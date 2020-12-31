|
Cardinals-Rams Preview
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Sean McVay spent the final week of the regular season worrying about how to put together an offensive game plan for his slumping Los Angeles Rams without their leading passer, rusher and receiver in a season finale that could keep them out of the playoffs.
Those weighty concerns were lifted just a bit by the excitement of a side result of Jared Goff's thumb injury: John Wolford, the young backup quarterback plucked from obscurity and tutored by McVay, will make his NFL debut in Goff's place Sunday when the Rams (9-6) host the Arizona Cardinals (8-7).
''That's what you love about being able to coach in this league, is to get a chance to work with guys who have worked really hard and put themselves in this position,'' said McVay, who inherited Goff in 2017. ''You want to do everything in your power to help them be successful. I think anybody who's been around John Wolford, this guy - I mean, if you don't like him, then something is probably wrong with you.
''John has been waiting on this day. He's been preparing for this day. We just want him to go out, be comfortable and be John.''
McVay will enjoy seeing what Wolford can do at SoFi Stadium. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury expects to have Kyler Murray under center despite a leg injury, but his team faces even more dramatic stakes in the finale.
While the Rams need a win or a loss by Chicago to clinch a playoff berth that seemed a formality before LA's ugly current two-game skid, the Cardinals must win to get in after blowing last week's game against the 49ers in discouraging fashion.
''We've just talked about making sure we play our style of football and our best game,'' Kingsbury said. ''As a team, you want to build throughout the season, and then ultimately, regardless of whether you're playing on the postseason or not, you want that last game to be your best performance. That's what we're striving for.''
The Cardinals' task got fractionally easier with a recent spate of injuries and COVID-19 problems for the Rams, who had stayed mostly free of major setbacks in those areas. Along with Goff, Los Angeles could be without receiver Cooper Kupp, running backs Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers, and defensive line stalwart Michael Brockers.
But the Rams' top-ranked defense is eager for another showdown with Murray and Kingsbury's star-studded offense after handling the Cards quite well in a 38-28 win in Glendale just four weeks ago.
''We know what they're going to come at us with is going to be different,'' said Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who enters the final week trailing Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt by 1 1/2 sacks for the NFL lead. ''He's a mobile quarterback, so we've got to try to bottle him up. We know what we've got to do on that.''
LARRY'S FINALE?
As usual in recent years, the Cardinals' annual New Year's visit to Los Angeles looms as possibly the final game in the incredible career of Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald. The superstar receiver has gone year to year with his commitment to the Cards, announcing his previous decisions to continue with little fanfare. The uncertainty is even stranger this season with no fans in the stands to watch Fitzgerald's possible finale.
The 37-year-old Fitzgerald's 54 catches for 409 yards and one touchdown this season are all the lowest marks of his 17-year career, reflecting his supporting role while DeAndre Hopkins racked up a franchise-record 111 catches. But Fitzgerald could top his rookie mark of 58 receptions with a solid game against the Rams.
UNDER PRESSURE
The Cardinals' defense has been outstanding at putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks over the past three weeks. The group has 17 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles and 24 quarterback hits over that span, helping Arizona beat the Giants and Eagles before losing to the 49ers last week.
Linebacker Haason Reddick has had the best stretch of his four-year career with 7 1/2 sacks and six forced fumbles over those three games. Reddick's production has been crucial after 2019 All-Pro Chandler Jones was lost for the season because of a biceps injury in October.
MCDOMINANCE
McVay has never lost to the Cardinals, beating three different head coaches in seven games over his four years in Los Angeles. He is 3-0 against Kingsbury, his friend and fellow offensive guru.
GAME OF RUNS
Even with Kingsbury known for his Air Raid offense, Arizona's offensive success is usually tied to its running game. The Cardinals averaged 169 yards per game on the ground over the season's first nine games and went 6-3. Since then, Arizona has averaged just 111.5 rushing yards and has gone 2-4.
Kenyan Drake has 919 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns this year, while Murray has 816 yards and 11 touchdowns. Chase Edmonds has added 451 yards rushing.
DEANDRE VS JALEN
The Rams' top-ranked pass defense held Fitzgerald, Hopkins and Murray to 140 net yards passing four weeks ago. The marquee matchup again is Hopkins against Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a rivalry going back to their days in Houston and Jacksonville, respectively. Hopkins had eight catches and scored a touchdown in the teams' first meeting, but managed just 52 yards receiving on his 13 targets.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|6:51
|17:05
|1st Downs
|3
|13
|Rushing
|1
|5
|Passing
|2
|7
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|3-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|43
|177
|Total Plays
|16
|33
|Avg Gain
|2.7
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|24
|64
|Rush Attempts
|7
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|19
|113
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|10-18
|Yards Per Pass
|2.1
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-1
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-49.7
|1-49.0
|Return Yards
|6
|18
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-18
|Int. - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-2 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|19
|PASS YDS
|113
|
|
|24
|RUSH YDS
|64
|
|
|43
|TOTAL YDS
|177
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Streveler 15 QB
6
FPTS
|C. Streveler
|4/6
|20
|1
|0
|6
|
K. Murray 1 QB
0
FPTS
|K. Murray
|1/2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Drake 41 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Drake
|5
|16
|0
|11
|1
|
K. Murray 1 QB
0
FPTS
|K. Murray
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
C. Streveler 15 QB
6
FPTS
|C. Streveler
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Ward 38 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Ward
|1
|1
|11
|1
|11
|7
|
K. Johnson 19 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
T. Sherfield 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|2
|2
|6
|0
|3
|0
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Vallejo 51 LB
|T. Vallejo
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kirkpatrick 20 CB
|D. Kirkpatrick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 48 LB
|I. Simmons
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Peko Sr. 96 NT
|D. Peko Sr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 92 DT
|R. Lawrence
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 21 CB
|P. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 33 CB
|B. Murphy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 96 DE
|A. Blackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 32 SS
|B. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden 44 LB
|M. Golden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 43 OLB
|H. Reddick
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fotu 95 DT
|L. Fotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Nugent 2 K
1
FPTS
|M. Nugent
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 4 P
|A. Lee
|3
|49.7
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Murphy 33 CB
0
FPTS
|B. Murphy
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Wolford 9 QB
6
FPTS
|J. Wolford
|10/18
|113
|0
|1
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wolford 9 QB
6
FPTS
|J. Wolford
|5
|47
|0
|14
|6
|
C. Akers 23 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Akers
|9
|15
|0
|10
|0
|
M. Brown 34 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Brown
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Woods 17 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Woods
|3
|1
|27
|0
|27
|2
|
G. Everett 81 TE
2
FPTS
|G. Everett
|4
|2
|25
|0
|13
|2
|
J. Reynolds 11 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|4
|2
|22
|0
|12
|2
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
1
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
C. Akers 23 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Akers
|3
|3
|14
|0
|9
|0
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 22 CB
|T. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 97 DE
|M. Fox
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Reeder 51 LB
|T. Reeder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 20 CB
|J. Ramsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 NT
|S. Joseph-Day
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 DT
|G. Gaines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 1 K
3
FPTS
|M. Gay
|1/1
|28
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 6 P
|J. Hekker
|1
|49.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Calais 30 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Calais
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - LAR 2(6:17 - 2nd) C.Akers left tackle to ARZ 1 for 1 yard (I.Simmons). FUMBLES (I.Simmons) RECOVERED by ARZ-B.Murphy at ARZ 1. B.Murphy to ARZ 1 for no gain (R.Woods).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 12(6:54 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short right to T.Higbee to ARZ 2 for 10 yards (D.Campbell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 14(7:39 - 2nd) C.Akers right tackle to ARZ 12 for 2 yards (B.Murphy; H.Reddick).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - LAR 24(8:23 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short left to J.Reynolds pushed ob at ARZ 14 for 10 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LAR 24(8:28 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short left to R.Woods.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 26(9:12 - 2nd) M.Brown up the middle to ARZ 24 for 2 yards (D.Campbell).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 38(9:53 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short right to J.Reynolds to ARZ 26 for 12 yards (B.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 38(9:56 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short middle to J.Reynolds.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAR 48(10:25 - 2nd) J.Wolford left end to ARZ 38 for 14 yards (T.Vallejo).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAR 48(11:07 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 48 for -4 yards (Z.Allen).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 43(11:50 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short left to C.Akers to ARZ 48 for 9 yards (T.Vallejo).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 31(12:14 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short right to G.Everett to LAR 43 for 12 yards (D.Campbell).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 18(13:01 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short right to G.Everett to LAR 31 for 13 yards (B.Baker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARI 31(13:07 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 51 yards to LAR 18 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by N.Webster.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARI 28(13:38 - 2nd) C.Streveler pass short left to T.Sherfield to ARZ 31 for 3 yards (T.Hill).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 25(14:11 - 2nd) K.Drake right end ran ob at ARZ 28 for 3 yards (J.Johnson III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(14:17 - 2nd) C.Streveler pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins.
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - LAR 10(14:21 - 2nd) M.Gay 28 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAR 10(14:25 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short right to G.Everett.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - LAR 11(15:00 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to ARZ 10 for 1 yard (R.Lawrence T.Vallejo).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LAR 6(0:05 - 1st) PENALTY on LAR-A.Corbett False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 6 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - LAR 1(0:30 - 1st) PENALTY on LAR-V.Jefferson False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 1 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - LAR 1(1:05 - 1st) J.Wolford right end to ARZ 1 for no gain (T.Vallejo J.Hicks).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - LAR 0(1:10 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete short left to R.Woods [J.Thompson]. PENALTY on ARZ-D.Kirkpatrick Defensive Pass Interference 1 yard enforced at ARZ 2 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 4(1:41 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short right to C.Akers to ARZ 2 for 2 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - LAR 4(2:16 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to ARZ 4 for no gain (L.Fotu; R.Lawrence).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 15 - LAR 31(2:55 - 1st) J.Wolford pass deep right to R.Woods to ARZ 4 for 27 yards (J.Hicks).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LAR 26(2:55 - 1st) PENALTY on LAR-R.Havenstein False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 26(2:59 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete short right to R.Woods (B.Baker).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAR 28(3:41 - 1st) C.Akers left guard to ARZ 26 for 2 yards (D.Peko).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 37(4:19 - 1st) J.Wolford left end ran ob at ARZ 28 for 9 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 48(4:53 - 1st) J.Wolford scrambles left end ran ob at ARZ 37 for 11 yards (J.Thompson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAR 37(5:37 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short right to V.Jefferson to ARZ 48 for 15 yards (J.Hicks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 34(6:03 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 37 for 3 yards (Z.Allen J.Hicks).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAR 21(6:51 - 1st) J.Wolford scrambles left end to LAR 34 for 13 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAR 21(6:55 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete short left to V.Jefferson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 21(7:01 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete deep left to V.Jefferson (B.Baker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARI 35(7:13 - 1st) A.Lee punts 44 yards to LAR 21 Center-A.Brewer downed by ARZ-C.Washington.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARI 32(7:52 - 1st) C.Streveler pass short right to D.Hopkins to ARZ 35 for 3 yards (T.Hill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARI 32(7:58 - 1st) C.Streveler pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins (J.Ramsey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 29(8:28 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 32 for 3 yards (G.Gaines; A.Donald).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LAR 22(8:41 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 49 yards to ARZ 29 Center-J.McQuaide. B.Murphy to ARZ 29 for no gain (N.Scott).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAR 22(8:46 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete deep right to G.Everett.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 19(9:22 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short right to C.Akers pushed ob at LAR 22 for 3 yards (T.Vallejo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 19(10:04 - 1st) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 19 for no gain (A.Blackson).
|Kickoff
|(10:09 - 1st) M.Nugent kicks 64 yards from ARZ 35 to LAR 1. R.Calais to LAR 19 for 18 yards (J.Ward).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:09 - 1st) M.Nugent extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 11(10:15 - 1st) C.Streveler pass short middle to J.Ward for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 14(10:48 - 1st) C.Streveler pass short left to T.Sherfield to LAR 11 for 3 yards (T.Reeder).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LAR 15(10:54 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short left intended for J.Reynolds INTERCEPTED by J.Hicks at LAR 20. J.Hicks to LAR 14 for 6 yards (T.Higbee).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 5(11:31 - 1st) C.Akers right end to LAR 15 for 10 yards (P.Peterson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - ARI 41(11:41 - 1st) A.Lee punts 54 yards to LAR 5 Center-A.Brewer downed by ARZ-T.Sherfield.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - ARI 49(12:14 - 1st) K.Murray sacked at ARZ 41 for -8 yards (M.Fox).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 49(12:50 - 1st) K.Drake right tackle to ARZ 49 for -2 yards (A.Donald).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 49(12:55 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARI 44(13:27 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to K.Johnson to LAR 49 for 7 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARI 43(14:04 - 1st) K.Drake right tackle to ARZ 44 for 1 yard (M.Fox).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 36(14:28 - 1st) K.Murray right end ran ob at ARZ 43 for 7 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Drake right tackle to ARZ 36 for 11 yards (D.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
