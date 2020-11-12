|
|
|TB
|CAR
Buccaneers-Panthers Preview
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Carolina Panthers are expecting to see a highly motivated Tom Brady on Sunday.
Brady and the Buccaneers are looking to bounce back after an embarrassing 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints last Sunday night on national television, a total team collapse that coach Bruce Arians called ''shocking.''
It was the most lopsided loss of Brady's career, with the six-time Super Bowl champion throwing three interceptions for the first time in nearly a decade and held out of the end zone despite a talented supporting cast that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette.
Arians is well aware that a defeat of such magnitude can affect a team's confidence.
But he's confident it won't as the Bucs (6-3) look to get right against the struggling Panthers (3-6), who have lost four straight and will again be without running back Christian McCaffrey, who is recovering from a shoulder injury.
''I don't think our confidence is shaken one bit,'' Arians said.
Brady was noticeably frustrated throughout the game, but pointed the finger at himself afterward saying ''everyone's got to do a lot better, and it starts with me.''
''Learn from it. You don't bury your head in the sand - you own it,'' Arians said.
The Buccaneers beat the Panthers 31-17 in Week 2, but Carolina seemed to solve Brady and the Bucs passing game in the second half - something that could bear watching on Sunday.
Panthers rookie defensive tackle Derrick Brown said he's not worried about seeing an extra motivated Brady on Sunday.
''We have lost four games in row, so if you don't think we're plenty motivated too then something is wrong with that,'' Brown said. ''You can be (ticked) off all you want, but at the end of the day you have two (ticked) off teams coming in ready to battle each other.''
Things to watch between the Buccaneers and Panthers:
REPLACING McCAFFREY
Mike Davis returns to a starting role in the backfield with McCaffrey out. In his first three fill-in starts this season Davis amassed 351 yards and three touchdowns, but was limited to 167 yards and one touchdown in his last three.
Davis will have his work cut out for him this week against the NFL's top-ranked run defense. Despite yielding more than 100 yards on the ground to the Giants and Saints the past two weeks, the Bucs continue to lead the league in rushing defense at 75.3 yards per game.
The Panthers rushed for 87 yards on 24 attempts in the first meeting between the teams, with McCaffrey running for 59 yards and two TDs. Davis' playing time came mostly late in the fourth quarter after McCaffrey went down with a high ankle sprain, and he finished with eight catches for 74 yards.
LEFT TACKLE ISSUES
The Panthers have struggled to protect quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in part because of their revolving door at left tackle. With veteran Russell Okung in and out of the lineup with injuries, the Panthers have yet to find a suitable replacement.
Last week the team tried Dennis Daley there for most of the game, but he got dinged up and the team turned to Greg Little and Trent Scott. The Panthers managed to score 31 points against the Chiefs, but the reality is that until the position is solidified they will continue to struggle keeping Bridgewater on his feet. Coach Matt Rhule is hopeful Daley will be able to play this week against the Bucs.
JUST THROW IT
Tampa Bay's Mike Evans and Hall of Famer Randy Moss are the only players in NFL history to begin careers with six consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving. The seventh-year pro had seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs' 31-17 victory over Carolina in Week 2, however he's on pace to finish with less than 1,000 yards for the first time. An ankle injury that's hobbled the two-time Pro Bowl selection much of the season is one of the reasons. Another is Brady hasn't targeted the 6-foot-5, 231-pound Evans much.
''Just throw it to him,'' Arians said when asked what can be done to get Evans more involved in the offense. ''The key is where the quarterback reads it out. Some guy may be open on this side, but the coverage tells him to go to the other side.''
Evans has 34 receptions for 437 yards and seven TDs through nine games.
PRESSURING BRADY
The key to beating Brady has always been to apply pressure, particularly inside the tackles. But that hasn't exactly been Carolina's forte this season. The Panthers are tied for last in the league with nine sacks, with most of that production coming from Brian Burns. It will be essential that defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos steps up on the other side of the line and Brown is able to get some push inside.
CHINN LIKELY TO RETURN
The Panthers are expecting rookie linebacker/safety Jeremy Chinn to return after missing last week's game with swelling in his knee. That's big news for Carolina, as Chinn plays multiple positions on defense making him difficult to replace. He has been a bright spot on Carolina's defense, leading all NFL rookies with 66 tackles.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|22:14
|17:37
|1st Downs
|21
|10
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|13
|6
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-10
|1-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|423
|176
|Total Plays
|49
|32
|Avg Gain
|8.6
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|158
|46
|Rush Attempts
|20
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.9
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|265
|130
|Comp. - Att.
|21-29
|16-21
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|3-53.0
|Return Yards
|0
|28
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-28
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|265
|PASS YDS
|130
|
|
|158
|RUSH YDS
|46
|
|
|423
|TOTAL YDS
|176
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
22
FPTS
|T. Brady
|21/29
|265
|2
|0
|22
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Jones 27 RB
18
FPTS
|R. Jones
|12
|141
|1
|98
|18
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|6
|19
|0
|14
|2
|
T. Brady 12 QB
22
FPTS
|T. Brady
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|
A. Brown 81 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Brown
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|4
|4
|83
|0
|31
|8
|
M. Evans 13 WR
11
FPTS
|M. Evans
|8
|4
|50
|1
|22
|11
|
R. Gronkowski 87 TE
4
FPTS
|R. Gronkowski
|2
|1
|44
|0
|44
|4
|
A. Brown 81 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Brown
|6
|5
|36
|0
|16
|3
|
C. Brate 84 TE
9
FPTS
|C. Brate
|3
|3
|31
|1
|19
|9
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|3
|2
|11
|0
|8
|2
|
R. Jones 27 RB
18
FPTS
|R. Jones
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|18
|
S. Miller 10 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Miller
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Suh 93 DE
|N. Suh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DE
|W. Gholston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 33 FS
|J. Whitehead
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Paul 90 OLB
|J. Pierre-Paul
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. McLendon 96 NT
|S. McLendon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
8
FPTS
|R. Succop
|2/2
|24
|2/3
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
15
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|16/21
|130
|2
|1
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Davis 28 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Davis
|6
|31
|0
|7
|3
|
R. Smith 36 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Smith
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
15
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|1
|5
|0
|5
|15
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|3
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Moore 12 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Moore
|6
|3
|79
|1
|38
|13
|
R. Anderson 11 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|4
|4
|21
|0
|9
|2
|
M. Davis 28 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Davis
|4
|3
|8
|0
|5
|3
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|4
|3
|8
|0
|6
|0
|
C. Thompson 86 TE
6
FPTS
|C. Thompson
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|6
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
0
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
A. Armah 40 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Armah
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Elder 29 CB
|C. Elder
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 54 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Pride 25 CB
|T. Pride
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Boston 33 FS
|T. Boston
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Chinn 21 OLB
|J. Chinn
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Franklin 42 SAF
|S. Franklin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Carter 56 LB
|J. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Douglas 24 CB
|R. Douglas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Whitehead 52 MLB
|T. Whitehead
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Kerr 92 DT
|Z. Kerr
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Burris 31 SS
|J. Burris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 94 DE
|E. Obada
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 4 K
5
FPTS
|J. Slye
|1/1
|46
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 3 P
|J. Charlton
|3
|53.0
|2
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cannon 36 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Cannon
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
2 & 13 - TB 26(5:09 - 3rd) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans to CAR 4 for 22 yards (R.Douglas; T.Whitehead) [B.Roy].
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 23(5:47 - 3rd) L.Fournette up the middle to CAR 26 for -3 yards (Z.Kerr).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 19 - TB 42(6:19 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate to CAR 23 for 19 yards (J.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - TB 42(6:27 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to R.Gronkowski.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TB 27(6:52 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to CAR 27 for 5 yards (T.Boston). PENALTY on TB-R.Jensen Illegal Use of Hands 10 yards enforced at CAR 32 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 33(7:24 - 3rd) R.Jones right end to CAR 32 for 1 yard (D.Brown).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TB 0(7:31 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans. PENALTY on CAR-Y.Gross-Matos Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at CAR 38 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(7:39 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short right intended for D.Moore INTERCEPTED by J.Pierre-Paul [S.Barrett] at CAR 38. J.Pierre-Paul to CAR 38 for no gain (D.Moore).
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(7:39 - 3rd) R.Succop extra point is Blocked (B.Roy) Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|+98 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 2(7:53 - 3rd) R.Jones up the middle for 98 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CAR 49(8:06 - 3rd) J.Charlton punts 49 yards to TB 2 Center-J.Jansen downed by CAR-C.Orr.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CAR 49(8:13 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to D.Moore (C.Davis) [D.White].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAR 47(8:54 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to M.Davis pushed ob at CAR 49 for 2 yards (J.Dean).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 46(9:37 - 3rd) M.Davis left guard to CAR 47 for 1 yard (N.Suh).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 29(10:12 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to D.Moore to CAR 46 for 17 yards (A.Winfield; D.White).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(10:58 - 3rd) M.Davis left tackle to CAR 29 for 4 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting J.Dean).
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TB 6(11:02 - 3rd) R.Succop 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - TB 7(11:44 - 3rd) T.Brady scrambles up the middle to CAR 6 for 1 yard (B.Burns).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TB 7(11:49 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans (R.Douglas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - TB 7(11:55 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to M.Evans.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 18(12:25 - 3rd) R.Jones left end pushed ob at CAR 7 for 11 yards (J.Chinn).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TB 15(12:31 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on CAR-R.Douglas Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at CAR 23 - No Play.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 1 - TB 46(12:43 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin pushed ob at CAR 23 for 31 yards (T.Boston). CAR-S.Franklin was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 40(13:25 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to A.Brown to TB 46 for 6 yards (C.Elder).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 37(13:56 - 3rd) R.Jones right tackle to TB 40 for 3 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - TB 31(14:29 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to TB 37 for 6 yards (S.Franklin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Jones right tackle to TB 31 for 6 yards (S.Franklin).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CAR 30(0:07 - 2nd) J.Charlton punts 67 yards to TB 3 Center-J.Jansen downed by CAR-B.Zylstra.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CAR 30(0:11 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to M.Davis.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 25(0:16 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to M.Davis ran ob at CAR 30 for 5 yards (S.Barrett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(0:21 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass deep right to D.Moore to TB 33 for 42 yards (M.Edwards). PENALTY on TB-M.Edwards Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at TB 33. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep right to D.Moore (M.Edwards).
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 68 yards from TB 35 to CAR -3. T.Cannon to CAR 25 for 28 yards (J.Watson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:27 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TB 3(0:35 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - TB 4(1:08 - 2nd) L.Fournette left guard to CAR 3 for 1 yard (J.Burris; Y.Gross-Matos).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 13 - TB 48(1:53 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep left to R.Gronkowski to CAR 4 for 44 yards (T.Pride).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 45(2:01 - 2nd) A.Brown left end to CAR 48 for -3 yards (S.Thompson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 39(2:33 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to A.Brown to CAR 45 for 16 yards (T.Pride).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 39(2:39 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 11 - TB 24(3:16 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 39 for 15 yards (C.Elder; T.Boston).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - TB 20(3:52 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to S.Miller to TB 24 for 4 yards (S.Thompson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TB 25(3:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on TB-T.Brady False Start 5 yards enforced at TB 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(3:56 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to L.Fournette.
|Kickoff
|(3:56 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - CAR 28(4:01 - 2nd) J.Slye 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CAR 28(4:06 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to C.Samuel (J.Dean).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - CAR 29(4:51 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to M.Davis to TB 28 for 1 yard (L.David).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 28(5:38 - 2nd) C.Samuel right end to TB 29 for -1 yards (D.White).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - CAR 43(6:05 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater sacked at CAR 49 for -8 yards (K.Minter). PENALTY on TB-K.Minter Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at TB 43 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 49(6:42 - 2nd) R.Smith right tackle to TB 43 for 6 yards (N.Suh).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAR 44(7:25 - 2nd) M.Davis right end pushed ob at TB 49 for 7 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 39(8:06 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Anderson to CAR 44 for 5 yards (L.David).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAR 32(8:43 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to I.Thomas to CAR 39 for 7 yards (W.Gholston).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAR 31(9:20 - 2nd) C.Samuel left tackle to CAR 32 for 1 yard (D.White).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(9:59 - 2nd) M.Davis right tackle to CAR 31 for 6 yards (D.White; J.Whitehead).
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - CAR 5(10:03 - 2nd) R.Succop 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CAR 5(10:08 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAR 7(10:47 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to A.Brown to CAR 5 for 2 yards (S.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - CAR 9(11:27 - 2nd) L.Fournette right tackle to CAR 7 for 2 yards (T.Pride; T.Whitehead).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 26(11:57 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate ran ob at CAR 19 for 7 yards [Z.Kerr]. PENALTY on CAR-Z.Kerr Roughing the Passer 10 yards enforced at CAR 19.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 30(12:40 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle to CAR 26 for 4 yards (E.Obada; S.Thompson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAR 44(13:14 - 2nd) L.Fournette left end pushed ob at CAR 30 for 14 yards (C.Elder).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAR 48(13:52 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to CAR 44 for 8 yards (T.Boston).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 47(14:25 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 48 for 1 yard (C.Elder; B.Roy).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAR 44(15:00 - 2nd) R.Jones right tackle to TB 47 for 3 yards (T.Pride).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 35(0:02 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown to TB 44 for 9 yards (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 35(0:30 - 1st) R.Jones left tackle to TB 35 for no gain (C.Elder).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 28(1:08 - 1st) R.Jones right guard to TB 35 for 7 yards (T.Boston; C.Elder).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(1:45 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown to TB 28 for 3 yards (S.Franklin; D.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:45 - 1st) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 24(1:54 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to D.Moore for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 38(2:21 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass deep left to D.Moore pushed ob at TB 24 for 38 yards (C.Davis) [J.Pierre-Paul].
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAR 31(3:02 - 1st) M.Davis right end to CAR 38 for 7 yards (C.Davis; S.McLendon).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(3:37 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel to CAR 31 for 6 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:37 - 1st) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - TB 5(3:43 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 8(4:27 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to CAR 5 for 3 yards (J.Chinn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - TB 8(5:08 - 1st) R.Jones left tackle to CAR 8 for no gain (Y.Gross-Matos; D.Brown).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - TB 22(5:45 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin pushed ob at CAR 8 for 14 yards (C.Elder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TB 22(5:51 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to R.Jones [Z.Kerr].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(6:31 - 1st) R.Jones left guard to CAR 22 for 3 yards (Z.Kerr; T.Whitehead).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 2 - TB 44(6:56 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep left to M.Evans pushed ob at CAR 25 for 19 yards (R.Douglas).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 48(7:34 - 1st) R.Jones left tackle to CAR 44 for 8 yards (J.Chinn; S.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 48(7:41 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to A.Brown.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(8:19 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep right to C.Godwin to TB 48 for 23 yards (T.Whitehead).
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:19 - 1st) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - CAR 7(8:26 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to C.Thompson for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAR 11(9:09 - 1st) C.Samuel left tackle to TB 7 for 4 yards (S.McLendon; J.Whitehead).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 17(9:55 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to TB 11 for 6 yards (J.Pierre-Paul; W.Gholston).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 3 - CAR 26(10:25 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Anderson to TB 17 for 9 yards (C.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - CAR 31(10:59 - 1st) T.Bridgewater scrambles right end pushed ob at TB 26 for 5 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAR 28(11:41 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to C.Samuel to TB 31 for -3 yards (S.Barrett).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 33(12:19 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to C.Samuel to TB 28 for 5 yards (J.Dean).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - TB 26(12:36 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to R.Jones to TB 32 for 6 yards (S.Thompson). FUMBLES (S.Thompson) RECOVERED by CAR-T.Boston at TB 33.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(12:58 - 1st) R.Jones right guard to TB 26 for 1 yard (B.Roy; T.Whitehead). CAR-T.Whitehead was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CAR 32(13:06 - 1st) J.Charlton punts 43 yards to TB 25 Center-J.Jansen fair catch by A.Brown.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAR 30(13:45 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Anderson to CAR 32 for 2 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CAR 30(14:31 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to A.Armah to CAR 30 for no gain (D.White).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Anderson ran ob at CAR 30 for 5 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
