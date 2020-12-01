|
|
|BAL
|PIT
Ravens-Steelers Preview
PITTSBURGH (AP) Mike Tomlin isn't into hypotheticals. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach prefers to deal with what is happening, not what might happen.
This season, however, has challenged that approach. The unbeaten Steelers (10-0) are scheduled to host some semblance of the Baltimore Ravens (6-4) in a game already pushed back three times, first from Thanksgiving to last Sunday, then from last Sunday to Tuesday night, then from Tuesday to Wednesday. The game is the first NFL contest scheduled for a Wednesday since the 2012 season opener.
Assuming, of course, that they play. Hardly a given in a year when uncertainty and chaos is just one positive COVID-19 test away.
''It's day to day,'' Tomlin said. ''It's a sensitive situation.''
An ever-changing one too. The Ravens had more than a dozen players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Tuesday afternoon, a group that includes reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. The Steelers have COVID-19 issues of their own, with defensive end Stephon Tuitt and starting running back James Conner among the four players who will not play.
The NFL is making every attempt to keep the league on track to finish a 16-game season in 17 weeks; look for quarterback-less Denver's loss to New Orleans on Sunday as proof.
''We understand that every team is going through something like this,'' Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward said. ''Not to this extent, but we have to be ready for any situation. I think (Tomlin) has laid out the plan. It's up for us to follow it and it's up for us to bounce back with it.''
With a win, the Steelers would effectively eliminate Baltimore, the defending AFC North champions, from the division race. It would also keep Pittsburgh a game clear of reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City for the top seed in the conference - and the one bye available this season.
Yet the Steelers remain wary. The previous time they saw Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III, scheduled to start in place of Jackson, the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year guided Baltimore past Pittsburgh in the 2019 regular-season finale. Baltimore could also have its entire stable of running backs available if Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins both continue to test negative for COVID-19.
''They have a mobile quarterback who has beaten us this last time,'' Heyward said. ''Their defense is opportunistic, and they can be on long fields and have a kicker that can buy them out of any situation. I know we are dealing with a lot of uncertainly with guys going in and out, but we will deal with that when the time comes. We are ready for what they throw at us.''
If the pandemic offers both clubs a chance.
BACKUP BACKS
Conner's absence means Pittsburgh will have to rely on second-year back Benny Snell Jr. and rookie Anthony McFarland Jr., to help out quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Snell ran for 113 yards in a season-opening win over the New York Giants while filling in for an injured Conner, but has been largely unproductive since outside of short-yardage situations.
Snell has 82 yards on 38 carries and three touchdowns over Pittsburgh's past nine games. McFarland has been used sparingly since running for 42 yards in Week 3 against Houston.
TACKLING A PROBLEM
The Ravens had trouble bringing down Derrick Henry in an overtime loss on Nov. 22, and they didn't get any practice time to correct the situation because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the team.
So, they'll be working on muscle memory.
''Our guys know how to tackle, and we tackled, for most of the game, very, very well,'' coach John Harbaugh said in reviewing the Titans game. ''I think toward the end, we weren't able to finish it for whatever reason.
''We can tackle better in those situations, but it's not from a lack of knowing how to tackle or anything like that. It's not something that we need to be in pads every day to get ready to do in a game. So, we just need to do better in a game situation. These are professional players. They certainly know how to tackle. They wouldn't be on our team if they weren't good tacklers.''
SCHEDULE SHUFFLE
The ripple effect of postponing the game will linger well into the stretch run. The NFL moved both Pittsburgh and Baltimore's next games as a result of the delay. The Steelers will now host the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 7, with the Ravens hosting Dallas on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Assuming the Ravens and Steelers ultimately do make it onto the turf at Heinz Field, it means the NFL could potentially play a game on every day of the week this season. There are Saturday games scheduled for both Dec. 19 and Dec. 26 and Minnesota is slated to visit New Orleans on Christmas Day, which is a Friday.
---
AP Sports Writer David Ginsburg in Baltimore contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|15:54
|16:21
|1st Downs
|5
|10
|Rushing
|5
|0
|Passing
|0
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|110
|172
|Total Plays
|30
|36
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|99
|22
|Rush Attempts
|19
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|11
|150
|Comp. - Att.
|5-9
|17-28
|Yards Per Pass
|1.0
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-61
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-48.7
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|55
|60
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-44
|2-46
|Int. - Returns
|1-11
|1-14
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-3 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-3 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|11
|PASS YDS
|150
|
|
|99
|RUSH YDS
|22
|
|
|110
|TOTAL YDS
|172
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Griffin III 3 QB
1
FPTS
|R. Griffin III
|5/9
|22
|0
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Griffin III 3 QB
1
FPTS
|R. Griffin III
|5
|56
|0
|39
|1
|
J. Hill 43 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Hill
|6
|31
|0
|19
|3
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
7
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|8
|12
|1
|6
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Brown 15 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Brown
|3
|2
|12
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Hill 43 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Hill
|2
|2
|5
|0
|6
|3
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
J. Proche 11 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Proche
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Bryant 88 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Bryant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Willson 82 TE
0
FPTS
|L. Willson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Elliott 32 FS
|D. Elliott
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 48 ILB
|P. Queen
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 CB
|J. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Williams 38 CB
|T. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fort 58 LB
|L. Fort
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wolfe 95 DE
|D. Wolfe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 45 LB
|J. Ferguson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bowser 54 LB
|T. Bowser
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
1
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Koch 4 P
|S. Koch
|3
|48.7
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|22.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Proche 11 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Proche
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
4
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|17/28
|150
|0
|1
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Snell 24 RB
3
FPTS
|B. Snell
|6
|16
|0
|7
|3
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
1
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|2
|6
|0
|3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Ebron 85 TE
4
FPTS
|E. Ebron
|7
|5
|43
|0
|27
|4
|
B. Snell 24 RB
3
FPTS
|B. Snell
|3
|2
|26
|0
|13
|3
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|4
|1
|22
|0
|22
|2
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|7
|4
|21
|0
|7
|2
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
1
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
J. Smith-Schuster 19 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|4
|3
|13
|0
|11
|1
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
J. Washington 13 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Dupree 48 OLB
|B. Dupree
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Williamson ILB
|A. Williamson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Haden 23 CB
|J. Haden
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 28 CB
|M. Hilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DE
|C. Heyward
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Allen 27 SAF
|M. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 22 CB
|S. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Alualu 94 NT
|T. Alualu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wormley 95 NT
|C. Wormley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 LB
|A. Highsmith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Williams 98 ILB
|V. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
6
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|2/2
|27
|0/1
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Berry 4 P
|J. Berry
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|23.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - PIT 37(13:31 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to C.Claypool (M.Peters).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - PIT 37(13:34 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster. Coverage 29-Williams.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 42(14:06 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson to BAL 37 for 5 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 45(14:45 - 3rd) B.Snell left guard to BAL 42 for 3 yards (T.Bowser; C.Clark).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 45(14:51 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to C.Claypool (M.Humphrey). PENALTY on BAL-M.Humphrey Defensive Pass Interference 36 yards enforced at PIT 19 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 62 yards from BAL 35 to PIT 3. R.McCloud to PIT 29 for 26 yards (T.Williams; A.Levine). PENALTY on PIT-O.Adeniyi Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BAL 1(0:03 - 2nd) R.Griffin pass incomplete short right to L.Willson (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BAL 1(0:26 - 2nd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. G.Edwards up the middle to PIT 1 for no gain (C.Wormley V.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - BAL 4(0:37 - 2nd) J.Hill right guard to PIT 1 for 3 yards (M.Hilton).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAL 23(1:08 - 2nd) J.Hill right tackle to PIT 4 for 19 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 24(1:53 - 2nd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. J.Hill right tackle to PIT 23 for 1 yard (T.Alualu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 24(1:57 - 2nd) R.Griffin pass incomplete deep right to M.Brown. Coverage by 90-Watt Pressure by 97-Heyward.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 28(2:03 - 2nd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. R.Griffin right end ran ob at PIT 24 for 4 yards (A.Williamson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BAL 33(2:14 - 2nd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. PENALTY on PIT Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at PIT 33 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 37(2:58 - 2nd) G.Edwards up the middle to PIT 33 for 4 yards (R.Spillane).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 11 - BAL 24(3:47 - 2nd) R.Griffin right guard to PIT 37 for 39 yards (J.Haden).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BAL 24(3:50 - 2nd) R.Griffin pass incomplete short middle to D.Bryant.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(4:27 - 2nd) G.Edwards right guard to BAL 24 for -1 yards (B.Dupree).
|Kickoff
|(4:27 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - PIT 9(4:30 - 2nd) C.Boswell 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PIT 9(4:33 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to E.Ebron.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PIT 9(4:36 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to J.Washington (M.Humphrey).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - PIT 8(5:20 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to BAL 9 for -1 yards (C.Clark).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - PIT 21(6:06 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to B.Snell to BAL 8 for 13 yards (T.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 29(6:41 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to R.McCloud pushed ob at BAL 21 for 8 yards (T.Williams).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - PIT 49(7:21 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep right to C.Claypool to BAL 29 for 22 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 49(7:25 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson [T.Williams].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 49(7:28 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson. Coverage 36-Clark.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 42(8:09 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 49 for 7 yards (P.Queen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 38(8:37 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson pushed ob at PIT 42 for 4 yards (M.Peters).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - PIT 33(9:07 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson to PIT 38 for 5 yards (M.Peters).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 26(9:41 - 2nd) B.Snell left guard to PIT 33 for 7 yards (P.Queen; J.Ferguson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BAL 28(9:48 - 2nd) S.Koch punts 46 yards to PIT 26 Center-N.Moore fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - BAL 31(10:25 - 2nd) R.Griffin sacked at BAL 28 for -3 yards (T.Watt).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAL 24(11:09 - 2nd) R.Griffin pass short middle to M.Brown to BAL 31 for 7 yards (R.Spillane).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(11:50 - 2nd) J.Hill right tackle to BAL 24 for -1 yards (J.Haden T.Watt).
|Kickoff
|(11:50 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - PIT 7(11:52 - 2nd) C.Boswell 25 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PIT 7(11:55 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson. Coverage 44-Humphrey.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PIT 7(11:59 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to C.Claypool (M.Humphrey).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 5 - PIT 5(12:43 - 2nd) K.Dotson reported in as eligible. B.Snell up the middle to BAL 7 for -2 yards (D.Wolfe C.Clark).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - PIT 16(13:26 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to BAL 5 for 11 yards (M.Humphrey; P.Queen). BAL-J.Smith was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 22(14:02 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to BAL 16 for 6 yards (J.Smith).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 49(14:23 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to E.Ebron to BAL 22 for 27 yards (D.Elliott). BAL-D.Elliott was injured during the play. BAL-D.Wolfe was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 48(15:00 - 2nd) A.McFarland left guard to BAL 49 for 3 yards (L.Fort).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 31(0:12 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to A.McFarland pushed ob at PIT 48 for 17 yards (J.Smith) [T.Bowser].
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - PIT 28(0:49 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 31 for 3 yards (L.Fort).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 25(1:32 - 1st) A.McFarland right tackle to PIT 28 for 3 yards (D.Elliott C.Clark).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 20(2:03 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to E.Ebron to PIT 25 for 5 yards (P.Queen).
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to PIT 0. R.McCloud to PIT 20 for 20 yards (M.Boykin).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:07 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-N.Moore Holder-S.Koch.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 1(2:12 - 1st) G.Edwards up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - BAL 4(2:58 - 1st) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. J.Hill right guard to PIT 1 for 3 yards (R.Spillane T.Watt).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 15(3:46 - 1st) R.Griffin right end to PIT 4 for 11 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAL 21(4:31 - 1st) R.Griffin pass short left to J.Hill to PIT 15 for 6 yards (R.Spillane).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAL 16(4:31 - 1st) PENALTY on BAL-B.Bredeson False Start 5 yards enforced at PIT 16 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - BAL 26(4:41 - 1st) S.Koch punts 58 yards to PIT 16 Center-N.Moore. R.McCloud to PIT 16 for no gain (D.Harris). FUMBLES (D.Harris) RECOVERED by BAL-A.Levine at PIT 16.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 23 - BAL 20(5:15 - 1st) J.Hill right tackle to BAL 26 for 6 yards (M.Allen).
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - BAL 28(6:00 - 1st) R.Griffin sacked at BAL 20 for -8 yards (C.Heyward).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - BAL 23(6:35 - 1st) R.Griffin pass short left to D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 28 for 5 yards (C.Sutton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 33(6:54 - 1st) R.Griffin scrambles left end ran ob at BAL 39 for 6 yards (S.Nelson). PENALTY on BAL-D.Fluker Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at BAL 33 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 50 yards from PIT 35 to BAL 15. D.Duvernay to BAL 33 for 18 yards (M.Allen; J.Dangerfield).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(6:57 - 1st) C.Boswell extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Int
|
3 & 4 - BAL 12(7:04 - 1st) R.Griffin pass short right intended for J.Proche INTERCEPTED by J.Haden [T.Watt] at BAL 14. J.Haden for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 7(7:41 - 1st) R.Griffin right end pushed ob at BAL 12 for 5 yards (A.Williamson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 6(8:22 - 1st) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. G.Edwards right guard to BAL 7 for 1 yard (B.Dupree T.Watt).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
4 & 1 - PIT 1(8:32 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle intended for B.Snell INTERCEPTED by T.Bowser [J.Ferguson] at BAL -5. T.Bowser to BAL 6 for 11 yards (M.Feiler).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - PIT 5(9:18 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to BAL 1 for 4 yards (D.Elliott).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 6(9:59 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to BAL 5 for 1 yard (C.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - PIT 7(10:26 - 1st) B.Snell right end pushed ob at BAL 6 for 1 yard (P.Queen).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - PIT 20(10:59 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to B.Snell pushed ob at BAL 7 for 13 yards (C.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 22(11:40 - 1st) B.Snell left tackle to BAL 20 for 2 yards (C.Clark).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PIT 23(11:53 - 1st) J.Berry punts 42 yards to BAL 35 Center-K.Canaday. J.Proche to BAL 35 for no gain (O.Adeniyi). PENALTY on BAL-A.Levine Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at BAL 35.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PIT 23(11:57 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to E.Ebron [T.Bowser].
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PIT 23(12:02 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool (M.Peters).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 18(12:42 - 1st) B.Snell up the middle to PIT 23 for 5 yards (D.Wolfe; C.Clark).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BAL 40(12:50 - 1st) S.Koch punts 42 yards to PIT 18 Center-N.Moore fair catch by R.McCloud.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAL 41(13:34 - 1st) R.Griffin pass short left to J.Hill to BAL 40 for -1 yards (S.Nelson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAL 40(14:17 - 1st) G.Edwards left tackle to BAL 41 for 1 yard (B.Dupree).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 35(14:55 - 1st) R.Griffin pass short left to M.Brown to BAL 40 for 5 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 56 yards from PIT 35 to BAL 9. D.Duvernay to BAL 35 for 26 yards (J.Pierre; A.Highsmith).
