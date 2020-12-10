|
Saints-Eagles Preview
PHILADELPHIA (AP) The Philadelphia Eagles picked the toughest spot to give Jalen Hurts his first career start.
Hurts, the 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up, takes over for Carson Wentz and leads the Eagles (3-8-1) against the New Orleans Saints (10-2) on Sunday. The Saints have the NFL's No. 1 ranked defense.
Welcome to the league, rook.
''We are playing against a great defense so we have to do what we can to control the controllable, control our effort, control our execution, control our mindset and go out there and play a hard-fought game,'' Hurts said.
Hurts replaced Wentz in a loss at Green Bay last week and completed 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown, one interception and took three sacks.
Wentz is struggling through the worst season of his five-year career, but he's not the only reason Philadelphia's offense has played so poorly.
''You feel bad he's the sole one taken the hit right now,'' three-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce said. ''Obviously, the entire offense has been terrible: offensive line, running backs, receivers, coaches. You aren't this bad unless everybody shares blame in this whole thing.''
The Saints have won nine straight, including three in a row with Taysom Hill as their starting quarterback. Drew Brees is eligible to return this week but his status won't be determined until closer to game time.
GROUND GAINS
With Hill under center, the Saints' offense has increasingly taken on the personality of a hard-nose running attack. New Orleans has eclipsed 200 yards rushing in each of the past two games.
Hill is adept at QB power runs. Dynamic and shifty running back Alvin Kamara and bruising runner Latavius Murray, have flourished recently as well.
''The run game has been the emphasis for us the last couple weeks,'' right tackle Ryan Ramczyk said. ''When you can run the ball at will and just keep hammering the ball, it definitely wears on a defense. We know that if we can do that, we can have a lot of success.''
MALCOLM'S RETURN
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins spent six seasons in Philadelphia, helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl in 2017. But the Eagles released him this year in a cost-cutting move. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had high praise for Jenkins.
''He's probably the smartest player I ever coached,'' Schwartz said in a 415-word response about Jenkins.
Jenkins said he still calls Philadelphia home.
''I love that city,'' Jenkins said. ''Given myself, everything I've got into that community, invested a lot into that community. And it's given the same love back to me. So, that city holds a special place in my heart.''
NEW QB, NEW OFFFENSE
With Hurts running the offense, the Eagles may emphasize the run game far more than they ever did with Wentz. Miles Sanders is averaging 5.3 yards per carry but only has 16 rushes in the past two games.
''I think in order to get (Hurts) success, you've got to attempt and try to establish a little bit of the run game,'' coach Doug Pederson said. ''Then he can be a part of that, I think, and just go out and maybe try to find some easy completions. The quick game or a screen here and there, something that can just kind of get him into the flow of the game. This is the No. 1 defense, it's no easy task.''
DEEP LINE
The Saints have won their past two games without left tackle Terron Armstead in what has been the latest example of steady play by New Orleans' offensive front despite seemingly constant personnel shuffles.
Two weeks ago, left guard Andrus Peat was out with a concussion.
But reserve tackle James Hurst and two interior linemen, veteran Nick Easton and 2020 first-round draft choice Cesar Ruiz, have played well.
''We've got guys that can go play on Sundays and do a really good job. I think we all mesh well. I think we all communicate well up front,'' Ramczyk said. ''We've had to do some shuffling, but overall I think everyone's on the same page.''
TIGHTENING UP
The Saints have climbed to the top of the NFL in total defense while giving up just two touchdowns in their past five games. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who returned from an injury last week, said the unit always had confidence in its talent level and needed a few games earlier this season to develop cohesion.
''We're just finally hitting that level of consistency where the preparation and the mental aspect is meeting the physical tools and the physical abilities that we know the players on this defense have,'' Rankins said. ''You're just seeing guys going out and playing the right way, playing with effort, playing with energy. Guys know their assignments. And guys are just flying around. There's no thinking. There's no hesitating. Guys are just playing ball the right way and you see the results.''
AP Sports Writer Brett Martel contributed to this report.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|9:47
|14:06
|1st Downs
|4
|6
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|72
|140
|Total Plays
|18
|27
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|35
|35
|Rush Attempts
|8
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|37
|105
|Comp. - Att.
|7-10
|10-16
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-53.5
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|30
|12
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-28
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|37
|PASS YDS
|105
|
|
|35
|RUSH YDS
|35
|
|
|72
|TOTAL YDS
|140
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 7 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Hill
|7/10
|37
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Thomas 13 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|4
|4
|31
|0
|18
|3
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|3
|2
|12
|0
|10
|3
|
T. Smith 10 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Cook 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Cook
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Murray 28 RB
0
FPTS
|L. Murray
|1
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Alexander 58 OLB
|K. Alexander
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 43 FS
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Roach 97 DT
|M. Roach
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Rankins 98 DT
|S. Rankins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
0
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 6 P
|T. Morstead
|2
|53.5
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lewis 14 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Lewis
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lewis 14 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Lewis
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
12
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|10/16
|105
|1
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
12
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|4
|20
|0
|9
|12
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|6
|13
|0
|7
|1
|
B. Scott 35 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Scott
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|4
|2
|46
|0
|39
|4
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|3
|2
|24
|0
|19
|2
|
A. Jeffery 17 WR
7
FPTS
|A. Jeffery
|1
|1
|15
|1
|15
|7
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|3
|2
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
0
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|3
|2
|8
|0
|6
|0
|
Q. Watkins 80 WR
0
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 24 CB
|D. Slay
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 23 FS
|R. McLeod
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 21 SS
|J. Mills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DT
|F. Cox
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Robey-Coleman 31 CB
|N. Robey-Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Curry 75 DE
|V. Curry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 50 MLB
|D. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 93 NT
|J. Hargrave
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 97 DT
|M. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
4
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|1/1
|44
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 1 P
|C. Johnston
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Ward 84 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Ward
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - PHI 26(6:09 - 2nd) J.Elliott 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PHI 26(6:15 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz. Philadelphia challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - PHI 26(6:20 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to J.Reagor.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 32(6:57 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to Z.Ertz to NO 26 for 6 yards (M.Jenkins).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 7 - NO 39(7:04 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left intended for A.Kamara INTERCEPTED by D.Riley [J.Mills] at NO 39. D.Riley to NO 32 for 7 yards (A.Kamara).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 36(7:36 - 2nd) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 39 for 3 yards (J.Sweat; M.Jackson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(8:10 - 2nd) A.Kamara left end to NO 36 for 16 yards (V.Curry).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PHI 40(8:22 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 42 yards to NO 18 Center-R.Lovato. T.Lewis to NO 20 for 2 yards (K.Seymour).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PHI 40(8:31 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PHI 40(9:16 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders to PHI 40 for no gain (K.Alexander).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 39(9:57 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 40 for 1 yard (D.Onyemata; C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 20(10:43 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to PHI 39 for 19 yards (K.Alexander).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NO 42(10:54 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 58 yards to end zone Center-Z.Wood Touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NO 42(10:59 - 2nd) T.Hill pass incomplete short left to T.Smith.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 39(11:43 - 2nd) T.Hill scrambles right end to NO 42 for 3 yards (D.Riley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 37(12:19 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to NO 39 for 2 yards (D.Slay).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 27(12:55 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left to A.Kamara to NO 37 for 10 yards (D.Slay; R.McLeod).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(13:25 - 2nd) L.Murray up the middle to NO 27 for 2 yards (J.Mills).
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 50 yards from 50 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:25 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|+15 YD
|
4 & 2 - PHI 15(13:30 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Jeffery for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN [K.Alexander]. PENALTY on NO-K.Alexander Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced between downs.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - PHI 16(14:14 - 2nd) M.Sanders left guard to NO 15 for 1 yard (C.Jordan).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 23(14:54 - 2nd) M.Sanders left end pushed ob at NO 16 for 7 yards (M.Roach).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 23(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to D.Goedert.
|+39 YD
|
3 & 7 - PHI 38(0:17 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to J.Reagor pushed ob at NO 23 for 39 yards (M.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 35(0:50 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to Q.Watkins ran ob at PHI 38 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 35(0:58 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to J.Reagor.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - NO 27(1:02 - 1st) W.Lutz 45 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - NO 33(1:46 - 1st) T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to PHI 27 for 6 yards (D.Slay).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 35(2:20 - 1st) A.Kamara up the middle to PHI 33 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 35(2:26 - 1st) T.Hill pass incomplete short right to J.Cook.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - NO 40(3:01 - 1st) T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to PHI 35 for 5 yards (A.Singleton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 43(3:35 - 1st) A.Kamara right end to PHI 40 for 3 yards (F.Cox).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 45(4:12 - 1st) L.Murray right guard to PHI 43 for 2 yards (J.Hargrave; F.Cox).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 37(4:50 - 1st) T.Hill pass deep right to M.Thomas to PHI 45 for 18 yards (A.Singleton) [M.Jackson].
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
4 & 2 - PHI 34(4:55 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to NO 37 for -3 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - PHI 43(5:35 - 1st) J.Hurts right end pushed ob at NO 34 for 9 yards (P.Williams).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - PHI 38(5:50 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-G.Ward False Start 5 yards enforced at NO 38 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - PHI 33(6:12 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to NO 29 for 4 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). PENALTY on PHI Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at NO 33 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - PHI 37(6:58 - 1st) M.Sanders left tackle to NO 33 for 4 yards (D.Onyemata).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 42(7:38 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert ran ob at NO 37 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - PHI 45(8:16 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle to NO 42 for 3 yards (M.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - PHI 48(9:01 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to J.Reagor to NO 45 for 7 yards (K.Alexander; D.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 46(9:44 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to Z.Ertz to PHI 48 for 2 yards (K.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 46(9:48 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to M.Sanders (C.Jordan).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - PHI 37(10:19 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders pushed ob at PHI 46 for 9 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 35(10:58 - 1st) B.Scott left end to PHI 37 for 2 yards (M.Roach; S.Rankins).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - PHI 30(11:37 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles right end ran ob at PHI 35 for 5 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - PHI 27(12:15 - 1st) M.Sanders left end pushed ob at PHI 30 for 3 yards (K.Alexander).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 24(13:01 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle to PHI 27 for 3 yards (S.Tuttle; D.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NO 32(13:11 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 49 yards to PHI 19 Center-Z.Wood. G.Ward to PHI 24 for 5 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 12 - NO 30(13:41 - 1st) T.Hill pass short left to A.Kamara pushed ob at NO 32 for 2 yards (R.McLeod).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - NO 26(14:15 - 1st) A.Kamara left end to NO 30 for 4 yards (A.Singleton; J.Hargrave).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 32(14:54 - 1st) T.Hill pass short left to L.Murray to NO 26 for -6 yards (N.Robey).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 61 yards from PHI 35 to NO 4. T.Lewis to NO 32 for 28 yards (S.Bradley).
