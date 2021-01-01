|
Chargers-Chiefs Preview
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Justin Herbert had just turned 10 years old when Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne was drafted by the Dolphins.
Think that's wild? The Chargers QB was still in high school the most recent time Henne started a game.
That makes quite the matchup Sunday when the 22-year-old Herbert, who has surpassed just about all expectations during his breakout rookie season, starts for the Chargers in Kansas City.
Opposite him will be the 35-year-old Henne, who takes over for Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs (14-1) rest their starters with the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs already secured.
''I mean, it's the opportunity to go out there and be a starter in the NFL. You don't take it for granted,'' said Henne, whose previous start came on Sept. 21, 2014, when he was benched by the Jaguars in favor of rookie Blake Bortles.
''Play like you're 20,'' Henne added with a wry grin. ''Go out there and be you.''
Or at least like you're 22 - Herbert won't turn 23 until March. Yet his first year with the Chargers (6-9) has been a success everywhere but the win-loss column, where they will once again miss the playoffs.
Since taking over for Tyrod Taylor for their Week 2 game against Kansas City, Herbert has thrown for 4,034 yards with 28 touchdowns, setting an NFL rookie record for TD passes in a season. He's also set a rookie record with seven 300-yard passing games, and he needs 340 yards passing against the Chiefs - who figure to rest most of their starters - to break Andrew Luck's rookie record of 4,374 yards set during the 2012 season.
''You blink and you realize you're in Week 17,'' Herbert said, ''and it feels like it was just yesterday we played the Kansas City Chiefs. I just think it's gone by so fast; this season has gone by so fast. It seems like yesterday.''
Just because the Chiefs are resting most of their starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the Chargers are out of playoff contention, there is still plenty of reasons for both teams to put forward their best effort.
The Chiefs can match the 2011 Packers with the best record by a Super Bowl champion with a win, not to mention break the franchise record by winning their 11th consecutive game. They also would feel a lot better going into their coveted bye knowing they played well, given that they struggled mightily on offense in last week's win over Atlanta.
The Chargers, meanwhile, have won their past three games behind winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime, and knocking off their biggest impediment to progress in the AFC West would cap a strong finish heading into the offseason.
''We've always had a good plan against these guys,'' said Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, whose team took the Chiefs to overtime in Week 2. ''They're a tough opponent. We've had some success against them when we haven't turned the ball over, but that's why they're the world champs. They have those guys that cause havoc.''
HEALTH CHECK
Both teams will likely sit anybody with any sort of injury. For the Chiefs, that means wide receivers Sammy Watkins (calf) and Tyreek Hill (hamstring), running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and Le'Veon Bell (knee), offensive lineman Mike Remmers (back) and linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring).
For the Chargers, defensive end Joey Bosa (shin and concussion), offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (foot), safety Rayshawn Jenkins (ankle) and cornerbacks Casey Hayward Jr. (hamstring) have been ruled out. Wide receiver Keenan Allen and Hunter Henry will also miss the game after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CHARGING TO THE FINISH
Los Angeles has not won three straight division games since closing the 2013 season with wins over the Broncos, Raiders and, coincidentally, the Chiefs, who also rested several starters in that game. A victory Sunday would accomplish that along with giving the Chargers their first four-game win streak since the 2018 season.
PAGING EB
The Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy figures to be among the hottest names on the coaching carousel next week, and coach Andy Reid indicated he could give his offensive coordinator a bigger role on Sunday as an audition. ''Whatever needs to be done there will take place,'' Reid said. ''I have no problem with all that stuff.''
CATCHING KELCE
There's a good chance Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gets Sunday off after dealing with some nagging injuries the past few weeks. At this point he is second in the league with 1,416 yards receiving, which means he will fall short of becoming the first tight end to lead the league. He already has set the Chiefs record with 105 catches this season.
ROOKIE RETURNS
Herbert isn't the only rookie to make a big impression in Los Angeles. Fellow first-round pick Kenneth Murray needs two tackles to pass Derwin James for most by a Chargers rookie since 2000. The linebacker has started every game and played 92 percent of defensive snaps, and he trails only the Panthers' Jeremy Chinn for most tackles among all rookies.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|12:45
|10:57
|1st Downs
|10
|10
|Rushing
|3
|1
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|133
|123
|Total Plays
|25
|22
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|13
|Rush Attempts
|10
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|97
|110
|Comp. - Att.
|10-14
|12-17
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-13
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-40.0
|1-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|89
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-89
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|97
|PASS YDS
|110
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|13
|
|
|133
|TOTAL YDS
|123
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
16
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|10/14
|108
|2
|0
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|5
|14
|0
|6
|9
|
K. Ballage 31 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|3
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
16
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|1
|9
|0
|9
|16
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Parham 89 TE
9
FPTS
|D. Parham
|3
|3
|37
|1
|22
|9
|
M. Williams 81 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Williams
|3
|2
|31
|0
|20
|3
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|5
|4
|23
|1
|9
|9
|
S. Anderson 82 TE
1
FPTS
|S. Anderson
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 37 CB
|T. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 95 DT
|L. Joseph
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 56 OLB
|K. Murray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gilman 32 SAF
|A. Gilman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 4 K
2
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Long 1 P
|T. Long
|1
|40.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Henne 4 QB
10
FPTS
|C. Henne
|12/17
|110
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Thompson 34 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Thompson
|4
|13
|1
|6
|11
|
C. Henne 4 QB
10
FPTS
|C. Henne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Thompson 34 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Thompson
|3
|3
|43
|0
|37
|11
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|2
|2
|25
|0
|18
|0
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|2
|2
|19
|0
|11
|1
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
7
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|3
|2
|15
|1
|12
|7
|
D. Yelder 82 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Yelder
|5
|2
|6
|0
|8
|0
|
D. Williams 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Williams
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
G. Dieter 12 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Dieter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Baker 30 CB
|D. Baker
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 47 LB
|D. Harris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Keyes 29 CB
|B. Keyes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Ward 90 DE
|T. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 OLB
|W. Gay Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 23 SAF
|A. Watts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wharton 98 DT
|T. Wharton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 54 OLB
|D. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Fenton 27 CB
|R. Fenton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
2
FPTS
|H. Butker
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Fenton 27 CB
0
FPTS
|R. Fenton
|3
|29.7
|44
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 40(6:18 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left [T.Ward].
|+20 YD
|
3 & 12 - LAC 20(7:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep left to M.Williams to LARC 40 for 20 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 21 - LAC 11(7:35 - 2nd) J.Herbert scrambles left end ran ob at LARC 20 for 9 yards (D.Harris).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAC 22(8:17 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 11 for -11 yards (D.Baker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - KC 34(8:23 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 44 yards to LARC 22 Center-J.Winchester fair catch by K.Hill Jr..
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - KC 34(8:28 - 2nd) C.Henne pass incomplete short left to B.Pringle.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - KC 21(8:52 - 2nd) C.Henne sacked at KC 21 for -8 yards (K.Murray Jr.). PENALTY on LARC-J.Lemonier Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at KC 29 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 26(9:38 - 2nd) C.Henne pass short left to D.Thompson to KC 29 for 3 yards (D.Perryman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 26(9:44 - 2nd) C.Henne pass incomplete deep right to D.Yelder (M.Davis) [J.Tillery].
|Kickoff
|(9:51 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 58 yards from LARC 35 to KC 7. R.Fenton to KC 26 for 19 yards (C.Christiansen).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:51 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAC 4(9:57 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - LAC 5(10:36 - 2nd) K.Ballage left guard to KC 4 for 1 yard (T.Wharton; D.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 8(11:19 - 2nd) A.Ekeler up the middle to KC 5 for 3 yards (D.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 17(11:57 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to KC 8 for 9 yards (T.Keyes).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LAC 48(12:06 - 2nd) T.Long punts 40 yards to KC 12 Center-C.Mazza. M.Hardman MUFFS catch touched at KC 12 RECOVERED by LARC-J.Reed at KC 17. J.Reed to KC 17 for no gain (M.Hardman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAC 48(12:12 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to A.Ekeler.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 48(12:17 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to M.Williams (D.Baker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 48(12:25 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep middle to J.Guyton.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 26(13:04 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Parham Jr. to LARC 48 for 22 yards (A.Watts).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(13:40 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right tackle to LARC 26 for 1 yard (T.Ward).
|Kickoff
|(13:41 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:41 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - KC 1(13:45 - 2nd) D.Thompson right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - KC 1(14:19 - 2nd) C.Henne right end to LARC 1 for no gain (N.Adderley).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - KC 13(15:00 - 2nd) C.Henne pass short right to B.Pringle to LARC 1 for 12 yards (N.Adderley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 16(0:23 - 1st) D.Thompson right end to LARC 13 for 3 yards (L.Joseph; K.Murray Jr.).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 16(0:28 - 1st) C.Henne pass incomplete short middle to G.Dieter.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 34(1:11 - 1st) C.Henne pass short left to M.Hardman to LARC 16 for 18 yards (N.Adderley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 34(1:17 - 1st) C.Henne pass incomplete deep right to D.Yelder.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - KC 42(1:53 - 1st) C.Henne pass short right to D.Robinson pushed ob at LARC 34 for 8 yards (T.Campbell).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 48(2:27 - 1st) D.Thompson left end to LARC 42 for 6 yards (J.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - KC 44(3:06 - 1st) C.Henne pass short left to D.Yelder to LARC 48 for 8 yards (M.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - KC 44(3:14 - 1st) C.Henne pass incomplete short left to D.Yelder.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(3:47 - 1st) C.Henne pass short left to D.Thompson to KC 41 for 2 yards (A.Gilman). PENALTY on LARC-J.Tillery Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at KC 39 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 28(4:16 - 1st) C.Henne pass short left to D.Robinson pushed ob at KC 39 for 11 yards (M.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(4:23 - 1st) T.Long kicks 63 yards from LARC 35 to KC 2. R.Fenton to KC 28 for 26 yards (B.Bello).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:23 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 8(4:32 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to D.Parham Jr. for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 10(5:11 - 1st) A.Ekeler left guard to KC 8 for 2 yards (T.Keyes; M.Pennel).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAC 15(5:47 - 1st) K.Ballage left guard to KC 10 for 5 yards (J.Thornhill; M.Pennel).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 21(6:29 - 1st) A.Ekeler left end to KC 15 for 6 yards (T.Keyes).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 32(7:14 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to KC 21 for 11 yards (D.Baker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 34(7:46 - 1st) A.Ekeler right end to KC 32 for 2 yards (M.Danna).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 49(8:22 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to S.Anderson to KC 34 for 17 yards (A.Watts; D.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 46(9:04 - 1st) K.Ballage left end to LARC 49 for 3 yards (D.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAC 42(9:40 - 1st) J.Jackson right end to LARC 46 for 4 yards (D.Baker; R.Fenton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 35(10:07 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Parham Jr. to LARC 42 for 7 yards (D.Baker). KC-W.Gay was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 28(10:43 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 35 for 7 yards (T.Keyes).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(11:19 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 28 for 3 yards (W.Gay).
|Kickoff
|(11:19 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:19 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - KC 3(11:24 - 1st) C.Henne pass short middle to B.Pringle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - KC 8(11:45 - 1st) C.Henne pass short left to Darr.Williams pushed ob at LARC 6 for 2 yards (N.Vigil). PENALTY on LARC-L.Joseph Face Mask (15 Yards) 3 yards enforced at LARC 6.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - KC 15(12:28 - 1st) C.Henne pass short left to M.Hardman to LARC 8 for 7 yards (D.Perryman; A.Gilman).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 18(13:00 - 1st) C.Henne pass short left to D.Thompson pushed ob at LARC 15 for 3 yards (D.Perryman).
|+37 YD
|
3 & 9 - KC 45(13:36 - 1st) C.Henne pass short right to D.Thompson pushed ob at LARC 18 for 37 yards (N.Adderley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - KC 42(14:16 - 1st) D.Thompson right guard to KC 45 for 3 yards (D.Perryman).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 44(14:52 - 1st) C.Henne pass short right to D.Yelder to KC 42 for -2 yards (D.Perryman).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to KC 0. R.Fenton to KC 44 for 44 yards (E.Egbule; T.Long).
ARI
LAR
7
3
2nd 6:17 CBS
GB
CHI
14
10
2nd 7:46 FOX
JAC
IND
0
17
2nd 8:33 CBS
LAC
KC
14
14
2nd 6:18 FOX
LV
DEN
10
10
2nd 9:08 CBS
NO
CAR
13
7
2nd 8:12 FOX
SEA
SF
6
0
2nd 6:36 FOX
TEN
HOU
10
6
2nd 6:23 CBS
ATL
TB
27
44
Final FOX
BAL
CIN
38
3
Final CBS
MIA
BUF
26
56
Final CBS
MIN
DET
37
35
Final FOX
NYJ
NE
14
28
Final CBS
PIT
CLE
22
24
Final CBS
DAL
NYG
19
23
Final FOX
WAS
PHI
0
043 O/U
+6.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC