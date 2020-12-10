|
SEATTLE (AP) It's something Pete Carroll has done throughout his coaching career. When one of his players is about to face a former team, the Seattle Seahawks coach makes sure to have a brief conversation the week of.
It's Jamal Adams' turn to have a conversation with his former team, the New York Jets, set to visit the Seahawks this Sunday.
''It's a big deal to guys. It's always a big deal when you go back home,'' Carroll said. ''I think the first thing is to acknowledge that it is a big deal, and then to realize that you don't want to let that factor into your ability to focus, and concentrate and do your job and all that.''
Adams was once a key part of the Jets' future core, but a public divorce landed him in Seattle over the summer after the Seahawks were willing to part with a pair of future first-round picks. It was a steep price paid by Seattle, but what was needed to get Adams out of the Big Apple.
Jets coach Adam Gase said he believed his relationship with Adams was fine, and that the trade appears to have worked out for both sides. But Adams is clearly in a more desirable situation with the Seahawks in the playoff race and the Jets (0-12) wallowed in a winless season, including last week's late loss to Las Vegas.
''I thought it was good, but obviously he felt different. I never had any poor interactions with him. He was somebody I talked to a lot and communicated with,'' Gase said. ''Once the offseason hit, there was nothing I could do. I'm not in charge of contracts. I'm not involved in those talks. That's kind of where his agent and the front office guys got to go to work.''
On the field, Adams' move to Seattle (8-4) has seen mixed results heading into the final four games of the regular season. Adams hasn't been at his best in pass coverage. But as a run stopper and specifically a pass-rushing blitzer, the Seahawks are getting full value out of the 2019 All-Pro. Adams' 7 1/2 sacks are the second most by a defensive back in any season since the sack became an official stat in 1982. He leads the Seahawks in the category and is tied for 11th leaguewide.
The Jets are fully aware of what their former teammate can do.
''Obviously, Jamal presents a challenge for everyone - for our tight ends, our receivers, our line, myself, our running backs,'' Jets quarterback Sam Darnold said. ''He's a really, really good player, physical player, super smart as well. So, we've got our hands full there and we're excited to obviously not just face him but face a really good Seattle defense.''
NO CUSHION
Seattle will be trying to rebound from last week's shocking 17-12 loss to the New York Giants that likely cost the Seahawks any chance at landing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. It also dropped Seattle into a tie with the Rams in the NFC West. With a Week 16 matchup at home against the Rams looming, the Seahawks can't afford any other stumbles.
GREGG'S GONE
With Gregg Williams fired Monday after his questionable all-out blitz call cost the Jets their first win, Frank Bush takes over as New York's interim defensive coordinator.
Bush has served as Adam Gase's assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach the past two seasons. The former NFL linebacker has been an assistant for several teams over the last 27 years, and has also been a defensive coordinator during the 2009-10 seasons for Houston.
Bush takes over a unit that ranked 29th in total defense under Williams, and 31st against the pass. Bush will have his hands full this week preparing for the Seahawks' Russell Wilson-led offense.
REDISCOVER RUSS
Last week was Wilson's shakiest game of the season. He struggled in Week 10 against the Rams, a team that has long caused Wilson and the Seahawks problems. But Wilson appeared a step behind in his decision making against the Giants. Wilson seemed hesitant to let throws go and at other times held the ball too long, taking costly sacks.
''I came out of the game feeling like the guys protected well and we needed to get more production out of our opportunities; we really had chances,'' Carroll said.
It didn't help Wilson that Seattle's balance was heavily tilted toward the pass. Seattle had just 15 runs from its running backs against the Giants, with 43 pass attempts by Wilson.
DARNOLD UP & DOWN
Darnold led the Jets on an opening 12-play, 74-yard drive that was capped with a 3-yard touchdown toss to Jamison Crowder against Las Vegas. It was the struggling quarterback's first TD pass since Week 3. It also marked the sixth straight game the Jets scored on their opening drive - the longest active streak in the NFL - with two TDs and four field goals.
Darnold finished with two touchdown passes and a TD run, but also threw an interception and lost two fumbles - with two of the turnovers leading to 10 points for the Raiders. The third-year quarterback has nine INTs and two lost fumbles this season.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|16:29
|11:21
|1st Downs
|9
|11
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-6
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|116
|190
|Total Plays
|32
|26
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|44
|88
|Rush Attempts
|15
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|7.3
|Net Yards Passing
|72
|102
|Comp. - Att.
|7-16
|10-14
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-37.0
|1-43.0
|Return Yards
|95
|14
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|1-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-84
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|72
|PASS YDS
|102
|
|
|44
|RUSH YDS
|88
|
|
|116
|TOTAL YDS
|190
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
2
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|7/16
|73
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
F. Gore 21 RB
0
FPTS
|F. Gore
|7
|20
|0
|11
|0
|
J. Adams 36 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Adams
|3
|18
|0
|12
|1
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|5
|6
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Perriman 19 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|4
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
J. Scott 12 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Scott
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
J. Smith 16 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
C. Herndon 89 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Herndon
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
F. Gore 21 RB
0
FPTS
|F. Gore
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
J. Crowder 82 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Austin 31 CB
|B. Austin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hewitt 46 ILB
|N. Hewitt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Guidry 40 CB
|J. Guidry
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 20 FS
|M. Maye
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
H. Anderson 96 DE
|H. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Farley 41 SAF
|M. Farley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DT
|Q. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hall 37 CB
|B. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Langi 44 ILB
|H. Langi
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Castillo 6 K
3
FPTS
|S. Castillo
|1/3
|45
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|2
|37.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
14
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|10/14
|102
|2
|1
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Hyde
|4
|40
|0
|18
|4
|
C. Carson 32 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Carson
|6
|20
|0
|10
|2
|
P. Hart 19 WR
1
FPTS
|P. Hart
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
D. Moore 83 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|6
|4
|33
|1
|14
|9
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|2
|2
|25
|0
|15
|2
|
F. Swain 18 WR
7
FPTS
|F. Swain
|1
|1
|19
|1
|19
|7
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
1
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
C. Carson 32 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Carson
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|2
|
D. Moore 83 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moore
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Wagner 54 MLB
|B. Wagner
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 29 FS
|D. Reed
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Adams 33 SS
|J. Adams
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wright 50 OLB
|K. Wright
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Amadi 28 SAF
|U. Amadi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 37 FS
|Q. Diggs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bullard 93 DE
|J. Bullard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harrison 98 DT
|D. Harrison
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Robinson 98 DE
|A. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
5
FPTS
|J. Myers
|1/1
|41
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Reed 29 FS
0
FPTS
|D. Reed
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - NYJ 23(2:32 - 2nd) S.Castillo 41 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NYJ 23(2:36 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to B.Perriman.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYJ 18(3:23 - 2nd) T.Johnson right tackle to SEA 23 for -5 yards (K.Wright).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 27(4:07 - 2nd) J.Adams right tackle to SEA 18 for 9 yards (B.Wagner).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - NYJ 41(4:46 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short middle to J.Smith to SEA 27 for 14 yards (B.Wagner).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(5:33 - 2nd) J.Adams right tackle to SEA 41 for -3 yards (K.Wright).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 50(6:11 - 2nd) J.Adams left guard to SEA 38 for 12 yards (Q.Diggs; J.Adams).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 42(6:58 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to F.Gore to 50 for 8 yards (D.Reed K.Wright) [B.Wagner].
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(7:34 - 2nd) F.Gore right guard to NYJ 42 for 2 yards (J.Adams; D.Harrison).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - NYJ 22(7:59 - 2nd) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 22 for -13 yards (J.Brooks). PENALTY on SEA-D.Reed Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at NYJ 35 - No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 36(8:35 - 2nd) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 35 for -1 yards (J.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(8:40 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to J.Crowder (L.Collier) [B.Mayowa].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SEA 32(8:48 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 43 yards to NYJ 25 Center-T.Ott. B.Berrios ran ob at NYJ 36 for 11 yards (B.Burr-Kirven).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SEA 32(8:55 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to D.Moore.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SEA 30(9:34 - 2nd) C.Carson left end to SEA 32 for 2 yards (M.Farley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 27(10:04 - 2nd) Ball spotted on SEA27 for start of drive. (Shotgun) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore to SEA 30 for 3 yards (B.Austin).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - NYJ 19(10:08 - 2nd) S.Castillo 37 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NYJ 19(10:13 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to B.Perriman.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 19(10:18 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to J.Crowder.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 19(10:25 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYJ 25(11:01 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to B.Berrios to SEA 19 for 6 yards (B.Wagner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 27(11:45 - 2nd) T.Johnson right guard to SEA 25 for 2 yards (B.Wagner J.Bullard).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 30(12:25 - 2nd) T.Johnson right tackle to SEA 27 for 3 yards (D.Harrison; J.Bullard).
|Kickoff
|(12:35 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 61 yards from SEA 35 to NYJ 4. C.Ballentine to SEA 30 for 66 yards (F.Swain).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - SEA 23(12:40 - 2nd) J.Myers 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - SEA 24(13:23 - 2nd) C.Carson right guard to NYJ 23 for 1 yard (H.Langi; H.Anderson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - SEA 33(14:05 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Carson to NYJ 24 for 9 yards (J.Guidry H.Langi).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 32(14:46 - 2nd) C.Carson right guard to NYJ 33 for -1 yards (J.Guidry; Q.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 30(14:52 - 2nd) F.Gore right guard to NYJ 32 for 2 yards (D.Harrison; J.Adams). FUMBLES (D.Harrison) RECOVERED by SEA-B.Wagner at NYJ 32.
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 68 yards from SEA 20 to NYJ 12. C.Ballentine to NYJ 30 for 18 yards (F.Swain).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 5(15:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SEA-D.Metcalf Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced between downs.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - SEA 6(0:07 - 1st) C.Hyde right guard to NYJ 5 for 1 yard (M.Farley; J.Franklin-Myers).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 24(0:31 - 1st) C.Hyde right guard to NYJ 6 for 18 yards (M.Maye).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 39(1:10 - 1st) C.Hyde right tackle to NYJ 24 for 15 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - SEA 46(1:41 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to NYJ 39 for 15 yards (M.Maye).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SEA 46(1:45 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 40(2:23 - 1st) C.Hyde left end to SEA 46 for 6 yards (N.Shepherd).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 30(2:48 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett pushed ob at SEA 40 for 10 yards (B.Hall).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NYJ 38(2:54 - 1st) B.Mann punts 32 yards to SEA 30 Center-T.Hennessy fair catch by D.Reed.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NYJ 38(2:59 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to B.Berrios (J.Adams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 38(3:08 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right [B.Mayowa].
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(3:48 - 1st) T.Johnson left tackle to NYJ 38 for 2 yards (K.Wright; J.Reed).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(4:19 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to J.Scott ran ob at NYJ 36 for 16 yards (D.Reed).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 10 - SEA 37(4:27 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep left intended for D.Metcalf INTERCEPTED by M.Maye at NYJ 0. Touchback. Penalty on SEA-D.Brown Offensive Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 37(4:30 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to C.Carson [F.Fatukasi].
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 50(5:11 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to W.Dissly to NYJ 37 for 13 yards (H.Anderson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 46(5:50 - 1st) C.Carson right guard to 50 for 4 yards (Q.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NYJ 26(6:00 - 1st) B.Mann punts 42 yards to SEA 32 Center-T.Hennessy. D.Reed to SEA 46 for 14 yards (T.Hennessy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NYJ 26(6:05 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep middle to B.Berrios (U.Amadi).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 28(6:44 - 1st) F.Gore left tackle to NYJ 26 for -2 yards (P.Ford).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(7:16 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to J.Crowder to NYJ 28 for 3 yards (U.Amadi; D.Reed).
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 19(7:22 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to F.Swain for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 38(7:58 - 1st) P.Hart left end pushed ob at NYJ 19 for 19 yards (J.Guidry).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - SEA 48(8:34 - 1st) C.Carson right guard to NYJ 38 for 10 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 43(9:11 - 1st) D.Moore left end to NYJ 48 for 9 yards (B.Austin).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 29(9:46 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf to SEA 43 for 14 yards (H.Langi; M.Farley). SEA-D.Metcalf was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(10:21 - 1st) C.Carson right guard to SEA 29 for 4 yards (N.Hewitt).
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NYJ 27(10:26 - 1st) S.Castillo 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NYJ 27(10:30 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to B.Perriman.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 28(11:10 - 1st) F.Gore left tackle to SEA 27 for 1 yard (J.Bullard; A.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 28(11:50 - 1st) F.Gore left guard to SEA 28 for no gain (B.Wagner).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYJ 45(12:29 - 1st) S.Darnold pass deep left to B.Perriman to SEA 28 for 17 yards (D.Reed).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(13:07 - 1st) F.Gore right tackle to SEA 45 for 6 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYJ 40(13:42 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to C.Herndon to NYJ 49 for 9 yards (J.Adams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(14:24 - 1st) T.Johnson left tackle to NYJ 40 for 4 yards (L.Collier).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 1st) F.Gore left tackle to NYJ 36 for 11 yards (B.Wagner).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
