward to NYG 24 for 16 yards (L.Ryan) [K.Fackrell].
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 48(7:47 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short middle to D.Goedert to NYG 40 for 8 yards (J.Peppers).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 36(8:28 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.Reagor to NYG 48 for 16 yards (J.Love).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PHI 29(9:10 - 3rd) Direct snap to J.Hurts. J.Hurts FUMBLES (Aborted) at PHI 25 recovered by PHI-M.Sanders at PHI 25. M.Sanders to PHI 36 for 11 yards (J.Love).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(9:49 - 3rd) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 29 for 4 yards (A.Johnson; D.Tomlinson).
|Kickoff
|(9:49 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:49 - 3rd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYG 1(9:54 - 3rd) W.Gallman right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NYG 2(10:36 - 3rd) W.Gallman left tackle to PHI 1 for 1 yard (D.Riley N.Robey).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 10(10:56 - 3rd) W.Gallman right tackle to PHI 2 for 8 yards (R.McLeod; A.Maddox).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 48(11:34 - 3rd) D.Jones pass deep right to G.Tate to PHI 10 for 38 yards (N.Robey).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 25(12:00 - 3rd) D.Jones pass deep left to S.Shepard to PHI 48 for 27 yards (A.Maddox).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(12:31 - 3rd) W.Gallman left guard to NYG 25 for no gain (B.Graham; F.Cox).
|Kickoff
|(12:31 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(12:31 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Sanders rushes left guard. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 44(12:41 - 3rd) B.Scott left end for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was inbounds ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 39(13:12 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to G.Ward to PHI 44 for 5 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 33(13:43 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short middle to D.Goedert to PHI 39 for 6 yards (D.Downs).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - PHI 19(14:18 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 33 for 14 yards (J.Peppers).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 16(14:55 - 3rd) C.Wentz scrambles to PHI 19 for 3 yards (D.Downs).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 59 yards from NYG 35 to PHI 6. B.Scott pushed ob at PHI 28 for 22 yards (M.Harper). PENALTY on PHI-S.Bradley Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at PHI 26. Officially a return for 20 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
4 & 14 - NYG 47(0:04 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at PHI 47 for 0 yards (F.Cox).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - NYG 47(0:09 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to G.Tate.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NYG 37(0:16 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles right end pushed ob at PHI 34 for 3 yards (D.Riley). PENALTY on NYG-D.Lewis Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PHI 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NYG 37(0:20 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to G.Tate [M.Jackson].
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 43(0:40 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to G.Tate to PHI 37 for 6 yards (N.Robey).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - PHI 7(0:51 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 46 yards to NYG 47 Center-R.Lovato. J.Peppers to PHI 43 for 10 yards (K.Wallace; S.Bradley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - PHI 7(0:57 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep middle to J.Reagor.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - PHI 12(0:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-T.Fulgham False Start 5 yards enforced at PHI 12 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 11(1:02 - 2nd) C.Wentz FUMBLES (Aborted) at PHI 7 and recovers at PHI 7. C.Wentz to PHI 12 for 5 yards (B.Hill). Officially a rush for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 11(1:07 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to M.Sanders (B.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NYG 49(1:17 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 38 yards to PHI 11 Center-C.Kreiter downed by NYG-D.Mayo.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - NYG 44(1:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYG Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at PHI 44 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYG 48(1:25 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to PHI 44 for 4 yards (J.Mills; A.Singleton) [D.Barnett].
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYG 49(2:00 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to K.Smith to PHI 48 for 1 yard (A.Singleton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 47(2:32 - 2nd) A.Morris left end to PHI 49 for 4 yards (A.Singleton; T.Edwards).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYG 44(3:02 - 2nd) D.Jones up the middle to NYG 47 for 3 yards (B.Graham).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYG 41(3:33 - 2nd) A.Morris up the middle to NYG 44 for 3 yards (B.Graham).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 35(4:13 - 2nd) A.Morris left guard to NYG 41 for 6 yards (J.Mills).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 24(4:47 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to E.Engram to NYG 35 for 11 yards (J.Mills).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYG 7(4:58 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep left to D.Lewis ran ob at NYG 24 for 17 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYG 6(5:44 - 2nd) A.Morris up the middle to NYG 7 for 1 yard (A.Singleton; T.Edwards).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 2(6:13 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to NYG 6 for 4 yards (A.Maddox).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - PHI 50(6:22 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 48 yards to NYG 2 Center-R.Lovato downed by PHI-R.Ford.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - PHI 50(6:29 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to T.Fulgham [L.Ryan].
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 49(6:54 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to 50 for -1 yards (J.Peppers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(6:59 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to T.Fulgham [D.Tomlinson].
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - PHI 49(7:05 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to G.Ward (D.Holmes). PENALTY on NYG-D.Holmes Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards enforced at PHI 37 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - PHI 32(7:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYG-B.Hill Encroachment 5 yards enforced at PHI 32 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 31(7:41 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to M.Sanders to PHI 32 for 1 yard (B.Martinez) [L.Williams].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 31(7:46 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to R.Rodgers.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 26(8:29 - 2nd) B.Scott right end to PHI 31 for 5 yards (K.Fackrell).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 20(9:02 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.Reagor to PHI 26 for 6 yards (B.Martinez).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - PHI 5(9:28 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Reagor ran ob at PHI 20 for 15 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - PHI 10(9:58 - 2nd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 12 for 2 yards (A.Johnson). PENALTY on PHI-J.Kelce Offensive Holding 5 yards enforced at PHI 10 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 6(10:30 - 2nd) M.Sanders left end to PHI 10 for 4 yards (T.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NYG 23(10:42 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 71 yards to PHI 6 Center-C.Kreiter downed by NYG-C.Board.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NYG 23(10:47 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to G.Tate [B.Graham].
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 15(11:23 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton to NYG 23 for 8 yards (D.Slay T.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 15(11:50 - 2nd) A.Morris right guard to NYG 15 for no gain (B.Graham A.Maddox).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PHI 50(11:58 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 36 yards to NYG 14 Center-R.Lovato. J.Peppers to NYG 15 for 1 yard (R.Ford).
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - PHI 45(11:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at NYG 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PHI 41(12:46 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at NYG 45 for -4 yards (Team).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - PHI 43(13:32 - 2nd) M.Sanders left tackle to NYG 41 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 50(14:05 - 2nd) M.Sanders right end to NYG 43 for 7 yards (L.Ryan B.Martinez).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 31(14:25 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to R.Rodgers ran ob at 50 for 19 yards (J.Bradberry) [L.Williams].
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 9(14:51 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short middle to R.Rodgers to PHI 31 for 22 yards (L.Ryan).
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 62 yards from NYG 35 to PHI 3. B.Scott pushed ob at PHI 34 for 31 yards (D.Mayo). PENALTY on PHI-C.Clement Offensive Holding 9 yards enforced at PHI 18. Officially a return for 15 yards.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:57 - 2nd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NYG 2(15:00 - 2nd) W.Gallman left guard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NYG 2(0:13 - 1st) E.Penny left guard to PHI 2 for no gain (A.Maddox; T.Edwards).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYG 6(0:56 - 1st) D.Jones right end to PHI 2 for 4 yards (D.Barnett).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 11(1:31 - 1st) D.Jones right end to PHI 6 for 5 yards (D.Riley).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYG 21(2:03 - 1st) A.Morris up the middle to PHI 11 for 10 yards (A.Singleton T.Edwards).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - NYG 25(2:34 - 1st) A.Morris up the middle to PHI 21 for 4 yards (T.Edwards).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYG 30(2:52 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-T.McGill Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at PHI 30 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NYG 33(3:14 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard ran ob at PHI 30 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYG 35(3:53 - 1st) W.Gallman right guard to PHI 33 for 2 yards (J.Hargrave).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 41(4:29 - 1st) W.Gallman left tackle to PHI 35 for 6 yards (F.Cox).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 47(5:03 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to PHI 41 for 12 yards (T.Edwards).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYG 38(5:24 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to A.Mack to NYG 47 for 9 yards (A.Maddox).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 36(5:58 - 1st) W.Gallman up the middle to NYG 38 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(6:27 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to K.Smith to NYG 36 for 11 yards (A.Maddox).
|Kickoff
|(6:27 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - PHI 22(6:31 - 1st) J.Elliott 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PHI 22(6:36 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to J.Reagor (J.Bradberry).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - PHI 27(7:08 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to G.Ward pushed ob at NYG 22 for 5 yards (D.Holmes).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 29(7:30 - 1st) B.Scott right tackle to NYG 27 for 2 yards (A.Johnson; T.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 37(8:04 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to T.Fulgham ran ob at NYG 29 for 8 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 15 - PHI 48(8:32 - 1st) M.Sanders right guard to NYG 37 for 11 yards (D.Downs).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PHI 43(8:54 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-J.Reagor False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 43 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
4 & 1 - PHI 47(9:23 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Reagor to NYG 43 for 10 yards (L.Ryan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PHI 47(9:31 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to D.Goedert (I.Yiadom) [L.Williams].
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 38(10:14 - 1st) Direct snap to J.Hurts. M.Sanders left guard to PHI 47 for 9 yards (D.Downs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 38(10:19 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep middle to A.Jeffery.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - PHI 33(10:44 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 38 for 5 yards (D.Downs).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(11:11 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to G.Ward to PHI 33 for 8 yards (L.Ryan I.Yiadom).
|Kickoff
|(11:11 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:11 - 1st) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 34(11:19 - 1st) D.Jones left end for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NYG 38(11:55 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to E.Engram to PHI 34 for 4 yards (D.Riley A.Singleton).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NYG 43(11:55 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-M.Jackson Encroachment 5 yards enforced at PHI 43 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 45(12:22 - 1st) W.Gallman right guard to PHI 43 for 2 yards (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 45(12:29 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to W.Gallman.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYG 38(13:01 - 1st) W.Gallman up the middle to PHI 45 for 17 yards (B.Graham).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 32(13:40 - 1st) W.Gallman left guard to NYG 38 for 6 yards (A.Singleton; R.McLeod).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 15 - NYG 10(14:19 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Slayton to NYG 32 for 22 yards (R.McLeod).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NYG 15(14:55 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at NYG 10 for -5 yards (D.Barnett).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 67 yards from PHI 35 to NYG -2. D.Lewis to NYG 15 for 17 yards (W.Parks D.Taylor).
-
WAS
DET
10
24
3rd 1:00 FOX
-
TB
CAR
26
17
3rd 3:20 FOX
-
PHI
NYG
17
21
3rd 2:13 FOX
-
JAC
GB
17
17
3rd 5:49 FOX
-
HOU
CLE
0
3
3rd 8:12 FOX
-
IND
TEN
34
17
Final NFLN
-
BUF
ARI
0
055.5 O/U
-3
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
LAC
MIA
0
049 O/U
-2
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
DEN
LV
0
050.5 O/U
-3
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
SF
NO
0
049.5 O/U
-9.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
SEA
LAR
0
055 O/U
-2.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
CIN
PIT
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
BAL
NE
0
044 O/U
+6.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
MIN
CHI
0
043.5 O/U
+3
Mon 8:15pm ESPN