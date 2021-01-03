|
|DAL
|NYG
Cowboys-Giants Preview
Playing with a backup quarterback and a defense that's finally found itself, the Dallas Cowboys are the hottest team in the NFC East entering the final weekend of the regular season.
It might not be good enough to get them back to the playoffs.
The Cowboys (6-9) will try to extend their winning streak to four games when they travel to the Meadowlands to face the New York Giants (5-10) on Sunday. The winner could make the postseason. Or not.
Washington (6-9) has the inside track for the division title. It beat Dallas twice, so it has the head-to-head tiebreaker should the teams finish tied. A win in Philadelphia on Sunday gets Washington to the playoffs.
A Washington loss opens the door for Dallas and New York, which is on a three-game skid. A Dallas win and Washington loss gives the Cowboys and new coach Mike McCarthy the division. A Giants victory and a Washington loss gives New York the division crown based on head-to-head play among the three teams. The Giants would be 3-1, Washington 2-2 and Dallas 1-3.
Dallas, which lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a major ankle injury in the first game against New York on Oct. 11, is the surprise. Andy Dalton and the offense are coming off a 500-yard performance in a win over Philadelphia, while the defense has 10 takeaways in the winning streak after 11 in the first 12 games.
''If you can play your best football in December you obviously have the best chance if you have the opportunity to be in the tournament,'' said McCarthy, who saw his team start 2-7. ''The last three weeks we have accomplished that. Our goal clearly is to go to New York and win this game, but hopefully we play our best football this week.''
The Giants, who started the season 1-7, were in first place at the beginning of December with a 5-7 record. However, they lost to Arizona (8-7), Cleveland (10-5) and Baltimore (10-5).
''I know the character of our locker room and how we've stuck together,'' Giants defensive back Logan Ryan said. ''We definitely earned the right, the ability to play in this game and it to mean something, and I think that's just coming back around with everything we've endured this year.''
POCKET PASSER
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has not been himself since pulling his right hamstring against Cincinnati on Nov. 29 and spraining his left ankle against the Cardinals on Dec. 13. He missed games against Seattle (Dec. 6) and Cleveland (Dec. 20).
New York's second leading rusher, Jones has run once for 3 yards in his last two starts and has been sacked 12 times. He says the injuries have limited his running. He was averaging 7.3 yards.
ELLIOTT CHASING 1,000
Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott needs 63 yards rushing to avoid falling short of 1,000 in what amounted to a full season for the first time in his five-year career. The two-time rushing champion never had fewer than 1,357 yards in any of the four seasons when he played at least 15 games.
The one time Elliott fell short was when he was suspended six games in 2017 over domestic violence allegations. He had 983 yards in 10 games and led the league by averaging 98.3 yards per game.
Twice previously, Elliott sat out the regular-season finale because the Cowboys had all but secured their playoff seeding. This year he missed a game because of injury for the first time, sitting in Week 15 with a calf issue. Elliott came back last week with his second 100-yard game of the season (105) against Philadelphia.
GARRETT AGAIN
Former Dallas coach Jason Garrett has seen the Giants' offense struggle in his first year as coordinator. New York is ranked 31st overall and its 257 points are the second fewest in the NFL. The Jets, their co-tenant at MetLife Stadium, has a league low 229.
''We've done some good things that really helped our team win, and at other times, it hasn't been good enough. But you keep learning from your experiences,'' Garrett said.
Garrett would not say whether he has had any feelers about being a head coach again.
NO MORE BOISE BANTER
Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore ended his pursuit of the head coach opening at his alma mater, Boise State, the night before the game. The Cowboys agreed to a multiyear extension with their play-caller.
The Boise job came open when Bryan Harsin took the Auburn job. Moore left there in 2011 as the winningest quarterback in college football history at 50-3. Moore is in his second year calling plays after a season as Dallas QBs coach immediately following his retirement as a player.
''I love Boise State. I will always root for them, and I hope one day to be a part of the program again,'' Moore said. ''We are building something special here in Dallas. I am excited for us to put it all together and finish the job.''
BIG-TIME BACKUPS
Two of the most dynamic players in football have missed most of the season.
The Giants have been without running back Saquon Barkley (ACL) since the second game of the season. Wayne Gallman has stepped in and leads the team with 617 yards rushing. He has also run for six TDs.
Dalton, who was signed in May after being released by the Bengals, has posted a 4-4 record since Prescott was hurt. He has thrown for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
AP Sports Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed to this report.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|14:09
|15:17
|1st Downs
|7
|16
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|4
|9
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|1-7
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|96
|239
|Total Plays
|31
|32
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|89
|Rush Attempts
|11
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|60
|150
|Comp. - Att.
|9-17
|10-15
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|10.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-43
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.0
|3-43.3
|Return Yards
|61
|60
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-61
|2-40
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|60
|PASS YDS
|150
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|89
|
|
|96
|TOTAL YDS
|239
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
3
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|9/17
|82
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
2
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|7
|27
|0
|13
|2
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
3
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|1
|6
|0
|6
|3
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|3
|2
|18
|0
|9
|1
|
A. Cooper 19 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|4
|2
|17
|0
|13
|1
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
2
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|2
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|4
|2
|8
|0
|5
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Smith 54 MLB
|J. Smith
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Diggs 27 CB
|T. Diggs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 FS
|X. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 30 CB
|A. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lee 50 OLB
|S. Lee
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lewis 26 CB
|J. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Awuzie 24 CB
|C. Awuzie
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Palmore DT
|W. Palmore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 37 SAF
|D. Wilson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ankou 95 DT
|E. Ankou
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 2 K
6
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|2/2
|46
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Niswander 1 P
|H. Niswander
|4
|47.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|3
|20.3
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
17
FPTS
|D. Jones
|10/15
|150
|2
|0
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
3
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|5
|36
|0
|11
|3
|
S. Shepard 87 WR
19
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|2
|24
|1
|23
|19
|
A. Morris 41 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Morris
|5
|12
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Jones 8 QB
17
FPTS
|D. Jones
|4
|10
|0
|7
|17
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Shepard 87 WR
19
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|6
|4
|53
|1
|21
|19
|
D. Pettis WR
9
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|1
|1
|33
|1
|33
|9
|
K. Smith 82 TE
1
FPTS
|K. Smith
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
E. Engram 88 TE
1
FPTS
|E. Engram
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
L. Toilolo 85 TE
1
FPTS
|L. Toilolo
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
A. Mack 81 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Mack
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
A. Morris 41 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Morris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crowder 48 LB
|T. Crowder
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
|J. Peppers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 FS
|J. Love
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 DT
|D. Lawrence
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. McKinney 29 SAF
|X. McKinney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown 47 LB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 NT
|D. Tomlinson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mayo 55 OLB
|D. Mayo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 5 K
2
FPTS
|G. Gano
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 9 P
|R. Dixon
|3
|43.3
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|2
|20.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
0
FPTS
|J. Peppers
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 41(0:34 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to D.Schultz to 50 for 9 yards (B.Martinez).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 27(0:39 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Lamb pushed ob at DAL 41 for 14 yards (X.McKinney).
|Kickoff
|(0:45 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to DAL 0. T.Pollard to DAL 22 for 22 yards (D.Mayo). PENALTY on NYG-C.Brown Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at DAL 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:45 - 2nd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 33(0:52 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep middle to D.Pettis for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on DAL-A.Smith Illegal Use of Hands declined. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYG 33(0:57 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to E.Engram (J.Smith). PENALTY on DAL-J.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards enforced at DAL 41 - No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 41(1:30 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep middle to S.Shepard to DAL 41 for 18 yards (S.Lee).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYG 34(1:54 - 2nd) D.Lewis up the middle to NYG 41 for 7 yards (J.Smith).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - NYG 31(2:00 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to NYG 31 for 2 yards (J.Lewis). PENALTY on DAL-R.Gregory Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at NYG 29 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(2:13 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Shepard to NYG 29 for 4 yards (A.Brown).
|Kickoff
|(2:13 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - DAL 28(2:25 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 13 - DAL 35(2:58 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle to NYG 28 for 7 yards (C.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 18 - DAL 40(3:42 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to T.Pollard to NYG 35 for 5 yards (J.Love; T.Crowder).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DAL 32(4:21 - 2nd) A.Dalton sacked at NYG 40 for -8 yards (D.Tomlinson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - DAL 34(5:02 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle to NYG 32 for 2 yards (D.Mayo; B.Martinez).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - DAL 34(5:08 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right [L.Williams].
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 43(5:35 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to D.Schultz to NYG 34 for 9 yards (B.Martinez L.Williams).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 41(5:55 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Gallup pushed ob at NYG 43 for 16 yards (J.Love).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 41(6:02 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to T.Pollard.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 28(6:36 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Cooper to DAL 41 for 13 yards (D.Lawrence II).
|Kickoff
|(6:42 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 55 yards from NYG 35 to DAL 10. T.Pollard to DAL 28 for 18 yards (J.Peppers; T.Brunson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:42 - 2nd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYG 10(6:49 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Shepard for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 12(7:28 - 2nd) A.Morris left guard to DAL 10 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYG 22(8:05 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to L.Toilolo to DAL 12 for 10 yards (S.Lee; N.Gallimore).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 24(8:31 - 2nd) A.Morris up the middle to DAL 22 for 2 yards (J.Smith).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 45(9:17 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Shepard to DAL 24 for 21 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 35(9:48 - 2nd) A.Morris right guard to NYG 40 for 5 yards (J.Lewis C.Awuzie). PENALTY on DAL-R.Gregory Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at NYG 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - DAL 12(9:56 - 2nd) H.Niswander punts 53 yards to NYG 35 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by J.Peppers.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DAL 12(10:00 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup (J.Bradberry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DAL 12(10:06 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup (J.Love).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 12(10:39 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 12 for no gain (B.Martinez).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NYG 50(10:46 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 38 yards to DAL 12 Center-C.Kreiter fair catch by C.Lamb.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NYG 50(10:51 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to S.Shepard [A.Smith].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 47(11:32 - 2nd) W.Gallman Jr. left tackle to 50 for 3 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 47(11:38 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Slayton (T.Diggs).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - DAL 25(11:55 - 2nd) H.Niswander punts 48 yards to NYG 27 Center-L.Ladouceur. J.Peppers to NYG 47 for 20 yards (D.Armstrong; L.Gifford).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - DAL 19(12:34 - 2nd) A.Dalton scrambles up the middle to DAL 25 for 6 yards (L.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DAL 19(13:16 - 2nd) E.Elliott right end to DAL 19 for no gain (T.Crowder A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 19(13:21 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to A.Cooper.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NYG 50(13:29 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 41 yards to DAL 9 Center-C.Kreiter fair catch by C.Lamb. PENALTY on NYG-C.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DAL 9.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NYG 50(13:35 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to S.Shepard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NYG 50(14:16 - 2nd) D.Jones left end to 50 for no gain (D.Wilson; J.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 46(15:00 - 2nd) W.Gallman Jr. right guard to 50 for 4 yards (N.Gallimore; W.Palmore).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 35(0:04 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. right guard to NYG 46 for 11 yards (C.Awuzie; S.Lee).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - DAL 26(0:11 - 1st) H.Niswander punts 39 yards to NYG 35 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by J.Peppers.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DAL 26(0:15 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - DAL 23(0:52 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to T.Pollard to DAL 26 for 3 yards (T.Crowder J.Peppers).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 20(1:34 - 1st) C.Lamb left end to DAL 23 for 3 yards (J.Love).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - NYG 49(1:44 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 51 yards to end zone Center-C.Kreiter Touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - NYG 49(1:53 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Lewis.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - NYG 47(2:35 - 1st) A.Morris up the middle to NYG 49 for 2 yards (E.Ankou; N.Gallimore).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - NYG 46(3:19 - 1st) A.Morris up the middle to NYG 47 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYG 49(3:40 - 1st) PENALTY on NYG Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at DAL 49 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 36(4:23 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton pushed ob at DAL 49 for 15 yards (T.Diggs).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 20(4:52 - 1st) S.Shepard left end to NYG 21 for 1 yard (T.Diggs). PENALTY on DAL-J.Lewis Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at NYG 21.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 20(4:57 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to A.Morris (D.Armstrong) [W.Palmore].
|Kickoff
|(5:03 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 63 yards from DAL 35 to NYG 2. D.Lewis to NYG 20 for 18 yards (R.Dowdle).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - DAL 20(5:07 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - DAL 14(5:14 - 1st) A.Dalton sacked at NYG 20 for -6 yards (L.Williams). Penalty on DAL-T.Steele Offensive Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DAL 14(5:19 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to T.Pollard (L.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 16(5:58 - 1st) T.Pollard right tackle to NYG 14 for 2 yards (L.Williams T.Crowder).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 25(6:32 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to E.Elliott ran ob at NYG 16 for 9 yards (T.Crowder).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 27(7:10 - 1st) E.Elliott right end to NYG 25 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence II; X.McKinney).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 26(7:18 - 1st) D.Jones FUMBLES (Aborted) at NYG 23 RECOVERED by DAL-C.Awuzie at NYG 27.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYG 17(7:49 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to A.Mack pushed ob at NYG 26 for 9 yards (T.Diggs).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 14(8:28 - 1st) D.Jones right end to NYG 17 for 3 yards (X.Woods).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - DAL 38(8:37 - 1st) H.Niswander punts 48 yards to NYG 14 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by J.Peppers.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - DAL 46(9:15 - 1st) A.Dalton sacked at DAL 38 for -8 yards (B.Martinez).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - DAL 48(9:56 - 1st) T.Pollard right end to DAL 46 for -2 yards (D.Lawrence II).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 44(10:29 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at DAL 48 for 4 yards (J.Peppers).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 31(10:57 - 1st) E.Elliott left end to DAL 44 for 13 yards (J.Peppers).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - DAL 18(11:06 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left intended for C.Lamb INTERCEPTED by X.McKinney at DAL 40. X.McKinney pushed ob at DAL 18 for 22 yards (D.Schultz). PENALTY on NYG-D.Holmes Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at DAL 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DAL 26(11:09 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to D.Schultz.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 23(11:40 - 1st) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 26 for 3 yards (L.Williams; T.Crowder).
|Kickoff
|(11:46 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 63 yards from NYG 35 to DAL 2. T.Pollard to DAL 23 for 21 yards (A.Colbert).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(11:46 - 1st) G.Gano extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 3 - NYG 23(11:55 - 1st) S.Shepard right end for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 30(12:30 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles left end pushed ob at DAL 23 for 7 yards (J.Smith).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 46(13:10 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to K.Smith to DAL 30 for 16 yards (D.Wilson; A.Brown).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - NYG 44(13:41 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. up the middle to DAL 46 for 10 yards (J.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 36(14:19 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. right tackle to NYG 44 for 8 yards (D.Armstrong; S.Lee).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 22(14:54 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to E.Engram to NYG 36 for 14 yards (J.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to NYG 0. D.Lewis to NYG 22 for 22 yards (S.Parker).
