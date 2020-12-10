|
|
|KC
|MIA
Chiefs-Dolphins Preview
MIAMI (AP) The focus is on the matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa, even though there's no debating the Kansas City Chiefs have the better quarterback.
The Miami Dolphins might have the superior defense, however, which lends intrigue to Sunday's game against the reigning Super Bowl champions.
The Dolphins (8-4) have allowed the second-fewest points in the NFL, and wins in seven of the past eight games have vaulted them into contention for their first playoff berth in four years. But they're stepping up in class against Mahomes and the high-scoring Chiefs (11-1), who have already clinched a postseason spot by winning their past seven games.
''I wish we could have 14 defenders,'' Miami coach Brian Flores said.
Sometimes it seems as though the Dolphins do. Flores' blitz-loving, ball-hawking scheme has produced at least one takeaway in 18 consecutive games, the longest such streak in the NFL, and cornerback Xavien Howard leads the league with eight interceptions.
The question is whether the Dolphins can disrupt the Chiefs, whose eight turnovers are tied for the fewest in the NFL. Mahomes has thrown two interceptions in 463 passes, the league's lowest rate.
And he tends to burn blitzes.
''We always want to be aggressive. It's an aggressive game,'' Flores said. ''So we'll see how the game unfolds. We'll have a plan going in. Oftentimes that plan has to be adjusted.''
REMATCH
Flores ran the New England Patriots' defense in 2018 when they beat the Chiefs twice, including in the AFC championship game.
''Brian is a great defensive mind,'' Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. ''When we were in the championship game, he was the one calling them. So he knows that thing backward and forward, and you can see it. You can see it in how those guys are playing. They play hard, aggressive, definitely maximizing everything he's got there.''
Flores' memory of those 2018 games isn't entirely favorable, because Chiefs scored 40 and 31 points despite losing.
''I remember it was hard to stop them. It's still hard to stop them. It's probably harder to stop them now,'' Flores said. ''When you talk about seeing a team evolve, they've got a little bit of a killer instinct. When they smell blood in the water.''
HANGING ONTO THE BALL
First-round draft pick Tagovailoa is 4-1 as the Dolphins' starter. They've reached 30 points only once in those games, but his ability minimize mistakes complements Miami's stout defense.
''He knows how to manage the game and manage the situation,'' Mahomes said. ''That's something that I wasn't that good at my first year. That veteran kind of mental mindset that he has, I think it's truly special at this time in his career.''
Tagovailoa is the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era to not throw an interception in his first five career starts, joining Dak Prescott and Kyle Allen.
FREE PLAYS, FREE POINTS
Mahomes has become one of the best in the NFL at drawing defenses offside, using hard counts in mostly empty stadiums to force a penalty. And he may have no comparison when it comes to using free plays to his advantage. His go-ahead touchdown pass to Travis Kelce against Denver on Sunday was the latest example.
''I try to use cadence as much as possible,'' Mahomes said. ''Quick cadence, hard counts, whatever it is, just to get an advantage in any single way, and the offensive line does a great job of sitting in there, really paying attention, and we work on it throughout the week.''
RED ZONE WOES
The Chiefs had failed to score a touchdown on seven straight trips inside the red zone before Kelce's 20-yard scoring catch last week. That included a couple of instances in which the Chiefs reached the 1-yard line, but were thwarted by better defensive line play and their own offensive miscues.
''We all own a piece of the pie,'' Reid said, ''but I can get the guys a better chance if we do some different things there. But we'll get that worked out. I can't give you exactly the things, but I will tell you I can do a heck of a lot better down there for them.''
YOUNG UP FRONT
For the first time in franchise history, the Dolphins started three rookie offensive linemen last week, and they'll likely do it again.
Left tackle Austin Jackson, right guard Solomon Kindley and right tackle Rob Hunt - each a 2020 draft pick - helped Miami allow no sacks while rushing for 110 yards in a win over Cincinnati.
''I'm proud of those three rookies,'' Miami center Ted Karras said. ''They've played really well. It's fun to play with those guys and watch them grow.''
AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed to this report.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|8:10
|6:50
|1st Downs
|5
|4
|Rushing
|2
|0
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|72
|77
|Total Plays
|13
|16
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|24
|22
|Rush Attempts
|5
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|48
|55
|Comp. - Att.
|5-7
|4-9
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-41.0
|1-54.0
|Return Yards
|0
|37
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-37
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|48
|PASS YDS
|55
|
|
|24
|RUSH YDS
|22
|
|
|72
|TOTAL YDS
|77
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
0
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|5/7
|78
|0
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Bell 26 RB
1
FPTS
|L. Bell
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
0
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|3
|9
|0
|6
|0
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Watkins 14 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Watkins
|1
|1
|37
|0
|37
|3
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|3
|2
|24
|0
|17
|2
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|3
|2
|17
|0
|16
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 OLB
|W. Gay Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hitchens 53 MLB
|A. Hitchens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wharton 98 DT
|T. Wharton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 92 DE
|T. Kpassagnon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
8
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|4/8
|55
|1
|0
|8
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
0
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
8
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|1
|7
|0
|7
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
8
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|2
|2
|21
|1
|14
|8
|
J. Grant 19 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Grant
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|1
|
A. Shaheen 80 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Shaheen
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Parker 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
0
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 FS
|B. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 OLB
|S. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 NT
|R. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 28 SS
|B. McCain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 FS
|E. Rowe
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Jones 24 CB
|B. Jones
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
N. Needham 40 DB
|N. Needham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
1
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 2 P
|M. Haack
|1
|54.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - KC 38(0:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right intended for C.Edwards-Helaire INTERCEPTED by E.Rowe at MIA 31. E.Rowe to KC 47 for 22 yards (M.Hardman; C.Edwards-Helaire).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(1:35 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep middle to S.Watkins to MIA 38 for 37 yards (E.Rowe; N.Needham) [S.Lawson].
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:35 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - MIA 7(1:42 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIA 25(2:27 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Grant to KC 7 for 18 yards (J.Thornhill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIA 25(2:31 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 31(3:15 - 1st) D.Washington up the middle to KC 25 for 6 yards (W.Gay).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIA 45(3:47 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki to KC 31 for 14 yards (L.Sneed).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIA 43(4:25 - 1st) D.Washington left tackle to KC 45 for -2 yards (M.Danna).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 44(4:50 - 1st) D.Washington left guard to KC 43 for 1 yard (A.Hitchens).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 42 - KC 3(4:59 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 41 yards to KC 44 Center-J.Winchester out of bounds.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - KC 33(5:41 - 1st) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 3 for -30 yards (J.Baker).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 19 - KC 26(6:16 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 33 for 7 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 35(6:56 - 1st) P.Mahomes FUMBLES (Aborted) at KC 30 and recovers at KC 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - MIA 27(7:01 - 1st) J.Sanders 45 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIA 27(7:04 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to L.Bowden (B.Breeland).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 34(7:43 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa scrambles left end ran ob at KC 27 for 7 yards (T.Wharton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 34(7:52 - 1st) L.Bowden pass incomplete deep left to D.Washington [A.Okafor].
|+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIA 50(8:32 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to A.Shaheen to KC 34 for 16 yards (L.Sneed).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 43(8:56 - 1st) D.Washington up the middle to 50 for 7 yards (F.Clark).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 15 - KC 27(9:08 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right intended for T.Kelce INTERCEPTED by By.Jones (A.Van Ginkel) at MIA 23. By.Jones to MIA 38 for 15 yards (S.Watkins P.Mahomes). FUMBLES (S.Watkins) recovered by MIA-E.Ogbah at MIA 43.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 22(9:31 - 1st) L.Bell left guard to MIA 18 for 4 yards (Z.Sieler). PENALTY on KC Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at MIA 22 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 35(10:09 - 1st) L.Bell up the middle to MIA 22 for 13 yards (B.McCain).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 48(10:46 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Kelce ran ob at MIA 35 for 17 yards (J.Baker).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - KC 32(11:17 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at KC 48 for 16 yards (Br.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 31(11:58 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire to KC 32 for 1 yard (S.Lawson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - KC 28(12:43 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles right end to KC 31 for 3 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - KC 22(13:25 - 1st) P.Mahomes right end to KC 28 for 6 yards (Br.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 20(14:02 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to KC 22 for 2 yards (R.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIA 26(14:09 - 1st) M.Haack punts 54 yards to KC 20 Center-B.Ferguson fair catch by M.Hardman.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIA 26(14:15 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep middle to J.Grant [A.Okafor].
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 25(14:53 - 1st) D.Washington right guard to MIA 26 for 1 yard (T.Kpassagnon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker (B.Breeland).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
