Colts-Raiders Preview
Philip Rivers' first career start came against the Raiders when he was an up-and-coming 24-year-old prospect in San Diego.
He's faced eight Raiders head coaches, 171 defensive players and played them in three stadiums over the past 14 seasons for the Chargers.
Now as Rivers is set to take on the Raiders for a record 29th time, he'll do it for a new team in a new city when his Indianapolis Colts (8-4) visit Las Vegas (7-5) on Sunday for the first time.
''Having gone against this defense and being in the division a few times, you certainly know they know me and I know them,'' Rivers said. ''Whatever tweaks and things that they may do -it's more kind of in that chess match from me to them and them to me, also and collectively to our offense. I think there is little combination of that, but I don't see that there is necessarily a real advantage either way other than it's allowing you to go, `Man, 29 times against the same franchise is pretty cool.'''
Rivers will pass Hall of Famer John Elway for the most career quarterback starts in the regular season against the Raiders. He already has more wins (18), TD passes (47) and passing yards (7,103) than any other quarterback who has faced the Raiders.
But this meeting has much bigger meaning than Rivers' statistical accomplishments against the Raiders. Both teams are in the middle of a tough AFC playoff race with Rivers' Colts one game ahead of the Raiders in the wild-card race.
The Raiders know Rivers would love to deal a blow to their playoff hopes after all those battles over the years.
''He has more fun playing football than most guys that I know,'' coach Jon Gruden said. ''He has a passion about him that's rare and I know he wants to beat us in the worst way. He has a disdain for the Raiders. He's made that perfectly honest to me in the last three years I've been back on the sidelines, so it's great to see him playing well and we look forward to competing with him also.''
BOTTOM LINE
A year ago, the Colts started the same five offensive linemen in all 16 games. They haven't been nearly as fortunate this year. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo's absence at Cleveland ended his consecutive games streak at 20. And this week could be the fourth straight week with a lineup change. Right tackle Braden Smith (hand) missed the Green Bay, center Ryan Kelly (neck) sat out the second Tennessee game and Castonzo (knee) was out against Houston.
This week could be even more challenging, especially if Castonzo can't play. His backup, Le'Raven Clark, went on IR this week with a torn Achilles tendon. If Castonzo sits out again, former Raider Chaz Green could get the start.
WHERE'S WALLER?
The Colts know they need to be aware of where Raiders tight end Darren Waller is at all times. Waller had 13 catches for 200 yards and two TDs in a win last week against the Jets, becoming the fourth tight end ever to have at least 200 yards receiving and two TD catches in the same game. Waller ranks second among all tight ends this season with 77 catches for 742 yards and also has improved as a blocker.
''The dude is unbelievable,'' quarterback Derek Carr said. ''He gets the credit because the fantasy stat people love him, but especially on stuff like that, he doesn't get nearly enough credit for what he can do in the run and pass game protection-wise. He's the complete package. I think he's the best in the league.''
SACKED
Defensive end Justin Houston says he hasn't been happy with his play this season. But Colts coach Frank Reich has no complaints about what he's seen from the NFL's 2014 sacks champion. Last week, the 31-year-old Houston had three sacks, including an NFL record-tying fourth career safety. That gives him a team-best 7 1/2 sacks and he's within striking distance of finishing among the league's top 10 yet again.
''I'm disappointed in myself,'' Houston said. ''I haven't shown what I have left in the tank all season long. I've been inconsistent. I think this is probably the worst year I have had in a long time consistency-wise.''
GROUNDED
The Raiders rode their running game to a three-game winning streak to start November, averaging more than 190 yards rushing per game against Cleveland, the Chargers and Denver. But the running game has struggled in recent weeks, averaging 67 yards per game the past three games. Starter Josh Jacobs missed last week's game with an ankle injury and his status is in doubt again this week. No matter who plays, Gruden knows the production must be better.
''I haven't been happy with it the last couple games. I know our guys haven't either,'' he said. ''We can be optimistic and we can be realistic, and I'm going to be realistic, we got to do a better job. We got to have better plans, we got to coach better. We got to do it better, and I'll just leave it like that. It's never good enough.''
---
AP Sports Writer Michael Marot in Indianapolis contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|15:35
|12:49
|1st Downs
|15
|10
|Rushing
|4
|2
|Passing
|7
|7
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-5
|3-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|239
|203
|Total Plays
|32
|25
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|29
|Rush Attempts
|14
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|177
|174
|Comp. - Att.
|13-18
|11-15
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|11.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|4-24
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-41.0
|1-47.0
|Return Yards
|61
|35
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-59
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|177
|PASS YDS
|174
|62
|RUSH YDS
|29
|239
|TOTAL YDS
|203
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Rivers 17 QB
19
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|13/18
|177
|2
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hilton 13 WR
18
FPTS
|T. Hilton
|4
|3
|65
|2
|41
|18
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|4
|2
|42
|0
|23
|4
|
J. Doyle 84 TE
3
FPTS
|J. Doyle
|2
|2
|35
|0
|28
|3
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|2
|2
|15
|0
|20
|5
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
N. Hines 21 RB
1
FPTS
|N. Hines
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Wilkins 20 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
Z. Pascal 14 WR
0
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Johnson 83 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Leonard 53 OLB
|D. Leonard
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Willis 37 SS
|K. Willis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Carrie 38 CB
|T. Carrie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 97 DE
|A. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Walker 54 MLB
|A. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 3 K
5
FPTS
|R. Blankenship
|1/1
|25
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|2
|29.5
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 21 RB
1
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
16
FPTS
|D. Carr
|11/15
|174
|2
|1
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
11
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|3
|2
|57
|1
|36
|11
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
10
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|2
|1
|47
|1
|47
|10
|
D. Waller 83 TE
4
FPTS
|D. Waller
|4
|3
|40
|0
|29
|4
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
1
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|2
|2
|12
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|2
|2
|11
|0
|8
|3
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
0
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Joyner 29 FS
|L. Joyner
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 50 OLB
|N. Morrow
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mullen 27 CB
|T. Mullen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Key 99 DE
|A. Key
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Lawson 26 CB
|N. Lawson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Kwiatkoski 44 ILB
|N. Kwiatkoski
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Beasley 51 DE
|V. Beasley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 96 DE
|C. Ferrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vickers 91 DT
|K. Vickers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Harris 25 FS
|E. Harris
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Smith 92 DE
|C. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
2
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
1
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
0
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 37(1:36 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Doyle to IND 44 for 7 yards (T.Mullen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(2:00 - 2nd) J.Taylor right guard to IND 37 for 2 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - IND 29(2:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on LV-J.Hankins Encroachment 6 yards enforced at IND 29 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 20(2:32 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Alie-Cox to IND 29 for 9 yards (L.Joyner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - IND 20(2:40 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on LV-T.Mullen Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at IND 15 - No Play.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 20(3:23 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Taylor to IND 15 for -5 yards (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 20(3:30 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to Z.Pascal (E.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 8 - LV 13(3:35 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep left intended for D.Waller INTERCEPTED by K.Moore at IND -8. Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 15(4:18 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right tackle to IND 13 for 2 yards (A.Muhammad).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 15(5:07 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right end to IND 15 for no gain (T.Carrie; D.Buckner).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 7 - LV 41(5:40 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller pushed ob at IND 30 for 29 yards (K.Moore). PENALTY on IND-K.Moore Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards enforced at IND 30.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LV 44(6:23 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 41 for -3 yards (T.Lewis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(7:11 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Ruggs to LV 44 for 6 yards (D.Leonard).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - LV 31(7:50 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow to LV 38 for 7 yards (B.Okereke).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 28(8:25 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 31 for 3 yards (D.Leonard).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(9:03 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to LV 28 for 3 yards (K.Moore) [G.Stewart].
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 2nd) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:03 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Allen.
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(9:10 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass deep left to T.Hilton for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN [A.Key].
|+23 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 36(9:53 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass deep left to M.Pittman to LV 41 for 23 yards (N.Lawson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 32(10:30 - 2nd) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 36 for 4 yards (J.Hankins).
|Kickoff
|(10:38 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 64 yards from LV 35 to IND 1. I.Rodgers pushed ob at IND 32 for 31 yards (J.Abram).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:38 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 13 - LV 21(10:42 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep middle to N.Agholor for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 18(11:25 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left tackle to IND 21 for -3 yards (D.Leonard).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 26(12:05 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs to IND 18 for 8 yards (D.Leonard; A.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 29(12:47 - 2nd) D.Booker right tackle to IND 26 for 3 yards (K.Willis).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 3 - LV 35(13:06 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep right to N.Agholor pushed ob at IND 29 for 36 yards (T.Carrie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LV 35(13:09 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to H.Renfrow.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 28(13:39 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller pushed ob at LV 35 for 7 yards (D.Leonard).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - LV 22(14:01 - 2nd) D.Booker right guard to LV 28 for 6 yards (D.Leonard).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LV 17(14:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND-J.Houston Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at LV 17 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - IND 47(14:11 - 2nd) R.Allen punts 41 yards to LV 6 Center-L.Rhodes. H.Renfrow to LV 17 for 11 yards (G.Odum).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - IND 47(14:16 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to M.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - IND 47(14:23 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep middle to T.Hilton (T.Mullen).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(15:00 - 2nd) J.Taylor right guard to LV 47 for -2 yards (M.Crosby).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(0:04 - 1st) P.Rivers pass deep middle to J.Doyle to LV 45 for 28 yards (J.Abram).
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 66 yards from LV 35 to IND -1. I.Rodgers to IND 27 for 28 yards (C.Littleton; J.Abram).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:09 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 47(0:18 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep middle to F.Moreau for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - LV 41(0:59 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle to IND 47 for 12 yards (K.Willis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 37(1:36 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to LV 41 for 4 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - LV 31(2:16 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to H.Ruggs to LV 37 for 6 yards (K.Willis).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 24(2:53 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 31 for 7 yards (B.Okereke).
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to LV 0. H.Ruggs to LV 24 for 24 yards (M.Adams; I.Campbell).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:59 - 1st) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Allen.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 7(3:05 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 8(3:51 - 1st) N.Hines left end to LV 7 for 1 yard (A.Key).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - IND 8(3:54 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to M.Pittman (N.Morrow).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 18(4:19 - 1st) N.Hines right guard to LV 17 for 1 yard (N.Morrow L.Joyner). LV-L.Joyner was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. PENALTY on LV-J.Abram Unnecessary Roughness 9 yards enforced at LV 17.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 35(4:45 - 1st) P.Rivers pass deep right to T.Hilton pushed ob at LV 18 for 17 yards (T.Mullen).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 37(5:24 - 1st) N.Hines left guard to LV 35 for 2 yards (K.Vickers; M.Crosby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 37(5:28 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to M.Pittman.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 50(6:03 - 1st) N.Hines left guard to LV 37 for 13 yards (J.Abram).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 31(6:31 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Pittman pushed ob at 50 for 19 yards (L.Joyner).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - IND 27(7:13 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines to IND 31 for 4 yards (N.Morrow).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(7:49 - 1st) N.Hines right guard to IND 27 for -1 yards (L.Joyner J.Hankins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LV 27(7:58 - 1st) A.Cole punts 47 yards to IND 26 Center-T.Sieg. N.Hines to IND 28 for 2 yards (K.Nixon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LV 27(8:06 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to F.Moreau.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LV 27(8:11 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to N.Agholor.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(8:52 - 1st) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 27 for 2 yards (G.Stewart).
|Kickoff
|(8:52 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - IND 7(8:56 - 1st) R.Blankenship 25 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Allen.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - IND 11(9:38 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Wilkins to LV 7 for 4 yards (V.Beasley).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - IND 6(9:54 - 1st) PENALTY on IND-C.Green False Start 5 yards enforced at LV 6 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 9(10:27 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines pushed ob at LV 6 for 3 yards (J.Abram).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 6 - IND 6(11:09 - 1st) J.Taylor right end to LV 9 for -3 yards (N.Morrow C.Smith).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 24(11:44 - 1st) J.Taylor right guard to LV 6 for 18 yards (L.Joyner).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 12 - IND 44(12:27 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Taylor to LV 24 for 20 yards (E.Harris; N.Lawson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(13:10 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to LV 44 for -2 yards (M.Crosby J.Abram).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(13:47 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to LV 42 for 13 yards (N.Lawson; E.Harris).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 32(14:29 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard to IND 45 for 13 yards (L.Joyner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 29(14:56 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to IND 32 for 3 yards (C.Ferrell; J.Abram).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 30(15:00 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to T.Burton. PENALTY on LV-N.Kwiatkoski Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards enforced at IND 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
