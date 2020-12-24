|
|
|TB
|DET
Buccaneers-Lions Preview
DETROIT (AP)
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rolling into the Motor City with a chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs.
''This is why we play, to put your team in a place and give yourself an opportunity to compete for a championship,'' Brady said.
The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and the Bucs (9-5) are a victory away from earning a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2007.
''I call them `Hat and T-Shirt' games,'' Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said. ''You get a hat and a T-shirt when you get in the playoffs. It's a great feeling for those guys. That was the goal this year - it was to get in the dance.''
The out-of-contention Detroit Lions (5-9) will likely be very accommodating Saturday at fan-free Ford Field.
Detroit will be led by Robert Prince, its third head coach, because interim coach Darrell Bevell became the NFL's first head coach to miss a game because of COVID-19 protocols. The Lions will also be without defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and other assistant coaches because of contact tracing.
''It's super disappointing,'' said Bevell, who is 1-2 since replacing fired coach Matt Patricia. ''I'm frustrated. Since we've started, I've tested negative. So, there's that whole part of it. You don't quite understand all the stuff that goes along with it, then there's that drive that you want to be there.''
HEATING UP
Antonio Brown is coming off his most productive game since making his Bucs debut last month following an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. He had five catches for a season-best 93 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown that capped last week's comeback win over Atlanta.
''Obviously as a teammate (and) someone who knows him pretty well, he's done a lot of work to get to this point,'' Brady said. ''Just proud of him, his focus, how he's prioritized different things.''
The 32-year-old Brown has 30 receptions for 310 yards and one touchdown in six games.
''He's doing the best with his opportunities,'' Arians said.
NEW-LOOK STAFF
Detroit's offense and defense will be led by coaches who have never had that responsibility in the NFL.
Quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan will make calls in place of Bevell, who also serves as the team's offensive coordinator. Evan Rothstein, who helps the team behind the scenes with research and analysis, will handle Undlin's game-day job with the defense.
''I'm confident in what those guys know and how they'll be able to handle it,'' Bevell said.
COMEBACK BUCS
Tampa Bay has rallied to win after trailing by at least 10 points to win four times, tied with the New Orleans Saints for the most in the NFL this season. The Bucs been outscored 59-7 in the opening quarter over their past six games. They overcame the deficit to beat three sub-.500 teams and lose to three teams with winning records.
''You can win against teams that aren't going to make the playoffs right now, but I don't think we will win too many playoff games spotting a team 17 points,'' tight end Cameron Brate acknowledged. ''It's going to be something we're going to have to figure out.''
Tampa Bay hasn't led at the end of a first quarter since Week 5 at Chicago.
The Lions blew double-digit leads in becoming the first team in NFL history to lose four straight games after leading by 10-plus points.
NO-LOOK PASS
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford played with banged-up ribs in last week's loss at Tennessee and added to his long list of no-look passes on a remarkable touchdown throw to Marvin Jones. Stafford was looking right when he threw left, connecting with Jones in the back of the end zone.
Arians said Stafford is one of his all-time favorite players, ranking him among the NFL's top four or five quarterbacks.
''He's one of the few quarterbacks I like going out and watching warm up, just watching him throw because he's so special,'' Arians said.
GRONK FAN
Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski will have at least one request after the game. Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, drafted No. 8 overall by Detroit last year, said he hopes to walk away from Ford Field with Gronkowski's No. 87 jersey.
''He's somebody I looked up to for sure growing up and throughout my career,'' Hockenson said.
---
Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|12:29
|6:13
|1st Downs
|12
|3
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|10
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|243
|55
|Total Plays
|24
|14
|Avg Gain
|10.1
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|34
|38
|Rush Attempts
|9
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|7.6
|Net Yards Passing
|209
|17
|Comp. - Att.
|12-14
|5-8
|Yards Per Pass
|13.9
|1.9
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-39.0
|3-49.7
|Return Yards
|24
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-11
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-13
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|209
|PASS YDS
|17
|
|
|34
|RUSH YDS
|38
|
|
|243
|TOTAL YDS
|55
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
20
FPTS
|T. Brady
|12/14
|216
|2
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
12
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|9
|34
|1
|8
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|5
|4
|77
|0
|47
|7
|
M. Evans 13 WR
13
FPTS
|M. Evans
|3
|3
|76
|1
|33
|13
|
R. Gronkowski 87 TE
9
FPTS
|R. Gronkowski
|1
|1
|33
|1
|33
|9
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
12
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|3
|3
|32
|0
|13
|12
|
A. Brown 81 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Brown
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 33 FS
|J. Whitehead
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ledbetter 95 DE
|J. Ledbetter
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Cockrell 43 DB
|R. Cockrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. McCoy 25 RB
|L. McCoy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Paul 90 OLB
|J. Pierre-Paul
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
2
FPTS
|R. Succop
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 8 P
|B. Pinion
|1
|39.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Barner 44 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Barner
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Barner 44 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Barner
|2
|5.5
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|2/3
|17
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Daniel 4 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Daniel
|3/5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Swift 32 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Swift
|3
|25
|0
|14
|2
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|2
|13
|0
|9
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Amendola 80 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Amendola
|2
|2
|17
|0
|15
|1
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
M. Jones 11 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
M. Sanu 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Sanu
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
0
FPTS
|Q. Cephus
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Davis 40 MLB
|J. Davis
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Roberts 29 CB
|D. Roberts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 21 DB
|T. Walker
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Griffen 98 DE
|E. Griffen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 26 SS
|D. Harmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Penisini 91 DT
|J. Penisini
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bryant 94 DE
|A. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Okwara 95 DE
|R. Okwara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 51 OLB
|J. Tavai
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Strong 92 DT
|K. Strong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ragland 59 ILB
|R. Ragland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 FS
|W. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|3
|49.7
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:51 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - TB 4(11:55 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - TB 17(12:27 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to DET 4 for 13 yards (A.Bryant).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 23(12:56 - 2nd) L.Fournette left tackle to DET 17 for 6 yards (T.Walker).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 35(13:24 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to DET 23 for 12 yards (J.Davis; T.Walker).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - TB 47(13:48 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to DET 35 for 12 yards (J.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 49(14:15 - 2nd) L.Fournette left end to DET 47 for 4 yards (D.Roberts J.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - DET 14(14:25 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 42 yards to TB 44 Center-D.Muhlbach. K.Barner to TB 49 for 5 yards (J.Agnew).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - DET 14(14:29 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass incomplete short right to M.Sanu.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - DET 12(15:00 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short right to M.Jones to DET 14 for 2 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 10(0:06 - 1st) C.Daniel pass short right to M.Sanu to DET 12 for 2 yards (D.White).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - TB 49(0:16 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 39 yards to DET 10 Center-Z.Triner downed by TB-R.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - TB 49(0:20 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle [N.Williams]. Ball thrown away.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 17 - TB 48(0:58 - 1st) L.Fournette left tackle to DET 49 for 3 yards (R.Okwara).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TB 45(1:44 - 1st) T.Brady sacked at TB 48 for -7 yards (E.Griffen).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 45(2:20 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to DET 45 for 10 yards (J.Davis R.Ragland).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 43(3:00 - 1st) L.Fournette left end to TB 45 for 2 yards (J.Penisini).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 27(3:35 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to TB 43 for 16 yards (T.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TB 23(4:18 - 1st) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette left end to TB 27 for 4 yards (K.Strong).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 16(4:48 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette pushed ob at TB 23 for 7 yards (A.Oruwariye; W.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - DET 39(5:03 - 1st) J.Fox punts 51 yards to TB 10 Center-D.Muhlbach. K.Barner pushed ob at TB 16 for 6 yards (M.Killebrew).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - DET 50(5:47 - 1st) C.Daniel sacked at DET 39 for -11 yards (J.Ledbetter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - DET 50(5:51 - 1st) C.Daniel pass incomplete short right to Q.Cephus (W.Gholston).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 46(6:29 - 1st) D.Swift left end to 50 for 4 yards (J.Dean).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - DET 32(7:05 - 1st) D.Swift left tackle to DET 46 for 14 yards (A.Winfield).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(7:39 - 1st) Det #4-C. Daniel in at QB (Shotgun) C.Daniel pass short right to T.Hockenson to DET 32 for 7 yards (J.Whitehead).
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:39 - 1st) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 12 - TB 27(7:44 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(8:27 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown to DET 27 for -2 yards (D.Roberts).
|+47 YD
|
2 & 2 - TB 28(9:09 - 1st) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass deep middle to C.Godwin to DET 25 for 47 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 20(9:45 - 1st) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette up the middle to TB 28 for 8 yards (T.Walker; J.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - DET 44(9:53 - 1st) J.Fox punts 56 yards to end zone Center-D.Muhlbach Touchback.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - DET 49(10:11 - 1st) PENALTY on DET-T.Decker False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 49 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - DET 47(10:37 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Amendola to DET 49 for 2 yards (R.Cockrell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - DET 47(10:40 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 40(11:14 - 1st) D.Swift up the middle to DET 47 for 7 yards (L.David; J.Pierre-Paul).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(11:43 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Amendola ran ob at DET 40 for 15 yards (A.Winfield).
|Kickoff
|(11:43 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(11:43 - 1st) R.Succop extra point is No Good Hit Right Upright Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 33(11:51 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep right to R.Gronkowski for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 35(12:29 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to DET 33 for 2 yards (J.Penisini; J.Tavai).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 32(13:09 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep left to M.Evans to DET 35 for 33 yards (D.Harmon).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - TB 24(13:50 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 32 for 8 yards (J.Tavai).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TB 13(14:09 - 1st) T.Brady sacked at TB 13 for -6 yards (J.Tavai). PENALTY on DET-E.Griffen Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at TB 19 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 18(14:51 - 1st) L.Fournette left end to TB 19 for 1 yard (J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 18(14:56 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 60 yards from DET 35 to TB 5. K.Barner to TB 18 for 13 yards (J.Davis).
-
TB
DET
20
0
2nd 11:51 NFLN
-
MIN
NO
33
52
Final NFLN
-
SF
ARI
0
048.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:30pm AMZN
-
MIA
LV
0
049.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:15pm NFLN
-
CHI
JAC
0
047 O/U
+7
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
ATL
KC
0
053.5 O/U
-10.5
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
CIN
HOU
0
046 O/U
-7
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
CLE
NYJ
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
IND
PIT
0
043 O/U
PK
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
NYG
BAL
0
044 O/U
-10
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
CAR
WAS
0
041.5 O/U
-1
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
DEN
LAC
0
049 O/U
-3
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
PHI
DAL
0
049.5 O/U
+3
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
LAR
SEA
0
047.5 O/U
-1
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
TEN
GB
0
054 O/U
-3
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
BUF
NE
0
046 O/U
+7
Mon 8:15pm ESPN