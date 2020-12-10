|
|
|ATL
|LAC
Falcons-Chargers Preview
LOS ANGELES (AP) If a team is still trying to figure out its identity going into the last quarter of the season, that's usually a sign things aren't going well. Such is the state of affairs for the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers as they prepare for Sunday's game.
Both teams have been an enigma to coaches and fans in the ways they have squandered games. That's why both are focused on draft pick positioning and what changes are going to be made during the offseason.
''Their local guys are probably saying the same thing about us right now. They're asking Anthony Lynn the same type of things. Who is this team? What is this team? What are they capable of doing? With all of that being said, you have to think of who they are now on tape,'' Falcons coach Raheem Morris said.
Atlanta is 4-3 under Morris after Dan Quinn was fired for an 0-5 start, but it still is a defeat away from consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 2001. Lynn is on the hot seat with Los Angeles (3-9) assured of a losing season for the second straight year.
While Falcons owner Arthur Blank is preparing to evaluate general manager and coaching candidates, Chargers owner Dean Spanos would like to wait until the end of the season before making any final decisions. However, a repeat of last week's 45-0 loss to New England, the largest in franchise history, could move up that timeline.
This may also be a game when no lead is safe because both have a mystifying case of ''can you top this?'' when it comes to blowing games. Atlanta squandered leads of 16 points or more two straight weeks, including a 20-point advantage against Dallas on Sept. 20. Los Angeles went one step further, becoming the first team in NFL history to squander leads of 16 points or more in four straight games. The Chargers' nadir came on Nov. 1 when they were up by 21 in the third quarter only to see Denver rally for a win on the final play of the game.
''We talk about life situations all the time. We're in a valley right now, but we're down but we're not out. So, we're gonna finish the season out the right way,'' Lynn said. ''You can only talk so much. You got to go out and execute.''
VETERAN VERSUS ROOKIE
Chargers rookie Justin Herbert is fourth in the league in passing yards per game (278.5) while Atlanta's Matt Ryan is eighth at 270.6. Both can accomplish significant milestones Sunday.
Ryan, who has 54,622 career yards, needs 207 to surpass Peyton Manning for most by a player in his first 13 seasons. Herbert needs two touchdown passes to become the fourth rookie with at least 25.
Ryan said he had a chance to meet Herbert before the start of the season and has been impressed.
''We've seen them a couple of times on film playing like opponents and he's played extremely well, not only for a rookie but for anybody,'' said Ryan of Herbert. ''He's gone out there, been really competitive, very accurate, and battled. I think he's only going to get better. I think he's going to do a great job moving forward.''
RUNNING WOES
The Falcons must improve their running game, a big reason for the team's red-zone woes.
Atlanta rushed for only 70 yards in last week's loss to the Saints. Todd Gurley was thrown for a 7-yard loss on a crucial third-down run from the Saints 12 with less than two minutes remaining, ruining a chance for the Falcons to pull off an upset.
Gurley has rushed for nine touchdowns this season and is still counted on for the tough yards in the red zone. But Gurley has been held under 3 yards per carry in five of the past six games, and a balky knee limited his availability against the Saints.
The Falcons have touchdowns in only 50% of their red-zone possessions this season, ranking 29th out of 32 teams.
KOO COMES THROUGH
Kicker Younghoe Koo has emerged as one of Atlanta's most valuable weapons.
The South Korean is riding a streak of 24 straight field goals since his only miss of the season in Week 3. Most impressively, Koo has connected on all seven of his attempts from at least 50 yards.
Koo began his career with the Chargers in 2017 and was the first of nine kickers during Lynn's tenure. LA's Michael Badgley missed only four field goals his first two seasons, but has missed seven this year, including two last week. The Chargers have been abysmal on special teams, which has caused Lynn to take over coaching duties.
RIDLEY'S GRAND
Calvin Ridley made it clear coming into the season that one of his biggest goals was 1,000 yards receiving. He's almost there.
Atlanta's third-year receiver has 59 catches for 905 yards and seven TDs.
''I know that was a personal goal for him coming into the season. He was vocal about it,'' Ryan said. ''Hopefully he stays healthy and has great finish to the rest of the season.
KEEP AN EYE ON
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen set a franchise record with 16 receptions against the Jets on Nov. 22 but has been held in check the past two games with only nine catches.
---
AP Sports Writer Paul Newberry contributed to this story.
---
Follow Joe Reedy at http://twitter.com/joereedy
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - ATL 9(4:56 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to L.Treadwell for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ATL 12(5:30 - 2nd) J.Wetzel reported in as eligible. K.Smith up the middle to LARC 9 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ATL 13(6:13 - 2nd) T.Gurley up the middle to LARC 12 for 1 yard (J.Bosa C.Broughton).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 21(6:54 - 2nd) I.Smith up the middle to LARC 13 for 8 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - ATL 40(7:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Ridley pushed ob at LARC 21 for 19 yards (N.Adderley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 43(7:39 - 2nd) I.Smith left end to LARC 40 for 3 yards (J.Tillery).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 43(7:43 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to K.Smith (C.Hayward Jr.).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(8:08 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass deep right to C.Ridley pushed ob at LARC 43 for 32 yards (C.Hayward Jr.).
|Kickoff
|(8:13 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 62 yards from LARC 35 to ATL 3. B.Powell to ATL 25 for 22 yards (A.Gilman).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LAC 17(8:17 - 2nd) M.Badgley 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LAC 17(8:19 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to H.Henry.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 20(8:59 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left end to ATL 17 for 3 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 23(9:35 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to ATL 20 for 3 yards (F.Oluokun).
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 2nd) Y.Koo kicks 64 yards from ATL 35 to LARC 1. N.Adderley pushed ob at ATL 23 for 76 yards (J.Hawkins).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - ATL 27(9:52 - 2nd) Y.Koo 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - ATL 18(10:33 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at LARC 27 for -9 yards (U.Nwosu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ATL 18(11:16 - 2nd) I.Smith up the middle to LARC 18 for no gain (L.Joseph K.Murray Jr.).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 18(11:21 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to H.Hurst.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - ATL 25(11:56 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to J.Graham to LARC 18 for 7 yards (K.White I.Rochell).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 32(12:44 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to H.Hurst to LARC 25 for 7 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 32(12:51 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to C.Ridley (M.Davis).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 33(13:33 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to LARC 32 for 35 yards (N.Adderley).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LAC 34(13:43 - 2nd) T.Long punts 47 yards to ATL 19 Center-C.Mazza. B.Powell to ATL 33 for 14 yards (R.Jenkins; C.Mazza).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - LAC 32(14:20 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to Ty.Johnson to LARC 34 for 2 yards (I.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - LAC 32(14:23 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen [F.Oluokun].
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 35(15:00 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 32 for -3 yards (T.Davison).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 19(0:15 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 35 for 16 yards (M.Walker K.Neal).
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 1st) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to LARC 0. N.Adderley to LARC 19 for 19 yards (M.Walker B.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:21 - 1st) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|+39 YD
|
3 & 1 - ATL 39(0:27 - 1st) Direct snap to R.Gage. R.Gage pass deep middle to C.Ridley for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN [J.Bosa].
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ATL 44(1:10 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Ridley to LARC 39 for 5 yards (C.Hayward Jr.).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 48(1:40 - 1st) T.Gurley left tackle to LARC 44 for 4 yards (K.White).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - ATL 44(2:24 - 1st) T.Gurley up the middle to LARC 48 for 8 yards (N.Vigil K.White).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 40(3:02 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to T.Gurley to ATL 44 for 4 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ATL 33(3:21 - 1st) T.Gurley right tackle to ATL 35 for 2 yards (K.White). PENALTY on LARC-K.Murray Jr. Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at ATL 35.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(3:57 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to T.Gurley to ATL 33 for 8 yards (N.Vigil).
|Kickoff
|(3:57 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:57 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 10(4:02 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 10(4:42 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to ATL 10 for no gain (D.Jones; G.Jarrett).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 16(5:21 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen pushed ob at ATL 10 for 6 yards (A.Terrell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 18(6:02 - 1st) J.Jackson left end to ATL 16 for 2 yards (J.Cominsky).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 21(6:47 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to ATL 18 for 3 yards (D.Fowler).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 26(7:33 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to Ty.Johnson to ATL 21 for 5 yards (D.Dennard).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - LAC 32(8:13 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry to ATL 26 for 6 yards (K.Neal).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 31(8:52 - 1st) K.Ballage up the middle to ATL 32 for -1 yards (D.Jones). FUMBLES (D.Jones) and recovers at ATL 32.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAC 44(9:34 - 1st) A.Ekeler up the middle to ATL 31 for 13 yards (A.Terrell).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - LAC 43(10:16 - 1st) A.Ekeler right end to ATL 44 for 13 yards (F.Oluokun).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAC 48(10:32 - 1st) PENALTY on LARC-F.Lamp False Start 5 yards enforced at LARC 48 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAC 44(11:09 - 1st) K.Ballage left guard to LARC 48 for 4 yards (T.Davison).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 38(11:49 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 44 for 6 yards (A.Terrell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 35(12:15 - 1st) K.Ballage right end to LARC 38 for 3 yards (T.Davison). LARC-B.Bulaga was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 26(12:53 - 1st) A.Ekeler right tackle to LARC 35 for 9 yards (M.Walker).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 17(13:30 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 26 for 9 yards (G.Jarrett).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ATL 32(13:41 - 1st) S.Hofrichter punts 52 yards to LARC 16 Center-J.Harris. K.Hill Jr. to LARC 17 for 1 yard (E.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ATL 32(13:46 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to R.Gage.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ATL 28(14:22 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to R.Gage to ATL 32 for 4 yards (C.Hayward Jr.) [J.Bosa].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Gurley up the middle to ATL 28 for 3 yards (I.Rochell).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
