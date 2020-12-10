|
|
|TEN
|JAC
Titans-Jaguars Preview
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Some of Derrick Henry's biggest plays and most productive games have come against the Jaguars.
Just not in Jacksonville, which is about 25 miles south of Henry's hometown.
The Jaguars have an impressive streak going against the NFL's leading rusher this season and last. They haven't allowed Henry to reach 100 yards rushing in any of his four trips home. He managed just 13 yards on the ground as a rookie in 2016, followed by outings of 92, 57 and 44 yards in front of friends and family at TIAA Bank Field.
Jacksonville (1-11) might need to contain Henry again if it's going to have a chance Sunday against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (8-4), who can clinch their fifth consecutive winning season and move a step closer to securing a postseason berth for the third time in four years.
''We know this guy. We know this guy's going to get the football and he's coming downhill,'' Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson said. ''We know he's getting the ball, so it's really just man on man and trying to match up and do our job.''
Even then, there's no guarantee defenders won't end up on Henry's growing highlight reel. The Jaguars already have secured plenty of appearances, all of them in Nashville, where Henry had a 66-yard touchdown reception in 2017 and a 99-yard run in 2018 that was part of a 238-yard, four-score day.
''He's coming around the edge at 250 pounds and 6-4, so he's already got that length advantage,'' Wilson said. ''Not trying to be on that tape. Try to cut his legs down, get him down the best way I can. Definitely not trying to be on no stiff-arm tape.''
Jacksonville spent entire portions of practice this week working on defending Henry's trademark stiff-arm, which the Jags see up close twice a year. Defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich uses oversized yellow pads to poke and pound defenders at the line of scrimmage.
''His stiff-arm is vicious, so we've got to be prepared to stop that,'' defensive end Dawuane Smoot said. ''Like two years ago, I almost got a (tackle for loss) on him and he hit me with one of those stiff-arms. I've learned from that.''
The Jags, who tied an NFL single-season record by allowing at least 30 points in six consecutive games, have steadily improved on defense in recent weeks despite losing several starters to injuries. They still rank last in the NFL in total defense (416.0 yards a game) and 30th against the run (136.9 yards a game).
They held Henry to 84 yards on 25 carries in a Week 2 road matchup.
''I think they play hard,'' Henry said. ''That's what they've always done. That's what they continue to do with different personnel groups in there, guys that are new to the defense, but they play hard. It's something they've always done.''
TARGETING 1,000
Titans receiver Corey Davis is putting together the best season of his career, and at an opportune time. The fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft is in the final year of his contract with Tennessee. Davis already has four 100-yard performances this season after having two in his first three years. He leads the Titans with 801 yards receiving. Teammate A.J. Brown isn't far behind with 725 yards receiving. The duo could give the Titans two 1,000-yard receivers this season.
''It would say a lot about him, about me and about this entire team,'' Davis said. ''So we've got a lot of weapons and to be able to spread the ball out like we do ... So I know it would mean a lot to both of us.''
ROOKIE RECORD
Jacksonville's James Robinson leads all rookies in rushing and yards from scrimmage (1,278), and he ranks second in total touchdowns (9). He needs 32 yards against the Titans to become the first undrafted rookie in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards rushing through the first 14 weeks of a season.
Only three previous undrafted rookies have surpassed 1,000 yards rushing: Indianapolis' Dominic Rhodes (1,104 in 2001), Denver's Phillip Lindsay (1,037 in 2018) and Tampa Bay's LeGarrette Blount (1,007 in 2010).
Robinson has a shot at topping the list.
TANNEHILL'S TIME
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill has thrown at least one touchdown pass in nine straight games, and the veteran quarterback now is one away from matching his career high set in 2014 with Miami. He is tied for sixth in the NFL with 26 TD passes, trailing Aaron Rodgers (36), Russell Wilson (32), Patrick Mahomes (31), Tom Brady (28) and Ben Roethlisberger (27).
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|6:11
|8:49
|1st Downs
|4
|3
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|3
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|93
|69
|Total Plays
|14
|16
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|19
|6
|Rush Attempts
|5
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|1.0
|Net Yards Passing
|74
|63
|Comp. - Att.
|6-9
|7-10
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-37.0
|2-38.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|74
|PASS YDS
|63
|
|
|19
|RUSH YDS
|6
|
|
|93
|TOTAL YDS
|69
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
8
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|6/9
|74
|1
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
10
FPTS
|A. Brown
|4
|2
|43
|1
|37
|10
|
G. Swaim 87 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
J. Smith 81 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
D. Henry 22 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Henry
|2
|2
|7
|0
|6
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Butler 21 CB
|M. Butler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 90 NT
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Crawford 94 DE
|J. Crawford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dickerson 92 DE
|M. Dickerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Landry 58 OLB
|H. Landry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SS
|A. Hooker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 CB
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 LB
|D. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Gostkowski 3 K
1
FPTS
|S. Gostkowski
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kern 6 P
|B. Kern
|1
|37.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 14 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Glennon 2 QB
2
FPTS
|M. Glennon
|7/10
|63
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|6
|6
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
3
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|3
|2
|33
|0
|22
|3
|
K. Cole 84 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Cole
|2
|2
|13
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
E. Saubert 85 TE
0
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
T. Eifert 88 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Eifert
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
C. Johnson 19 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Wilson 26 FS
|J. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 29 SS
|J. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Giles-Harris 43 LB
|J. Giles-Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 44 OLB
|M. Jack
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
|D. Ogunbowale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Schobert 47 MLB
|J. Schobert
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Middleton 39 FS
|D. Middleton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Rosas 7 K
0
FPTS
|A. Rosas
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|2
|38.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - TEN 22(0:45 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry to TEN 28 for 6 yards (J.Wilson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 19 - TEN 16(1:15 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at TEN 22 for 6 yards (J.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(1:43 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry to JAC 44 for 31 yards (M.Jack). PENALTY on TEN-R.Saffold III Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - JAC 19(1:53 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 41 yards to TEN 40 Center-R.Matiscik. K.Raymond to TEN 46 for 6 yards (D.Allen). PENALTY on TEN-T.Smith Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced at TEN 40.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - JAC 19(1:57 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle to L.Shenault Jr. (R.Evans).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAC 15(2:34 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short left to E.Saubert to JAC 19 for 4 yards (M.Butler).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 13(3:06 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 15 for 2 yards (J.Crawford).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TEN 50(3:15 - 1st) B.Kern punts 37 yards to JAC 13 Center-M.Overton fair catch by K.Cole Sr..
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TEN 50(3:20 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Brown [K.Chaisson].
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TEN 50(3:24 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle [J.Schobert].
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 45(3:56 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to 50 for 5 yards (T.Herndon; J.Schobert).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 34(4:35 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.Smith to TEN 45 for 11 yards (J.Schobert; J.Jones). JAC-J.Jones was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - TEN 30(5:05 - 1st) Direct snap to A.Hooker. A.Hooker left end ran ob at TEN 34 for 4 yards (D.Ogunbowale). Tennessee Titans lined up in a punt formation and direct snap to 37.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TEN 30(5:10 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Brown.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEN 24(5:48 - 1st) D.Henry left end to TEN 30 for 6 yards (T.Herndon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 22(6:22 - 1st) D.Henry right end to TEN 24 for 2 yards (J.Giles-Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - JAC 43(6:30 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 35 yards to TEN 22 Center-R.Matiscik out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - JAC 43(6:36 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete short left.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - JAC 48(6:36 - 1st) PENALTY on JAC-T.Shatley False Start 5 yards enforced at JAC 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - JAC 48(6:42 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete short left to C.Johnson (T.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 47(7:18 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 48 for 1 yard (M.Dickerson).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(7:56 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short middle to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 47 for 22 yards (K.Byard).
|Kickoff
|(7:56 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:56 - 1st) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 37(8:07 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep right to A.Brown for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEN 50(8:39 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to G.Swaim pushed ob at JAC 37 for 13 yards (J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - TEN 48(9:08 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (J.Giles-Harris; J.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEN 43(9:08 - 1st) PENALTY on JAC-D.Ekuale Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at TEN 43 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 5 - JAC 43(9:21 - 1st) A.Rosas 53 yard field goal is BLOCKED (D.Jones) Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - JAC 39(9:57 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short right to T.Eifert to TEN 35 for 4 yards (R.Evans).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAC 35(10:43 - 1st) J.Robinson left end to TEN 39 for -4 yards (T.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(11:18 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to TEN 35 for 5 yards (D.Long).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - JAC 49(11:56 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short middle to L.Shenault Jr. to TEN 40 for 11 yards (K.Byard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 45(12:36 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short right to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 49 for 4 yards (M.Butler).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 42(13:09 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 45 for 3 yards (D.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - JAC 33(13:48 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short middle to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 42 for 9 yards (R.Evans).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - JAC 34(14:24 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 33 for -1 yards (A.Hooker).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short left to J.Robinson to JAC 34 for 9 yards (H.Landry III).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
-
TEN
JAC
7
0
1st 0:45 CBS
-
ARI
NYG
3
0
1st 0:00 FOX
-
MIN
TB
6
0
2nd 12:47 FOX
-
KC
MIA
0
7
2nd 14:34 CBS
-
DEN
CAR
6
0
2nd 15:00 CBS
-
DAL
CIN
10
0
2nd 13:16 FOX
-
HOU
CHI
0
7
2nd 13:45 CBS
-
NE
LAR
3
24
Final NFLN
-
IND
LV
0
051.5 O/U
+2.5
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
NYJ
SEA
0
048.5 O/U
-16.5
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
WAS
SF
0
043.5 O/U
-3
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
NO
PHI
0
042 O/U
+7.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
GB
DET
0
055.5 O/U
+9
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
ATL
LAC
0
049 O/U
-1.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
PIT
BUF
0
049 O/U
-2
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
BAL
CLE
0
045.5 O/U
+3
Mon 8:15pm ESPN