|
|
|WAS
|SF
Football Team-49ers Preview
When Alex Smith steps on the field to take on the San Francisco 49ers for just the second time since being traded away more than seven years ago, little will look familiar.
The roster and coaching staff will have completely changed when Washington (5-7) takes on San Francisco (5-7) on Sunday in a matchup of teams fighting for a playoff spot. Even the location will be different, with the Niners temporarily playing their home games in Arizona after being kicked out of their home stadium because of coronavirus protocols.
''I don't think it means anything at this point,'' Smith said about facing the team that drafted him first overall in 2005. ''It's so far removed. I'm looking forward to seeing the handful of guys that are still around. Throw in the fact that we're playing in Arizona, that even obviously makes it more different.''
Smith said his time in San Francisco seems like ''a lifetime ago.'' He has gone through plenty since he was traded to Kansas City in 2013 after losing his starting job to Colin Kaepernick.
He spent five mostly successful years with the Chiefs, going to the playoffs four times, before being traded to Washington to make way for Patrick Mahomes.
Smith got off to a solid start in Washington in 2018 before a horrific, career-threatening leg injury sidelined him for more than a year. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Smith's comeback has earned him as much respect as he has for any player.
''For him to go through what he went through and to still want to come back, it's definitely not a money thing,'' Shanahan said. ''The guy does all right in that area. It's not something he had to do. It shows why he has been successful in everything he's done.''
That success wasn't always there in his eight years in San Francisco. He struggled early on the field, dealt with injuries and coaches who didn't always put him in the best position to succeed or show belief in his ability.
Smith got through all that and helped the Niners reach the NFC championship game in the 2011 season before losing his starting job to Kaepernick midway through the following season after a concussion. That left Smith as a spectator for the Super Bowl that season, and eventually led to the end of his roller-coaster ride with San Francisco.
''It was hard, really hard,'' he said. ''I don't wish that on anybody. I think that's certainly part of also why I try to help young QBs. I don't want anybody to go through that. It was very, very difficult. It was a hard road to go down, and I learned a lot from it. But I don't think it's totally necessary. I don't think it had to be that way, looking back. A lot of that was my fault as well. I did learn a lot from it at that time, but it doesn't have to be that way.''
REUNION WEEK
Smith isn't the only player going up against his former team. Niners left tackle Trent Williams and tight end Jordan Reed will face Washington after leaving this offseason. Williams sat out last year in a medical dispute with the front office before finally forcing his way out in a trade. Reed left as a free agent, and both have contributed to the 49ers, with Williams stepping in to replace former Pro Bowler Joe Staley.
''He's a very strong leader in this locker room,'' quarterback Nick Mullens said. ''He speaks up when things need to be said. Obviously his resume speaks for itself. But I'm very thankful that he's got my blindside.''
HALF AND HALF
Washington's been a completely different team before and after halftime. The pattern was established in Week 1: Down 17-7 after the first half, Washington came back to beat Philadelphia by outscoring the Eagles 20-0 in the second half. And it's continued all the way until now: Ron Rivera's club was down 14-3 against Pittsburgh after two quarters Monday but came back to win by outdoing the Steelers 20-3 the rest of the way.
For the season, Washington is trailing by an average of 15.3 to 8.2 after the first half, but getting the better of opponents by a margin of 13.8 to 6.3 in the second half.
Rivera said he'd love to have fast starts, then added with a chuckle: ''It seems to be working for us, so I guess it might be a part of our strategy going forward.''
MORE THAN ONE
Heading into Washington's last game, second-year wideout Terry McLaurin led the club in catches, targets and yards receiving by wide margins. And he still does, even after being held to a pair of receptions for 14 yards by Pittsburgh. But the attention on McLaurin helped tight end Logan Thomas (9 catches, 98 yards, TD) and running back J.D. McKissic (10 catches, 70 yards) have career days.
''The more they respect him, the more opportunities are going to be created for his teammates,'' Rivera said. ''That's the one thing Terry doesn't get frustrated about. He understands that. He goes out and relishes the chance to create opportunities for himself to make plays.''
---
AP Sports Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|6:46
|12:18
|1st Downs
|2
|8
|Rushing
|2
|5
|Passing
|0
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|38
|116
|Total Plays
|16
|1
|Avg Gain
|2.4
|116.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|33
|61
|Rush Attempts
|8
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|5
|55
|Comp. - Att.
|2-8
|7-12
|Yards Per Pass
|0.6
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-53.7
|3-39.3
|Return Yards
|22
|2
|Punts - Returns
|1-22
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|5
|PASS YDS
|55
|
|
|33
|RUSH YDS
|61
|
|
|38
|TOTAL YDS
|116
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Smith 11 QB
0
FPTS
|A. Smith
|2/8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|4
|20
|0
|11
|2
|
P. Barber 34 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Barber
|3
|8
|0
|7
|0
|
C. Sims 89 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Sims
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
0
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
P. Barber 34 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Barber
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
0
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Sims 89 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Curl 31 SS
|K. Curl
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 53 ILB
|J. Bostic
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Everett 22 FS
|D. Everett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Pierre-Louis 54 OLB
|K. Pierre-Louis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Young 99 DE
|C. Young
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Kerrigan 91 DE
|R. Kerrigan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 3 K
0
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|3
|53.7
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 15 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
N. Mullens 4 QB
2
FPTS
|N. Mullens
|7/11
|72
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|6
|35
|0
|9
|3
|
J. Wilson 30 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|5
|17
|1
|11
|7
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
4
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|6
|4
|46
|0
|18
|4
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|3
|
R. James 13 WR
0
FPTS
|R. James
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
J. Reed 81 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Reed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
|D. Greenlaw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Witherspoon 23 CB
|A. Witherspoon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Daniels 65 DT
|D. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 99 DT
|J. Kinlaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Al-Shaair 51 LB
|A. Al-Shaair
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 20 FS
|J. Ward
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jordan 96 DE
|D. Jordan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 27 CB
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
1
FPTS
|R. Gould
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 6 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|3
|39.3
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 13 WR
0
FPTS
|R. James
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 24 - SF 18(10:17 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to J.Reed.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - SF 27(10:56 - 2nd) N.Mullens sacked at SF 18 for -9 yards (K.Pierre-Louis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SF 32(10:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on SF-T.Williams False Start 5 yards enforced at SF 32 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WAS 20(11:03 - 2nd) T.Way punts 48 yards to SF 32 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by R.James.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WAS 20(11:08 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete deep right to R.Foster. WAS-W.Schweitzer was injured during the play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAS 22(11:49 - 2nd) P.Barber left tackle to WAS 20 for -2 yards (J.Kinlaw).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 15(12:24 - 2nd) P.Barber right tackle to WAS 22 for 7 yards (F.Warner).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SF 44(12:32 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 41 yards to WAS 15 Center-T.Pepper out of bounds.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 14 - SF 40(13:02 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short right to R.James to SF 44 for 4 yards (J.Bostic).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - SF 45(13:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on SF-K.Bourne False Start 5 yards enforced at SF 45 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 44(14:07 - 2nd) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 45 for 1 yard (M.Sweat).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 44(14:11 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to K.Bourne.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 4 - SF 26(14:34 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass deep middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 44 for 18 yards (K.Curl). Penalty on WAS-K.Curl Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SF 26(14:38 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete deep middle to K.Bourne [J.Allen].
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 20(15:00 - 2nd) R.Mostert left end to SF 26 for 6 yards (J.Bostic).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WAS 27(0:04 - 1st) T.Way punts 55 yards to SF 18 Center-N.Sundberg. R.James to SF 20 for 2 yards (J.Smith-Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WAS 27(0:08 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to J.McKissic.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 25(0:41 - 1st) A.Smith pass short right to P.Barber pushed ob at WAS 27 for 2 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(0:47 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete deep right to L.Thomas.
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:47 - 1st) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SF 1(0:50 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - SF 2(1:28 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to WAS 1 for 1 yard (C.Young; C.Holcomb).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 5 - SF 13(2:06 - 1st) J.Wilson left end to WAS 2 for 11 yards (C.Holcomb; K.Fuller).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SF 18(2:11 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to J.Reed [C.Young]. PENALTY on WAS-C.Young Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at WAS 18 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - SF 22(2:57 - 1st) R.Mostert right tackle to WAS 18 for 4 yards (R.Kerrigan; D.Payne).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 31(3:41 - 1st) R.Mostert right end to WAS 22 for 9 yards (D.Payne; D.Everett).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - SF 48(4:29 - 1st) N.Mullens pass deep left to B.Aiyuk to WAS 31 for 17 yards (K.Curl).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 43(5:10 - 1st) R.Mostert left tackle to WAS 48 for 9 yards (C.Holcomb K.Fuller).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - WAS 35(5:14 - 1st) D.Hopkins 53 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WAS 35(5:18 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete short left to T.McLaurin.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 38(5:49 - 1st) J.McKissic up the middle to SF 35 for 3 yards (D.Daniels).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 38(5:56 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete short right.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - WAS 41(6:26 - 1st) P.Barber up the middle to SF 38 for 3 yards (D.Jordan; J.Ward).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAS 46(6:55 - 1st) C.Sims left end pushed ob at SF 41 for 5 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 49(7:32 - 1st) J.McKissic right tackle to SF 46 for 3 yards (K.Hyder).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 40(8:09 - 1st) J.McKissic right tackle to SF 49 for 11 yards (D.Johnson; J.Ward).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SF 35(8:21 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 47 yards to WAS 18 Center-T.Pepper. S.Sims pushed ob at WAS 40 for 22 yards (M.Harris).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - SF 43(9:02 - 1st) N.Mullens sacked at SF 35 for -8 yards (C.Young).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - SF 38(9:31 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SF 43 for 5 yards (K.Curl C.Young). SF-T.Williams was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 35(10:11 - 1st) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 38 for 3 yards (K.Curl).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - SF 30(10:53 - 1st) R.Mostert left end to SF 35 for 5 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 24(11:25 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short right to R.Mostert pushed ob at SF 30 for 6 yards (J.Bostic).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WAS 18(11:32 - 1st) T.Way punts 58 yards to SF 24 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by R.James.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAS 15(12:08 - 1st) A.Smith pass short middle to L.Thomas to WAS 18 for 3 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|
3 & 7 - WAS(12:11 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete short middle to T.McLaurin. Penalty on WAS-C.Lucas Illegal Formation offsetting enforced at WAS 15 - No Play. Penalty on SF-J.Ward Defensive Pass Interference offsetting.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 12(12:53 - 1st) J.McKissic right end to WAS 15 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 12(12:57 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin [J.Ward].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SF 42(13:05 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 30 yards to WAS 12 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by S.Sims.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SF 42(13:08 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk (K.Fuller).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 48(13:43 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short right to B.Aiyuk pushed ob at WAS 42 for 6 yards (D.Everett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 48(13:47 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk (K.Curl).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 36(14:13 - 1st) N.Mullens pass deep left to K.Bourne to WAS 48 for 16 yards (K.Fuller) [T.Settle].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - SF 34(14:38 - 1st) R.Mostert up the middle to SF 36 for 2 yards (J.Allen).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Samuel left end pushed ob at SF 34 for 9 yards (D.Everett). SF-D.Samuel was injured during the play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
-
IND
LV
17
14
2nd 1:36 CBS
-
NYJ
SEA
3
17
2nd 2:00 CBS
-
ATL
LAC
17
10
2nd 4:51 FOX
-
GB
DET
14
7
2nd 4:23 FOX
-
WAS
SF
0
7
2nd 10:56 FOX
-
NO
PHI
0
10
2nd 6:05 FOX
-
NE
LAR
3
24
Final NFLN
-
KC
MIA
33
27
Final CBS
-
DAL
CIN
30
7
Final FOX
-
DEN
CAR
32
27
Final CBS
-
ARI
NYG
26
7
Final FOX
-
HOU
CHI
7
36
Final CBS
-
MIN
TB
14
26
Final FOX
-
TEN
JAC
31
10
Final CBS
-
PIT
BUF
0
048.5 O/U
-2
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
BAL
CLE
0
045.5 O/U
+3
Mon 8:15pm ESPN