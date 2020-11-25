|
|
|HOU
|DET
Texans-Lions Preview
DETROIT (AP) The Detroit Lions decided to give Matt Patricia another chance to coach this year and have chosen to stick with him during a shaky season.
So far.
Patricia may be running out of time, going into Detroit's annual home game on Thanksgiving against the Houston Texans.
The Lions (4-6) were shut out last week for the first time since 2009 and a loss to Houston (3-7) would make it difficult to do what ownership said was necessary, playing meaningful games in December.
''At the end of the day, everybody's job is in jeopardy,'' Lions safety Duron Harmon said. ''This is a production-based business. You win, you get a pat on the back, and you get job security. You lose, you don't have job security.''
The Texans, meanwhile, are closing out the season with an interim leader. They fired coach and general manager Bill O'Brien after an 0-4 start dropped him to 52-48 in six-plus seasons on the sideline.
Houston promoted 73-year-old Romeo Crennel to interim coach and he is 3-3, coming off a win over the New England Patriots.
Chances are, Patricia and Crennel may be out of work after the season.
''We could get together and cry in the same bucket because this is a tough business we're in,'' Crennel said.
The two coaches were together on Bill Belichick's staff in New England for one season in 2004, when Patricia was just getting started in the league and Crennel was about to become a first-time head coach in Cleveland.
WATT A GAME
The Texans have played on Thanksgiving once and it was one of J.J. Watt's best games. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had three sacks, five quarterback hits and defended two passes in Houston's 34-31 overtime win at Detroit in 2012.
''To be able to have the game that I had was really special for me,'' Watt said.
In last week's win, Watt became the first lineman in NFL history to defend four passes and have a tackle for a loss in the same game against the Patriots. He has defended 61 passes in his career, leading all linemen 2011.
''As disruptive of a player on the front as this league has seen in a long time,'' Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford said. ''Does a great job not only getting after the quarterback, but batting footballs down.''
SOUR SHUTOUT
The Lions failed to score in last week's 20-0 loss at Carolina and are glad they don't have to wait long to get back on the field.
''We have a bad taste in our mouth,'' tight end T.J. Hockenson said. ''We just want to go out and play.''
WATSON WATCH
Despite the loss of receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade several months ago, quarterback Deshaun Watson has the highest rating of his four-year career.
Watson had 344 yards passing and two touchdowns without an interception and ran for another score in the win over New England. In Watson's past five games, he has 11 touchdown passes without an interception.
''He is one of the tops in the league at playing quarterback and being able to get out of pressure and extend plays, run the ball,'' Patricia said. ''His arm strength is as strong as anybody in the league.''
STAYING STRONG
Detroit drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009 and he has endured a lot of losing, going 73-85-1 in 159 starts during the regular season and 0-3 in the playoffs.
Nothing, though, has beaten the upbeat attitude out of him publicly.
''It's a different way of living and a different way of going to work every day, but it's something that works best for me,'' Stafford said.
ON THE RUN
Houston gives up an NFL-high 159.3 yards rushing a game, but they limited the Patriots to 86 yards rushing.
Detroit is among the league's worst on the ground offensively, averaging just 95.4 yards rushing. While rookie D'Andre Swift was out with a concussion in last week's shutout loss at Carolina, Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson combined for just 35 yards rushing on 13 carries.
---
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|10:07
|10:18
|1st Downs
|10
|11
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|5
|6
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|1-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|116
|163
|Total Plays
|20
|21
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|48
|37
|Rush Attempts
|10
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|68
|126
|Comp. - Att.
|5-9
|7-8
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|15.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|2-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.5
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|43
|46
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-24
|2-46
|Int. - Returns
|1-19
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|68
|PASS YDS
|126
|
|
|48
|RUSH YDS
|37
|
|
|116
|TOTAL YDS
|163
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Watson 4 QB
16
FPTS
|D. Watson
|5/9
|70
|2
|0
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Watson 4 QB
16
FPTS
|D. Watson
|2
|23
|0
|12
|16
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|6
|22
|0
|8
|12
|
C. Prosise 24 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Prosise
|2
|3
|0
|4
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|3
|2
|47
|1
|33
|12
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
W. Fuller 15 WR
1
FPTS
|W. Fuller
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
C. Prosise 24 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Prosise
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|
K. Warring 81 TE
0
FPTS
|K. Warring
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Coutee 16 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Adams 50 LB
|T. Adams
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|2
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Johnson 32 CB
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Dunn 92 NT
|B. Dunn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Blacklock 90 DT
|R. Blacklock
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Murray 23 FS
|E. Murray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
2
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 9 P
|B. Anger
|2
|40.5
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Prosise 24 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Prosise
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
3
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|7/8
|126
|0
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Johnson 33 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|5
|24
|0
|8
|2
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
12
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|7
|8
|2
|4
|12
|
J. Williams RB
0
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
7
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|3
|3
|78
|0
|51
|7
|
K. Johnson 33 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|2
|2
|20
|0
|14
|2
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
1
FPTS
|Q. Cephus
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
M. Jones 11 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Jones
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
J. Cabinda 45 FB
0
FPTS
|J. Cabinda
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Collins 58 OLB
|J. Collins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
W. Harris 25 FS
|W. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelton 71 NT
|D. Shelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Trufant 23 CB
|D. Trufant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 32 SAF
|J. Kearse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ragland 59 ILB
|R. Ragland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Griffen DE
|E. Griffen
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 52 OLB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Penisini 91 DT
|J. Penisini
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 51 OLB
|J. Tavai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Okwara 95 DE
|R. Okwara
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 40 MLB
|J. Davis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
2
FPTS
|M. Prater
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 25(9:35 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Jones to DET 37 for 12 yards (T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(10:18 - 2nd) A.Peterson right end to DET 25 for no gain (Z.Cunningham).
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:18 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 20 - HOU 33(10:24 - 2nd) D.Watson pass deep left to D.Johnson for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 0(10:32 - 2nd) D.Watson pass deep left to W.Fuller for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on HOU-N.Martin Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DET 23 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 25(11:11 - 2nd) D.Johnson up the middle to DET 23 for 2 yards (E.Griffen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 29(11:54 - 2nd) D.Johnson up the middle to DET 25 for 4 yards (J.Penisini). DET-D.Shelton was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 34(12:26 - 2nd) D.Johnson up the middle to DET 29 for 5 yards (Ch.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 45(12:51 - 2nd) D.Watson scrambles right tackle to DET 34 for 11 yards (J.Tavai).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 41(12:56 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep left to W.Fuller. PENALTY on DET-D.Trufant Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards enforced at HOU 40 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(12:56 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 55 yards from DET 35 to HOU 10 out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:56 - 2nd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - DET 1(13:00 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. A.Peterson up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - DET 5(13:35 - 2nd) A.Peterson right tackle to HOU 1 for 4 yards (Z.Cunningham; T.Adams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - DET 5(13:42 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right [J.Watt]. PENALTY on HOU-Z.Cunningham Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at HOU 10 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 12(14:20 - 2nd) K.Johnson up the middle to HOU 10 for 2 yards (C.Watkins).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 26(14:50 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to K.Johnson pushed ob at HOU 12 for 14 yards (T.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - DET 27(15:00 - 2nd) K.Johnson up the middle to HOU 22 for 5 yards (B.Dunn T.Adams). Houston challenged the runner was down by contact ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Johnson up the middle to HOU 23 for 4 yards (B.Dunn T.Adams). FUMBLES (T.Adams) RECOVERED by HOU-B.Dunn at HOU 21.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 34(0:18 - 1st) K.Johnson right tackle to HOU 27 for 7 yards (C.Omenihu).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 50(0:55 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to Q.Cephus to HOU 34 for 16 yards (T.Adams).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 33(1:37 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to 50 for 17 yards (T.Adams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - DET 30(2:16 - 1st) K.Johnson right tackle to DET 33 for 3 yards (Z.Cunningham J.Watt).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 22(2:51 - 1st) K.Johnson up the middle to DET 30 for 8 yards (T.Adams).
|Kickoff
|(2:58 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 66 yards from HOU 35 to DET -1. J.Agnew to DET 22 for 23 yards (K.Crossen).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:58 - 1st) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 2(3:03 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to C.Prosise for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - HOU 1(3:37 - 1st) C.Prosise up the middle to DET 2 for -1 yards (D.Shelton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 0(3:43 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete deep left to D.Johnson. PENALTY on DET-R.Ragland Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards enforced at DET 16 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 30(4:24 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to D.Johnson to DET 16 for 14 yards (W.Harris R.Okwara).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 23(4:32 - 1st) J.Williams right tackle to DET 28 for 5 yards (T.Adams R.Blacklock). FUMBLES (T.Adams) touched at DET 28 RECOVERED by HOU-B.Roby at DET 30. B.Roby to DET 30 for no gain (O.Aboushi).
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to DET 0. J.Agnew to DET 23 for 23 yards (N.Hall; P.Kalambayi).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(4:38 - 1st) K.Fairbairn extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Penalty
|(4:38 - 1st) (Kick formation) PENALTY on HOU Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at DET 15 - No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(4:45 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left intended for J.Cabinda INTERCEPTED by J.Watt at DET 19. J.Watt for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - HOU 35(4:54 - 1st) B.Anger punts 40 yards to DET 25 Center-J.Weeks fair catch by J.Agnew.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - HOU 35(5:02 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to W.Fuller (D.Trufant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - HOU 35(5:06 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson (E.Griffen).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 45(5:31 - 1st) D.Johnson left end to DET 49 for 6 yards (J.Collins). PENALTY on HOU-P.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 45 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(6:15 - 1st) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 45 for 8 yards (J.Collins).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(6:54 - 1st) D.Watson scrambles up the middle to HOU 37 for 12 yards (R.Ragland).
|Kickoff
|(6:54 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:54 - 1st) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - DET 1(6:57 - 1st) A.Peterson right tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - DET 2(7:38 - 1st) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. A.Peterson left tackle to HOU 1 for 1 yard (J.Watt).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 2(7:43 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to M.Jones. PENALTY on HOU-B.Roby Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards enforced at HOU 17 - No Play. Penalty on HOU-J.Greenard Defensive Offside declined.
|+51 YD
|
2 & 4 - DET 32(8:35 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep right to T.Hockenson to HOU 17 for 51 yards (L.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 26(9:08 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to K.Johnson pushed ob at DET 32 for 6 yards (Ju.Reid).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - DET 16(9:54 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Hockenson to DET 26 for 10 yards (T.Adams E.Murray).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DET 16(10:35 - 1st) A.Peterson up the middle to DET 16 for no gain (Z.Cunningham).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 15(11:10 - 1st) A.Peterson up the middle to DET 16 for 1 yard (Z.Cunningham).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - HOU 44(11:18 - 1st) B.Anger punts 41 yards to DET 15 Center-J.Weeks fair catch by J.Agnew.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - HOU 46(12:04 - 1st) D.Watson sacked at HOU 44 for -2 yards (sack split by E.Griffen and J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOU 46(12:46 - 1st) D.Johnson left tackle to HOU 46 for no gain (J.Kearse).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 46(12:50 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to K.Warring [R.Okwara].
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(13:38 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks to HOU 46 for 11 yards (W.Harris).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - HOU 25(14:12 - 1st) D.Watson pass short middle to W.Fuller to HOU 35 for 10 yards (D.Trufant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - HOU 25(14:20 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete deep right to K.Coutee.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 22(14:54 - 1st) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 25 for 3 yards (J.Collins).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 67 yards from DET 35 to HOU -2. C.Prosise to HOU 22 for 24 yards (C.Moore).
