|
|
|LAR
|SEA
Rams-Seahawks Preview
SEATTLE (AP) From jumping out to the best record in the NFC early on, to a midseason swoon that had them tumble as possible contenders, the Seattle Seahawks go into the final two weeks where they hoped they would be.
The route may have been circuitous at times, but Pete Carroll's crew will control what happens in the NFC West with two weeks to go.
''This week is what all of that's about. It's to get to this point, being a championship opportunity, continuing to pose each game that we play as a championship opportunity so we're practicing that mentality so that, when we get here, we do exactly that again,'' Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. ''So hopefully, all of the lessons stick and we carry on.''
Seattle (10-4) can win the NFC West for the first time since 2016 with a victory on Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams. A season ago, Seattle stumbled in Week 17 with a chance to win the division and lost at home to San Francisco, a conclusion to the regular season that was decided by a few inches.
This time around, the opponent is different but the opportunity is the same for Seattle: A chance to win the division, ensure a home playoff game and keep alive the slim hopes of the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
''To be in a position to be able to win the NFC West, this is what we kind of shoot for, and everything else, all the other goals kind of take care of itself,'' Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner said.
The Rams (9-5) would have been in prime position for its second division title in three years had they not faltered a week ago losing to the winless New York Jets. The same team that Seattle hammered 40-3 a week earlier pulled off the stunner of the season in beating the Rams.
Los Angeles can still claim the division with a wins over Seattle and in Week 17 against Arizona. The Rams also need one more win - or some help from others - to clinch a postseason berth.
''Sometimes those tough losses with the right teams can come at a moment where you can create a sense of urgency that's required and certainly this week is a big game for us,'' Rams coach Sean McVay said.
FIRST TIME AROUND
Los Angeles dominated the first matchup with Seattle even if it ended up being a 23-16 victory.
The Rams sacked Russell Wilson a season-high six times and neutralized wide receiver DK Metcalf as he was shadowed by Jalen Ramsey most of the game. Metcalf had two catches for 28 yards.
McVay was quick to point out that Seattle was without its top two running backs in Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde in the first meeting. Alex Collins was Seattle's primary running back in the November meeting.
''Getting those runners back and how they've run the football has definitely made them even more of a challenge than they already were as a great offense,'' McVay said.
RAMS CAN'T FINISH
The Rams' debacle against the Jets underlined a major collective flaw in their offense: The inability to finish drives consistently. Los Angeles is averaging nearly 32 points in its last six meetings with the Seahawks, but not much from the past two months suggests the Rams will fix their problems against Seattle this time.
Los Angeles is eighth in the league in total yards (383.2) and 10th in red zone touchdown percentage (64.7%), yet just 17th in points (24.6). The Rams have also run fewer plays while trailing than only seven other teams, which means they aren't racking up empty-calorie yards late in losses. In fact, four of their five losses ended up as one-possession games, and they've topped 20 points just once in defeat.
SWITCH FLIPPED
For most of the past six weeks, the Seahawks' defense has been among the better units in the league. The change started for Seattle at halftime of the first meeting with the Rams. Seattle held Los Angeles to six points and 114 yards in the second half.
Since that game, the Seahawks have held three of their past five opponents to under 300 total yards, and Arizona's 21 points in Week 11 are the most allowed by Seattle.
LEGION OF RAM
The Rams have the NFL's best passing defense, yielding 192 yards per game and a league-low 15 touchdown passes against 13 interceptions. Opposite Ramsey, cornerback Darious Williams has been a breakout star as one of the NFL's top-graded cover men this year. Safety John Johnson leads the Rams in tackles and captains the defense, while rookie safety Jordan Fuller has been surprisingly effective as a starter both before and after injuries to Taylor Rapp.
Much of the secondary's success is predicated on an aggressive pass rush that has produced 44 sacks, second most in the league, despite sitting near the bottom of the league in quarterback hurries. Aaron Donald is second in the NFL with 12 1/2 sacks, while Leonard Floyd has added 7 1/2 and Michael Brockers has 5 1/2.
---
AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|2:06
|1:22
|1st Downs
|0
|0
|Rushing
|0
|0
|Passing
|0
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|21
|5
|Total Plays
|1
|3
|Avg Gain
|21.0
|1.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|7
|5
|Rush Attempts
|2
|2
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|14
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|2-4
|0-1
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|0.0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-47.0
|1-36.0
|Return Yards
|14
|12
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-14
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|14
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|7
|RUSH YDS
|5
|
|
|21
|TOTAL YDS
|5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Goff
|1/3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|2
|7
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Reynolds 11 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 6 P
|J. Hekker
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
0
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Carson 32 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Carson
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Reed 29 FS
0
FPTS
|D. Reed
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - LAR 16(11:28 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp pushed ob at LAR 25 for 9 yards (U.Amadi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LAR 16(11:32 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to J.Reynolds (K.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 13(12:14 - 1st) D.Henderson right end to LAR 16 for 3 yards (K.Wright).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SEA 49(12:21 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 36 yards to LAR 13 Center-T.Ott fair catch by N.Webster.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SEA 49(12:24 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to T.Lockett (D.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 50(13:05 - 1st) C.Carson left guard to LAR 49 for 1 yard (L.Floyd T.Hill).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 46(13:36 - 1st) C.Carson right tackle to 50 for 4 yards (K.Young).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - LAR 19(13:46 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 47 yards to SEA 34 Center-J.McQuaide. D.Reed to SEA 46 for 12 yards (X.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LAR 19(13:49 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to J.Reynolds.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAR 14(14:17 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds pushed ob at LAR 19 for 5 yards (D.Reed).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 10(14:56 - 1st) D.Henderson right guard to LAR 14 for 4 yards (J.Reed).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 59 yards from SEA 35 to LAR 6. N.Webster to LAR 20 for 14 yards (R.Neal; B.Burr-Kirven). PENALTY on LAR-J.Mundt Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at LAR 20.
-
CAR
WAS
0
0
1st 2:45 CBS
-
DEN
LAC
0
3
1st 2:55 CBS
-
LAR
SEA
0
0
1st 11:32 FOX
-
PHI
DAL
0
0
1st 9:59 FOX
-
MIN
NO
33
52
Final NFLN
-
TB
DET
47
7
Final NFLN
-
SF
ARI
20
12
Final AMZN
-
MIA
LV
26
25
Final NFLN
-
ATL
KC
14
17
Final FOX
-
CIN
HOU
37
31
Final FOX
-
CLE
NYJ
16
23
Final CBS
-
CHI
JAC
41
17
Final CBS
-
IND
PIT
24
28
Final CBS
-
NYG
BAL
13
27
Final FOX
-
TEN
GB
0
053.5 O/U
-3
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
BUF
NE
0
046 O/U
+7
Mon 8:15pm ESPN