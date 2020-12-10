|
Cowboys-Bengals Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) A week after the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the spring, they kicked longtime quarterback Andy Dalton to the curb.
The nine-year veteran's exit ended an era in Cincinnati, but clearly it was time for the team and Dalton to move on. A few days later he caught on with the Dallas Cowboys as a back-up to franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Understandably, he didn't expect to see much action.
But 2020 has a way of shaking things up, as much for the 33-year-old Dalton as anybody.
Because of an injury to Prescott, Dalton is returning to Cincinnati as the Cowboys' starting quarterback on Sunday against the woeful Bengals (2-9-1). In a twist, Cincinnati lost Burrow to a season-ending knee injury and will start an inexperienced former practice squad player against Dallas.
Dalton acknowledged it's going to be ''a little weird,'' but downplayed the homecoming storyline.
''Every time you have the opportunity to compete, you want to win and all of that,'' he said Thursday. ''This one happens to be against a former team, a team that I played for for a long time. It's going to be a little different to be on the other sideline, be in the other locker room, all that kind of stuff. But preparation is the same and you're going about it the same way, trying to do everything you can to win.''
Dalton got an unexpected chance to show he could still play when Prescott, who hadn't missed a game in his first four years in the league, was lost for the season to an ankle injury on Oct. 11.
Dalton then had his own challenges. He was sidelined with a concussion and dealt with a bout with COVID-19 before going 1-2 as the starter in the last three games as the Cowboys (3-9) fell further out of contention in the downtrodden NFC East. Dallas lost to the Ravens 34-17 on Tuesday despite Dalton throwing for 285 yards and two touchdowns.
''He was decisive getting the ball out of his hands, and I thought he played probably one of his better games as a Dallas Cowboy,'' coach Mike McCarthy said.
LEAVING A LEGACY
Dalton was much loved in Cincinnati and active in the community. But the window to fulfill his promise on the field opened and closed with only limited success.
He left the Bengals with a 70-61-2 record, but couldn't win in the playoffs. Cincinnati lost a wild-card game every season from 2011-15, and it's been downhill from there for the frustrated organization and fan base.
''It's going to be weird,'' Bengals veteran running back Giovani Bernard said about seeing his old friend at Paul Brown Stadium in a Cowboys uniform. ''He's done a lot for me and my family and some of the guys on the team that are still here in Cincinnati. He's done a lot for this city and a lot of people. You can't ever forget that. Obviously, there's football, but there's obviously a relationship side to it all, too.''
MORE QUESTIONS ABOUT EFFORT
The Cowboys have generated questions about effort after multiple games this season, leading McCarthy earlier this year to warn it was dangerous to make such claims of professional athletes. Safety Xavier Woods suggested it wasn't possible for NFL players to give maximum effort on every snap.
In the loss to Baltimore, former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, now a Fox commentator, called out Woods for not being more aggressive in challenging Lamar Jackson on one of the quarterback's first-down runs. The Cowboys, who gave up a franchise-record 307 rushing yards to Cleveland in Week 4, allowed 294 against the Ravens.
SAME OLD SAME OLD
The Bengals might have different quarterbacks this year, but they're the same old Bengals. A run of seriously bad luck hasn't helped.
Burrow looked great and seemed to be turning the ship around before he got hurt. Cincinnati is 0-2 since behind Brandon Allen, who hadn't played in a year before starting against the Giants on Nov. 29. The offensive line, which wasn't great in the first place, has been a patchwork because of multiple injuries and COVID-19 issues.
Coach Zac Taylor is in his second year with the Bengals and is sitting on a horrible 4-23-1 record. Whether he can get the team to play hard in the season's last four games may help determine whether he keeps his job.
FADING HOPES
The Cowboys have the worst record in the NFC but haven't been eliminated in the league's only division without a team with a winning record. Those playoff hopes in the NFC East took a big hit in Week 13 with the loss to Baltimore while the co-leaders, the New York Giants and Washington, beat Seattle and previously undefeated Pittsburgh, respectively. Dallas is more likely to end up with a high draft pick while missing the postseason for the second straight year.
AP Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|4:17
|11:51
|1st Downs
|2
|7
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|1
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|3-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|28
|120
|Total Plays
|9
|23
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|12
|33
|Rush Attempts
|4
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|16
|87
|Comp. - Att.
|3-4
|8-10
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|24
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|16
|PASS YDS
|87
|
|
|12
|RUSH YDS
|33
|
|
|28
|TOTAL YDS
|120
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
0
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|3/4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
1
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|4
|12
|0
|5
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
1
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
X. Woods 25 FS
|X. Woods
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Woods 99 DT
|A. Woods
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robinson 38 CB
|R. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thompson 23 SS
|D. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Lewis 26 CB
|J. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 54 MLB
|J. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Smith 32 CB
|S. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Anae 56 DE
|B. Anae
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Crawford 98 DT
|T. Crawford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hamilton 79 DT
|J. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 2 K
4
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/1
|34
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Allen 8 QB
3
FPTS
|B. Allen
|8/10
|87
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Williams 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Williams
|4
|13
|0
|6
|0
|
S. Perine 34 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Perine
|5
|12
|0
|9
|1
|
B. Allen 8 QB
3
FPTS
|B. Allen
|2
|6
|0
|4
|3
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|3
|3
|37
|0
|21
|3
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|3
|2
|21
|0
|11
|2
|
A. Green 18 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Green
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
T. Williams 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Williams
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
D. Sample 89 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Sample
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
M. Thomas 80 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Hunt 70 DE
|M. Hunt
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Daniels 76 DT
|M. Daniels
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sims 38 CB
|L. Sims
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 MLB
|J. Bynes
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - DAL 21(13:52 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 24 for 3 yards (G.Pratt; M.Daniels).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - DAL 17(14:11 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to E.Elliott to DAL 21 for 4 yards (V.Bell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 12(14:49 - 2nd) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 17 for 5 yards (M.Daniels).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CIN 15(15:00 - 2nd) A.Erickson right end to DAL 14 for 1 yard (D.Thompson). FUMBLES (D.Thompson) RECOVERED by DAL-J.Smith at DAL 12.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CIN 15(0:09 - 1st) S.Perine left tackle to DAL 15 for no gain (J.Hamilton; J.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - CIN 20(0:36 - 1st) B.Allen pass short middle to T.Boyd to DAL 15 for 5 yards (Ra.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 24(1:24 - 1st) B.Allen scrambles right end to DAL 20 for 4 yards (Ra.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CIN 26(2:03 - 1st) B.Allen up the middle to DAL 24 for 2 yards (A.Woods).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 35(2:49 - 1st) S.Perine right guard to DAL 26 for 9 yards (X.Woods).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 35(2:53 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to M.Thomas.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CIN 37(3:37 - 1st) S.Perine up the middle to DAL 35 for 2 yards (J.Smith).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - CIN 48(4:23 - 1st) B.Allen pass short middle to T.Boyd to DAL 37 for 11 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 46(5:00 - 1st) S.Perine left tackle to DAL 48 for -2 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 2 - CIN 33(5:26 - 1st) B.Allen pass short middle to T.Boyd pushed ob at DAL 46 for 21 yards (J.Lewis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - CIN 40(5:30 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to A.Green. PENALTY on DAL-D.Lawrence Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 28 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 25(6:10 - 1st) S.Perine up the middle to CIN 28 for 3 yards (A.Woods).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(6:15 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins (D.Armstrong).
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback. DAL-C.Goodwin was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 1st) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CIN 20(6:28 - 1st) T.Williams right guard to DAL 20 for no gain. FUMBLES RECOVERED by DAL-A.Smith at DAL 22. A.Smith for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 27(7:10 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to T.Williams pushed ob at DAL 20 for 7 yards (D.Armstrong).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - CIN 33(7:52 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to D.Sample to DAL 27 for 6 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 39(8:29 - 1st) T.Williams right end to DAL 33 for 6 yards (X.Woods).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - CIN 45(9:10 - 1st) B.Allen pass short middle to A.Green to DAL 39 for 16 yards (L.Vander Esch; S.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 39(9:47 - 1st) T.Williams right tackle to CIN 45 for 6 yards (X.Woods; J.Smith).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - CIN 28(10:22 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to T.Higgins pushed ob at CIN 39 for 11 yards (Ra.Robinson; X.Woods).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(11:02 - 1st) T.Williams right guard to CIN 28 for 3 yards (A.Woods; L.Vander Esch).
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - DAL 16(11:05 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 34 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - DAL 12(11:47 - 1st) A.Dalton sacked at CIN 16 for -4 yards (M.Hunt).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 17(12:31 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to D.Schultz to CIN 12 for 5 yards (G.Pratt L.Sims).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 19(13:09 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to CIN 17 for 2 yards (S.Hubbard; J.Bynes).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - DAL 30(13:42 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Gallup ran ob at CIN 19 for 11 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 32(14:18 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to CIN 30 for 2 yards (J.Bynes; S.Hubbard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 32(14:22 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to E.Elliott.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 31(14:30 - 1st) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 32 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence). FUMBLES (D.Lawrence) RECOVERED by DAL-J.Lewis at CIN 32.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 21(14:55 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to T.Higgins pushed ob at CIN 31 for 10 yards (S.Smith). Penalty on DAL-A.Woods Defensive Offside declined.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 68 yards from DAL 35 to CIN -3. A.Erickson to CIN 21 for 24 yards (J.March).
