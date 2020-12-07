|
|
|DAL
|BAL
Cowboys-Ravens Preview
Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant has provided depth and experience at wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens following his return from a two-year hiatus.
His numbers have thus far been lackluster, a word that also sums up the way Dallas and Baltimore have played recently heading into a Tuesday night matchup between teams struggling to remain in the playoff picture.
The Cowboys (3-8) have dropped five of six, yet they've still got a shot at the postseason because the NFC East is awful. The Ravens (6-5) have lost three in a row, but hope to rebound behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after missing last week's loss to Pittsburgh.
An outbreak of COVID-19 among the Ravens pushed the Pittsburgh game back six days and forced the NFL to move the Dallas-Baltimore game from last Thursday.
Bryant scored 73 touchdowns over eight strong seasons for Dallas before being released in April 2018. He hoped to catch on with New Orleans, but tore his Achilles tendon soon after signing and remained inactive before joining Baltimore's practice squad in late October.
Promoted to the 53-man roster soon after that, the 32-year-old Bryant has been a mentor in the locker room and contributed four catches for 28 yards in three games (all against Tennessee on Nov. 22).
Once there was a time when Bryant would make no secret of his displeasure of playing a major role. Now he's content just to be part of the offense.
''I'm grateful and I'm thankful just to be in the locker room and be able to talk football, especially with some of these young guys,'' Bryant said. ''To just teach, I think that's cool. I've been having fun with just doing that alone, and at the same time, getting myself prepared for any situation.''
There are no hard feelings between Bryant and his former team.
''Dez is an eternal light of positiveness for our game,'' Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. ''I couldn't be happier to see him on the field. Now, I'm going to be a little worried because I do know how that rascal can get up there and get a ball.''
Bryant called his 2018 release by Jones ''water under the bridge,'' adding, ''I'm thankful that he drafted me and gave me the opportunity to play for his franchise. But I'm here now. I'm excited to be a Baltimore Raven. I'm looking forward to going up against those guys on Tuesday.''
Social distancing aside, there are sure to be plenty of fist-bumps and maybe even hugs before and after the game.
''One of my favorite teammates of all time. Even better player,'' Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott said. ''It's definitely great to see him getting his shot again. I wish him the best.''
EMOTIONAL WRINGER
The Cowboys went without a game for 12 days coming off their Thanksgiving loss to Washington because of Baltimore's virus issues. It could hardly be called a break, though.
Dallas strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul died at a hospital a day after collapsing in the team's weight room. The Cowboys had to play Washington about 24 hours after Paul's death, losing 41-16.
''I think it will be great for us to get out there and play and compete,'' coach Mike McCarthy said. ''Anytime you go through personal tragedy like this, it's important to keep stepping forward as a team and as individuals.''
STRENGTH VS WEAKNESS
The Ravens have run for at least 100 yards in 34 straight games, the third-longest run in NFL history. Jackson leads the charge, and this week he will be backed by Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, who weren't ready to face Pittsburgh after a stay on the COVID-19 list.
Dallas came into Week 13 ranked last in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing an average of 156.4 yards per game.
THE OTHER 88
Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb leads NFL rookies with 53 catches and is third with 650 yards. Jones insisted that Lamb wear No. 88, the same number Bryant sported with Dallas.
''Very prestigious number. Grateful to put that number on my back every Sunday and every day at practice,'' Lamb said. ''For me to go against a guy I actually watched growing up excel in this jersey number is a huge honor on my end.''
TENNIS, ANYONE?
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence leads Dallas with 24 QB pressures and is second to Aldon Smith with 4 1/2 sacks, but the only numbers he really cares about are the 3 and 8 the Cowboys are carrying in the standings.
''I'm not doing good unless we're winning,'' Lawrence said. ''I don't go out there for the glory of stats. I go out there for the glory of a win and the achievement that I make with my teammates. If I wanted to worry about my stats, I'd go play tennis.''
AP Sports Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed to this story.
A. Dalton
14 QB
261 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 2 RuYds
|
20
FPTS
|
L. Jackson
8 QB
107 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 94 RuYds, RuTD
|
29
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:56
|27:34
|1st Downs
|27
|19
|Rushing
|7
|16
|Passing
|19
|2
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|352
|401
|Total Plays
|72
|54
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|99
|294
|Rush Attempts
|27
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|7.9
|Net Yards Passing
|253
|107
|Comp. - Att.
|29-44
|12-17
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-58
|4-23
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-47.0
|1-34.0
|Return Yards
|129
|28
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-126
|1-28
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|1-4 -25%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|253
|PASS YDS
|107
|
|99
|RUSH YDS
|294
|
|352
|TOTAL YDS
|401
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
20
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|29/44
|261
|2
|1
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
8
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|18
|77
|0
|14
|8
|
A. Cooper 19 WR
11
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|1
|10
|0
|10
|11
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|7
|10
|0
|3
|1
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
20
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|1
|2
|0
|2
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
12
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|9
|5
|62
|1
|13
|12
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|8
|6
|46
|0
|14
|4
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
4
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|4
|4
|44
|0
|19
|4
|
A. Cooper 19 WR
11
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|9
|5
|43
|1
|13
|11
|
N. Brown 85 WR
4
FPTS
|N. Brown
|3
|3
|40
|0
|19
|4
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
8
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|6
|4
|18
|0
|12
|8
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
B. Bell 80 TE
0
FPTS
|B. Bell
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Smith 54 MLB
|J. Smith
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thompson 23 SS
|D. Thompson
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Lewis 26 CB
|J. Lewis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Awuzie 24 CB
|C. Awuzie
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 FS
|X. Woods
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hamilton 79 DT
|J. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robinson 38 CB
|R. Robinson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 58 DE
|A. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 DT
|A. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 2 K
5
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/4
|31
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Niswander 1 P
|H. Niswander
|1
|47.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|4
|31.5
|66
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
29
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|12/17
|107
|2
|1
|29
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
10
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|7
|101
|0
|36
|10
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
29
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|13
|94
|1
|37
|29
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|11
|71
|1
|30
|13
|
M. Ingram 21 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|6
|28
|0
|7
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Brown 15 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Brown
|8
|5
|39
|1
|20
|9
|
M. Boykin 80 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Boykin
|3
|1
|38
|1
|38
|9
|
L. Willson 82 TE
1
FPTS
|L. Willson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
1
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|2
|2
|11
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Hill 43 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Hill
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
M. Ingram 21 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Elliott 32 FS
|D. Elliott
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Averett 23 CB
|A. Averett
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. McPhee 90 OLB
|P. McPhee
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wolfe 95 DE
|D. Wolfe
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 48 ILB
|P. Queen
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
L. Fort 58 OLB
|L. Fort
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 33 CB
|D. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bowser 54 LB
|T. Bowser
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 45 LB
|J. Ferguson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 OLB
|M. Harrison
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 53 DE
|J. Ward
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Williams 98 DT
|B. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
10
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|2/3
|35
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Koch 4 P
|S. Koch
|1
|34.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - DAL 43(1:30 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - DAL 43(1:32 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to A.Cooper.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DAL 48(1:32 - 4th) PENALTY on DAL-D.Schultz False Start 5 yards enforced at DAL 48 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 36(1:37 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Gallup pushed ob at DAL 48 for 12 yards (A.Averett).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - DAL 28(2:00 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Cooper to DAL 36 for 8 yards (C.Board).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(2:08 - 4th) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 28 for 3 yards (D.Wolfe).
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 60 yards from BAL 40 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:08 - 4th) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch. PENALTY on DAL-C.Goodwin Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced between downs.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAL 5(2:12 - 4th) J.Dobbins right tackle for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - BAL 8(2:58 - 4th) L.Jackson left end to DAL 5 for 3 yards (Ra.Robinson).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 32(3:40 - 4th) M.Skura reported in as eligible. G.Edwards right end to DAL 8 for 24 yards (D.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAL 37(3:45 - 4th) M.Ingram right end to DAL 32 for 5 yards (L.Vander Esch D.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BAL 37(3:53 - 4th) M.Skura reported in as eligible. L.Jackson left tackle to DAL 37 for no gain (D.Armstrong).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 44(3:58 - 4th) G.Edwards right guard to DAL 37 for 7 yards (D.Armstrong).
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks onside 9 yards from DAL 35 to DAL 44. J.Proche (didn't try to advance) to DAL 44 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:59 - 4th) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - DAL 2(4:04 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Cooper for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - DAL 2(4:35 - 4th) E.Elliott right guard to BAL 2 for no gain (B.Williams; C.Clark).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - DAL 1(5:05 - 4th) E.Elliott right guard to BAL 2 for -1 yards (L.Fort D.Wolfe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - DAL 1(5:27 - 4th) E.Elliott left guard to BAL 1 for no gain (L.Fort D.Wolfe).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - DAL 0(5:31 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to C.Wilson (C.Clark). PENALTY on BAL-C.Clark Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards enforced at BAL 4 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - DAL 4(5:38 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to A.Cooper (A.Averett).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 16(6:07 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to E.Elliott to BAL 4 for 12 yards (D.Elliott).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 35(6:39 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to D.Schultz pushed ob at BAL 16 for 19 yards (D.Elliott).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 46(7:05 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to N.Brown to BAL 35 for 19 yards (A.Averett). BAL-M.Humphrey was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - DAL 42(7:34 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short middle to E.Elliott to DAL 46 for 4 yards (M.Humphrey) [J.Ward].
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 36(7:48 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to D.Schultz pushed ob at DAL 42 for 6 yards (T.Bowser) [J.Ward].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 36(7:52 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to E.Elliott [J.Ward].
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(8:15 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Gallup ran ob at DAL 36 for 11 yards.
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - BAL 4(8:18 - 4th) J.Tucker 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAL 4(8:25 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Boykin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BAL 4(9:09 - 4th) J.Dobbins right guard to DAL 4 for no gain (N.Gallimore).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - BAL 6(9:54 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to P.Ricard to DAL 4 for 2 yards (D.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAL 11(10:40 - 4th) M.Ingram right end to DAL 6 for 5 yards (C.Awuzie; J.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 17(11:21 - 4th) M.Ingram right end to DAL 11 for 6 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAL 21(11:58 - 4th) L.Jackson scrambles left end ran ob at DAL 17 for 4 yards (J.Smith).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 19(12:36 - 4th) J.Dobbins left end to DAL 21 for -2 yards (D.Armstrong Ra.Robinson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 28(13:11 - 4th) L.Jackson left end to DAL 19 for 9 yards (X.Woods; Ra.Robinson).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 49(13:47 - 4th) G.Edwards right end to DAL 28 for 21 yards (J.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 42(14:14 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to P.Ricard ran ob at DAL 49 for 9 yards (X.Woods).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - BAL 34(14:18 - 4th) G.Zuerlein 52 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - BAL 26(15:00 - 4th) A.Dalton sacked at BAL 34 for -8 yards (J.Ward).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 29(0:20 - 3rd) T.Pollard right end to BAL 26 for 3 yards (C.Campbell L.Fort).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 29(0:25 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to E.Elliott (L.Fort).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - DAL 38(1:05 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short middle to N.Brown to BAL 29 for 9 yards (P.McPhee).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 41(1:43 - 3rd) E.Elliott left end to BAL 38 for 3 yards (B.Williams; D.Wolfe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 41(1:48 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 46(2:27 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Cooper to BAL 41 for 13 yards (A.Averett).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 33(2:59 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Gallup pushed ob at DAL 46 for 13 yards (C.Clark; M.Harrison).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - DAL 31(3:33 - 3rd) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 33 for 2 yards (T.Bowser; P.McPhee).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - DAL 25(3:59 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to E.Elliott ran ob at DAL 31 for 6 yards (M.Peters).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 22(4:36 - 3rd) E.Elliott right end to DAL 25 for 3 yards (J.Ferguson).
|Kickoff
|(4:40 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to DAL 0. T.Pollard to DAL 22 for 22 yards (J.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:40 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(4:47 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass deep left to M.Brown for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAL 34(5:28 - 3rd) L.Jackson scrambles right tackle to DAL 20 for 14 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - BAL 29(5:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAL-J.Hill False Start 5 yards enforced at DAL 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BAL 29(5:31 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Brown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 34(6:07 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left guard to DAL 29 for 5 yards (J.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAL 39(6:47 - 3rd) J.Dobbins right end to DAL 34 for 5 yards (J.Smith; N.Gallimore).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 46(7:23 - 3rd) J.Dobbins up the middle to DAL 39 for 7 yards (J.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAL 47(8:00 - 3rd) L.Jackson scrambles right end ran ob at DAL 46 for 7 yards (X.Woods).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAL 45(8:41 - 3rd) L.Jackson right guard to BAL 47 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 43(9:07 - 3rd) M.Skura reported in as eligible. M.Ingram right guard to BAL 45 for 2 yards (N.Gallimore). BAL-P.Ricard was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - DAL 35(9:11 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein 53 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - DAL 35(9:16 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to M.Gallup.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DAL 35(9:26 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 37(10:01 - 3rd) T.Pollard right end to BAL 35 for 2 yards (J.Ellis; L.Fort).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - DAL 39(10:43 - 3rd) A.Dalton up the middle to BAL 37 for 2 yards (P.McPhee).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - DAL 41(11:23 - 3rd) T.Pollard left tackle to BAL 39 for 2 yards (T.Bowser; D.Wolfe).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - DAL 45(12:06 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to D.Schultz to BAL 41 for 4 yards (P.Queen).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 48(12:41 - 3rd) E.Elliott right tackle to BAL 45 for 3 yards (P.Queen; D.Wolfe).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 38(13:22 - 3rd) E.Elliott right tackle to BAL 48 for 14 yards (C.Clark; A.Averett).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BAL 38(13:29 - 3rd) S.Koch punts 34 yards to DAL 28 Center-M.Cox fair catch by C.Lamb. PENALTY on BAL-C.Board Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DAL 28.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAL 38(13:34 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Boykin.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 36(14:19 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay to BAL 38 for 2 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 32(14:54 - 3rd) G.Edwards left guard to BAL 36 for 4 yards (L.Vander Esch; A.Woods).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 61 yards from DAL 35 to BAL 4. D.Duvernay to BAL 32 for 28 yards (J.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - DAL 45(0:07 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep middle.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - DAL 45(0:13 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to C.Lamb [C.Board].
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - DAL 50(0:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL-A.Cooper False Start 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - DAL 50(0:17 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 41(0:23 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Cooper to 50 for 9 yards (A.Averett).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - DAL 26(0:30 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to D.Schultz to DAL 41 for 15 yards (A.Averett).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 20(0:36 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Lamb ran ob at DAL 26 for 6 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 10(0:42 - 2nd) E.Elliott right end ran ob at DAL 20 for 10 yards (M.Peters).
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 68 yards from BAL 35 to DAL -3. T.Pollard to DAL 26 for 29 yards (D.Harris). PENALTY on DAL-J.March Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DAL 20.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BAL 17(0:50 - 2nd) J.Tucker 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BAL 17(0:54 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to M.Brown. Penalty on BAL Illegal Formation declined.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAL 21(1:02 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Brown ran ob at DAL 17 for 4 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(1:46 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right end to DAL 21 for -1 yards (J.Lewis).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 50(1:53 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left end ran ob at DAL 20 for 30 yards (D.Thompson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - BAL 50(1:57 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to L.Willson. PENALTY on DAL-X.Woods Defensive Pass Interference 18 yards enforced at BAL 32 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 30(2:02 - 2nd) L.Jackson left end ran ob at BAL 32 for 2 yards (J.Lewis).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - DAL 22(2:06 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 40 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|
4 & 4 - DAL(2:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at BAL 17 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - DAL 23(3:06 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to T.Pollard pushed ob at BAL 17 for 6 yards (M.Peters).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DAL 23(3:10 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to M.Gallup.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 23(3:43 - 2nd) T.Pollard left guard to BAL 23 for no gain (P.McPhee).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - DAL 36(4:25 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to M.Gallup to BAL 23 for 13 yards (P.Queen).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 35(5:06 - 2nd) T.Pollard left guard to BAL 36 for -1 yards (D.Wolfe).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - DAL 47(5:37 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to N.Brown ran ob at BAL 35 for 12 yards (M.Peters).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DAL 47(5:45 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to A.Cooper.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 50(6:23 - 2nd) E.Elliott left guard to BAL 47 for 3 yards (C.Clark; P.Queen).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 40(6:57 - 2nd) A.Cooper left end ran ob at 50 for 10 yards (D.Elliott). End around play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 27(7:31 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 40 for 13 yards (D.Elliott).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(8:08 - 2nd) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 27 for 2 yards (D.Wolfe).
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - DAL 37(8:20 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle intended for A.Cooper INTERCEPTED by P.Queen (B.Williams) at DAL 38. P.Queen to DAL 38 for no gain (J.Looney).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 26(8:53 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Cooper to DAL 37 for 11 yards (D.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - BAL 18(8:57 - 2nd) J.Tucker 36 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|
4 & 4 - BAL(9:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL-B.Bozeman False Start 5 yards enforced at DAL 13 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAL 17(9:53 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Hill pushed ob at DAL 13 for 4 yards (C.Awuzie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAL 17(10:40 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right end to DAL 17 for no gain (J.Lewis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 19(11:14 - 2nd) M.Skura reported in as eligible. G.Edwards left guard to DAL 17 for 2 yards (J.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 26(11:48 - 2nd) M.Ingram right guard to DAL 19 for 7 yards (J.Hamilton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 30(12:26 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left tackle to DAL 26 for 4 yards (D.Armstrong; J.Smith).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 34(13:08 - 2nd) G.Edwards left guard to DAL 30 for 36 yards (D.Thompson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 26(13:42 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Brown to BAL 34 for 8 yards (J.Lewis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(14:19 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles right tackle to BAL 26 for 1 yard (J.Hamilton).
|Kickoff
|(14:19 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:19 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 13(14:25 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Gallup for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on BAL-M.Humphrey Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 14(15:00 - 2nd) T.Pollard left guard to BAL 13 for 1 yard (M.Humphrey).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 28(0:13 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Lamb ran ob at BAL 14 for 14 yards (D.Elliott).
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 59 yards from BAL 35 to DAL 6. T.Pollard to BAL 28 for 66 yards (K.Welch).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:25 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|+37 YD
|
4 & 2 - BAL 37(0:31 - 1st) L.Jackson up the middle for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 14 - BAL 49(1:15 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to L.Willson to DAL 37 for 12 yards (X.Woods J.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 18 - BAL 47(1:42 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Brown pushed ob at DAL 49 for 4 yards (J.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 45(2:25 - 1st) L.Jackson FUMBLES (Aborted) at 50 recovered by BAL-J.Dobbins at BAL 47.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 37(3:01 - 1st) M.Skura reported in as eligible. J.Dobbins right end to DAL 45 for 18 yards (D.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAL 32(3:47 - 1st) L.Jackson right end to BAL 37 for 5 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(4:21 - 1st) G.Edwards left guard to BAL 32 for 7 yards (J.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - DAL 13(4:24 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DAL 13(4:29 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 17(5:06 - 1st) E.Elliott right guard to BAL 13 for 4 yards (P.Queen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 19(5:42 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short middle to B.Bell to BAL 17 for 2 yards (M.Harrison).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 32(6:17 - 1st) E.Elliott right guard to BAL 19 for 13 yards (C.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 34(7:03 - 1st) E.Elliott right guard to BAL 32 for 2 yards (P.McPhee).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 6 - BAL 33(7:11 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle intended for M.Brown INTERCEPTED by D.Thompson at BAL 37. D.Thompson to BAL 34 for 3 yards (J.Hill).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 30(7:55 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Brown to BAL 33 for 3 yards (J.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 29(8:42 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Ingram to BAL 30 for 1 yard (L.Vander Esch).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 19(9:22 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles right end to BAL 29 for 10 yards (J.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 16(9:57 - 1st) M.Ingram right guard to BAL 19 for 3 yards (L.Vander Esch; N.Gallimore).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - DAL 37(10:04 - 1st) H.Niswander punts 47 yards to BAL 16 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by J.Proche.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 24 - DAL 28(10:26 - 1st) E.Elliott right end ran ob at DAL 37 for 9 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
|No Gain
|
2 & 24 - DAL 28(11:01 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Lamb to DAL 28 for no gain (M.Peters).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 20 - DAL 32(11:40 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to E.Elliott to DAL 28 for -4 yards (L.Fort).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DAL 47(12:09 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to T.Pollard pushed ob at BAL 47 for 11 yards (P.Queen). PENALTY on DAL-C.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DAL 42 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - DAL 40(12:43 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 42 for 2 yards (D.Wolfe; J.Ellis).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 31(13:17 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 40 for 9 yards (D.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - DAL 27(13:44 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Lamb pushed ob at DAL 31 for 4 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - DAL 20(14:22 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 27 for 7 yards (D.Elliott).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 19(14:54 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 20 for 1 yard (C.Campbell).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 61 yards from BAL 35 to DAL 4. T.Pollard to DAL 19 for 15 yards (C.Board).
