Vikings-Bears Preview
CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bears are piling up losses, looking more like a team fading from contention in the NFC North than one poised to make a run at the division.
Despite the recent defeats, they insist they are not a beaten team.
The Bears get a chance to prove it in primetime and stop a three-game losing streak when they host the resurgent Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.
Chicago (5-4) has won four straight over the Vikings (3-5) and is 4-0 against them since coach Matt Nagy took over in 2018. The Bears have been particularly dominant at Soldier Field, winning 14 of 17 against Minnesota since the stadium reopened in 2003 following renovations.
But they are hardly looking good at the moment. They really haven't been since they kicked off the season.
Even when they were 5-1, the Bears weren't exactly stirring visions of a Super Bowl championship. Their offense has ranked among the worst in the NFL all year. And that hasn't changed much since quarterback Nick Foles replaced Mitchell Trubisky in a Week 3 win at Atlanta.
''Why would we pack it in?'' receiver Allen Robinson said. ''We're sitting second in our division, seven games left. There's no need to panic and pack it in at all. At the end of the day, we know the kind of players that we have on this offense.''
The past three games have been particularly tough for Chicago.
The Bears got dominated in a Monday night loss to the Rams in Los Angeles, then lost in overtime to New Orleans at Soldier Field. At Tennessee last week, the Bears didn't score until the fourth quarter, and two late touchdowns made a 24-17 loss look closer than it really was.
The Vikings, meanwhile, got tripped up in a 1-5 start that included one-point losses to Tennessee and Seattle. But wins over Green Bay and Detroit following a bye have them in contention.
They can thank Dalvin Cook. The NFL's rushing leader has 478 yards and six TDs from scrimmage over the past two weeks.
''Part of it is sticking to it and believing you can get some wins,'' coach Mike Zimmer said. ''I talked to them, I guess a few weeks ago: `Just believe.' You've got to believe that you're going to pull these games out, the ones we didn't win early.''
TIME TO GET GOING
Cook has just 86 yards on 34 carries in three career games against the Bears. Quarterback Kirk Cousins, since joining the Vikings in 2018, is 0-3 with just three touchdown passes, two interceptions and one lost fumble against the Bears with an average of 5.5 yards per attempt. The onus will be on Cousins and Cook along with offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak and an improving offensive line to buck this recent trend of struggles against the sturdy Chicago defense.
''They're definitely a good team. It's not something we can walk into and say, `Hey, this is going to be something that's easy.' We definitely give them a lot of respect, and we're going to have to make sure we game plan really well and get ready to go to work and try to get a win,'' left guard Dakota Dozier said.
NFC NORTH RUN
While the Vikings are wrapping up a three-game stretch against the NFC North, the Bears are beginning one. They have a bye next week, then visit Green Bay before hosting Detroit.
STEPPING UP
Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson has thrived in place of four-time Pro Bowl pick Anthony Barr, who's out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle. His promotion from a limited role to full-time player has yielded three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
''I don't know that anyone's playing at a higher level than Eric Wilson right now. That man's a walking turnover,'' linebacker Eric Kendricks said. ''I feel like he's coming into his own, definitely. He's already in his own.''
GETTING BETTER
The Vikings have used seven different rookies on defense. None of the cornerbacks available this week has played in more than the 21 games of NFL experience that Kris Boyd has. But there's been gradual improvement lately. The Vikings held Green Bay to 22 points and Detroit to 20 points in the past two games, their two lowest totals allowed of the season.
''I said this to some of the defensive coaches today, `We might be doing our best job coaching we've done, and we're still giving up 400 yards a game,''' Zimmer said. ''It's a work in progress, but I think some of these guys are getting better.''
ON CALL
Nagy announced Friday he is handing play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, at least for this game. It's not clear if the change is for one week or a permanent switch.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|11:12
|8:02
|1st Downs
|6
|6
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-4
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|112
|88
|Total Plays
|20
|18
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|22
|25
|Rush Attempts
|9
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|90
|63
|Comp. - Att.
|10-11
|8-12
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-46.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|8
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-8
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|90
|PASS YDS
|63
|
|22
|RUSH YDS
|25
|
|112
|TOTAL YDS
|88
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
9
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|10/11
|90
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 33 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Cook
|8
|22
|0
|5
|2
|
A. Mattison 25 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|4
|3
|33
|0
|23
|3
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|2
|2
|26
|1
|17
|8
|
K. Rudolph 82 TE
0
FPTS
|K. Rudolph
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|0
|
C. Beebe 12 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Beebe
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
C. Ham 30 FB
0
FPTS
|C. Ham
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
D. Cook 33 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Cook
|2
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Gladney 20 CB
|J. Gladney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 26 DB
|C. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Kendricks 54 MLB
|E. Kendricks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Boyd 29 DB
|K. Boyd
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 DE
|D. Wonnum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Harris 41 FS
|A. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Stephen 93 DT
|S. Stephen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Wilson 50 OLB
|E. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dye 45 LB
|T. Dye
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 SS
|H. Smith
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Bailey 5 K
1
FPTS
|D. Bailey
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Colquitt 2 P
|B. Colquitt
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
N. Foles 9 QB
0
FPTS
|N. Foles
|8/12
|63
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|6
|25
|0
|6
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Robinson 12 WR
4
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|4
|4
|44
|0
|24
|4
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|2
|
L. Miller RB
0
FPTS
|L. Miller
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
J. Graham 80 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Graham
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Miller 17 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Miller
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
|D. Trevathan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 92 DE
|B. Urban
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 97 DE
|M. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 39 FS
|E. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Skrine 24 CB
|B. Skrine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 38 SS
|T. Gipson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mingo 50 OLB
|B. Mingo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCullers-Sanders 75 DT
|D. McCullers-Sanders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
3
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/1
|23
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 32(10:46 - 2nd) Direct snap to C.Patterson. C.Patterson right tackle to CHI 38 for 6 yards (E.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHI 24(11:23 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Robinson to CHI 32 for 8 yards (J.Gladney).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 20(12:03 - 2nd) C.Patterson right end to CHI 24 for 4 yards (S.Stephen).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CHI 46(12:12 - 2nd) B.Colquitt punts 46 yards to end zone Center-A.Cutting Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - CHI 50(12:55 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to CHI 46 for 4 yards (J.Johnson).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 47(13:37 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to D.Cook to 50 for -3 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 47(14:22 - 2nd) D.Cook right tackle to CHI 47 for no gain (B.Urban).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHI 30(15:00 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to CHI 47 for 23 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 25(0:26 - 1st) D.Cook left guard to MIN 30 for 5 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(0:32 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to J.Jefferson [B.Nichols].
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - CHI 5(0:35 - 1st) C.Santos 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CHI 5(0:40 - 1st) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to A.Miller [H.Mata'afa].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 7(1:19 - 1st) C.Patterson left end to MIN 5 for 2 yards (D.Wonnum).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - CHI 7(1:23 - 1st) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to J.Graham [T.Dye].
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - CHI 16(1:55 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to C.Patterson pushed ob at MIN 7 for 9 yards (C.Jones) [H.Mata'afa].
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CHI 16(2:00 - 1st) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to J.Graham.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 19(2:40 - 1st) C.Patterson left guard to MIN 16 for 3 yards (A.Harris).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 43(2:50 - 1st) N.Foles pass deep left to A.Robinson ran ob at MIN 19 for 24 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 48(3:33 - 1st) C.Patterson left tackle to MIN 43 for 5 yards (T.Dye; E.Kendricks).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 47(4:14 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to A.Robinson to MIN 48 for 5 yards (C.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 44(4:43 - 1st) C.Whitehair to CHI 39 for -5 yards. FUMBLES recovered by CHI-N.Foles at CHI 39. N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney pushed ob at CHI 47 for 3 yards (J.Gladney).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 37(5:17 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to A.Robinson to CHI 44 for 7 yards (K.Boyd).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 30(5:48 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to L.Miller ran ob at CHI 37 for 7 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(6:29 - 1st) C.Patterson right end to CHI 30 for 5 yards (T.Dye; E.Wilson).
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:29 - 1st) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.Cutting Holder-B.Colquitt.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIN 17(6:34 - 1st) K.Cousins pass deep left to A.Thielen for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIN 23(7:06 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson ran ob at CHI 17 for 6 yards (J.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 24(7:41 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to CHI 23 for 1 yard (A.Hicks).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIN 36(8:20 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to C.Beebe to CHI 24 for 12 yards (D.Trevathan) [A.Hicks].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIN 38(9:00 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to CHI 36 for 2 yards (B.Mingo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 41(9:34 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to CHI 38 for 3 yards (A.Hicks; R.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 10 - CHI 27(9:43 - 1st) N.Foles pass deep middle intended for A.Miller INTERCEPTED by H.Smith at CHI 49. H.Smith to CHI 41 for 8 yards (C.Kmet).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 27(10:22 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to D.Mooney to CHI 27 for no gain (K.Boyd; A.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 40(10:35 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to K.Rudolph to CHI 28 for 12 yards (D.Trevathan). FUMBLES (D.Trevathan) RECOVERED by CHI-Ta.Gipson at CHI 27. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 40(11:08 - 1st) A.Mattison right guard to CHI 40 for no gain (D.McCullers; B.Urban).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIN 49(11:41 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen to CHI 40 for 9 yards (B.Skrine).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 49(12:28 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to CHI 49 for 2 yards (E.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 41(13:03 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to C.Ham to MIN 49 for 8 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 36(13:40 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 41 for 5 yards (A.Hicks).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - MIN 31(13:52 - 1st) PENALTY on CHI-D.Trevathan Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at MIN 31 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIN 29(14:28 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to D.Cook to MIN 31 for 2 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 29 for 4 yards (B.Urban).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
