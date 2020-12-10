|
Packers-Lions Preview
DETROIT (AP) Aaron Rodgers had his 37th birthday recently and is showing no signs of slowing down.
In fact, Rodgers is having one of his best seasons for the Green Bay Packers as they close in on winning the NFC North for a seventh time since 2011.
The Packers (9-3) can repeat as division champions with a win on Sunday at Detroit (5-7) and a loss by Minnesota at Tampa Bay earlier in the day.
Even if the Vikings beat the Buccaneers, Green Bay can earn a postseason bid with a win at Ford Field and some losses by other teams.
With Rodgers under center, the odds of winning are in Green Bay's favor against the Lions because he is 16-5 against them as a starter - and he's playing some of his best football. He has the second-highest quarterback rating of his career, just behind his numbers from his 2011 MVP season and ahead of his production from the 2014 MVP season.
''No matter how old he is or what he's accomplished, it's all about competing and winning,'' Lions linebacker Jamie Collins said. ''He's definitely having an MVP season and that whole offense looks good. He's not missing a beat.''
Rodgers is in a groove during his second season directing Matt LaFleur's offense, throwing seven touchdowns without an interception in his last two games. He has an NFL-high 36 touchdown passes, is completing 69% of his passes - his highest as a starter - and has been picked off on only 1% of his passes for a total of four times this season.
Last year, Rodgers had a quarterback rating of less than 100 for a third straight season and had his second-lowest completion percentage as a starter.
''Anytime that you're in a system for as long as he has been prior to last year, there is a transition process,'' LaFleur said. ''From a coaching staff standpoint, we've done a much better job just giving more opportunity and more freedom to him. He's shown great ownership in what we're asking him to do and he's going out there and playing at a really high level.''
Rodgers shrugs and sheds praise as if it is a blitzing linebacker. He's quick to deflect credit to his offensive line, running back Aaron Jones, tight end Robert Tonyan and receiver Davante Adams.
BEVELLE'S EDGE
Adrian Peterson acknowledged the Lions are having fun playing for interim coach Darrell Bevell after reeling under Matt Patricia, who was fired two weeks ago.
''Having the change, it shakes things up,'' the 35-year-old running back said.
STREAKING ADAMS
Adams has a touchdown reception in seven straight games, equaling the franchise record set by Hall of Famer Don Hutson, who had a pair of seven-game streaks in the 1940s.
''He is as good as they come,'' Rodgers said. ''I wouldn't want to throw to anybody else.''
If Adams catches a touchdown pass against Detroit, he will have a career-high 14 TD receptions and his single-season streak will trail just the 12-game run Hall of Famer Jerry Rice had in 1987, and the nine-game stretch Cincinnati's A.J. Green had in 2012.
THAT'S TIGHT
The matchup will feature two tight ends that could've been teammates.
Green Bay's Robert Tonyan signed with the Lions as an undrafted rookie out of Indiana State in 2017, was cut after training camp and closed that season on the Packers' practice squad. After catching only one touchdown in 2018 and 2019, he has eight touchdowns to tie Kansas City's Travis Kelce for the most among NFL players at the position.
T.J. Hockenson, drafted by Detroit No. 8 overall last year, ranks third among tight ends with 52 receptions and 614 yards receiving and is tied for sixth at his position with five touchdowns.
KEEPING UP WITH JONES
Detroit's chances of pulling off an upset after losing 42-21 at Green Bay might depend on whether it can slow down Jones.
Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and two touchdowns and caught four passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in September against the Lions. He's coming off a 130-yard rushing performance in a 30-16 victory over Philadelphia that he sealed with a career-long 77-yard touchdown run.
TOUGH SLEDDING
Detroit is only one game behind a wild-card spot in the NFC, but it won't be easy to stay in contention because the next four opponents own .500 or better records: Green Bay, Tennessee, Tampa Bay and Minnesota
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|13:11
|11:55
|1st Downs
|10
|9
|Rushing
|3
|1
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|172
|123
|Total Plays
|22
|22
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|38
|29
|Rush Attempts
|11
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|134
|94
|Comp. - Att.
|10-11
|10-12
|Yards Per Pass
|12.2
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-57.0
|2-41.0
|Return Yards
|0
|24
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|134
|PASS YDS
|94
|
|
|38
|RUSH YDS
|29
|
|
|172
|TOTAL YDS
|123
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
17
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|10/11
|134
|2
|0
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 30 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Williams
|6
|23
|0
|6
|2
|
A. Jones 33 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Jones
|3
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
17
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|2
|6
|0
|5
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Adams
|4
|4
|76
|1
|56
|13
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|3
|3
|35
|1
|14
|9
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
1
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
R. Foster 16 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Foster
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. King 20 CB
|K. King
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 LB
|R. Gary
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 ILB
|C. Kirksey
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Martin 54 LB
|K. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
2
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 6 P
|J. Scott
|1
|57.0
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
10
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|10/12
|111
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
D. Swift 32 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Swift
|3
|11
|0
|5
|2
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|4
|7
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
8
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|4
|3
|21
|1
|16
|8
|
D. Amendola 80 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Amendola
|2
|2
|20
|0
|15
|2
|
D. Swift 32 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Swift
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
M. Jones 11 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
0
FPTS
|Q. Cephus
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Roberts 29 CB
|D. Roberts
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones DB
|C. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 40 MLB
|J. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 21 DB
|T. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bryant 94 DE
|A. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hand 93 DE
|D. Hand
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 51 OLB
|J. Tavai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ragland 59 ILB
|R. Ragland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Penisini 91 DT
|J. Penisini
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 42 SAF
|J. Kearse
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Strong 92 DT
|K. Strong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Collins 58 OLB
|J. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 52 OLB
|C. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
1
FPTS
|M. Prater
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|2
|41.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 5 - DET 37(4:54 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to Q.Cephus pushed ob at DET 45 for 8 yards (D.Savage).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 20(5:01 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to M.Jones. PENALTY on GB-D.Lowry Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at DET 32 - No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 15 - DET 15(5:41 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Swift to DET 32 for 17 yards (D.Lowry; A.Amos).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 20(5:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on DET-O.Aboushi False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 20 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - GB 43(5:50 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 57 yards to end zone Center-H.Bradley Touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - GB 43(5:55 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Lazard (D.Roberts).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - GB 48(6:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on GB-D.Bakhtiari False Start 5 yards enforced at GB 48 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 44(7:09 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to GB 48 for 4 yards (D.Roberts).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 43(7:51 - 2nd) A.Rodgers scrambles up the middle to GB 44 for 1 yard (D.Hand).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 39(8:35 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to GB 43 for 4 yards (T.Walker).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 33(9:16 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to GB 39 for 6 yards (R.Ragland D.Roberts).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 22(9:49 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Valdes-Scantling ran ob at GB 33 for 11 yards (D.Roberts).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 20(10:27 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to GB 22 for 2 yards (D.Hand).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 25 - DET 41(10:35 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 39 yards to GB 20 Center-D.Muhlbach out of bounds.
|Sack
|
3 & 18 - DET 48(11:17 - 2nd) M.Stafford sacked at DET 41 for -7 yards (R.Gary).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - DET 42(12:03 - 2nd) M.Stafford sacked at DET 48 for -10 yards (D.Lowry).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 44(12:38 - 2nd) D.Swift up the middle to GB 42 for 2 yards (D.Lowry).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 40(13:06 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Hockenson pushed ob at GB 44 for 16 yards (K.King).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 29(13:38 - 2nd) J.Agnew right end pushed ob at DET 40 for 11 yards (D.Savage).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(14:11 - 2nd) D.Swift left tackle to DET 29 for 4 yards (P.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(14:11 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:11 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - DET 14(14:18 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 15(15:00 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to DET 14 for 1 yard (J.Penisini J.Kearse).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 27(0:13 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to DET 15 for 12 yards (D.Roberts).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 32(0:53 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to T.Austin to DET 27 for 5 yards (J.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 37(1:32 - 1st) A.Jones left tackle to DET 32 for 5 yards (J.Collins).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 39(2:16 - 1st) J.Williams up the middle to DET 37 for 2 yards (A.Bryant).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 45(2:56 - 1st) J.Williams right end to DET 39 for 6 yards (A.Bryant).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 48(3:39 - 1st) J.Williams left tackle to DET 45 for 3 yards (K.Strong).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - GB 47(4:24 - 1st) A.Rodgers scrambles up the middle to DET 48 for 5 yards (T.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 44(5:03 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to T.Austin pushed ob at GB 47 for 3 yards (J.Kearse).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 41(5:43 - 1st) A.Jones left tackle to GB 44 for 3 yards (J.Davis Ch.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 31(6:12 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Valdes-Scantling ran ob at GB 41 for 10 yards (D.Roberts).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - DET 26(6:20 - 1st) J.Fox punts 43 yards to GB 31 Center-D.Muhlbach fair catch by T.Austin.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - DET 22(7:05 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to DET 26 for 4 yards (D.Savage).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 19(7:49 - 1st) A.Peterson left tackle to DET 22 for 3 yards (P.Smith C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 19(7:55 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to M.Jones.
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 70 yards from GB 35 to DET -5. J.Agnew to DET 19 for 24 yards (R.Ramsey).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:00 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 44(8:10 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 29(8:51 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to E.St. Brown to GB 44 for 15 yards (J.Tavai).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(9:24 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at GB 29 for 4 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|Kickoff
|(9:24 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:24 - 1st) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - DET 1(9:29 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Hockenson for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - DET 1(10:10 - 1st) D.Skipper reported in as eligible. A.Peterson left tackle to GB 1 for no gain (K.Martin; C.Kirksey).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 16(10:44 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Amendola pushed ob at GB 1 for 15 yards (A.Amos).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - DET 32(11:23 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Sanu to GB 16 for 16 yards (K.King).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 37(11:57 - 1st) D.Swift up the middle to GB 32 for 5 yards (K.King).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - DET 45(12:29 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to M.Jones to GB 37 for 8 yards (D.Savage).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - DET 48(13:12 - 1st) A.Peterson left tackle to GB 45 for 3 yards (K.Clark).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 47(13:44 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to D.Amendola to GB 48 for 5 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 9 - DET 26(14:20 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep middle to M.Sanu to DET 47 for 21 yards (K.King).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DET 26(14:25 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to T.Hockenson.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Peterson up the middle to DET 26 for 1 yard (K.Clark).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
