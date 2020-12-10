|
|
|ARI
|NYG
Cardinals-Giants Preview
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants are doing something they haven't managed in a few years. They're playing games in December with a chance to get into the playoffs.
Only the teams are heading in different directions going into Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium.
The NFC East-leading Giants (5-7) are riding a four-game winning streak in attempting to become the NFL's first time to start winless in five and make the playoffs. It would be their first postseason appearance since 2016, and only their second since 2011.
The Cardinals (6-6) have lost three straight and four of five in seeing their hopes dim for their first postseason berth since 2015.
''We've got four games left, and each game is crucial,'' Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said. ''We know that; everyone knows that. We understand that it's a 1-0 mentality, and we've got to win.''
Arizona is catching a break with its schedule. After this week, it will have home games against Philadelphia (3-8-1) and San Francisco (5-7) before a regular-season finale at the Rams (8-4).
''It's been a couple years since we've played meaningful games in December, and that's what everybody starts the season trying to do,'' Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said.
The Giants and rookie coach Joe Judge face a tougher road to the playoffs. After Arizona, they have a home game with Cleveland (9-3), a road game at Baltimore (7-5), and a home game against Dallas (3-9).
Quarterback Daniel Jones, who missed last week's win over Seattle with a hamstring injury, is hoping to return this week. If he can't, Colt McCoy will start his second straight.
''I'm treating this just like I would any other week, and preparing and just getting ready to go,'' McCoy said. ''These guys are really good. They're playing for a lot just like we are, so we have to be ready to go.''
DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE
During the current winning streak, the Giants' defense has held each of the last four opponents to 20 points or less. The best effort came last weekend when the high-scoring Seahawks were limited to 12 points.
New York has not played defense this well since it had a similar run in the final two games of the 2011 regular season and the four playoff games en route to winning the Super Bowl. The last time it had a four-game streak of allowing 21 or fewer points in the regular season was in 2004.
BOTTLED-UP MURRAY
Murray was on pace for a 1,000-yard rushing season at one point. That's changed dramatically over the past three games. He's averaged just 20.3 yards on the ground in losses to the Seahawks, Patriots and Rams.
Murray said teams have changed their defensive plan and are forcing him to give up the football.
''It's pretty obvious if you watch the game, if they make me hand the ball off, then I have no choice but to hand the ball off,'' Murray said. ''I don't know what you want me to do. Do you want me to pull it and run into a (defender)? I don't know. They're making me hand the ball off, so that's what I have to do.''
FITZGERALD'S PRESENCE
The Cardinals got good news when veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald was reinstated from the reserve/COVID-19 list after missing the past two games.
The 37-year-old Fitzgerald is more of a role player at this point of his career - he has 43 catches for 336 yards and no touchdowns in 10 games - but his presence on the field, on the sideline and in practice has been missed.
''He is a tremendous leader and presence for us, obviously,'' Kingsbury said. ''He brings a level of confidence because of what he's accomplished and what he can do on the field, there's no doubt.''
RUN, RUN, RUN
The Cardinals and Giants have two of the best rushing offenses in the league. Arizona is ranked fourth overall, averaging 150.6 yards. New York has moved up to No. 11 after rushing for at least 100 yards in seven straight games and eight of nine. It had a season-high 190 against Seattle, with Wayne Gallman gaining a career-high 135.
The Giants' run defense also is improving. It is fourth overall, giving up an average of 96.7 yards. The Cardinals are No. 22, giving up 123 per game.
SPECIAL PROBLEMS
Special teams used to be the Giants' most effective unit. It has struggled the past two games.
Cincinnati scored on a team-record 103-yard kickoff return two weeks ago and was a step away from a touchdown on a late punt return until rookie Cam Brown made a tackle
A missed block helped Seattle get a safety on a blocked punt. A Seahawks player recovered the ball at the back of the end zone, but he was just out of bounds.
---
AP Sports Writer David Brandt contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|7:50
|7:10
|1st Downs
|3
|3
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|2
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-3
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|63
|39
|Total Plays
|15
|14
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|2.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|20
|27
|Rush Attempts
|7
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|43
|12
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|3-6
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|1.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-49.0
|2-54.0
|Return Yards
|24
|19
|Punts - Returns
|2-24
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|43
|PASS YDS
|12
|
|
|20
|RUSH YDS
|27
|
|
|63
|TOTAL YDS
|39
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
2
FPTS
|K. Murray
|5/8
|43
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|3
|2
|32
|0
|17
|3
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
|0
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
K. Johnson 19 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Gardeck 45 LB
|D. Gardeck
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden 44 LB
|M. Golden
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Kirkpatrick 20 CB
|D. Kirkpatrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bausby CB
|D. Bausby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Peko Sr. 96 NT
|D. Peko Sr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 97 DE
|J. Phillips
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 32 SS
|B. Baker
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 33 CB
|B. Murphy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fotu 95 DT
|L. Fotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Nugent 2 K
3
FPTS
|M. Nugent
|1/1
|34
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 4 P
|A. Lee
|1
|49.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|2
|12.0
|24
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Jones
|3/6
|26
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
1
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|4
|16
|0
|8
|1
|
A. Morris 41 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Morris
|2
|8
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|5
|2
|20
|0
|13
|2
|
K. Smith 82 TE
0
FPTS
|K. Smith
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
|J. Peppers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Coughlin 49 LB
|C. Coughlin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. McKinney 29 SAF
|X. McKinney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 FS
|J. Love
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 95 DE
|B. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 DT
|D. Lawrence
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 9 P
|R. Dixon
|2
|54.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARI 41(0:21 - 1st) A.Lee punts 49 yards to NYG 10 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by J.Peppers.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARI 41(0:26 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins (L.Ryan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARI 40(0:59 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to C.Edmonds pushed ob at ARZ 41 for 1 yard (X.McKinney).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 38(1:41 - 1st) K.Drake left guard to ARZ 40 for 2 yards (B.Hill; L.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 28(2:07 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles right end to ARZ 38 for 10 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(2:46 - 1st) K.Drake left tackle to ARZ 28 for 3 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 8(3:14 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 25 for 17 yards (B.Martinez).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NYG 33(3:29 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 54 yards to ARZ 13 Center-C.Kreiter. C.Kirk to ARZ 19 for 6 yards (L.Toilolo). PENALTY on ARZ-B.Murphy Illegal Block Above the Waist 5 yards enforced at ARZ 13.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - NYG 36(4:05 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at NYG 33 for -3 yards (D.Gardeck).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NYG 36(4:12 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to D.Slayton.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 31(4:51 - 1st) A.Morris left tackle to NYG 36 for 5 yards (J.Hicks B.Baker).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYG 24(5:37 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton to NYG 31 for 7 yards (J.Hicks; B.Murphy).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 21(6:24 - 1st) A.Morris right guard to NYG 24 for 3 yards (D.Campbell; J.Hicks).
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 1st) M.Nugent kicks 63 yards from ARZ 35 to NYG 2. D.Lewis to NYG 21 for 19 yards (E.Turner J.Ward).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - ARI 16(6:34 - 1st) M.Nugent 34 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - ARI 22(7:17 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles right end to NYG 16 for 6 yards (J.Love).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - ARI 22(7:23 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to C.Kirk.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 18(8:02 - 1st) K.Drake left end to NYG 22 for -4 yards (C.Coughlin).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 33(8:39 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to NYG 18 for 15 yards (B.Martinez).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 38(9:03 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds ran ob at NYG 33 for 5 yards (J.Peppers).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NYG 8(9:19 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 54 yards to ARZ 38 Center-C.Kreiter. C.Kirk pushed ob at NYG 38 for 24 yards (L.Toilolo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NYG 8(9:23 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to D.Slayton (P.Peterson) [H.Reddick].
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYG 2(10:09 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to K.Smith to NYG 8 for 6 yards (D.Campbell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 1(10:42 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. up the middle to NYG 2 for 1 yard (Z.Allen; J.Hicks).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - ARI 1(10:49 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to K.Johnson (J.Bradberry).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARI 1(11:32 - 1st) K.Drake left guard to NYG 1 for no gain (D.Lawrence II; J.Love).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 6(12:19 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Kirk to NYG 1 for 5 yards (B.Martinez).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - ARI 9(12:57 - 1st) K.Drake right tackle to NYG 6 for 3 yards (J.Peppers; C.Coughlin).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NYG 50(13:08 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at NYG 44 for -6 yards (M.Golden). FUMBLES (M.Golden) [M.Golden] RECOVERED by ARZ-M.Golden at NYG 39. M.Golden to NYG 9 for 30 yards (W.Gallman Jr.; L.Toilolo). ARZ-J.Phillips was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 50(13:12 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Slayton.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - NYG 46(13:52 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. left tackle to 50 for 4 yards (J.Hicks; D.Campbell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 38(14:26 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. up the middle to NYG 46 for 8 yards (B.Baker; J.Phillips).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton to NYG 38 for 13 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Nugent kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
