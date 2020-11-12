|
|WAS
|DET
Football Team-Lions Preview
DETROIT (AP) At first glance, it may not appear that Washington or the Detroit Lions have much at stake in their matchup because their combined record is 5-11.
Both teams, though, have plenty to play for Sunday at Ford Field - and the rest of the season.
Washington (2-6) still has a shot to win the NFC East and host a playoff game because Philadelphia (3-4-1) is in first place despite having a losing record.
''We're still in it,'' Washington coach Ron Rivera said. ''Let's be realistic. What's the best record in our division? See my point?''
The Lions (3-5) are led by embattled coach Matt Patricia, who is hoping to help them finish well enough that ownership retains him again. Even though Patricia's future with the franchise has been questioned publicly for more than a year, he hasn't looked or sounded much different after any of his 12 wins, 27 losses or one tie over two-plus seasons in Detroit.
''I probably get a little bit of that from my dad,'' Patricia said. ''I think he was just a real, steady kind of guy and handled a lot of situations pretty remarkably.
''You have to stay consistent every single day. That way, when things aren't going well you have to focus on what you have to do to get better.''
SMITH'S START
Washington quarterback Alex Smith is expected to start for the first time since breaking his right tibia and fibula nearly two years ago. Smith, who has played in two games this season, is confident he will be in a better position to have success after a full week of snaps with the first-team offense.
''I feel like I'm ready to roll,'' said Smith, who threw for 325 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in last week's loss to the New York Giants.
PETERSON'S REUNION TOUR
Lions running back Adrian Peterson will face a former team for the fourth time in a seven-game span.
''Yeah, I noticed that,'' he said. ''It's pretty cool.''
Peterson spent the previous two seasons with Washington, rushing for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns. Rivera cut him in favor of younger options and knows the 35-year-old Peterson will be very motivated to show what he can still do in the Motor City.
''I'm never excited about playing against a future Hall of Famer, that's for doggone sure,'' Rivera said.
Washington rookie Antonio Gibson, a third-round pick, leads the team with 391 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Gibson shares time with J.D. McKissic, who played for the Lions last year, and Peyton Barber.
STAFFORD'S STRUGGLES
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was reunited with his wife and three daughters in the middle of the week. He stayed in a hotel before and after last Sunday's game at Minnesota due to the NFL's coronavirus protocols.
''It will be nice to sleep in my own bed,'' he said. ''Looking forward to getting back to a normal routine and being around the family.''
After not practicing with the team all last week, Stafford threw interceptions on consecutive possessions in the third quarter at the Minnesota 12 and in the end zone and later left the game to be evaluated for a concussion.
''I had some mistakes that costs us big time,'' he acknowledged.
D-LINE INVESTMENTS
Washington drafted Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick, making a first-round investment in a defensive lineman for a fourth straight year. The franchise also drafted defensive end Ryan Kerrigan in the first round nine years ago.
''It's a very, very talented group,'' Detroit offensive tackle Taylor Decker said.
Young, a defensive end from Ohio State, leads all rookies with 3 1/2 sacks this season. Montez Sweat, a first-round pick last year, leads the team with five sacks.
LAST CHANCE
If the Lions are going to turn their season around, now is the time. They're facing three straight teams with losing records - Washington, Carolina and Houston - before playing four straight teams that currently have winning records.
''There's still opportunities for us to do some great things to get this ship going in the right direction,'' Peterson insisted.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:59
|18:01
|1st Downs
|18
|16
|Rushing
|5
|5
|Passing
|12
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|250
|293
|Total Plays
|50
|40
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|70
|73
|Rush Attempts
|20
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|180
|220
|Comp. - Att.
|22-28
|17-24
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|5-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.5
|3-48.0
|Return Yards
|106
|6
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-106
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|180
|PASS YDS
|220
|
|
|70
|RUSH YDS
|73
|
|
|250
|TOTAL YDS
|293
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Smith 11 QB
7
FPTS
|A. Smith
|22/28
|195
|0
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
4
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|10
|34
|0
|12
|4
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
4
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|1
|27
|0
|27
|4
|
P. Barber 34 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Barber
|2
|7
|0
|6
|0
|
A. Smith 11 QB
7
FPTS
|A. Smith
|2
|4
|0
|5
|7
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
9
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|5
|-2
|1
|3
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
4
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|4
|4
|47
|0
|20
|4
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
9
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|12
|6
|38
|0
|9
|9
|
I. Wright 83 WR
3
FPTS
|I. Wright
|3
|3
|34
|0
|22
|3
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
2
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|2
|2
|25
|0
|15
|2
|
C. Sims 89 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Sims
|2
|2
|24
|0
|13
|2
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
4
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|2
|2
|13
|0
|13
|4
|
P. Barber 34 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Barber
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
S. Sims 15 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Sims
|2
|2
|7
|0
|6
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 53 ILB
|J. Bostic
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Curl 31 SAF
|K. Curl
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Darby 23 CB
|R. Darby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Pierre-Louis 54 OLB
|K. Pierre-Louis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Settle 97 DT
|T. Settle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Everett 22 SAF
|D. Everett
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Young 99 DE
|C. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Apke 30 FS
|T. Apke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 3 K
4
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|1/2
|38
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|2
|38.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 32 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|4
|26.5
|46
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 15 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
26
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|17/24
|220
|3
|0
|26
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Swift 32 RB
14
FPTS
|D. Swift
|11
|49
|0
|16
|14
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|4
|21
|0
|13
|2
|
K. Johnson 33 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 11 WR
13
FPTS
|M. Jones
|8
|6
|77
|1
|27
|13
|
M. Hall 17 WR
12
FPTS
|M. Hall
|3
|2
|61
|1
|55
|12
|
D. Swift 32 RB
14
FPTS
|D. Swift
|2
|2
|41
|1
|26
|14
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|4
|2
|13
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Amendola 80 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Amendola
|2
|2
|10
|0
|8
|1
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|2
|
J. James 83 TE
0
FPTS
|J. James
|3
|2
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
0
FPTS
|Q. Cephus
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Collins 58 OLB
|J. Collins
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|2
|
J. Kearse 32 SAF
|J. Kearse
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Trufant 23 CB
|D. Trufant
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ragland 59 ILB
|R. Ragland
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Coleman 27 CB
|J. Coleman
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Griffen DE
|E. Griffen
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Penisini 91 DT
|J. Penisini
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 26 SS
|D. Harmon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okudah 30 CB
|J. Okudah
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Okwara 95 DE
|R. Okwara
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelton 71 NT
|D. Shelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 21 DB
|T. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Herron 75 DE
|F. Herron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 51 OLB
|J. Tavai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bryant 94 DE
|A. Bryant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
6
FPTS
|M. Prater
|1/1
|53
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|3
|48.0
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Amendola 80 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Amendola
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - DET 33(1:09 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 51 yards to WAS 16 Center-D.Muhlbach. S.Sims to WAS 16 for no gain (M.Ford).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - DET 33(1:14 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to M.Jones.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - DET 30(1:52 - 3rd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. K.Johnson up the middle to DET 33 for 3 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(2:30 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to J.James to DET 30 for 5 yards (K.Curl).
|Kickoff
|(2:30 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:30 - 3rd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - WAS 2(2:35 - 3rd) J.McKissic up the middle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+15 YD
|
4 & 13 - WAS 17(2:56 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short middle to L.Thomas to DET 2 for 15 yards (J.Kearse).
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - WAS 12(3:21 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-L.Thomas False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 12 - No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - WAS 11(4:08 - 3rd) A.Smith sacked at DET 12 for -1 yards (E.Griffen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WAS 11(4:16 - 3rd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to J.McKissic.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 14(4:57 - 3rd) A.Gibson left tackle to DET 11 for 3 yards (J.Collins).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAS 34(5:17 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin to DET 14 for 20 yards (D.Harmon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - WAS 39(5:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on DET-A.Bryant Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at DET 39 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 40(5:56 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short left to S.Sims pushed ob at DET 39 for 1 yard (J.Coleman).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAS 49(6:24 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to C.Sims to DET 40 for 11 yards (R.Ragland).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 43(6:56 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short left to I.Wright pushed ob at WAS 49 for 6 yards (D.Trufant).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 31(7:25 - 3rd) A.Gibson right end to WAS 43 for 12 yards (J.Penisini).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 18(7:52 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to A.Gibson ran ob at WAS 31 for 13 yards (D.Shelton).
|Kickoff
|(7:58 - 3rd) J.Fox kicks 64 yards from DET 35 to WAS 1. D.Johnson to WAS 18 for 17 yards (J.Kearse).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:58 - 3rd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - DET 15(8:06 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Swift for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - DET 17(8:52 - 3rd) A.Peterson left tackle to WAS 15 for 2 yards (T.Settle; K.Fuller).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 19(9:37 - 3rd) A.Peterson up the middle to WAS 17 for 2 yards (J.Bostic; D.Payne).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 37(10:18 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass deep left to M.Jones to WAS 19 for 18 yards (K.Fuller).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - DET 42(11:02 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to WAS 37 for 5 yards (J.Bostic).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - DET 46(11:41 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to J.James to WAS 42 for 4 yards (R.Darby).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 48(12:22 - 3rd) D.Swift right tackle to WAS 46 for 2 yards (J.Bostic; D.Payne).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 20 - DET 26(12:53 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Swift to WAS 48 for 26 yards (K.Fuller). WAS-D.Everett was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - DET 26(13:32 - 3rd) D.Swift left end to DET 26 for no gain (J.Allen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 36(13:35 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to M.Hall (M.Sweat). PENALTY on DET-T.Decker Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DET 36 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - DET 28(14:22 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Amendola to DET 36 for 8 yards (J.Bostic).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. D.Swift right tackle to DET 28 for 3 yards (J.Bostic; C.Holcomb).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 32(0:01 - 2nd) A.Smith kneels to WAS 31 for -1 yards.
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) M.Prater kicks 57 yards from DET 35 to WAS 8. D.Johnson pushed ob at WAS 32 for 24 yards (M.Ford). DET-M.Ford was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - DET 35(0:13 - 2nd) M.Prater 53 yard field goal is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - DET 35(0:16 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - DET 39(0:38 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Jones to WAS 35 for 4 yards (K.Fuller).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 34(0:43 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Amendola to WAS 34 for 2 yards. D.Amendola pass short left to M.Jones to WAS 30 for 4 yards (D.Everett). PENALTY on DET-D.Amendola Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards enforced at WAS 34.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - DET 42(0:49 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Hall to WAS 36 for 6 yards (K.Curl).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 50(0:53 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson ran ob at WAS 42 for 8 yards (R.Darby).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 31(1:14 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Jones to 50 for 19 yards (D.Everett).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 33(1:21 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to DET 30 for 3 yards (J.Collins). FUMBLES (J.Collins) RECOVERED by DET-J.Collins at DET 31. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAS 38(1:28 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to L.Thomas pushed ob at DET 38 for no gain. PENALTY on DET-A.Bryant Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at DET 38 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAS 45(1:33 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to J.McKissic pushed ob at DET 38 for 7 yards (J.Tavai).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 49(1:58 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to S.Sims to DET 43 for 8 yards (J.Collins). FUMBLES (J.Collins) recovered by WAS-C.Sims at DET 45.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAS 48(2:02 - 2nd) J.McKissic right tackle to WAS 49 for 1 yard (R.Ragland).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAS 45(2:39 - 2nd) J.McKissic up the middle to WAS 48 for 3 yards (J.Kearse; R.Ragland).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 39(3:12 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to I.Wright to WAS 45 for 6 yards (J.Coleman; A.Oruwariye).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAS 29(3:40 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short middle to L.Thomas to WAS 39 for 10 yards (J.Collins; R.Okwara). DET-F.Herron was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 27(4:18 - 2nd) J.McKissic left tackle to WAS 29 for 2 yards (J.Kearse).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - WAS 23(5:08 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to J.McKissic to WAS 27 for 4 yards (J.Collins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAS 17(5:53 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin to WAS 23 for 6 yards (D.Trufant).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 16(6:33 - 2nd) A.Gibson left end to WAS 17 for 1 yard (F.Herron).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - DET 33(6:42 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 51 yards to WAS 16 Center-D.Muhlbach fair catch by S.Sims.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DET 33(6:47 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to M.Hall.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DET 33(7:26 - 2nd) D.Swift right end to DET 33 for no gain (J.Allen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 33(8:01 - 2nd) D.Swift right tackle to DET 33 for no gain (J.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - WAS 25(8:06 - 2nd) D.Hopkins 43 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WAS 25(8:12 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete deep right to J.McKissic.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - WAS 22(8:57 - 2nd) A.Gibson right end to DET 25 for -3 yards (J.Okudah).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 30(9:34 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short middle to J.McKissic to DET 22 for 8 yards (J.Collins).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 3 - WAS 43(10:18 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to C.Sims to DET 30 for 13 yards (J.Okudah) [E.Griffen].
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WAS 43(11:00 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to A.Gibson to DET 43 for no gain (J.Coleman).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 50(11:41 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to J.McKissic to DET 43 for 7 yards (T.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 50(11:47 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short middle to J.McKissic [D.Shelton].
|Kickoff
|(11:55 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 61 yards from DET 35 to WAS 4. D.Johnson pushed ob at 50 for 46 yards (D.Harmon).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:55 - 2nd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 10 - DET 27(12:01 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep left to M.Jones for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DET 27(12:06 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to T.Hockenson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 27(12:11 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to Q.Cephus.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - DET 31(12:50 - 2nd) A.Peterson right tackle to WAS 27 for 4 yards (C.Young D.Everett).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 40(13:22 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. M.Stafford pass short right to A.Peterson pushed ob at WAS 31 for 9 yards (J.Bostic).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 47(14:02 - 2nd) A.Peterson right tackle to WAS 40 for 13 yards (K.Curl; D.Everett).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - DET 12(14:13 - 2nd) T.Way punts 47 yards to DET 41 Center-N.Sundberg. D.Amendola to DET 47 for 6 yards (R.Anderson). WAS-R.Anderson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DET 12(14:18 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short middle to J.McKissic [R.Ragland].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - DET 10(15:00 - 2nd) A.Gibson right end to WAS 12 for 2 yards (J.Penisini E.Griffen).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 7(0:29 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to J.McKissic to WAS 10 for 3 yards (D.Trufant).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - DET 49(0:37 - 1st) J.Fox punts 42 yards to WAS 7 Center-D.Muhlbach fair catch by S.Sims.
|
4 & 4 - DET 44(0:37 - 1st) PENALTY on DET Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at WAS 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DET 44(0:44 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to M.Jones.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 46(1:24 - 1st) D.Swift left tackle to WAS 44 for 2 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 50(2:01 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to WAS 46 for 4 yards (K.Pierre-Louis).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - DET 41(2:37 - 1st) D.Swift up the middle to 50 for 9 yards (K.Fuller).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 40(3:10 - 1st) D.Swift right tackle to DET 41 for 1 yard (T.Settle).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - DET 17(3:20 - 1st) M.Stafford sacked at DET 17 for -8 yards (sack split by J.Bostic and K.Pierre-Louis). PENALTY on WAS-K.Pierre-Louis Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at DET 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(3:25 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to J.James.
|Kickoff
|(3:25 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - WAS 20(3:30 - 1st) D.Hopkins 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WAS 20(3:34 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to J.McKissic.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WAS 20(3:41 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to J.McKissic.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 22(4:04 - 1st) A.Gibson left end to DET 20 for 2 yards (J.Coleman; R.Okwara).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 49(4:47 - 1st) T.McLaurin right end to DET 22 for 27 yards (D.Harmon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAS 44(5:12 - 1st) A.Smith pass short middle to P.Barber to DET 49 for 7 yards (J.Kearse).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 38(5:52 - 1st) P.Barber left tackle to WAS 44 for 6 yards (J.Kearse).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAS 29(6:32 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to J.McKissic to WAS 38 for 9 yards (J.Collins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 26(7:06 - 1st) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 29 for 3 yards (J.Kearse).
|Kickoff
|(7:12 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 58 yards from DET 35 to WAS 7. D.Johnson to WAS 26 for 19 yards (C.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:12 - 1st) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 45(7:20 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep left to M.Hall for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on WAS-K.Fuller Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 29(7:56 - 1st) D.Swift up the middle to DET 45 for 16 yards (K.Curl).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 18(8:27 - 1st) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. D.Swift left end pushed ob at DET 29 for 11 yards (K.Fuller).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - DET 13(8:35 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to M.Jones to DET 18 for 5 yards (C.Holcomb). Penalty on WAS-C.Young Defensive Offside declined.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 8(9:04 - 1st) D.Swift right tackle to DET 13 for 5 yards (C.Holcomb).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 27 - WAS 38(9:12 - 1st) T.Way punts 30 yards to DET 8 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by D.Amendola.
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - WAS 24(9:58 - 1st) A.Smith sacked at DET 38 for -14 yards (R.Okwara).
|-10 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAS 14(10:42 - 1st) J.McKissic left end to DET 24 for -10 yards (R.Ragland).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 21(11:14 - 1st) A.Gibson left end to DET 14 for 7 yards (E.Griffen).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 40(11:51 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin pushed ob at DET 21 for 19 yards (D.Trufant).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAS 43(12:30 - 1st) A.Gibson up the middle to DET 40 for 3 yards (J.Collins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAS 47(13:12 - 1st) A.Gibson up the middle to DET 43 for 4 yards (R.Okwara).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 48(13:45 - 1st) A.Smith scrambles right end ran ob at DET 47 for 5 yards (D.Trufant).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAS 26(14:25 - 1st) A.Smith pass deep middle to I.Wright to WAS 48 for 22 yards (J.Collins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Barber up the middle to WAS 26 for 1 yard (J.Collins; A.Bryant).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone Touchback.
